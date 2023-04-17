Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 17, 2023
techonological innovation.pptx

techonological innovation.pptx

  1. 1. GROUP PRESENTATION TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION AND TODAY’S WORKFORCE
  2. 2. What is Technological Innovations? Technological innovation refers to the development and implementation of new technologies that improve upon existing products, processes, and services. BRAND NAME
  3. 3. Importance of Technological Innovation in organization The importance of innovation for an organization 1.Competitive advantage. 2.Maximize ROI. 3.Increased productivity. 4.Positive impact on company culture.
  4. 4. The need for ongoing training and upskilling 1. Assess your current skillset and identify areas where you need to improve. You can do this by talking to your manager or supervisor or taking a skills assessment test. 2. Find out what training and development opportunities your organization offers. 3. . Invest in yourself by taking online courses, attending conferences, or joining industry associations related to your field of work. 4. . Stay informed about industry trends and developments by following relevant influencers, reading industry publications, and attending webinars. 5. Establish a learning routine and set achievable goals.
  5. 5. Advantages of technological innovation in the workforce
  6. 6. Benefits of Technology in the Workplace 1) The ability to streamline repetitive processes with automation. 2) ..Overhead cost savings with remote work and BYOD devices. 3) .. Higher employee productivity and satisfaction. 4) The ability to better serve customers. 5) .The opportunity to tap into non- local talent.
  7. 7. Overall, technological innovation has brought many advantages to the workforce, including increased productivity, new job opportunities, and greater flexibility and work-life balance for employees. While there are also challenges associated with these changes, such as the need for ongoing training and upskilling, the benefits of technological innovation are likely to continue shaping the workforce in the years to come.
  8. 8. Challenges of technological innovation in the workforce Job displacement and unemployment The digital divide and access to technology Ethical considerations around the use of AI and automation
  9. 9. Strategies for adapting to technological innovation in the workforce Providing support and resources for workers in transition Encouraging lifelong learning and upskilling Addressing the digital divide and ensuring equitable access to technology
  10. 10. 1) Encouraging lifelong learning and upskilling: As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, it is essential for workers to continuously update their skills and knowledge. Employers can encourage lifelong learning by providing access to training programs, workshops, and online resources. Upskilling programs can help workers develop new skills that are in demand in the job market and increase their employability. 2) Providing support and resources for workers in transition: As new technologies disrupt traditional industries, many workers may find themselves in transition. Employers can provide support and resources to help these workers transition to new roles or industries. This can include career coaching, job placement services, and financial assistance for training or education. 3) Addressing the digital divide and ensuring equitable access to technology: Not all workers have equal access to technology, which can hinder their ability to adapt to new technological innovations. Employers can address this issue by providing access to technology and internet connectivity, particularly for workers in remote or underprivileged areas. This can include providing laptops, tablets, or smartphones, as well as internet hotspots or subsidies for internet access.
  11. 11. CONCLUSION In conclusion, technological innovation has had a significant impact on today's workforce, creating both opportunities and challenges. It is essential for workers to adapt to changing job requirements and acquire new skills continually. Employers and policymakers must also take steps to support workers in transition and address the digital divide to ensure that everyone has access to the benefits of technological innovation.
  12. 12. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, and includes icons by Flaticon, and infographics and images by Freepik Thank you!

