2020/4/25 cluster広島LT大会 #1 素人が1年間頑張ってAIやIoT を（そこそこ）理解できた話 Hironori Yamamoto
山本裕規（５０歳） ・広島市内の建設コンサルタント会社勤務 環境・地域づくり部門で、広島湾再生の ためのネットワークづくりを主に担当 （システムエンジニアやプログラマーではない） ・農学博士だが農業はさっぱり分からず ・趣味：音楽鑑賞（HＲ/H...
海辺の新鮮市場（江田島市） 広島のおすすめスポット 鯛めしとセットになった 刺身定食がおすすめ！ 海辺の新鮮市場
去年の始め頃までは。。。 ＡＩって何？美味しいの？ モノのインターネットって 何やねん！ FortranやVBは触ったことがある が、プログラマーや電子工学の スキルはほぼゼロ
興味を持った（ハマった） きっかけ とびしまハッカソンに参加 2019.3.16-17
面白そう（小並感）
AI関連の本を買いあさる Pythonの習得 DeepLearningの理論 機械学習・ディープラーニングアプリ の作成 この３冊で、機械学習アプリ開発に必要な最低限の知識を習得 （約半年）
IoT→色々試してみた ぬか床 猪の罠 ペット IoT化するぞ！
ぬか床計測システム まずは回路の組み立て無しで実装
3 3.5 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 2019/9/12 0:00 2019/9/22 0:00 2019/10/2 0:00 2019/10/12 0:00 2019/10/22 0:00 2019/11/1 0:00 2019/11/11...
クリエイティブの祭典 rooms（代々木体育館） にもぬか床デバイスを展示！ 現在、量産化と低コスト化 に向けてデバイスを改良中 https://fungus-media.com/
猪の罠を作動させるシステム 大崎下島久比の柑橘農家さんからの依頼 足下にワイヤーがあると 罠に入ってこない
１万円以下で製作
近々現場（大崎下島 久比）で実験予定 外出自粛中のため、まだ 行けてません…
ペット見守りシステム Raspberry Pi Zero＋カメラ ↓ １時間毎に撮影し、LINEに 写真を送信
まじめに開発中のもの 鯛 動画から魚が写った 場面を抽出し画像と して保存する 魚を認識する 分類器の作成 Python(OpenCV) 学習モデル作成 ディープラーニング （魚種識別） Python 自動判別システム（ラズパイ） 動画から魚が...
・ＡＩは本を読んで基礎知識を身に付けると 色々応用が利く！ （微分・線形代数・統計の復習にもなる） ・ＩoTは、とりあえず動かしてみる！ ・ハッカソンなどのイベントに積極的に 参加する！ 素人が1年間頑張ってAIやIoT を（そこそこ）理解でき...
Cluster LT Hirosima _Yamamoto

2020/04/25 Cluster LT Hiroshima登壇資料

Cluster LT Hirosima _Yamamoto

×