Health Awareness as a Predictor of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Supervisor: Dr. Dap...
Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases (CNCDs) in St. Vincent & the Grenadines CNCDs are the leading causes of death in St. Vinc...
Rationale To examine health awareness levels of the population in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. To examine the effect of h...
Methods Duration • The study took place between June 2015 – November 2015 Questionnaire: Design 15 Question Survey • Demog...
Health Awareness: The Knowledge or Perception of Factors Contributing to One’s Health Status The statistical approach impl...
~88% of the Population Scored at Least Mid-level Health Awareness Scores 12% 62% 26% POPULATION DISTRIBUTION BY AWARENESS ...
Health Awareness Levels Appears to be Impartial to Age or Sex • Health awareness appears to not be biased by age or sex, t...
Higher Health Awareness May Be Closely Associated with Higher Education Levels • 22.4% of mid aware individuals have grad ...
Health Awareness May Be a Good Predictor for the Presence of Chronic Noncommunicable Disease in Saint Vincent and the Gren...
Health Awareness Scores May Influence Health Driven Activities Individuals with higher health awareness scores, placed les...
Higher Health Awareness Maybe Associated with Increased Health Directed Activity 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 Calories ...
Cost and Brand were Identified as the Most Significant Factor in the Purchase of Food, with Calories and Nutritional Facts...
Time and Lack of Knowledge are the Main Barriers to Committing to a Healthier Diet 15% 26% 59% BARRIERS TO A HEALTHIER DIE...
Recommendations Utilizing health awareness levels as a predictor for risk factors associated with noncommunicable diseases...
ConclusionCNCDsIndicator Health awareness levels may have potential benefit as a tool for evaluating and predicting the de...
Objective: To evaluate the effect of health awareness on Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases in St. Vincent and the Grenadine...
Acknowledgements The Research Scholars of this paper are thankful to the following individuals: • Project Supervisor, Dr. ...
References • Pan American Health Organization. "Saint Vincent and the Grenadines." Health in the Americas, 2012 Edition: C...
Health Awareness as a Predictor of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases in St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Objective:
To evaluate the effect of health awareness on health values such as dietary structure and choices. To evaluate the effect of health awareness levels on the presence of Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Results:
Participants with high awareness levels have higher educational levels and lower incidences of non-communicable diseases than individuals with low awareness levels. Chi square test gave a p value less than 0.00001 for the association between awareness level and disease. The relationship between awareness level and education, yielded a p value of 0.000088.

Health Awareness as a Predictor of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases in St. Vincent & the Grenadines

  1. 1. Health Awareness as a Predictor of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Supervisor: Dr. Daphne Santhosh & Co-Supervisor: Dr. Maxim Crasta Research Scholars: Jodean Campbell, Dovounne Green, Wilbert Alceus, Brian Kim
  2. 2. Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases (CNCDs) in St. Vincent & the Grenadines CNCDs are the leading causes of death in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Javid). Highest disease burden for CNCDs in the Organization of the Eastern Caribbean States (The World Bank). The top seven causes of death were CNCDs, which accounted for 74% of all deaths (Pan American Health Organization). The top five causes of morbidity are neoplasms, ischemic heart disease, hypertensive heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and diabetes mellitus (Pan American Health Organization).
  3. 3. Rationale To examine health awareness levels of the population in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. To examine the effect of health awareness levels on dietary habits. To evaluate if health awareness levels could be a predictor of the presence of CNCDs To evaluate the factors affecting dietary habits in the population To evaluate the public health implications of these findings and make appropriate recommendations
  4. 4. Methods Duration • The study took place between June 2015 – November 2015 Questionnaire: Design 15 Question Survey • Demographics • Health Awareness: General knowledge of diet & nutrition • Dietary Structure & Health-Centered Behaviors • Presence of CNCDs Participants: 126 • 38 (30.2%) males • 80 (63.5%) females • 8 (6.3%) unspecified/not reported Statistical Analysis: • Descriptive Statistics • Likert Scale Analysis • Multivariate Linear Regression
  5. 5. Health Awareness: The Knowledge or Perception of Factors Contributing to One’s Health Status The statistical approach implemented for analyzing awareness amongst responders was the Likert Scale Analysis. Responses to key survey questions (5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 17) were coded using numerical figures to quantify response. Responses for each question was given a value from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest health awareness score. Means of coding values were used as the level of awareness Levels of awareness were compared amongst the different group, as it relates to dietary structure. There is little research on the effect of health awareness on health predicting behaviors, such as dietary choices, and the non-socioeconomic factors influencing them
  6. 6. ~88% of the Population Scored at Least Mid-level Health Awareness Scores 12% 62% 26% POPULATION DISTRIBUTION BY AWARENESS LEVELS low awareness levels mid awareness levels high awareness levels
  7. 7. Health Awareness Levels Appears to be Impartial to Age or Sex • Health awareness appears to not be biased by age or sex, though women tended to have slightly higher health awareness scores. • As age increased, health awareness also increased. However this relationship is weak, as the p =0.984. 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 20 & under 21-30 31-40 40+ AWARENESSSCORES AGE AWARENESS LEVEL BY AGE AND SEX Male Female
  8. 8. Higher Health Awareness May Be Closely Associated with Higher Education Levels • 22.4% of mid aware individuals have grad degree, 41.2% have college degree, 33.8% high school and 2.6% no education. • All individuals with low health awareness had either no education or just a high school education. This is significant with a p value of less than 0.00088. -40 -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 None High School College Graduate PERCENTAGEOFINDIVIDUALS EDUCATION LEVEL HIGHLY HEALTH AWARE INDIVIDUALS HAVE HIGHER EDUCATIONAL LEVELS THAN THOSE WITH LOWER HEALTH AWARE SCORES Low Awareness Level Mid Awareness Level High Awareness Level
  9. 9. Health Awareness May Be a Good Predictor for the Presence of Chronic Noncommunicable Disease in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 low mid high PERCENTAGEOFINDIVIDUALS AWARENESS LEVEL INDIVIDUALS WITH HIGHER HEALTH AWARENESS SCORES HAVE LESS PREVALENCE OF DISEASE THAN THOSE WITH LOWER SCORES No Disease Disease • There was a statistically significant difference (p<0.00001) between the presence of chronic noncommunicable diseases in low and high awareness groups. • It should be noted that presence of disease is low amongst all participants. • This may be due to the iceberg effect, a phenomenon where participants have disease but are unaware. • Other factors such irregular medical/physical examinations or response biases may account for this observation.
  10. 10. Health Awareness Scores May Influence Health Driven Activities Individuals with higher health awareness scores, placed less importance on all factors influencing food purchase (Calories, brand, Ingredients, Nutritional Costs and Cost). However people with higher health awareness scores were associated with higher rates of keeping track of nutritional facts. This finding was not significant (p=0.36). These two observations appear to be contraindicative and might be explained due to response or statistical analysis biases/errors.
  11. 11. Higher Health Awareness Maybe Associated with Increased Health Directed Activity 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 Calories Brand Ingredients Nutritional Facts Cost IMPORTANCEOFFACTORSAFFECTINGFOODPURCHASES FACTORS FACTORS AFFECTING FOOD PURCHASE BY AWARENESS LEVELS Low Awareness Level Mid Awareness Level High Awareness Level -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Never Sometimes Always PERCENTAGEOFINDIVIDUALS TRACK KEEPING INDIVIDUALS WITH HIGHER HEALTH AWARENESS SCORES KEEP TRACK OF NUTRITIONAL FACTS MORE THAN THOSE WITH LOWER AWARENESS SCORES Low Awareness Level Mid Awareness Level High Awarenes Level
  12. 12. Cost and Brand were Identified as the Most Significant Factor in the Purchase of Food, with Calories and Nutritional Facts having Lower Influences on Food Purchases 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Not important Little Importance Moderate Some what important Very Important PERCENTAGEOFINDIVIDUALS LEVEL OF IMPORTANCE IMPORTANCE OF SEVERAL FACTORS ON THE PURCHASE OF FOOD Calories Brand Ingredients Nutritional Facts Cost
  13. 13. Time and Lack of Knowledge are the Main Barriers to Committing to a Healthier Diet 15% 26% 59% BARRIERS TO A HEALTHIER DIET Lack of Knowledge Hectic/Work Life Balance Insufficient Time • Consumer habits suggested people perceived healthy eating as time consuming with 85% of them reporting they had little time to invest in preparing healthy meals. The other 15% reported they didn’t know how to prepare heathy meals.
  14. 14. Recommendations Utilizing health awareness levels as a predictor for risk factors associated with noncommunicable diseases. Implementing Public Health campaigns aimed at educating the population about how to prepare quick healthy meals. Establishing nationwide high quality occupationally based health promotion programs. Promoting public health campaigns emphasizing the many benefits; i.e. sustainability, environmental, economical, of backyard farming.
  15. 15. ConclusionCNCDsIndicator Health awareness levels may have potential benefit as a tool for evaluating and predicting the development of chronic non communicable disease in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. PublicHealth Public health campaigns focusing on the ease of cooking healthy meals and the cost/health benefits of backyard farming, as well as occupationally-based health promotion programs, may be highly beneficial in increasing healthier behaviors within the population of Saint Vincent’s and the Grenadines. MovingForward It is recommended that a more structured study be conducted with a larger sample size and a well-developed standardized instrument for the evaluation of health awareness.
  16. 16. Objective: To evaluate the effect of health awareness on Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and to evaluate the relationship between health awareness and health values such as dietary structure and choices. Methods: For this study, a cross-sectional analysis was conducted amongst 126 participants. A 20 item survey was used to gather information on demographics, socioeconomic status, dietary structure and health awareness. Results: Participants with high awareness level have higher educational levels and lower incidences of non-communicable diseases than individuals with low awareness levels. Chi square test gave a p value less than 0.00001 for the association between awareness level & disease, and yielded a p value of 0.000088 for the association between health awareness & education. Conclusion: Health awareness is linked to chronic non-communicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes and stroke (p- value< 0.00001). There is a positive correlation between higher awareness and higher education levels, this difference is shown with a p value of 0.000088. There is no significant difference in factors that affect the purchase of foods amongst all awareness groups. Cost and brand were identified as the most significant factor in the purchasing food. Calories and nutritional facts seem to have a lower influences on food purchase. ABSTRACT Health awareness can be defined as the knowledge or perception of factors contributing to one’s health status. From observation of societal trends, health awareness seem to be influenced more by personal values and cultural norms, rather than variables of socioeconomic status. Health awareness has a very powerful influence on industry and cultural norms. In the past decade, there has been a nationally observable increase in health awareness among various populations. People of all societal strata are sharing a vested interest in factors affecting their health, including policies affecting the regulation of their health and consumption products. The ‘organic food craze’ has now crossed-over from being a fad to being the new dietary gold standard of society (Chaker, 2013). There is little research on the effect of health awareness on dietary choice and diseases. Awareness is a rather abstract concept which is very difficult to standardize for measurement. To date no study has attempted to evaluate the effects of health awareness on the dietary habits of a population. In this study, we attempt to demonstrate that overall health values, including dietary structure are directly influenced by health awareness. Health awareness, thus, may represent an acceptable predictive value for the development of Chronic Noncommunicable diseases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. INTRODUCTION Figure 6. Health directed activity by awareness level. Increased health directed activity is associated with higher health awareness. RESULTS DISCUSSION & RECOMMENDATIONS Of the 126 participants, 30.2% were males, 63.5% females and 6.3% unspecified. Age was appropriately distributed with 80% being at least over the age of 20. 22.04% of mid aware individuals have grad degree, 44.2% have college degree, 33.8% high school and 2.6% no education. These findings are suggestive that high levels of health awareness may be closely associated to educational levels (Figure 5). All individuals with low health awareness had either no education or just a high school education. This is significant with a p value of less than 0.0001. Health awareness appears to not be biased by age or sex, though women tended to have slightly higher health awareness scores (Figure 4). There was a statistically significant difference between the presence of chronic noncommunicable diseases in low and high awareness groups. Suggesting that the level of health awareness may be a good predictor for the presence of chronic noncommunicable disease in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. However, it should be noted that presence of disease is low amongst all participants. This may be due to the iceberg effect in which participants have disease and don’t know it, not getting regular physical examinations from a physician or response bias. We recommend creating health campaigns to educate the population about preparing quick healthy meals and the many benefits of backyard farming. We also recommend the implementation of work-place based health and wellness program. REFERENCES ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS 1. Chaker, Anne Marie. "Wall Street Journal: Backyard Farming Gets Fancy."City Farmer News RSS. Micheal Levenston, 30 June 2013. Web. 25 Nov. 2015. 2. "Consumer Trends: Increasing Health Awareness Boosts Organic Market." Food Manufacturing. 23 Oct. 2013. Web. 23 Nov. 2015. <http://www.foodmanufacturing.com/news/2013/10/consumer-trends increasing-health-awareness- boosts-organic-market>. 3. Curl, Cynthia L., Shirley A. A. Beresford, Anjum Hajat, Joel D. Kaufman, Kari Moore, Jennifer A. Nettleton, and Ana V. Diez-Roux. "Associations of Organic Produce Consumption with Socioeconomic Status and the Local Food Environment: Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA)." PLoS ONE (2013). PLOS ONE. PLOS ONE. Web. 24 Nov. 2015. 4. “Noncommunicable Diseases.” WHO. WHO, 2015 Web.23 Nov. 2015. <http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs355/en/> 5. Pan American Health Organization. "Saint Vincent and the Grenadines."Health in the Americas, 2012 Edition: Country Volume. Pan American Health Organization, 2012. Web. July 2015. 6. Roberts, Javid. "CNCDs – The LeadingCause of Death in SVG." NBC Radio. NBC SVG, 19 Mar. 2014. Web. July 2015. 7. Rongen, A., and SK Robroek. "Workplace Health Promotion: A Meta-analysis of Effectiveness."American Journal of Preventative Medicine 44.4 (2013): 406. PMC. Web. 26 Nov. 2015. 8. "The Newest Vital Sign." Pfizer. Pfizer. Web. 26 Nov. 2015. 9. “"Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Demographics Profile 2014."Mundi. IndexMundi. Web. 26 Nov. 2015. http://www.indexmundi.com/saint_vincent_and_the_grenadines/demographics_rofile.html>. 10. "Socio-economic Disadvantage and Health." Authoritative Information and Statistics to Promote Better Health and Wellbeing (AIHW). Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Web. 26 Nov. 2015. <http://www.aihw.gov.au/socio- economicdisadvantage-and-health/>. 11. Zoellner, Jamie, Wen You, Carol Connell, Renae Smith-Ray, Kacie Allen, Katherine Tucker, Brenda Davy, and Paul Estabrooks. "Health Literacy Is Associated with Healthy Eating Index Scores and Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Intake: Findings from the Rural Lower Mississippi Delta." Journal of the American Dietetic Association. U.S. National Libraryof Medicine, 1 July 2012. Web. 26 Nov. 2015. <http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3160591/>. The research scholars of this paper are thankful to our Projects Supervisor, Dr. Daphne Santhosh, co-supervisor, Dr. Maxim Crasta, Dean of student affairs and Professor, and Dr. Zeine. Health Awareness as a Predictor of Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Research Scholars: Jodean Campbell, Dovounne Green, Wilbert Alceus, Brian Kim Supervisor: Dr. Daphne Santhosh & Co-Supervisor: Dr. Maxim Crasta Figure 4. Effect of age on health awareness. There is not clear effect on age and sex on health awareness. Figure 2. Awareness level of respondents. 62% of respondents have mid level health awareness. 26% scored high awareness level. Figure 8. Factors affecting the purchase of foods by health awareness levels. All levels of health awareness seem to place similar significanceon calories, brand, ingredients and cost. Figure 3. Social Barriers affecting Diet. Time seems to be the most significant barrier to eating a balanced diet. Figure 7. Importance of factors in the purchase of food. Figure 5. Effect of education on health awareness. There is a strong link between education level and high awareness level. This finding is significant with a p value of 0.000088. Figure 9. Increase in health awareness is associated with better health. Instrument: A 20 item survey Inclusion/Exclusion Criteria: Vincentians 18 years or older, without intellectual disabilities. Statistical Analysis: The statistical approach implemented for analyzing awareness amongst responders was the Likert Scale Analysis. Responses to key questions (5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 17) were coded using numerical figures to quantify response. Response for each question was given a value from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest. Means of coding values were used as the level of awareness. Levels of awareness were compared amongst the different group, as it relates to dietary structure. Chi square test was done to measure the significance of findings. The p value then determined the acceptance of the hypothesis. Also, charts were used for better understanding of recommendations to improve diet, as well as, the demographic information of respondents. We defined high awareness as a score of 3.6 and over, mid awareness, a score from 3.5 to 2, and low awareness a score of 1.9 and under. Statistics: Categorical data were analyzed using the Microsoft Excel software. Data were considered significant if the p-value ≤0.05 using the Chi-squared test. METHODS Figure 1. Demographics of Participants DEMOGRAPHICS
  17. 17. Acknowledgements The Research Scholars of this paper are thankful to the following individuals: • Project Supervisor, Dr. Daphne Santhosh, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, St. James School of Medicine, St. Vincent and the Grenadines • Co-supervisor, Dr. Maxim Crasta, Dean of student affairs and Professor, Department of Physiology, St. James School of Medicine, St. Vincent and the Grenadines • Research Methods III Instructor, Dr. Rana Zeine, Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, St. James School of Medicine, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  18. 18. References • Pan American Health Organization. "Saint Vincent and the Grenadines." Health in the Americas, 2012 Edition: Country Volume. Pan American Health Organization, 2012. Web. July 2015. • Roberts, Javid. "CNCDs – The Leading Cause of Death in SVG." NBC Radio. NBC SVG, 19 Mar. 2014. Web. July 2015. • The World Bank. "The Growing Burden of Noncommunicable Diseases in the Eastern Caribbean." The World Bank. Human Development Unit Caribbean Country Management Unit Latin America and the Caribbean Region, 2013. Web. July 2015. • The World Health Organization. "The Global Burden of Disease." World Health Organization WHO Library Cataloguing-in-Publication Data (2008): The World Health Organization. Web. July 2015.

