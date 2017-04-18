Vyrovnané hospodaření České televize Pravda, nebo fikce? 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 ...
STRUČNĚ O LEGISLATIVĚ • Česká televize byla zřízena k 1.1.1992 zákonem č. 483/1991 Sb., o České televizi • Česká televize ...
VÝSLEDOVKA, JAKOU SVĚT NEVIDĚL…. • Výsledkem hospodaření ČT je každým rokem (od r. 2004 včetně) přesná NULA !!! • To je un...
JAK JE TO MOŽNÉ …?? Fond televizních poplatků Přebytky z minulých let Výsledovka Poplatníci TVP Domácnosti a firmy 0 828 6...
JAK BY VYPADALA VÝSLEDOVKA ČT, NEBÝT OPERACÍ S FONDEM TV POPLATKŮ (FTP) Nikoli takto: Nýbrž takto: 2002 2003 2004 2005 200...
JAK INTERPRETUJE SVOJE HOSPODAŘENÍ MANAGEMENT ČT „Nové televizní kanály ČT :D a ČT art, spuštěné na začátku tohoto podzimu...
JAK INTERPRETUJE SVOJE HOSPODAŘENÍ MANAGEMENT ČT … pokračování „Rozpočet nákladů a výnosů na rok 2014 byl sestaven jako vy...
JAK JE TO S VYROVNANÝMI PŘÍJMY A VÝDAJI UKAZUJE STAV PENĚŽNÍCH PROSTŘEDKŮ Stav peněžních prostředků od konce září 2011, kd...
NENÍ TO ZPŮSOBENO VYSOKÝMI INVESTICEMI? ODPISY vs. INVESTICE Z porovnání ročních odpisů a investičních výdajů je patrné „r...
HODNOTA DLOUHODOBÉHO HMOTNÉHO A NEHMOTNÉHO MAJETKU KLESÁ 3 423 388 3 545 878 3 417 101 3 268 307 3 110 297 3 164 579 3 303...
INTERPRETACE FTP Nemá smysl zpochybňovat vypovídací schopnost vývoje stavu FTP. Jak ukazuje graf, průběh křivky FTP má vys...
Děkuji za pozornost. 
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Radek Žádník: Vyrovnané hospodaření ČT - pravda nebo fikce?

17 views

Published on

duben 2017

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
7
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Radek Žádník: Vyrovnané hospodaření ČT - pravda nebo fikce?

  1. 1. Vyrovnané hospodaření České televize Pravda, nebo fikce? 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 -398 784 -129 820 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -450000 -350000 -250000 -150000 -50000 50000 150000 250000 350000 tis.Kč období Vývoj hospodářského výsledku České televize 2002-2016 Ing. Radek Žádník, 11.4.2017
  2. 2. STRUČNĚ O LEGISLATIVĚ • Česká televize byla zřízena k 1.1.1992 zákonem č. 483/1991 Sb., o České televizi • Česká televize (i Český rozhlas) účtují podle zákona č. 563/1991 Sb., o účetnictví, podle prováděcí vyhlášky č. 504/2002 Sb., pro účetní jednotky, jejichž hlavním předmětem činnosti není podnikání • Hlavními výkazy účetní závěrky jsou rozvaha a výsledovka (=Výkaz zisků a ztrát) • Účetní závěrku a Rozpočet ČT schvaluje Rada ČT • Výroční zprávu o hospodaření ČT předkládá Poslanecké sněmovně Rada České televize • Výroční zpráva o hospodaření České televize podává souhrnný a ucelený přehled o hospodaření a dosažených ekonomických výsledcích ČT • Účetní závěrku ověřuje nezávislý auditor (od r. 2012 EY)
  3. 3. VÝSLEDOVKA, JAKOU SVĚT NEVIDĚL…. • Výsledkem hospodaření ČT je každým rokem (od r. 2004 včetně) přesná NULA !!! • To je unikát!  • Znamená to snad, že má Česká televize každým rokem vyrovnané hospodaření? • Jakou vypovídací schopnost má výsledovka, která každým rokem končí NULOU?? 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 -398 784 -129 820 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -450000 -350000 -250000 -150000 -50000 50000 150000 250000 350000 tis.Kč období Vývoj hospodářského výsledku České televize 2002-2016
  4. 4. JAK JE TO MOŽNÉ …?? Fond televizních poplatků Přebytky z minulých let Výsledovka Poplatníci TVP Domácnosti a firmy 0 828 622 1 137 371 498 917 228 979 397 283 -251 234 -261 146 -544 650 -277 472 -319 434 -446 000 -800 000 -600 000 -400 000 -200 000 0 200 000 400 000 600 000 800 000 1 000 000 1 200 000 1 400 000 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 tis.Kč období Tvorba/čerpání FTP
  5. 5. JAK BY VYPADALA VÝSLEDOVKA ČT, NEBÝT OPERACÍ S FONDEM TV POPLATKŮ (FTP) Nikoli takto: Nýbrž takto: 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 -398 784 -129 820 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -450000 -350000 -250000 -150000 -50000 50000 150000 250000 350000 tis.Kč období Vývoj hospodářského výsledku České televize 2002-2016 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 828 622 1 137 371 498 917 228 979 397 283 -251 234 -261 146 -544 650 -277 472 -319 434 -446 000 -800000 -600000 -400000 -200000 0 200000 400000 600000 800000 1000000 1200000 1400000 Výsledky hospodaření ČT 2007-2017 bez vlivu FTP
  6. 6. JAK INTERPRETUJE SVOJE HOSPODAŘENÍ MANAGEMENT ČT „Nové televizní kanály ČT :D a ČT art, spuštěné na začátku tohoto podzimu, nevyvolávají tlak na zásadní změnu budoucích rozpočtů ani na úpravu financování České televize. Proto ani v dlouhodobých plánech na roky 2012-2017 schválených Radou ČT nepočítáme ve střednědobém horizontu s navyšováním televizního poplatku a ne se změnami v rozsahu prodeje reklamy nebo účtování DPH.“ (Výroční zprava o hospodaření 2012, str. 7 Úvodní slovo generálního ředitele ČT) „Rozpočet České televize na rok 2012 byl sestaven jako vyrovnaný se shodným objemem nákladů a výnosů ve výši 6.970 mil. Kč“. (Výroční zpráva o hospodaření 2012, str. 16) Rok 2012 „Dnes jsem si jistý, že naplníme i své představy o vyrovnaném hospodaření při zachování nutných finančních rezerv pro mimořádné situace či rozsáhlé projekty.“ (Výroční zprava o hospodaření 2013, str. 7 Úvodní slovo generálního ředitele ČT) „Rozpočet České televize na rok 2013 je sestaven jako vyrovnaný se shodným objemem nákladů a výnosů.“ (Návrh rozpočtu České televize na rok 2013, str. 5) „Rozpočet ČT na rok 2013 schválený radou ČT nebyl překročen. Skutečné náklady i výnosy dosáhly výše 6.788.347 tis. Kč.“ (Výroční zpráva o hospodaření 2013, str. 21) Rok 2013
  7. 7. JAK INTERPRETUJE SVOJE HOSPODAŘENÍ MANAGEMENT ČT … pokračování „Rozpočet nákladů a výnosů na rok 2014 byl sestaven jako vyrovnaný. Výše nákladů a výnosů dosahuje shodného objemu 7.054 mil. Kč a v porovnání s rozpočtem 2013 je o 6 mil. Kč nižší“. (Návrh rozpočtu České televize na rok 201č, str. 4) „Náš závazek udržet disponibilní zdroje ve výši okolo 2 miliard korun, a to bez požadavku na zvýšení koncesionářského poplatku, platí. Je to ostatně naplnění slibu z mého kandidátského projektu z roku 2011.“ (Výroční zpráva o hospodaření 2014, str. 7 Úvodní slovo generálního ředitele ČT) Rok 2014 „Plánované náklady a výnosy v roce 2015 dosahují shodné výše 6 956 mil. Kč a v porovnání s rozpočtem na rok 2014 jsou o 98 mil. Kč nižší.“ (Návrh rozpočtu ČT na rok 2015, str. 4) „…Česká televize je z ekonomického hlediska v dobré kondici. Výrok nezávislého auditora k účetní závěrce zní „bez výhrad“ a cíl vyrovnaného hospodaření, který jsem stanovil ve svém kandidátském projektu, byl naplněn. Příjmy České televize byly v roce 2015 oproti běžným výdajům vyšší o 16 miliónů korun.“ (Výroční zpráva o hospodaření 2015, str. 9 Úvodní slovo generálního ředitele ČT) Rok 2015
  8. 8. JAK JE TO S VYROVNANÝMI PŘÍJMY A VÝDAJI UKAZUJE STAV PENĚŽNÍCH PROSTŘEDKŮ Stav peněžních prostředků od konce září 2011, kdy se Petr Dvořák ujal funkce GŘ České televize klesl o 2 mld. Kč. Podle rozpočtu na rok 2017, schváleného Radou ČT, bude na konci roku 2017 na účtech ČT 1,8 mld. Kč. To je o 0,5 mld. Kč méně, než tomu bylo v roce 2007. 2007 2008 2009 2010 9/2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2 360 999 3 862 997 1 860 000 0 500000 1000000 1500000 2000000 2500000 3000000 3500000 4000000 4500000 tis.Kč Stav peněžních prostředků a ekvivalentů ... po 6 letech „vyrovnaného“ hospodaření 
  9. 9. NENÍ TO ZPŮSOBENO VYSOKÝMI INVESTICEMI? ODPISY vs. INVESTICE Z porovnání ročních odpisů a investičních výdajů je patrné „rozevírání nůžek“ mezi odpisy a investicemi po roce 2012. České televizi se nedaří naplňovat roční plán investičních výdajů a nízké investice tak nedosahují ani poloviny hodnoty odpisů. Dochází tak ke snižování hodnoty stálých aktiv. 0 100000 200000 300000 400000 500000 600000 700000 800000 900000 1000000 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 595 335 711 416 701 524 695 360 816 128 825 968 905 941 854 406 539 226 630 531 467 300 526 325 347 746 316 104 399 180 599 835 tis.Kč období odpisy/investice Pokud by se investice držely alespoň na úrovni odpisů, tj. prosté obnovy, byl by zůstatek peněžních prostředků na konci roku 2017 roven NULE!
  10. 10. HODNOTA DLOUHODOBÉHO HMOTNÉHO A NEHMOTNÉHO MAJETKU KLESÁ 3 423 388 3 545 878 3 417 101 3 268 307 3 110 297 3 164 579 3 303 660 3 238 660 2 800 000 2 900 000 3 000 000 3 100 000 3 200 000 3 300 000 3 400 000 3 500 000 3 600 000 Názevosy období Hodnota dlouhodob. majetku 2010-2017 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
  11. 11. INTERPRETACE FTP Nemá smysl zpochybňovat vypovídací schopnost vývoje stavu FTP. Jak ukazuje graf, průběh křivky FTP má vysokou míru korelace se zůstatkem peněžních prostředků. 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2 360 999 3 862 997 1 860 000 3 213 014 5 475 564 3 375 628 0 1000000 2000000 3000000 4000000 5000000 6000000 tis.Kč Korelace zůstatku FTP a stavu penežních prostředků
  12. 12. Děkuji za pozornost. 

×