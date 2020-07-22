Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LUMBAR FACET SYNDROME Dr Kaustav Basu Thakur MBBS, MD (PM&R) NEUROREHABILITAION ,RHEUMATOLOGY, PAIN INTERVENTION SPECIALIST
  2. 2. DIAGNOSIS • Age more than 65 years • Known trauma to lumbar facet joints • Pain mostly with activity • Pain mostly restricted to above knee symptoms • Pain worsened with lateral rotation, extension and lateral flexion • Pain does not vary with cough or SLR test
  3. 3. • Most commonly affected L5-S1 • Pain- dull, diffuse ,deep, poorly localised • Buttock, groin, hip or posterior/lateral thigh • H/O sudden onset pain following twisting or bending • SLR test negative • Tender para-spinal area • Aggravated with spine extension in prone
  4. 4. FLUOROSCOPY GUIDED INTRARTICULAR FACET INJECTION • Position: Prone, head turned to one side Pillow under belly to reduce lumbar lordosis • Monitoring: BP, ECG, oxygen saturation • IV access & sedation: not essential • Sterility: like any other surgical procedure
  5. 5. C Arm: AP view considered level of facet joint confirmed with lateral view Squaring of vertebral end plates C arm rotated to obtain oblique view by 25-40° Scottie dog picture obtained
  6. 6. PROCEDURE • Skin overlying needle entry site infiltrated with 1-2% lidocaine solution • 22/23 G, 3.5 inch spinal needle entered into middle of joint space • Capsule penetrated with subtle change of resistance • 0.25-0.5 ml contrast injected • After confirmation 1-1.5 ml of medication injected
  7. 7. • Some inject larger volumes 4-5 ml in the pericapsular area • Blocks nociceptive impulses from muscles ligaments and periosteum • Non specific and to be avoided if RF neurotomy is planned
  8. 8. FLUOROSCOPY GUIDED LUMBAR MEDIAL BRANCH BLOCK & RF NEUROTOMY • Position: Prone, head turned to one side Pillow under belly to reduce lumbar lordosis • Monitoring: BP, ECG, oxygen saturation • IV access & sedation: not essential • Sterility: like any other surgical procedure
  9. 9. C Arm:  AP view considered  Level of facet joint confirmed with lateral view  Squaring done  C arm rotated to obtain oblique view by 10-25° until grooves between SAP and transverse process clearly visible
  10. 10. • Skin overlying needle entry site infiltrated with 1-2% lidocaine solution • 22/23 G, 3.5 inch spinal needle entered • End on view needle • Bony contact confirmation done with AP and Lateral view • 0.5 ml dye injected • 0.5-0.75ml LA injected
  11. 11. TO BE REMEMBERED • For one facet joint two adjoining level medial branches are targeted • For e.g. L4-5 facet is innervated by medial branch of L3 and L4 that are positioned over L4 and L5 transverse processes
  12. 12. • RF cannula introduced and placed in the groove • Stylus removed and replaced by thermistor probe • Tip is bare in contact with the desired tissue • Impedance on RF machine set at 200-600 ohm • Sensory stimulation done at 50 Hz • Confirmed by paraesthesia in the area • Motor stimulation at 2Hz • Confirmed by twitch in the multifidus muscle
  13. 13. • Once position confirmed, 1 ml of LA with or without steroid injected to decrease discomfort • Lesion carried out at 80 degree for 90 secs
  14. 14. • Local Ice pack application • Systemic analgesics for 3 days • Counselled that effect takes 10-14 days to take effect • Pain relief for 6 months to 2 years • Can be repeated if pain recurs • Level of evidence is moderate for short and long term pain relief

