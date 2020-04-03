corona virus and eyes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
corona V A L I N A O P T I C A L mata at virus
ano ang corona virus?
Ano ang corona virus? Isang virus na maaaring magdulot ng nakahahawang sakit na karaniwang nakakaapekto sa baga at maaarin...
Paano nakakaapekto ang corona virus sa mata?
Paano nakakaapekto ang corona virus sa mata? Kapag ang isang tao positibo ng COVID- 19 ay umubo o suminga, ang virus sa la...
Paano nakakaapekto ang corona virus sa mata? Maaaring makapasok ang virus sa mata kung ang mga kamay na nadapuan ng virus ...
Paano nakakaapekto ang corona virus sa mata? Maliit na porsyento ng mga nagkakasakit dahil sa COVID-19 ay nagkakaroon ng s...
Paano nakakaapekto ang corona virus sa mata? Kung hindi sigurado, maaaring makipag-ugnayan sa isang Eye Care Doctor upang ...
Eye Care Services at Enhanced Community Quarantine
Eye Care Services at Enhanced Community Quarantine Karamihan ng mga clinic ngayon ay sarado dahil sa ipinatupad na Enhance...
Ngunit kung sa tingin ay kailangan ng agarang aksyon, maaaring makipag-ugnayan sa inyong Eye Care Specialist o Primary Car...
Maaari ring makipag-ugnayan sa iba't-ibang ospital sa pamamagitan ng pag-tawag sa kani-kanilang hotlines. Eye Care Service...
Mga sitwasyon na kailangan makipag-ugnayan sa doktor:
Mga sitwasyon na kailangan makipag-ugnayan sa doktor: • May nakikitang lumulutang o kumikislap na mga bagay (floaters o fl...
Mga sitwasyon na kailangan makipag-ugnayan sa doktor:
Mga sitwasyon na kailangan makipag-ugnayan sa doktor: • May problema sa iyong retina (Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Retin...
Mga sitwasyon na kailangan makipag-ugnayan sa doktor:
Proteksyon ng mata at kalusugan
Proteksyon ng mata at kalusugan • Panatilihing malinis ang kamay, katawan, at kapaligiran. Iwasan ang paghawak o pagkamot ...
Proteksyon ng mata at kalusugan
Proteksyon ng mata at kalusugan Maaaring limitahan muna ang pag-gamit ng contact lenses upang mas maiwasan ang paghawak sa...
Proteksyon ng mata at kalusugan Good Better Best
Proteksyon ng mata at kalusugan •Siguraduhing tugma sa grado ng mga mata at laging malinis ang ginagamit na eyeglasses. Re...
Sources
Sources
Eye care that you deserve. WHERE THERE IS NO VISION,THE PEOPLE PERISH. -PROVERBS 29:18 VALINA OPTICAL
corona virus and eyes

×