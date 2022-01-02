Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business
Jan. 02, 2022
Malaysia Tax Case Rental Income

Is rental income a business income in tax computation?

Full story in our blog
https://lnkd.in/gGAzVUAq

퐕퐢퐬퐢퐭 퐮퐬
Wisma 퐊퐓퐏, 53 Jalan Molek 1/8, Taman Molek, 81100 Johor Bahru
Wisma 퐓퐇퐊, 41, Jalan Molek 1/8, Taman Molek, 81100 Johor Bahru

퐊퐓퐏 (퐀퐮퐝퐢퐭,퐓퐚퐱, 퐀퐝퐯퐢퐬퐨퐫퐲)
An approved audit firm and licensed tax firm operating under the KTP group based in Johor Bahru providing audit, tax planning, advisory and compliance services to clients

Website www.ktp.com.my
Instagram https://bit.ly/3jZuZuI
Linkedin https://bit.ly/3sapf4l
Telegram http://bit.ly/3ptmlpn

퐓퐇퐊 (퐒퐞퐜퐫퐞퐭퐚퐫퐢퐚퐥, 퐀퐜퐜퐨퐮퐧퐭/퐏퐚퐲퐫퐨퐥퐥, 퐀퐝퐯퐢퐬퐨퐫퐲)
A licensed secretarial firm in Johor Bahru providing fast reliable incorporation, secretarial services, corporate compliance services, outsource booking, accounting and payroll services to clients

Website www.thks.com.my
Facebook https://bit.ly/3nQ98rs

Malaysia Tax Case Rental Income

  1. 1. #AskKtpTax Rental income tax Malaysia Business income 4(a) Vs Non-business income 4(d) How to classify under business (active) or non- business (passive) in tax ? 03/01/2022
  2. 2. #AskKtpTax Tax case 03/01/2022 BCSB vs DIRECTOR GENERAL OF INCOME TAX
  3. 3. Scenario: Income is received from the letting of the properties. Declared and taxed under section 4(a) ITA 1967 as a business income from YA 2001 to 2011. #AskKtpTax 03/01/2022
  4. 4. Issue: Tax audit finding: Income received from letting the properties from YA 2011 is to be taxed under section 4(d) of the ITA as rental income pursuant to Public Ruling No. 4/2011. #AskKtpTax 03/01/2022
  5. 5. Tax audit action: 1. Withdrew Capital Allowance for the properties 2. Capital Allowance for the properties 03/01/2022 #AskKtpTax
  6. 6. Tax audit action: 3. Added back the same in the tax computation for YA 2011. 4. Raised the Notices of Additional Assessment for YA 2010 and 2011. #AskKtpTaxCase 03/01/2022
  7. 7. The Company’s opinion 1. The rental income is the business income under section 4(a) of the ITA since its commencement in 2001. 2. The Public Ruling No 4/2011 has no force of law. 03/01/2022 #AskKtpTax
  8. 8. IRB argument: 1. The Company had failed to provide comprehensive & active maintenance to the properties. 03/01/2022 #AskKtpTax
  9. 9. IRB argument: 2. The Company only provided maintenance upon request by the tenants. #AskKtpTax 03/01/2022
  10. 10. IRB argument: 3. Public Ruling 4/2011 offers guidelines for the tax treatment of the rental income. 03/01/2022 #AskKtpTax
  11. 11. IRB argument: 4. The Company is disallowed to claim the administration expenses and capital allowance for this non-business income. #AskKtpTax 03/01/2022
  12. 12. IRB argument: 5. The interest expenditure for the term loan and bank overdraft claimed by the Company are also not permitted. 03/01/2022 #AskKtpTax
  13. 13. IRB argument: 6. Section 4 does not determine whether an income falls under subsection (a),(b),(c), (d),(e) or (f). 03/01/2022 #AskKtpTax
  14. 14. IRB argument: 7. Therefore, the DGIR is authorized under s.138A of the ITA to issue a public ruling. 03/01/2022 #AskKtpTax
  15. 15. Decision The Special Commissioners of Income Tax" (SCIT) agreed with the IRB submission and totally dismissed the Company appeal. 03/01/2022 #AskKtpTax
  16. 16. Decision The assessment and penalty imposed by the IRB for YA 2010 and 2011 are confirmed and maintained. 03/12/2022 #AskKtpTax

Is rental income a business income in tax computation? Full story in our blog https://lnkd.in/gGAzVUAq 퐕퐢퐬퐢퐭 퐮퐬 Wisma 퐊퐓퐏, 53 Jalan Molek 1/8, Taman Molek, 81100 Johor Bahru Wisma 퐓퐇퐊, 41, Jalan Molek 1/8, Taman Molek, 81100 Johor Bahru 퐊퐓퐏 (퐀퐮퐝퐢퐭,퐓퐚퐱, 퐀퐝퐯퐢퐬퐨퐫퐲) An approved audit firm and licensed tax firm operating under the KTP group based in Johor Bahru providing audit, tax planning, advisory and compliance services to clients Website www.ktp.com.my Instagram https://bit.ly/3jZuZuI Linkedin https://bit.ly/3sapf4l Telegram http://bit.ly/3ptmlpn 퐓퐇퐊 (퐒퐞퐜퐫퐞퐭퐚퐫퐢퐚퐥, 퐀퐜퐜퐨퐮퐧퐭/퐏퐚퐲퐫퐨퐥퐥, 퐀퐝퐯퐢퐬퐨퐫퐲) A licensed secretarial firm in Johor Bahru providing fast reliable incorporation, secretarial services, corporate compliance services, outsource booking, accounting and payroll services to clients Website www.thks.com.my Facebook https://bit.ly/3nQ98rs

