Tudor prince oysterdate rotor selfwinding ref 74000 cassa Rolex

Tudor Prince Oysterdate Rotor self winding ref 74000 Calibro eta 2824 1 Revisionierestauroorologi INFO@LABOROLOGIO.IT WWW....
Revisione completa Tudor Prince Oysterdate submariner Restauro cassa, bracciale e vetro 2
SMONTAGGIO E VERIFICHE PREVENTIVE 3
4 Stato orologio pre-revisione Relativi lavori 1 Analisi preliminare al crono-comparatore elettronico: lo strumento rileva...
5 Al crono-comparatore motore molto accelerato, fuori fase e con saltuari, improvvisi rallentamenti
6 Spirale decentrata, lancette con luminescenza mancante
7 Vetro: forte scalfittura tra ore 5:00 e 6:00; rigature varie
8 Forte urto sul lato e calibro completamente smontato
PULIZIA E LAVAGGIO 9
10 Preparazione alle operazioni di pulizia
Caricamento cestello e avvio lavaggio in soluzione 11
Lavaggio in corso 12
REVISIONI 13
14 Spirale decentrata che toccava sul pignone; dopo corretta Prima Dopo
Applicazione luminescenza lancette 15
16 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
17 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
18 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
19 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
20 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
21 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
22 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
23 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
24 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
RIMONTAGGIO LUBRIFICAZIONE REGOLAZIONI E TEST FINALE 25
26 Calibro lavato, ricomposto, lubrificato e regolato
27 Andamento al crono comparatore elettronico dopo revisione, lubrificazione e regolazione
28 Andamento al crono comparatore dopo test
29 Revisione ultimata
30 Prova SUB Test di tenuta ad una profondità di 50 metri: superato
Esito finale lavori 1 Situazione al crono comparatore: andamento regolare con basse variazioni al cambio di posizione Ampl...
32 Revisioni e restauro orologi INFO@LABOROLOGIO.IT WWW.LABOROLOGIO.IT – WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/LABOROLOGIO TEL.(+39) 338-9612737
  1. 1. Tudor Prince Oysterdate Rotor self winding ref 74000 Calibro eta 2824 1 Revisionierestauroorologi INFO@LABOROLOGIO.IT WWW.LABOROLOGIO.IT– TEL.338-9612737 Maggio2017
  2. 2. Revisione completa Tudor Prince Oysterdate submariner Restauro cassa, bracciale e vetro 2
  3. 3. SMONTAGGIO E VERIFICHE PREVENTIVE 3
  4. 4. 4 Stato orologio pre-revisione Relativi lavori 1 Analisi preliminare al crono-comparatore elettronico: lo strumento rileva un andamento molto accelerato, disturbato e con improvvisi saltuari rallentamenti; (vedi foto). Anticipo/ritardo a quadrante alto: na Amplitudine : c.a 300 Fase valori : 2,3 2 Treno delle ruote: durante il movimento a vuoto non ruotava in scioltezza. Gli assi della terza ruota soprattutto lato calendario sono abrasi, come pure l’asse della ruota intermedia lato calendario; probabilmente la causa è un lubrificante non adatto. Verificati tutti gli assi delle ruote al microscopio; 3 Sistema di carica e rimessa dell’ora: il ponte dell’automatico di carica aveva le due viti lente; anche la vite della piastra che blocca gli invertitori al ponte dell’automatico era lenta. la corona di rimessa dell’ora si era svitata dal canotto su cui è avvitato l’albero di carica Ponte del bariletto con viti lente (fino a due giri mancanti) Bariletto e molla di carica : secco, la molla è buona. Riavvitata e fissata la corona di carica Smontata molla di carica, pulita. Pulito e lubrificato il bariletto 4 Sedi degli assi/rubini in ordine Calibro leggermente sporco; lubrificanti secchi. Tutte le pietre (rubini) sono state pulite (stecco e rodico) oltre ad essere controllate al microscopio. Dopo il trattamento di pulizia ad ultrasuoni di alcune parti (tra cui l’ancora), l’orologio smontato è stato lavato in soluzione speciale con lavatrice centrifuga Vibrasonic automatica in soluzione speciale 5 Spirale decentrata (vedi foto) con la penultima spira che toccava sul pignone, per questo motivo l’orologio anticipava Centrata la spirale 6 Quadrante e sfere: quadrante con rigature circolari in corrispondenza del centro; lancette con tracce di vecchio di materiale luminescente mancante Sfere lucidate e applicato trattamento luminescenza con Super Luminova bianco 7 Esterno: Bracciale in pelle logora e scucito; Sostituito con cinturino oyster acciaio Tudor molto manomesso e molto rigato la cassa aveva graffi ovunque alcuni profondi Vetroplastica e lente magnificatrice con graffi; in corrispondenza di ore 6 c’era traccia di un forte urto con asportazione di parte del vetro Ribattitura di alcune maglie del cinturino, eliminazione graffi e successiva satinatura. Eliminazione graffi da parti lucide e parti satinate della cassa. Eliminazione graffi sulla lunetta e lucidatura. Vetroplastica staccato revisionato dai graffi assieme alla lente magnificatrice e incollato nuovamente. Attenuato il problema della parte scalfita a ore 6.
  5. 5. 5 Al crono-comparatore motore molto accelerato, fuori fase e con saltuari, improvvisi rallentamenti
  6. 6. 6 Spirale decentrata, lancette con luminescenza mancante
  7. 7. 7 Vetro: forte scalfittura tra ore 5:00 e 6:00; rigature varie
  8. 8. 8 Forte urto sul lato e calibro completamente smontato
  9. 9. PULIZIA E LAVAGGIO 9
  10. 10. 10 Preparazione alle operazioni di pulizia
  11. 11. Caricamento cestello e avvio lavaggio in soluzione 11
  12. 12. Lavaggio in corso 12
  13. 13. REVISIONI 13
  14. 14. 14 Spirale decentrata che toccava sul pignone; dopo corretta Prima Dopo
  15. 15. Applicazione luminescenza lancette 15
  16. 16. 16 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
  17. 17. 17 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
  18. 18. 18 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
  19. 19. 19 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
  20. 20. 20 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
  21. 21. 21 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
  22. 22. 22 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
  23. 23. 23 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
  24. 24. 24 Cassa pre-post revisione Prima Dopo
  25. 25. RIMONTAGGIO LUBRIFICAZIONE REGOLAZIONI E TEST FINALE 25
  26. 26. 26 Calibro lavato, ricomposto, lubrificato e regolato
  27. 27. 27 Andamento al crono comparatore elettronico dopo revisione, lubrificazione e regolazione
  28. 28. 28 Andamento al crono comparatore dopo test
  29. 29. 29 Revisione ultimata
  30. 30. 30 Prova SUB Test di tenuta ad una profondità di 50 metri: superato
  31. 31. Esito finale lavori 1 Situazione al crono comparatore: andamento regolare con basse variazioni al cambio di posizione Amplitudine a quadrante alto: fino a 315 Amplitudine a quadrante basso: fino a 310 Amplitudine minima riscontrata: 295 (carico) calibro regolato al crono comparatore per compensare anticipi e ritardi durante la giornata Fase: 0,0 msec valore max 0,2 msec Giudizio finale sul motore: Il calibro si comporta molto bene: al cambio di posizione il crono comparatore elettronico rileva variazioni di tempo davvero contenute (tra + 1 e – 6 sec/gg). L’«Amplitutine» raggiunge livelli molto buoni. A motore incassato e con quadrante e lancette montati, l’andamento al crono comparatore è molto lineare anche cambiando di posizione all’orologio. Il motore mantiene molto bene il tempo. 2 Sistema di carica : l’automatico carica regolarmente; sottoposto a test di 24 ore con strumento di caricamento automatico ; Durata della carica: 41 ore 3 Treno ruote: leggermente provati alcuni assi per cattiva lubrificazione; le ruote verificate tutte al microscopio possono comunque andare e girano abbastanza in scioltezza 4 Spirale e bilanciere: planarità ottima; concentricità ottima; 5 Lubrificazione : utilizzati oli e grassi speciali in linea con le specifiche della casa 6 Cassa: revisione totale con eliminazione dei graffi, satinatura e lucidatura; Eliminati graffi dalla lunetta e poi lucidata Cinturino: revisione totale con ribattitura per eliminazione manomissioni con torsioni e punzonature. Eliminazione dei graffi. Satinatura e lucidatura Vetro: restaurato eliminati graffi dal vetro e dalla lente magnificatrice; attenuata scalfittura a ore 6:00 7 L’orologio è stato in prova per oltre 72 ore. 8 Dopo la regolazione dimostra di mantenere molto bene il tempo. 31
  32. 32. 32 Revisioni e restauro orologi INFO@LABOROLOGIO.IT WWW.LABOROLOGIO.IT – WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/LABOROLOGIO TEL.(+39) 338-9612737

