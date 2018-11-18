Successfully reported this slideshow.
j i 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 3 5.4 0.034295...
1 # 2 30 29 25.25 0.001568 0.045472 0 1 # 2 32 31 26.2 0.001457 0.045167 0 1 # 2 34 33 27.65 0.001308 0.043164 0 1 # 2 36 ...
3 10 6 20 15 20.4 0.002403 0.036045 3 11 6 22 17 21.4 0.002184 0.037128 3 12 6 24 19 22.4 0.001993 0.037867 3 13 6 26 21 2...
4 2 0 8 40 33 36.2 0.000763 0.025179 0.477336 i j 2i 2j 2j- 2i+1 MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ks...
6 1 0 1 2 20 9 20.4 0.002403 0.021627 6 1 1 1 2 22 11 21.4 0.002184 0.024024 6 1 2 1 2 24 13 22.4 0.001993 0.025909 6 1 3 ...
i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 8 8 16 16 1 18.6 0.002891 0.002891 5.9...
i j 2i 2j 2i+1- 2j MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 10 10 20 20 1 20.4 0.002403 0.002403 5...
i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^- 2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1- 2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 12 12 24 24 1 22.4 0.001993 0.001993...
14 16 28 32 5 26.2 0.001457 0.007285 14 17 28 34 7 27.65 0.001308 0.009156 14 18 28 36 9 29.1 0.001181 0.010629 14 19 28 3...
i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2j MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 18 18 36 36 1 29.1 0.001181 0.001181 5...
EXCEL DATA SHEET

COFFICIENT OF PERMEABILITY TEST

COFFICIENT OF PERMEABILITY TEST
EXCEL DATA SHEET

  1. 1. j i 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 3 5.4 0.0342954 0.1028862 5.9668*10^- 8 1 5.83E- 08 2 0 0 4 5 10.8 0.008573 0.042865 3 0 0 6 7 12.55 0.006349 0.044443 4 0 0 8 9 14.3 0.00489 0.04401 5 0 0 10 11 15.5 0.004162 0.045782 6 0 0 12 13 16.7 0.003586 0.046618 7 0 0 14 15 17.65 0.00321 0.04815 8 0 0 16 17 18.6 0.002891 0.049147 9 0 0 18 19 19.5 0.00263 0.04997 10 0 0 20 21 20.4 0.002403 0.050463 11 0 0 22 23 21.4 0.002184 0.050232 12 0 0 24 25 22.4 0.001993 0.049825 13 0 0 26 27 23.35 0.001834 0.049518 14 0 0 28 29 24.3 0.001694 0.049126 15 0 0 30 31 25.25 0.001568 0.048608 16 0 0 32 33 26.2 0.001457 0.048081 17 0 0 34 35 27.65 0.001308 0.04578 18 0 0 36 37 29.1 0.001181 0.043697 19 0 0 38 39 32.65 0.000938 0.036582 20 0 0 40 41 36.2 0.000763 0.031283 0.9770662 i J 2i 2j 2i+1- 2j MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 1 1 2 2 1 5.4 0.008573 0.008573 5.9668*10^- 8 1 4.63E- 08 1 2 2 4 3 10.8 0.008573 0.025719 0 1 3 2 6 5 12.55 0.006349 0.031745 0 1 4 2 8 7 14.3 0.00489 0.03423 0 1 5 2 10 9 15.5 0.004162 0.037458 0 1 6 2 12 11 16.7 0.003586 0.039446 0 1 7 2 14 13 17.65 0.00321 0.04173 0 1 8 2 16 15 18.6 0.002891 0.043365 0 1 9 2 18 17 19.5 0.00263 0.04471 0 1 # 2 20 19 20.4 0.002403 0.045657 0 1 # 2 22 21 21.4 0.002184 0.045864 0 1 # 2 24 23 22.4 0.001993 0.045839 0 1 # 2 26 25 23.35 0.001834 0.04585 0 1 # 2 28 27 24.3 0.001694 0.045738 0
  2. 2. 1 # 2 30 29 25.25 0.001568 0.045472 0 1 # 2 32 31 26.2 0.001457 0.045167 0 1 # 2 34 33 27.65 0.001308 0.043164 0 1 # 2 36 35 29.1 0.001181 0.041335 0 1 # 2 38 37 32.65 0.000938 0.034706 0 1 # 2 40 39 36.2 0.000763 0.029757 0 0.775525 0 i j 2i 2j #VALUE! MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 2 2 4 4 1 10.8 0.008573 0.008573 5.9668*10^- 8 1 3.94E- 08 2 3 4 6 3 12.55 0.006349 0.019047 2 4 4 8 5 14.3 0.00489 0.02445 2 5 4 10 7 15.5 0.004162 0.029134 2 6 4 12 9 16.7 0.003586 0.032274 2 7 4 14 11 17.65 0.00321 0.03531 2 8 4 16 13 18.6 0.002891 0.037583 2 9 4 18 15 19.5 0.00263 0.03945 2 10 4 20 17 20.4 0.002403 0.040851 2 11 4 22 19 21.4 0.002184 0.041496 2 12 4 24 21 22.4 0.001993 0.041853 2 13 4 26 23 23.35 0.001834 0.042182 2 14 4 28 25 24.3 0.001694 0.04235 2 15 4 30 27 25.25 0.001568 0.042336 2 16 4 32 29 26.2 0.001457 0.042253 2 17 4 34 31 27.65 0.001308 0.040548 2 18 4 36 33 29.1 0.001181 0.038973 2 19 4 38 35 32.65 0.000938 0.03283 2 20 4 40 37 36.2 0.000763 0.028231 0.659724 i j 2i 2j 2i+1- 2j MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^- 2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1- 2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 3 3 6 6 1 12.55 0.006349 0.006349 5.9668*10^- 8 1 3.35E- 08 3 4 6 8 3 14.3 0.00489 0.01467 3 5 6 10 5 15.5 0.004162 0.02081 3 6 6 12 7 16.7 0.003586 0.025102 3 7 6 14 9 17.65 0.00321 0.02889 3 8 6 16 11 18.6 0.002891 0.031801 3 9 6 18 13 19.5 0.00263 0.03419
  3. 3. 3 10 6 20 15 20.4 0.002403 0.036045 3 11 6 22 17 21.4 0.002184 0.037128 3 12 6 24 19 22.4 0.001993 0.037867 3 13 6 26 21 23.35 0.001834 0.038514 3 14 6 28 23 24.3 0.001694 0.038962 3 15 6 30 25 25.25 0.001568 0.0392 3 16 6 32 27 26.2 0.001457 0.039339 3 17 6 34 29 27.65 0.001308 0.037932 3 18 6 36 31 29.1 0.001181 0.036611 3 19 6 38 33 32.65 0.000938 0.030954 3 20 6 40 35 36.2 0.000763 0.026705 0.561069 i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua -Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 4 4 8 8 1 14.3 0.00489 0.00489 5.9668*10^ -8 1 2.85E- 08 4 5 8 10 3 15.5 0.004162 0.012486 4 6 8 12 5 16.7 0.003586 0.01793 4 7 8 14 7 17.65 0.00321 0.02247 4 8 8 16 9 18.6 0.002891 0.026019 4 9 8 18 11 19.5 0.00263 0.02893 4 1 0 8 20 13 20.4 0.002403 0.031239 4 1 1 8 22 15 21.4 0.002184 0.03276 4 1 2 8 24 17 22.4 0.001993 0.033881 4 1 3 8 26 19 23.35 0.001834 0.034846 4 1 4 8 28 21 24.3 0.001694 0.035574 4 1 5 8 30 23 25.25 0.001568 0.036064 4 1 6 8 32 25 26.2 0.001457 0.036425 4 1 7 8 34 27 27.65 0.001308 0.035316 4 1 8 8 36 29 29.1 0.001181 0.034249 4 1 9 8 38 31 32.65 0.000938 0.029078
  4. 4. 4 2 0 8 40 33 36.2 0.000763 0.025179 0.477336 i j 2i 2j 2j- 2i+1 MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 5 5 10 10 1 15.5 0.004162 0.004162 5.9668*10^- 8 1 2.42E- 08 5 6 10 12 3 16.7 0.003586 0.010758 5 7 10 14 5 17.65 0.00321 0.01605 5 8 10 16 7 18.6 0.002891 0.020237 5 9 10 18 9 19.5 0.00263 0.02367 5 10 10 20 11 20.4 0.002403 0.026433 5 11 10 22 13 21.4 0.002184 0.028392 5 12 10 24 15 22.4 0.001993 0.029895 5 13 10 26 17 23.35 0.001834 0.031178 5 14 10 28 19 24.3 0.001694 0.032186 5 15 10 30 21 25.25 0.001568 0.032928 5 16 10 32 23 26.2 0.001457 0.033511 5 17 10 34 25 27.65 0.001308 0.0327 5 18 10 36 27 29.1 0.001181 0.031887 5 19 10 38 29 32.65 0.000938 0.027202 5 20 10 40 31 36.2 0.000763 0.023653 0.404842 i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 6 6 1 2 12 1 16.7 0.003586 0.003586 5.9668*10^ -8 1 2.04E- 08 6 7 1 2 14 3 17.65 0.00321 0.00963 0 6 8 1 2 16 5 18.6 0.002891 0.014455 6 9 1 2 18 7 19.5 0.00263 0.01841
  5. 5. 6 1 0 1 2 20 9 20.4 0.002403 0.021627 6 1 1 1 2 22 11 21.4 0.002184 0.024024 6 1 2 1 2 24 13 22.4 0.001993 0.025909 6 1 3 1 2 26 15 23.35 0.001834 0.02751 6 1 4 1 2 28 17 24.3 0.001694 0.028798 6 1 5 1 2 30 19 25.25 0.001568 0.029792 6 1 6 1 2 32 21 26.2 0.001457 0.030597 6 1 7 1 2 34 23 27.65 0.001308 0.030084 6 1 8 1 2 36 25 29.1 0.001181 0.029525 6 1 9 1 2 38 27 32.65 0.000938 0.025326 6 2 0 1 2 40 29 36.2 0.000763 0.022127 0.3414 i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^- 2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1- 2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 7 7 14 14 1 17.65 0.00321 0.00321 5.9668*10^- 8 1 1.70E- 08 7 8 14 16 3 18.6 0.002891 0.008673 7 9 14 18 5 19.5 0.00263 0.01315 7 10 14 20 7 20.4 0.002403 0.016821 7 11 14 22 9 21.4 0.002184 0.019656 7 12 14 24 11 22.4 0.001993 0.021923 7 13 14 26 13 23.35 0.001834 0.023842 7 14 14 28 15 24.3 0.001694 0.02541 7 15 14 30 17 25.25 0.001568 0.026656 7 16 14 32 19 26.2 0.001457 0.027683 7 17 14 34 21 27.65 0.001308 0.027468 7 18 14 36 23 29.1 0.001181 0.027163 7 19 14 38 25 32.65 0.000938 0.02345 7 20 14 40 27 36.2 0.000763 0.020601 0.285706
  6. 6. i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 8 8 16 16 1 18.6 0.002891 0.002891 5.9668*10^- 8 1 1.41E- 08 8 9 16 18 3 19.5 0.00263 0.00789 8 # 16 20 5 20.4 0.002403 0.012015 8 # 16 22 7 21.4 0.002184 0.015288 8 # 16 24 9 22.4 0.001993 0.017937 8 # 16 26 11 23.35 0.001834 0.020174 8 # 16 28 13 24.3 0.001694 0.022022 8 # 16 30 15 25.25 0.001568 0.02352 8 # 16 32 17 26.2 0.001457 0.024769 8 # 16 34 19 27.65 0.001308 0.024852 8 # 16 36 21 29.1 0.001181 0.024801 8 # 16 38 23 32.65 0.000938 0.021574 8 # 16 40 25 36.2 0.000763 0.019075 0.236808 i j 2i 2j 2j+1-2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1- 2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 9 9 18 18 1 19.5 0.00263 0.00263 5.9668*10^- 8 1 1.16E- 08 9 10 18 20 3 20.4 0.002403 0.007209 9 11 18 22 5 21.4 0.002184 0.01092 9 12 18 24 7 22.4 0.001993 0.013951 9 13 18 26 9 23.35 0.001834 0.016506 9 14 18 28 11 24.3 0.001694 0.018634 9 15 18 30 13 25.25 0.001568 0.020384 9 16 18 32 15 26.2 0.001457 0.021855 9 17 18 34 17 27.65 0.001308 0.022236 9 18 18 36 19 29.1 0.001181 0.022439 9 19 18 38 21 32.65 0.000938 0.019698 9 20 18 40 23 36.2 0.000763 0.017549 0.194011
  7. 7. i j 2i 2j 2i+1- 2j MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 10 10 20 20 1 20.4 0.002403 0.002403 5.9668*10^- 8 1 9.35E- 09 10 11 20 22 3 21.4 0.002184 0.006552 10 12 20 24 5 22.4 0.001993 0.009965 10 13 20 26 7 23.35 0.001834 0.012838 10 14 20 28 9 24.3 0.001694 0.015246 10 15 20 30 11 25.25 0.001568 0.017248 10 16 20 32 13 26.2 0.001457 0.018941 10 17 20 34 15 27.65 0.001308 0.01962 10 18 20 36 17 29.1 0.001181 0.020077 10 19 20 38 19 32.65 0.000938 0.017822 10 20 20 40 21 36.2 0.000763 0.016023 0.156735 i j 2i 2j 2j+1 -2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc A d Kw 1 1 1 1 22 22 1 21.4 0.002184 0.002184 5.9668*10^ -8 1 7.42E- 09 1 1 1 2 22 24 3 22.4 0.001993 0.005979 1 1 1 3 22 26 5 23.35 0.001834 0.00917 1 1 1 4 22 28 7 24.3 0.001694 0.011858 1 1 1 5 22 30 9 25.25 0.001568 0.014112 1 1 1 6 22 32 11 26.2 0.001457 0.016027 1 1 1 7 22 34 13 27.65 0.001308 0.017004 1 1 1 8 22 36 15 29.1 0.001181 0.017715 1 1 1 9 22 38 17 32.65 0.000938 0.015946 1 1 2 0 22 40 19 36.2 0.000763 0.014497 0.124492
  8. 8. i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^- 2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1- 2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 12 12 24 24 1 22.4 0.001993 0.001993 5.9668*10^- 8 1 5.78E- 09 12 13 24 26 3 23.35 0.001834 0.005502 12 14 24 28 5 24.3 0.001694 0.00847 12 15 24 30 7 25.25 0.001568 0.010976 12 16 24 32 9 26.2 0.001457 0.013113 12 17 24 34 11 27.65 0.001308 0.014388 12 18 24 36 13 29.1 0.001181 0.015353 12 19 24 38 15 32.65 0.000938 0.01407 12 20 24 40 17 36.2 0.000763 0.012971 0.096836 i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua -Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1- 2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc A d Kw 1 3 1 3 26 26 1 23.35 0.001834 0.001834 5.9668*10^ -8 1 4.38E- 09 1 3 1 4 26 28 3 24.3 0.001694 0.005082 1 3 1 5 26 30 5 25.25 0.001568 0.00784 1 3 1 6 26 32 7 26.2 0.001457 0.010199 1 3 1 7 26 34 9 27.65 0.001308 0.011772 1 3 1 8 26 36 11 29.1 0.001181 0.012991 1 3 1 9 26 38 13 32.65 0.000938 0.012194 1 3 2 0 26 40 15 36.2 0.000763 0.011445 0.073357 i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 14 14 28 28 1 24.3 0.001694 0.001694 5.9668*10^- 8 1 3.20E- 09 14 15 28 30 3 25.25 0.001568 0.004704
  9. 9. 14 16 28 32 5 26.2 0.001457 0.007285 14 17 28 34 7 27.65 0.001308 0.009156 14 18 28 36 9 29.1 0.001181 0.010629 14 19 28 38 11 32.65 0.000938 0.010318 14 20 28 40 13 36.2 0.000763 0.009919 0.053705 i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 15 15 30 30 1 25.25 0.001568 0.001568 5.9668*10^- 8 1 2.24E- 09 15 16 30 32 3 26.2 0.001457 0.004371 15 17 30 34 5 27.65 0.001308 0.00654 15 18 30 36 7 29.1 0.001181 0.008267 15 19 30 38 9 32.65 0.000938 0.008442 15 20 30 40 11 36.2 0.000763 0.008393 0.037581 i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 16 16 32 32 1 26.2 0.001457 0.001457 5.9668*10^- 8 1 1.48E- 09 16 17 32 34 3 27.65 0.001308 0.003924 16 18 32 36 5 29.1 0.001181 0.005905 16 19 32 38 7 32.65 0.000938 0.006566 16 20 32 40 9 36.2 0.000763 0.006867 0.024719 i j 2i 2j 2j+1 -2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc A d Kw 17 17 3 4 34 1 27.65 0.001308 0.001308 5.9668*10^-8 1 8.88E- 10 17 18 3 4 36 3 29.1 0.001181 0.003543 17 19 3 4 38 5 32.65 0.000938 0.00469 17 20 3 4 40 7 36.2 0.000763 0.005341 0.014882
  10. 10. i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2j MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 18 18 36 36 1 29.1 0.001181 0.001181 5.9668*10^- 8 1 4.66E- 10 18 19 36 38 3 32.65 0.000938 0.002814 18 20 36 40 5 36.2 0.000763 0.003815 0.00781 i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^-2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1- 2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 19 19 38 38 1 32.65 0.000938 0.000938 5.9668*10^- 8 1 1.93E- 10 19 20 38 40 3 36.2 0.000763 0.002289 0.003227 i j 2i 2j 2j+1- 2i MS(Ua- Uw)j MS^- 2(Ua- Uw)^-2 (2j+1-2i)*(Ua- Uw)j^-2 Ks/Ksc Ad Kw 20 20 40 40 1 36.2 0.000763 0.000763 5.9668*10^- 8 1 4.55E- 11

