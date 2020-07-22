Rehabilitation of Temperomandibular joint dysfunction disorders

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TEMPOROMANDIBULAR JOINT DYSFUNCTION REHABILITATION Dr Kaustav Basu Thakur MBBS, MD (PM&R) NEUROREHABILITAION ,RHEUMATOLOGY...
INTRODUCTION • Symptom complex • Caused by multiple factors • Covering pain and dysfunction of the muscles of mastication ...
EPIDEMIOLOGY • 2nd most frequent cause of orofacial pain • 20-30% of adult population affected • Most affected age group: ...
ANATOMY • Synovial joint, condylar variety • Articular surface covered with fibrocartilage • Upper articular surface 1. Ar...
522-07-2020
LIGAMENTS Fibrous capsule Lateral ligament Sphenomandibular Stylomandibular 622-07-2020
722-07-2020
INTRA ARTICULAR DISC • Oval fibrous plate • Divides joint into two compartments-UPPER & LOWER • Concavo-convex superior & ...
FUNCTIONS OF DISC • Prevents friction • Shock absorption • Stabilisation of condyle • Distribution of weight • Upper compa...
BLOOD AND NERVE SUPPLY • Arterial supply Superficial temporal Maxillary • Venous supply Follow the arteries • Nerve sup...
1122-07-2020
MOVEMENTS • Depression • Elevation • Protrusion • Retrusion • Lateral or side to side movements 1222-07-2020
1322-07-2020
MUSCLES producing motion • Depression- lateral pterygoid • Elevation - masseter, temporalis, medial pterygoid of both side...
MUSCLES CONTINUED NAME ORIGIN INSERTION Lateral Pterygoid Superior head Greater wing of Sphenoid Neck of mandibular condyl...
22-07-2020 16
CAUSES MUSCULAR • Trauma • Inflammation (myositis) • Myofascial pain • Fibromyalgia • Spasm • Atrophy/ Hypertrophy ARTHROG...
ARTHRITIC CAUSES • Osteoarthritis • Rheumatoid arthritis • JIA • Gout 1822-07-2020
CLINICAL FEATURES • Pain • Restriction of mandibular movement • Joint noises • Headache • Hearing loss • Tinnitus • Dizzin...
CLINICAL EXAMINATION • INSPECTION • DENTAL EXAMINATION • OCCLUSAL EVALUATION • RANGE OF MANDIBULAR MOVEMENT • PALPATION • ...
INSPECTION • Inter-incisal distance on mouth opening • Facial asymmetry • Deviation of mouth on opening or closing • Pre-a...
DENTAL EXAMINATION • Bruxism • Cheek or lip ridges caused by trapping of mucosa during clenching habits 2222-07-2020
OCCLUSAL EVALUATION • Angle’s classification (Class I, Class II, Class III) • Provides information 1. occlusal relationshi...
RANGE OF MANDIBULAR MOTION • Maximum opening distance between the incisal edges of upper and lower incisor is measured usi...
2522-07-2020
LATERAL RANGE • Normal: 7-10mm • Measurements made with teeth slightly separated, measuring the displacement of lower midl...
DEVIATION ON OPENING • Observe the opening pattern for deviation • The mandible often deviates towards the affected side d...
PALPATION • Directly over the TMJ just anterior to the tragus of the ear while the patient opens mouth slowly • The extent...
MUSCLE PALPATION • Masseter –palpated with index finger & thumb with jaw clenched • Temporalis – Patient is clenching the ...
AUSCALTATION • Noise is assessed by stethoscope • Classified as either click or pop or crepitus • Difficult to determine w...
DIAGNOSIS • X ray of TMJ- Panoramic oral radiography(PANOREX) • CT scan • MRI • Laboratory investigations 1. Complete bloo...
3222-07-2020
DIAGNOSTIC NERVE BLOCK • To see if pain originates in TMJ capsule • 25-30 gauge needle • 0.5 ml of short acting LA • Anter...
TREATMENT PHARMACOTHERAPY- mainstay of Mx • NSAIDS (COX 1 & COX 2 inhibitors) • Anticonvulsants • Tricyclic antidepressant...
BOTULINUM TOXIN • Spasm of lateral pterygoid causes anterior disc displacement • Botox causes temporary paralysis by block...
PHYSICAL MODALITIES • TENS • Ultrasound therapy • Moist heat • Ice massage • Iontophoresis 3622-07-2020
INTRA ARTICULAR INJECTIONS • Local anaesthetics • Corticosteroids • Viscosupplementation • Platelet rich plasma 3722-07-20...
22-07-2020 38
JAW EXERCISES • Aim to directly oppose the negative effects of disuse • The most simple method is by regular stretching wi...
MOUTH OPENING DEVICES 4022-07-2020
JAW EXERCISES 4122-07-2020
MASSAGE • Friction massage • Causes temporary ischemia and subsequent hyperemia in muscles • Inactivate trigger points • D...
DEVICES • Occlusal splints Stabilisation splint Partial coverage splints Anterior positioning splint • Ear canal insert...
SURGERY • Only 20% cases need surgery • Failed conservative management • Arthrocentesis • Arthroscopy • Meniscectomy • Mod...
PROGNOSIS • Benign and self limiting • Prognosis is good • Persistent pain may affect quality of life 4522-07-2020
22-07-2020 46
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Rehabilitation of Temperomandibular joint dysfunction disorders

31 views

Published on

Rehabilitation of Temperomandibular joint dysfunction disorders

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Rehabilitation of Temperomandibular joint dysfunction disorders

  1. 1. TEMPOROMANDIBULAR JOINT DYSFUNCTION REHABILITATION Dr Kaustav Basu Thakur MBBS, MD (PM&R) NEUROREHABILITAION ,RHEUMATOLOGY, PAIN INTERVENTION SPECIALIST
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Symptom complex • Caused by multiple factors • Covering pain and dysfunction of the muscles of mastication and temporomandibular joints • Not life-threatening but detrimental to quality of life • Management difficult 222-07-2020
  3. 3. EPIDEMIOLOGY • 2nd most frequent cause of orofacial pain • 20-30% of adult population affected • Most affected age group: 15-45 years • Female: Male = 5:1 • Younger adults more commonly affected • Peaks Disc displacement at age 30 Inflammatory degenerative joint disorders at age 50 322-07-2020
  4. 4. ANATOMY • Synovial joint, condylar variety • Articular surface covered with fibrocartilage • Upper articular surface 1. Articular tubercle 2. Mandibular fossa 3. Tympanic plate • Lower articular surface Head of mandible 422-07-2020
  5. 5. 522-07-2020
  6. 6. LIGAMENTS Fibrous capsule Lateral ligament Sphenomandibular Stylomandibular 622-07-2020
  7. 7. 722-07-2020
  8. 8. INTRA ARTICULAR DISC • Oval fibrous plate • Divides joint into two compartments-UPPER & LOWER • Concavo-convex superior & concave inferior surface • Consists of Anterior extension Anterior thick band Intermediate zone Posterior thick band Bilaminar region 822-07-2020
  9. 9. FUNCTIONS OF DISC • Prevents friction • Shock absorption • Stabilisation of condyle • Distribution of weight • Upper compartment- gliding • Lower compartment- rotatory+gliding 922-07-2020
  10. 10. BLOOD AND NERVE SUPPLY • Arterial supply Superficial temporal Maxillary • Venous supply Follow the arteries • Nerve supply Auriculotemporal Masseteric 1022-07-2020
  11. 11. 1122-07-2020
  12. 12. MOVEMENTS • Depression • Elevation • Protrusion • Retrusion • Lateral or side to side movements 1222-07-2020
  13. 13. 1322-07-2020
  14. 14. MUSCLES producing motion • Depression- lateral pterygoid • Elevation - masseter, temporalis, medial pterygoid of both sides • Protrusion- lateral & medial pterygoid • Retraction- posterior fibres of temporalis, masseter • Side to side- medial & lateral pterygoids of both sides acting alternately 1422-07-2020
  15. 15. MUSCLES CONTINUED NAME ORIGIN INSERTION Lateral Pterygoid Superior head Greater wing of Sphenoid Neck of mandibular condyle Inferior head Lateral surface of pterygoid plate Medial (Internal) Pterygoid Lateral pterygoid plate of Sphenoid bone Ramus of mandible Masseter Zygomatic Arch Lateral surface of angle and ramus of mandible Temporalis Temporal fossa Coronoid process and anterior border of ramus of mandible 1522-07-2020
  16. 16. 22-07-2020 16
  17. 17. CAUSES MUSCULAR • Trauma • Inflammation (myositis) • Myofascial pain • Fibromyalgia • Spasm • Atrophy/ Hypertrophy ARTHROGENIC • Internal Disc displacement • Disc hypomobility • Dislocation/Subluxation • Arthritis • Infections • Metabolic disease (gout) • Capsulitis, synovitis • Bony or fibrous ankylosis • Malignancy • Fracture 1722-07-2020
  18. 18. ARTHRITIC CAUSES • Osteoarthritis • Rheumatoid arthritis • JIA • Gout 1822-07-2020
  19. 19. CLINICAL FEATURES • Pain • Restriction of mandibular movement • Joint noises • Headache • Hearing loss • Tinnitus • Dizziness • Sensation of malocclusion 1922-07-2020
  20. 20. CLINICAL EXAMINATION • INSPECTION • DENTAL EXAMINATION • OCCLUSAL EVALUATION • RANGE OF MANDIBULAR MOVEMENT • PALPATION • NEUROLOGICAL TESTS • AUSCULTATION 2022-07-2020
  21. 21. INSPECTION • Inter-incisal distance on mouth opening • Facial asymmetry • Deviation of mouth on opening or closing • Pre-auricular swelling • Malocclusion • Improper dental restoration 2122-07-2020
  22. 22. DENTAL EXAMINATION • Bruxism • Cheek or lip ridges caused by trapping of mucosa during clenching habits 2222-07-2020
  23. 23. OCCLUSAL EVALUATION • Angle’s classification (Class I, Class II, Class III) • Provides information 1. occlusal relationship 2. Evidence for bruxism or other oral habits 3. No. of missing teeth 2322-07-2020
  24. 24. RANGE OF MANDIBULAR MOTION • Maximum opening distance between the incisal edges of upper and lower incisor is measured using scale, Boley gauge or ruler • Normal opening – 38 to 45 mm • Normal opening can also be estimated by patient’s own finger • Normal : three finger end on end 2422-07-2020
  25. 25. 2522-07-2020
  26. 26. LATERAL RANGE • Normal: 7-10mm • Measurements made with teeth slightly separated, measuring the displacement of lower midline from maxillary midline 2622-07-2020
  27. 27. DEVIATION ON OPENING • Observe the opening pattern for deviation • The mandible often deviates towards the affected side during opening 2722-07-2020
  28. 28. PALPATION • Directly over the TMJ just anterior to the tragus of the ear while the patient opens mouth slowly • The extent of mandibular condylar movement can be assessed . • Patient is asked to close mouth slowly, and movement of the condyle is felt posteriorly against finger 2822-07-2020
  29. 29. MUSCLE PALPATION • Masseter –palpated with index finger & thumb with jaw clenched • Temporalis – Patient is clenching the teeth and at the same time, attempting to move the jaws sideways • Lateral pterygoid – palpated with a finger pushed into the retromolar area of the maxilla 2922-07-2020
  30. 30. AUSCALTATION • Noise is assessed by stethoscope • Classified as either click or pop or crepitus • Difficult to determine whether a noise is from one joint or both • Not routinely done 3022-07-2020
  31. 31. DIAGNOSIS • X ray of TMJ- Panoramic oral radiography(PANOREX) • CT scan • MRI • Laboratory investigations 1. Complete blood count 2. Uric acid 3. Ra factor & Anti CCP 4. CRP 5. Calcium, phosphate, alkaline phosphatase 6. Serum creatinine , creatinine phosphokinase 3122-07-2020
  32. 32. 3222-07-2020
  33. 33. DIAGNOSTIC NERVE BLOCK • To see if pain originates in TMJ capsule • 25-30 gauge needle • 0.5 ml of short acting LA • Anterior and slightly above junction of tragus and ear lobe • Needle touches condyle • Advanced in anteromedial direction for about 1 cm 3322-07-2020
  34. 34. TREATMENT PHARMACOTHERAPY- mainstay of Mx • NSAIDS (COX 1 & COX 2 inhibitors) • Anticonvulsants • Tricyclic antidepressants • Topical capsaicin • Oral opioids • Glucosamine/ chondroitin • Corticosteroids 3422-07-2020
  35. 35. BOTULINUM TOXIN • Spasm of lateral pterygoid causes anterior disc displacement • Botox causes temporary paralysis by blocking Ach release at NMJ • Effect lasts few months only • Complications include a fixed expression 3522-07-2020
  36. 36. PHYSICAL MODALITIES • TENS • Ultrasound therapy • Moist heat • Ice massage • Iontophoresis 3622-07-2020
  37. 37. INTRA ARTICULAR INJECTIONS • Local anaesthetics • Corticosteroids • Viscosupplementation • Platelet rich plasma 3722-07-2020
  38. 38. 22-07-2020 38
  39. 39. JAW EXERCISES • Aim to directly oppose the negative effects of disuse • The most simple method is by regular stretching within pain tolerance • Gentle force applied until pain of resistance is felt, and then the position is held for several seconds • Commercial devices to carry out this stretching exercise (e.g. the "Therabite" appliance) • Over time, the amount of mouth opening possible without pain can be gradually increased 3922-07-2020
  40. 40. MOUTH OPENING DEVICES 4022-07-2020
  41. 41. JAW EXERCISES 4122-07-2020
  42. 42. MASSAGE • Friction massage • Causes temporary ischemia and subsequent hyperemia in muscles • Inactivate trigger points • Disrupt small fibrous adhesions within muscle 4222-07-2020
  43. 43. DEVICES • Occlusal splints Stabilisation splint Partial coverage splints Anterior positioning splint • Ear canal inserts 4322-07-2020
  44. 44. SURGERY • Only 20% cases need surgery • Failed conservative management • Arthrocentesis • Arthroscopy • Meniscectomy • Modified Condylotomy • Joint replacement- last resort 4422-07-2020
  45. 45. PROGNOSIS • Benign and self limiting • Prognosis is good • Persistent pain may affect quality of life 4522-07-2020
  46. 46. 22-07-2020 46
  47. 47. THANK YOU

×