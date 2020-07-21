Objective:

To evaluate the effect of health awareness on health values such as dietary structure and choices. To evaluate the effect of health awareness levels on the presence of Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Results:

Participants with high awareness levels have higher educational levels and lower incidences of non-communicable diseases than individuals with low awareness levels. Chi square test gave a p value less than 0.00001 for the association between awareness level and disease. The relationship between awareness level and education, yielded a p value of 0.000088.