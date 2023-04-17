techonological innovation.pptx

1.
GROUP PRESENTATION
TECHNOLOGICAL
INNOVATION
AND TODAY’S
WORKFORCE
What is
Technological
Innovations?
Technological innovation refers to the
development and implementation of new
technologies that improve upon existing products,
processes, and services.
Importance of Technological
Innovation in organization
The importance of innovation for an
organization
1.Competitive advantage.
2.Maximize ROI.
3.Increased productivity.
4.Positive impact on company culture.
The need for ongoing training
and upskilling
1. Assess your current skillset and identify
areas where you need to improve. You
can do this by talking to your manager
or supervisor or taking a skills
assessment test.
2. Find out what training and
development opportunities your
organization offers.
3. . Invest in yourself by taking online
courses, attending conferences, or
joining industry associations related to
your field of work.
4. . Stay informed about industry trends
and developments by following relevant
influencers, reading industry
publications, and attending webinars.
5. Establish a learning routine and set
achievable goals.
Advantages of technological
innovation in the workforce
Benefits of Technology in the
Workplace
1) The ability to streamline repetitive
processes with automation.
2) ..Overhead cost savings with
remote work and BYOD devices.
3) .. Higher employee productivity
and satisfaction.
4) The ability to better serve
customers.
5) .The opportunity to tap into non-
local talent.
Overall, technological innovation has brought
many advantages to the workforce, including
increased productivity, new job opportunities, and
greater flexibility and work-life balance for
employees. While there are also challenges
associated with these changes, such as the need
for ongoing training and upskilling, the benefits of
technological innovation are likely to continue
shaping the workforce in the years to come.
Challenges of technological
innovation in the workforce
Job displacement
and unemployment
The digital
divide and
access to
technology
Ethical
considerations
around the use
of AI and
automation
Strategies for adapting to technological
innovation in the workforce
Providing support and
resources for workers
in transition
Encouraging lifelong
learning and upskilling
Addressing the digital
divide and ensuring
equitable access to
technology
1) Encouraging lifelong learning and upskilling: As technology continues to
evolve at a rapid pace, it is essential for workers to continuously update
their skills and knowledge. Employers can encourage lifelong learning
by providing access to training programs, workshops, and online
resources. Upskilling programs can help workers develop new skills that
are in demand in the job market and increase their employability.
2) Providing support and resources for workers in transition: As new
technologies disrupt traditional industries, many workers may find
themselves in transition. Employers can provide support and resources
to help these workers transition to new roles or industries. This can
include career coaching, job placement services, and financial
assistance for training or education.
3) Addressing the digital divide and ensuring equitable access to
technology: Not all workers have equal access to technology, which can
hinder their ability to adapt to new technological innovations. Employers
can address this issue by providing access to technology and internet
connectivity, particularly for workers in remote or underprivileged areas.
This can include providing laptops, tablets, or smartphones, as well as
internet hotspots or subsidies for internet access.
CONCLUSION
In conclusion, technological innovation has had a
significant impact on today's workforce, creating both
opportunities and challenges. It is essential for workers to
adapt to changing job requirements and acquire new
skills continually. Employers and policymakers must also
take steps to support workers in transition and address
the digital divide to ensure that everyone has access to
the benefits of technological innovation.
