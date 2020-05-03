Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why you, guys? We bet you've asked yourself:
We work without sales reps and project managers. You communicate directly with founders. 1
We take care of product wrapper as well as of contents. 2
You can expect other pricing because we don't have offices, useless staff and other corporate expenses. 3
We are not distanced aristocrats but partners and hopefully friends. 4
We don't have Juniors who want to climb the stairs. We have 12 years of experience. Worked for agencies and product compan...
We don't write unuseful reports in Google Docs. Our KPIs are clear and data- based. 6
We are creative-focused. This means that creativity solves real problems of markreting and business. 7
customers' needs; long-term partnership; integration into business processes; developing and scaling your business; reachi...
Partnership: or Full-projectSingle-task We are ready to work on one task and help you achieve results. However, our goal i...
We are about: Brand audit Niche audit Positioning 1 Brand 3 Design 2 Strategy 4 Communication Marketing analysis Brand pyr...
Projects: We are about Inbound marketing, developed and promoted by Hubspot. Certified partner of Manychat.
Team: Jegor Nagel Yaroslav Mokrousov Alina Yasenok
junta.xyz facebook instagram
What is Junta Bureau
