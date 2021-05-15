Bondar 2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. МІНІСТЕРСТВО ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ ДВНЗ «КИЇВСЬКИЙ НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ ЕКОНОМІЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ імені ВАДИМА ГЕТЬМАНА» 88 СТУДЕНТСЬКА НАУКОВА КОНФЕРЕНЦІЯ «Інноваційні ідеї та креативні проєкти в цифровій екосистемі» Тематична платформа «Новітні інструменти та технології публічного управління економікою» 17-18 травня 2021 року ЗАГРОЗИ ІСНУВАННЯ ЛЮДИНИ: СУЧАСНИЙ СТАН Юлія Бондар Студентка 4 курсу факультету економіки та управління спеціальності «Національна економіка» e-mail: bondar.yuliia.s@gmail.com Науковий керівник: І.Й. Малий д.е.н., професор, кафедра національної економіки та публічного управління КНЕУ
  2. 2. Загрози існування людини Глобальне потепління Продовольча криза Енергетична криза Природні катаклізми Різні захворювання Боротьба за територію Рис. 1 – Потенційні загрози існування людини Джерело: сформовано автором
  3. 3. Рис. 2 – Зміна площі лісів за регіонами (1990-2020 рр.), млн га/рік Джерело: побудовано автором на основі даних [2] Країна Індекс якості повітря 2020 2019 2018 Бангладеш 77,1 83,3 97,1 Пакистан 59 65,8 74,3 Індія 51,9 58,1 72,5 Монголія 46,6 62 58,5 Афганістан 46,5 58,8 61,8 … Україна 19,2 16,6 14 Джерело: сформовано автором на основі [1] Таблиця 1 – Рейтинг найбільш забруднених країн світу по якості повітря за 2018-2020 рр.
  4. 4. Висновки  Саме людина є винуватцем сучасного стану навколишнього середовища, адже саме вона забруднює повітря, водні ресурси, вирубує ліси, вбиває тварин, робить навантаження на земельні ресурси, нераціонально видобуває корисні копалини і т.д. І лише Вона в змозі відновити і покращити їх стан. Одним із засобів протидії людській діяльності є ефективне публічне упарвління.  Перелік заходів публічного управління, на основі світового досвіду, які необхідно запровадити в Україні: • «озелення» міст; • транспорт; • екологічні податки та збори.
  5. 5. Література 1. World's most polluted countries 2020. URL: https://www.iqair.com/world-most- polluted-countries 2. FAO and UNEP. 2020.The State of the World’s Forests 2020. Forests, biodiversity and people. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Rome, 2020. URL:https://doi.org/10.4060/ca8642en

