Malaysia Tax Case Rental Income

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Is rental income a business income in tax computation?
Full story in our blog
https://lnkd.in/gGAzVUAq
퐕퐢퐬퐢퐭 퐮퐬
Wisma 퐊퐓퐏, 53 Jalan Molek 1/8, Taman Molek, 81100 Johor Bahru
Wisma 퐓퐇퐊, 41, Jalan Molek 1/8, Taman Molek, 81100 Johor Bahru
퐊퐓퐏 (퐀퐮퐝퐢퐭,퐓퐚퐱, 퐀퐝퐯퐢퐬퐨퐫퐲)
An approved audit firm and licensed tax firm operating under the KTP group based in Johor Bahru providing audit, tax planning, advisory and compliance services to clients
Website www.ktp.com.my
Instagram https://bit.ly/3jZuZuI
Linkedin https://bit.ly/3sapf4l
Telegram http://bit.ly/3ptmlpn
퐓퐇퐊 (퐒퐞퐜퐫퐞퐭퐚퐫퐢퐚퐥, 퐀퐜퐜퐨퐮퐧퐭/퐏퐚퐲퐫퐨퐥퐥, 퐀퐝퐯퐢퐬퐨퐫퐲)
A licensed secretarial firm in Johor Bahru providing fast reliable incorporation, secretarial services, corporate compliance services, outsource booking, accounting and payroll services to clients
Website www.thks.com.my
Facebook https://bit.ly/3nQ98rs
Be the first to like this
Is rental income a business income in tax computation? Full story in our blog https://lnkd.in/gGAzVUAq 퐕퐢퐬퐢퐭 퐮퐬 Wisma 퐊퐓퐏, 53 Jalan Molek 1/8, Taman Molek, 81100 Johor Bahru Wisma 퐓퐇퐊, 41, Jalan Molek 1/8, Taman Molek, 81100 Johor Bahru 퐊퐓퐏 (퐀퐮퐝퐢퐭,퐓퐚퐱, 퐀퐝퐯퐢퐬퐨퐫퐲) An approved audit firm and licensed tax firm operating under the KTP group based in Johor Bahru providing audit, tax planning, advisory and compliance services to clients Website www.ktp.com.my Instagram https://bit.ly/3jZuZuI Linkedin https://bit.ly/3sapf4l Telegram http://bit.ly/3ptmlpn 퐓퐇퐊 (퐒퐞퐜퐫퐞퐭퐚퐫퐢퐚퐥, 퐀퐜퐜퐨퐮퐧퐭/퐏퐚퐲퐫퐨퐥퐥, 퐀퐝퐯퐢퐬퐨퐫퐲) A licensed secretarial firm in Johor Bahru providing fast reliable incorporation, secretarial services, corporate compliance services, outsource booking, accounting and payroll services to clients Website www.thks.com.my Facebook https://bit.ly/3nQ98rs
Total views
94
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0