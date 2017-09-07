Fun time SPEND TIME IN THE CAR WITH BENEFIT
Pain-point People are spending about 17 600 minutes by driving a car every year I would be glad to listen to something tha...
Solution showcase. Your way
Solution showcase. Our suggestions
Solution summary Calculate duration of the trip by integrating with the car’s navigation system and suggest a content that...
Business model Targeted advertising. You know what your audience like because you know about their interests; Charging for...
TECHNICAL OVERVIEW APIs Navi destination, Vehicle location and Google maps API – to obtain trip duration; Diagnostics > Sp...
TECHNICAL OUTLOOK Authorization via Google services; Integration with TED API;
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE Existing solutions are more general compared to ours; Our application is integrated with a vehicle a...
Our team Alexander Sugak (Software architect) Alexey Belous (developer) Constantine Vyrodov (developer)
The end Thank you!
