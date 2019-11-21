Podstawy grafiki komputerowej

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Grafika komputerowa – warsztaty szkoleniowe • Trener: Jolanta Podolszańska
O szkoleniu Czas trwania szkolenia : 09-09-2019 do 20-09-2019,Zajęcia w godzinach 8-16, Do odbycia 80 godzin zajęć dydakty...
Strona z instrukcjami jpodolszanska.epizy.com
Plan kursu Wstęp do grafiki komputerowej, Omówienie programów Adobe Illustrator, CorelDraw, InDesign, Adobe Photoshop (pop...
Plan kursu c.d. Tworzenie i dobieranie kolorystyki obiektów, Tworzenie wektorowych ilustracji, Zapoznanie się z technikami...
Wprowadzenie do grafiki komputerowej Grafika komputerowa to dział informatyki, którego przedmiotem jest wykorzystywanie te...
Grafika komputerowa
Grafika komputerowa Pozyskiwanie to zamiana obrazów ze świata rzeczywistego na formę cyfrową, Tworzenie obrazów to kreowan...
Grafika komputerowa
Rodzaje algorytmów grafiki komputerowej Grafika czasu rzeczywistego (grafika interaktywna), Grafika realistyczna, Grafika ...
Zastosowanie grafiki komputerowej Gry komputerowe (grafika interaktywna), Produkcja filmowa i telewizyjna, Medycyna (wizua...
Model RGB • Model RGB powstanie poprzez wymieszanie trzech podstawowych barw: czerwonej, zielonej i niebieskiej.
RGB – kodowanie kolorów Stosowany jest 24-bitowy zapis kolorów (po 8 bitów na na każdą z barw składowych)
Model CMY iCMYK • Kolor w modelu CMY powstaje jako wynik mieszania barw: C, turkusowy (ang. cyan), M, purpura (ang. magent...
Model CMY iCMYK • Sześcian kolorów modelu CMY
CMYK a kolor czarny Teoretycznie można uzyskać kolor czarny przez złożenie kolorów C+M+Y, ale w praktyce tak uzyskany kolo...
Grafika rastrowa • Grafika rastrowa - prezentacja obrazu za pomocą pionowo-poziomej siatki odpowiednio kolorowanych pikseli
Pojęcie obrazu rastrowego Obraz rastrowy- dwuwymiarowa macierz pikseli (bitmapa) Piksel – najmniejszy jednolity element ob...
Pixel art • Pixel art - sposób tworzenia grafiki rastrowej za pomocą programów pozwalających na edytowanie obrazów na pozi...
Formaty plików graficznych JPG – najpopularniejszy format zapisu plików graficznych. Zastosowanie kompresji daje spore zmn...
Zalety grafiki rastrowej realizm obrazów - zdjęcia są obrazamirastrowymi duża ilość formatów i programów do edycjigrafiki ...
Wady grafiki rastrowej duży rozmiar plików ograniczona możliwośćmodyfikacji utrata jakości przyskalowaniu
Grafika wektorowa • Rysunek wektorowy składa się z wielu geometrycznych obiektów - ich kształt, wypełnienie i miejsce poło...
Przykłady zastosowań grafiki wektorowej schematy naukowe i techniczne mapy iplany, logo, herby, flagi,godła, różnego typu ...
Formaty plików grafiki wektorowej SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) - uniwersalny format dwuwymiarowej grafiki wektorowej, kt...
Zalety grafiki wektorowej prostota opisu skalowalność możliwość modyfikacji mniejszy rozmiar opis przestrzenitrójwymiarowy...
Wady grafiki wektorowej grafika wektorowa jest mało realistyczna ogromna złożoność pamięciowa dla obrazów fotorealistyczny...
Obraz rastrowy kontra wektorowy
Kompresja bezstratna • Kompresja bezstratna: umiarkowanie zmniejsza rozmiar pliku bez utraty jakichkolwiek informacji: RLE...
Kompresja stratna • Kompresja stratna - znacznie zmniejsza rozmiar pliku (do 1/40) kosztem straty części informacji, a tym...
Kształty i krzywe Beziera Krzywe Beziera są krzywymi parametrycznymi, co oznacza, że każdy punkt należący do krzywej defin...
Przykład krzywych Beziera
Typy krzywych Beziera ● ● ● Liniowe, Kwadratowe, sześcienne
Krzywe Beziera w programach graficznych 1 – punkt kontrolny, 2,4 – węzły 3 - segmenty
Krzywe Beziera w Photoshopie ● Krzywe Beziera możemy utworzyć np. poprzez narzędzie pióro (klawisz P), ● ● ● ● punkty kont...
Przykład
Programy, z których będziemy korzystać na zajęciach Adobe Illustrator CorelDraw Adobe InDesign Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Interfejs programu AdobeIllustrator
CorelDraw
Interfejs programu CorelDraw
Adobe InDesign
Instalacja programu Photoshop ● ● ● ● Pobranie oprogramowania ze strony, Zakładanie konta (rejestracja przez e-mail), Pobr...
Rozszerzenia plików Adobe Illustrator, CorelDraw,Adobe InDesign .ai - rozszerzenie wewnętrznego formatu plików programu gr...
Adobe Illustrator pasek narzędzi
Pasek narzędziAI Podstawowy rozszerzony
Kategorie paska narzędzi Zaznaczanie Rysowanie Tekst Malowanie Modyfikowanie Nawigowanie
Omówienie narzędzi w programach graficznych
Zaznaczanie
Zaznaczanie c.d.
Narzędzie Lasso i Obszar roboczy
Narzędzia do rysowania
Narzędzia do rysowania
Narzędzia do rysowania
Narzędzia do rysowania
Narzędzia do rysowania
Narzędzia tekstowe
Narzędzia do malowania
Narzędzia do malowania
Narzędzia do malowania
Narzędzia do przekształcania
Narzędzia do przekształcania
Narzędzia do przekształcania
Narzędzia do tworzenia odcięć i wycinania
Narzędzia do tworzenia odcięć i wycinania
Narzędzia obsługi symboli
Skróty klawiszowe AdobeIlustrator
Skróty klawiszowe AdobeIlustrator
Skróty klawiszowe AdobeIllustrator
Skróty klawiszowe CorelDraw
Skróty klawiszowe AdobeInDesign
Dobre nawyki pracy z programami graficznymi Należy zapisywać plik po zrobieniu istotnej zmiany, Ustawienie warstw, Nazewni...
Przykład
Złoty podział Zasada ta opisuje proporcje kompozycji tak, aby była jak najbardziej atrakcyjna dla oglądającego. Proporcja ...
Złoty podział
Zasada trójpodziału Zasada podziału na trzy mówi o podzieleniu projektu na trzy części, zarówno pionowo jak i poziomo. Dzi...
Zasada trójpodziału
Dziękuję za uwagę!
Wykład wprowadzający z grafiki komputerowej w ramach programu aktywizacji osób niepełnosprawnych, finansowanych ze środków z UE.

  1. 1. Grafika komputerowa – warsztaty szkoleniowe • Trener: Jolanta Podolszańska
  2. 2. O szkoleniu Czas trwania szkolenia : 09-09-2019 do 20-09-2019,Zajęcia w godzinach 8-16, Do odbycia 80 godzin zajęć dydaktycznych W raziepytań: jolanta.podolszanska@wp.pl
  3. 3. Strona z instrukcjami jpodolszanska.epizy.com
  4. 4. Plan kursu Wstęp do grafiki komputerowej, Omówienie programów Adobe Illustrator, CorelDraw, InDesign, Adobe Photoshop (popularne skróty, nawyki pracy z programem, poruszanie się po interfejsie programu, dopasowanie narzędzi do konkretnych zadań), Praca ze zdjęciami (retusz, usuwanie drobnych detali, pieprzyków, zmarszczek), Techniki odchudzania sylwetki na zdjęciu, korekta skóry twarzy, Praca z tłem na zdjęciu (wycinanie niechcianych obiektów z tła, dodawanie teł i cieni), Praca z warstwami, Nakładanie masek na zdjęcie i praca z kolorami, Poprawa jakości zdjęć, Praca z grafiką rastrową i wektorową, Tworzenie piktogramów, infografik i logotypów,
  5. 5. Plan kursu c.d. Tworzenie i dobieranie kolorystyki obiektów, Tworzenie wektorowych ilustracji, Zapoznanie się z technikami przekształcania, edycji ścieżeki obiektów, Zaawansowane techniki kopiowania, zaznaczania i rozmieszczania obiektów, Praca ze zdjęciami i plikami w formacie bitmapy i przekształcanie ichw grafikę wektorową, Przygotowywanie grafik na stronęWWW (ikony, banery, grafiki na stronę WWW i wersję mobilną), Zasady edycji tekstu, używanie różnych rodzajów tekstu, Praca z formatamiAI, PDF,SVG oraz EPS i zapis efektów swojejpracy
  6. 6. Wprowadzenie do grafiki komputerowej Grafika komputerowa to dział informatyki, którego przedmiotem jest wykorzystywanie technik komputerowych w procesie wizualizacji rzeczywistości.
  7. 7. Grafika komputerowa
  8. 8. Grafika komputerowa Pozyskiwanie to zamiana obrazów ze świata rzeczywistego na formę cyfrową, Tworzenie obrazów to kreowanie przy pomocy komputera syntetycznych obrazów, naśladujących rzeczywistość, Przetwarzanie grafiki to proces przekształceń obrazów w formie cyfrowej, mający na celu uzyskanie konkretnego efektu artystycznego.
  9. 9. Grafika komputerowa
  10. 10. Rodzaje algorytmów grafiki komputerowej Grafika czasu rzeczywistego (grafika interaktywna), Grafika realistyczna, Grafika nierealistyczna (ang. non-realistic computer graphics), grafika 2D i 3D, Grafika rastrowa i wektorowa, Wizualizacja danych.
  11. 11. Zastosowanie grafiki komputerowej Gry komputerowe (grafika interaktywna), Produkcja filmowa i telewizyjna, Medycyna (wizualizacja danych trójwymiarowych), Systemy CAD/CAM (wizualizacja realistyczna), Wizualizacja (złożone modele danych), Interfejsy graficzne, Systemy GIS, Fotografia cyfrowa itd.
  12. 12. Model RGB • Model RGB powstanie poprzez wymieszanie trzech podstawowych barw: czerwonej, zielonej i niebieskiej.
  13. 13. RGB – kodowanie kolorów Stosowany jest 24-bitowy zapis kolorów (po 8 bitów na na każdą z barw składowych)
  14. 14. Model CMY iCMYK • Kolor w modelu CMY powstaje jako wynik mieszania barw: C, turkusowy (ang. cyan), M, purpura (ang. magenta), Y,żółty (ang.yellow). W modelu CMYK występuje dodatkowo kolor czarny (ang. blacK)
  15. 15. Model CMY iCMYK • Sześcian kolorów modelu CMY
  16. 16. CMYK a kolor czarny Teoretycznie można uzyskać kolor czarny przez złożenie kolorów C+M+Y, ale w praktyce tak uzyskany kolor czarny jest kolorem ciemno-brudno- brązowym.
  17. 17. Grafika rastrowa • Grafika rastrowa - prezentacja obrazu za pomocą pionowo-poziomej siatki odpowiednio kolorowanych pikseli
  18. 18. Pojęcie obrazu rastrowego Obraz rastrowy- dwuwymiarowa macierz pikseli (bitmapa) Piksel – najmniejszy jednolity element obrazu wyświetlającego na ekranie (w przestrzeni trójwymiarowej odpowiednikiem piksela będzie woksel).
  19. 19. Pixel art • Pixel art - sposób tworzenia grafiki rastrowej za pomocą programów pozwalających na edytowanie obrazów na poziomie pojedynczych pikseli.
  20. 20. Formaty plików graficznych JPG – najpopularniejszy format zapisu plików graficznych. Zastosowanie kompresji daje spore zmniejszenie ich rozmiarów, dzięki czemu są one chętnie stosowane w fotografii cyfrowej i Internecie. Obrazy zachowane w tym formacie mają rozszerzenie: jpg lub jpeg. GIF - obraz zachowany w tym formacie ma maksymalnie 256 kolorów. Dzięki kompresji pliki mają niewielki rozmiar. Dużą zaletą jest możliwość utworzenia prostych animacji. Format ten jest ciągle bardzo powszechny w zastosowaniach internetowych. Pliki w tym formacie mają rozszerzenie gif. PNG - format ten został opracowany jako następca formatu GIF. Pliki w tym formacie mają rozszerzenie png. BMP - podstawowy format plików graficznych w systemie Windows. Zawiera nieskompresowaną grafikę rastrową, co powoduje, że pliku w tym formacie mają duży rozmiar. Ten rodzaj plików ma rozszerzenie bmp. TIFF - jest to uniwersalny format zapisu grafiki bitmapowej. Czyta go każdy lepszy program graficzny. Jest to powszechny format stosowany przez grafików komputerowych.
  21. 21. Zalety grafiki rastrowej realizm obrazów - zdjęcia są obrazamirastrowymi duża ilość formatów i programów do edycjigrafiki rastrowej
  22. 22. Wady grafiki rastrowej duży rozmiar plików ograniczona możliwośćmodyfikacji utrata jakości przyskalowaniu
  23. 23. Grafika wektorowa • Rysunek wektorowy składa się z wielu geometrycznych obiektów - ich kształt, wypełnienie i miejsce położenia opisane są formułami matematycznymi.
  24. 24. Przykłady zastosowań grafiki wektorowej schematy naukowe i techniczne mapy iplany, logo, herby, flagi,godła, różnego typu znaki, np. drogowe, część graficznej twórczości artystycznej (np.komiksy)
  25. 25. Formaty plików grafiki wektorowej SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) - uniwersalny format dwuwymiarowej grafiki wektorowej, który powstał z myślą o zastosowaniu na stronachWWW CDR (Corel Draw) - to format grafiki wektorowej stworzony przez firmę Corel SWF (Adobe Flash) - format zamknięty grafiki wektorowej, stworzony dla Flasha EPS (Encapsulated PostScript) - format plików służący do przechowywania pojedynczych stron grafiki wektorowej w postaci umożliwiającej osadzanie ich w innych dokumentach WMF (Windows Metafile Format) - format graficzny stosowany w systemachWindows
  26. 26. Zalety grafiki wektorowej prostota opisu skalowalność możliwość modyfikacji mniejszy rozmiar opis przestrzenitrójwymiarowych
  27. 27. Wady grafiki wektorowej grafika wektorowa jest mało realistyczna ogromna złożoność pamięciowa dla obrazów fotorealistycznych
  28. 28. Obraz rastrowy kontra wektorowy
  29. 29. Kompresja bezstratna • Kompresja bezstratna: umiarkowanie zmniejsza rozmiar pliku bez utraty jakichkolwiek informacji: RLE (run-lengthencoding) - kodowanie długości ciągów LZW (Lemple-Ziv-Welch) – kompresja słownikowa (wartościom wejściowym o zmiennej długości (tzn. poziomym ciągom pikseli tworzących powtarzający się wzór) przypisywane są kody o stałej długości.)
  30. 30. Kompresja stratna • Kompresja stratna - znacznie zmniejsza rozmiar pliku (do 1/40) kosztem straty części informacji, a tym samym kosztem pogorszenia jakości obrazu (JPEG)
  31. 31. Kształty i krzywe Beziera Krzywe Beziera są krzywymi parametrycznymi, co oznacza, że każdy punkt należący do krzywej definiowany jest pewną funkcją liczby rzeczywistej będącej wspomnianym parametrem. Krzywe Béziera dzielą się na krzywe wielomianowe i krzywe wymierne. Każda krzywa jest definiowana za pomocą łamanej kontrolnej, składającej się z punktów kontrolnych.
  32. 32. Przykład krzywych Beziera
  33. 33. Typy krzywych Beziera ● ● ● Liniowe, Kwadratowe, sześcienne
  34. 34. Krzywe Beziera w programach graficznych 1 – punkt kontrolny, 2,4 – węzły 3 - segmenty
  35. 35. Krzywe Beziera w Photoshopie ● Krzywe Beziera możemy utworzyć np. poprzez narzędzie pióro (klawisz P), ● ● ● ● punkty kontrole zmieniają kształt wybranego segmentu, Każdy węzeł może mieć tylko dwa punkty kontrolne, Możliwe jest dzielenie segmentu na wiele części
  36. 36. Przykład
  37. 37. Programy, z których będziemy korzystać na zajęciach Adobe Illustrator CorelDraw Adobe InDesign Adobe Photoshop
  38. 38. Adobe Photoshop
  39. 39. Adobe Illustrator
  40. 40. Interfejs programu AdobeIllustrator
  41. 41. CorelDraw
  42. 42. Interfejs programu CorelDraw
  43. 43. Adobe InDesign
  44. 44. Instalacja programu Photoshop ● ● ● ● Pobranie oprogramowania ze strony, Zakładanie konta (rejestracja przez e-mail), Pobranie programu, Program jest gotowy do uruchomienia
  45. 45. Rozszerzenia plików Adobe Illustrator, CorelDraw,Adobe InDesign .ai - rozszerzenie wewnętrznego formatu plików programu grafiki wektorowej Adobe Illustrator, .cdr – jest domyślnym rozszerzeniem dla zapisu plików w programie CorelDraw, .indd – rozszerzenie wewnętrznego formatu plików dla programu Adobe InDesign, .psc – rozszerzenie wewnętrznego formatu plików dla programu Adobe Photoshop
  46. 46. Adobe Illustrator pasek narzędzi
  47. 47. Pasek narzędziAI Podstawowy rozszerzony
  48. 48. Kategorie paska narzędzi Zaznaczanie Rysowanie Tekst Malowanie Modyfikowanie Nawigowanie
  49. 49. Omówienie narzędzi w programach graficznych
  50. 50. Zaznaczanie
  51. 51. Zaznaczanie c.d.
  52. 52. Narzędzie Lasso i Obszar roboczy
  53. 53. Narzędzia do rysowania
  54. 54. Narzędzia do rysowania
  55. 55. Narzędzia do rysowania
  56. 56. Narzędzia do rysowania
  57. 57. Narzędzia do rysowania
  58. 58. Narzędzia tekstowe
  59. 59. Narzędzia do malowania
  60. 60. Narzędzia do malowania
  61. 61. Narzędzia do malowania
  62. 62. Narzędzia do przekształcania
  63. 63. Narzędzia do przekształcania
  64. 64. Narzędzia do przekształcania
  65. 65. Narzędzia do tworzenia odcięć i wycinania
  66. 66. Narzędzia do tworzenia odcięć i wycinania
  67. 67. Narzędzia obsługi symboli
  68. 68. Skróty klawiszowe AdobeIlustrator
  69. 69. Skróty klawiszowe AdobeIlustrator
  70. 70. Skróty klawiszowe AdobeIllustrator
  71. 71. Skróty klawiszowe CorelDraw
  72. 72. Skróty klawiszowe AdobeInDesign
  73. 73. Dobre nawyki pracy z programami graficznymi Należy zapisywać plik po zrobieniu istotnej zmiany, Ustawienie warstw, Nazewnictwo warstw, Złoty podział, Reguła trójpodziału, Tworzenie idealnych proporcji, Przejrzysty komunikat, Stosuj symbole i figury geometryczne, gdzie się tylko da
  74. 74. Przykład
  75. 75. Złoty podział Zasada ta opisuje proporcje kompozycji tak, aby była jak najbardziej atrakcyjna dla oglądającego. Proporcja ta była używana w projektach, architekturze i inżynierii od setek lat. Jest nawet powiązana z cechami, które znajdujemy w najbardziej atrakcyjnych przedstawicielach naszego gatunku (mowa o cechach twarzy, jak i budowy całego ciała).
  76. 76. Złoty podział
  77. 77. Zasada trójpodziału Zasada podziału na trzy mówi o podzieleniu projektu na trzy części, zarówno pionowo jak i poziomo. Dzięki temu powstaje siatka przecinających się ze sobą linii. Zasada ta mówi, ze oglądający w większości przypadków będzie oglądał te punkty na kompozycji, miejscu których przecinają się linie. Dodatkowo dobrze jest umieszczać bardziej wartoś ciowe elementy projektu równo z tymi liniami.
  78. 78. Zasada trójpodziału
  79. 79. Dziękuję za uwagę!

