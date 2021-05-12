Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Biểu giá dịch vụ STT Mã phí Nội dung Mức phí I VA GIAO DỊCH TÀI KHOẢN Mức phí Tối thiểu Tối đa 1 VA001 Mở các loại Tài kh...
5 Nộp tiền mặt vào tài khoản (Không Áp dụng đối với chủ tài khoản, không áp dụng đối với gửi tiết kiệm) 5.1 VA005 - Nộp Ti...
Rút trong vòng 05 ngày kể từ ngày gửi tiền vào tài khoản (rút tiền mặt hoặc chuyển khoản) 7.1.1 Tiền gửi tiết kiệm không k...
- Chuyển tiền trả cho người thụ hưởng nhận bằng tiền mặt, khác CN cùng tỉnh (TP) 2.2 VB005 - Chuyển tiền trả cho người thụ...
6 Nộp tiền mặt vào ngân hàng để chuyển đi 6.1 Chuyển cho người thụ hưởng cùng hệ thống BAC A BANK 6.1.1 VB012 - Chuyển tiề...
8.1 VB018 - Trong địa bàn 10.000 VND/món 8.2 VB019 - Ngoài địa bàn 20.000 VND/món * Trường hợp ngân hàng đến thu phí chuyể...
10.1.2 VB026 - Nhận thu hộ séc ngoài hệ thống BAC A BANK, khác tỉnh, TP 10.000 VND/ tờ + phí bưu điện theo thực tế phát si...
III VC CUNG CẤP THÔNG TIN TÀI KHOẢN 1 Cung cấp sao kê tài khoản 1.1 VC001 Cung cấp sao kê định kỳ Miễn phí 1.2 VC002 Sao k...
03: thu thêm 5.000 VND/bản 6 VC009 Báo mất GTCG, sổ tiết kiệm 20.000 VND/tờ 7 VC010 Cấp lại GTCG, sổ Tiết kiệm 20.000/tờ 8...
2 Bảo lãnh thanh toán, BL thực hiện HĐ, BL khác 2.1 VD004 Ký quỹ 100% giá trị bảo lãnh 0,8%/năm 150.000 VND 2.2 VD005 Ký q...
IV VE DỊCH VỤ NGÂN QUỸ 1 VE001 Phí kiểm đếm tiền mặt 2 VE002 Kiểm đếm hộ khách hàng tại trụ sở Ngân hàng 0,03% số tiền kiể...
4.3 VE008 Cất giữ hộ giấy tờ có giá: chứng chỉ tiền gửi, kỳ phiếu, sổ tiết kiệm, trái phiếu, tín phiếu… 0.005%/mệnh giá/th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
24 views
May. 12, 2021

Bac a bank bieu phi cac dich vu

Bac a bank bieu phi cac dich vu

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bac a bank bieu phi cac dich vu

  1. 1. Biểu giá dịch vụ STT Mã phí Nội dung Mức phí I VA GIAO DỊCH TÀI KHOẢN Mức phí Tối thiểu Tối đa 1 VA001 Mở các loại Tài khoản Miễn phí 1.1 Mở lại các tài khoản không hoạt động đã bị đóng Miễn phí 1.2 Số dư tối thiểu 50.000VND 1.3 Số dư tối thiểu tài khoản Như Ý : 500.000VNĐ 2 VA002 Rút quá số dư tối thiểu (Thu ngay khi phát sinh, Không áp dụng đối với TK có chức năng thấu chi) 10.000 VND/ TK/ lần phát sinh 3 VA003 Quản lý Tài khoản(Áp dụng đối với TK không phát sinh giao dịch trong vòng 12 Tháng liên tục - Không tính các giao dịch tự động phát sinh từ phía Ngân Hàng) 3.1 Quản lý Tài khoản thanh toán thông thường 5.000 VND/ Tháng 3.2 Quản lý tài khoản đồng sở hữu 10.000 VND/ Tháng 4 VA004 Đóng TK tiền gửi thanh toán theo yêu cầu của chủ TK 20.000 VND
  2. 2. 5 Nộp tiền mặt vào tài khoản (Không Áp dụng đối với chủ tài khoản, không áp dụng đối với gửi tiết kiệm) 5.1 VA005 - Nộp Tiền mặt vào tài khoản cùng chi nhánh Miễn phí 5.2 VA006 - Nộp tiền mặt vào tài khoản khác chi nhánh, cùng tỉnh (TP) Miễn phí 5.3 VA007 - Nộp tiền mặt vào tài khoản khác tỉnh (TP) 0,02% 10.000 VND 500.000 VND 6 Rút tiền mặt từ tài khoản thanh toán 6.1 - Rút tiền mặt trên địa bàn cùng tỉnh (TP) 6.1.1 VA008 Rút trong vòng 2 ngày kể từ khi Nộp tiền mặt vào tài khoản hoặc nhận từ Ngân hàng khác chuyển đến (Tính từ khi tiền vào TK) 0,03% 10.000 VND 500.000 VND 6.1.2 VA009 Rút sau 2 ngày kể từ khi Nộp tiền mặt vào tài khoản hoặc nhận từ Ngân hàng khác chuyển đến (Tính từ khi tiền vào TK) Miễn phí 6.2 VA010 - Rút tiền mặt khác tỉnh (TP) nơi mở TK 0,03% 10.000 VND 1.000.000 VND 7 Rút tiền mặt/Tất toán tài khoản tiền gửi có kỳ hạn/ tiền gửi tiết kiệm 7.1
  3. 3. Rút trong vòng 05 ngày kể từ ngày gửi tiền vào tài khoản (rút tiền mặt hoặc chuyển khoản) 7.1.1 Tiền gửi tiết kiệm không kỳ hạn 0,03% 10.000 VND 500.000 VND 7.1.2 Tiền gửi có kỳ hạn, tiền gửi tiết kiệm có kỳ hạn 0,03% 10.000 VND 1.000.000 VND 7.2 Rút sau 05 ngày kể từ ngày gửi tiền vào tài khoản (rút tiền mặt hoặc chuyển khoản) Miễn phí II VB GIAO DỊCH CHUYỂN TIỀN 1 Chuyển khoản trả cho người thụ hưởng trong hệ thống BAC A BANK 1.1 VB001 - Chuyển khoản trả cho người thụ hưởng có tài khoản, cùng CN Miễn phí 1.2 VB002 - Chuyển khoản trả cho người thụ hưởng có tài khoản, khác CN, cùng tỉnh (TP) Miễn phí 1.3 VB003 - Chuyển khoản trả cho người thụ hưởng có tài khoản, khác tỉnh (TP) 0,01% 10.000 VND 1.000.000 VND 2 Trích từ tài khoản chuyển tiền đi trong hệ thống BAC A BANK, người thụ hưởng nhận bằng tiền mặt 2.1 VB004 0,02% 10.000 VND 1.000.000 VND
  4. 4. - Chuyển tiền trả cho người thụ hưởng nhận bằng tiền mặt, khác CN cùng tỉnh (TP) 2.2 VB005 - Chuyển tiền trả cho người thụ hưởng nhận bằng tiền mặt khác tỉnh (TP) 0,03% 20.000 VND 1.000.000 VND 3 VB006 Khách hàng chuyển tiền tại chi nhánh khác với chi nhánh có TK ghi Nợ và/hoặc CN có TK ghi Có 0,01% + các mức phí chuyển tương ứng 20.000 VND 1.000.000 VND 4 VB007 Trích từ tài khoản chuyển tiền định kỳ theo thoả thuận với khách hàng (không bao gồm trả nợ vay) 10.000 VND/ lệnh + Phí chuyển tiền đi 10.000 VND 5 Trích từ tài khoản chuyển tiền đi khác hệ thống BAC A BANK 5.1 VB008 - Chuyển tiền đi khác hệ thống BAC A BANK cùng tỉnh (TP) có giá trị nhỏ hơn 500 triệu đồng 10.000VND/ lệnh 5.2 VB009 - Chuyển tiền đi khác hệ thống BAC A BANK cùng tỉnh (TP) có giá trị nhỏ hơn 500 triệu đồng, sau 14h30 nhưng có thỏa thuận chuyển đi trong ngày 0,01% 15.000VND 500.000 VND 5.3 VB010 - Chuyển tiền khác hệ thống BAC A BANK, cùng tỉnh (TP) có giá trị > 500 triệu đồng. 0,03% 15.000VND 500.000 VND 5.4 VB011 - Chuyển tiền đi khác hệ thống BAC A BANK, khác tỉnh (TP) 0,05% 20.000 VND 1.000.000 VND
  5. 5. 6 Nộp tiền mặt vào ngân hàng để chuyển đi 6.1 Chuyển cho người thụ hưởng cùng hệ thống BAC A BANK 6.1.1 VB012 - Chuyển tiền cho người thụ hưởng nhận bằng tiền mặt khác chi nhánh, cùng tỉnh (TP) 0,03% 10.000 VND 500.000 VND 6.1.2 VB013 - Chuyển tiền cho người thụ hưởng nhận bằng tiền mặt khác tỉnh (TP) 0,05% 20.000 VND 1.000.000 VND 6.2 Chuyển tiền cho người thụ hưởng khác hệ thống BAC A BANK 6.2.1 VB014 - Chuyển tiền cho người thụ hưởng cùng tỉnh (TP) 0,03% 20.000 VND 1.000.000 VND 6.2.2 VB015 - Chuyển tiển cho người thụ hưởng khác tỉnh (TP) 0,05% 20.000 VND 1.500.000 VND 7 Chuyển tiền đến (Chỉ áp dụng với các khoản tiền chuyển từ ngoài hệ thống BAC A BANK) 7.1 VB016 Chuyển tiền đến, trả vào TK Miễn phí 7.2 VB017 Chuyển tiền đến, trả bằng tiền mặt 0,03% 10.000 VND 500.000 VND 8 Tra soát, điều chỉnh, hủy lệnh chuyển tiền do lỗi của khách hàng (trong trường hợp chuyển tiền đến, chi nhánh thu phí trong số tiền nhận được)
  6. 6. 8.1 VB018 - Trong địa bàn 10.000 VND/món 8.2 VB019 - Ngoài địa bàn 20.000 VND/món * Trường hợp ngân hàng đến thu phí chuyển tiền đến của khách hàng qua Ngân hàng Bắc Á thì phải thông báo với khách hàng và thu thêm phí mà ngân hàng chuyển tiền đến quy định ngoài các mức phí trên. VD: Các ngân hàng Nông nghiệp huyện của tỉnh Nghệ An thu phí chuyển tiền đến là 0.044%) 9 Giao dịch nhờ thu 9.1 VB020 - Ủy nhiệm thu gửi đi thanh toán bù trừ cùng tỉnh (TP) 5.000VND/món 9.2 VB021 - Ủy nhiệm thu gửi đi thanh toán khác tỉnh (TP) 5.000VND/món+ chi phí gửi đi ngoài tỉnh, TP 9.3 VB022 - Nhận lệnh thu để gửi đi NH phát hành séc 10.000VND/tờ + phí bưu điện theo thực tế phát sinh 9.4 VB023 - Hủy nhờ thu theo yêu cầu 15.000VND/ chứng từ 9.5 VB024 - Nhờ thu bị từ chối Thanh toán theo chi phí thực tế 10 Giao dịch séc 10.1 Nhận séc 10.1.1 VB025 - Nhận séc để gửi đi bù trừ cùng tỉnh (TP) 5.000 VND/tờ
  7. 7. 10.1.2 VB026 - Nhận thu hộ séc ngoài hệ thống BAC A BANK, khác tỉnh, TP 10.000 VND/ tờ + phí bưu điện theo thực tế phát sinh 10.2 Thanh toán séc 10.2.1 VB027 - Thanh toán kết quả bù trừ séc 5.000 VND/món 10.2.2 VB028 - Thanh toán séc trong hệ thống (thu phí từ người phát hành) Phí DV tương ứng 10.2.3 VB029 - Thanh toán séc khác hệ thống BAC A BANK, khác tỉnh, TP (chi nhánh tiếp nhận thanh toán từ NH khác hệ thống sẽ thu phí từ người thụ hưởng) Phí DV tương ứng 10.2.4 VB030 - Thanh toán séc bằng tiền mặt do BAC A BANK phát hành Phí DV tương ứng 10.2.5 VB031 - Thanh toán séc bằng tiền mặt do ngân hàng ngoài hệ thống phát hành Phí DV tương ứng 10.2.6 VB032 - Séc nhờ thu nhận được Thu theo biểu phí của NH đại lý 10.3 Giao dịch séc khác 10.3.1 VB033 - Cung ứng sổ séc 20.000VND/ cuốn 10.3.2 VB034 - Bảo chi séc 5.000VND/tờ 10.3.3 VB035 - Báo mất Séc 20.000 VND/tờ
  8. 8. III VC CUNG CẤP THÔNG TIN TÀI KHOẢN 1 Cung cấp sao kê tài khoản 1.1 VC001 Cung cấp sao kê định kỳ Miễn phí 1.2 VC002 Sao kê đột xuất hoặc sao kê định kỳ từ lần 2 trở lên 5.000 VND/ trang A4 2 Sao lục chứng từ 2.1 VC003 TK đang hoạt động 10.000 VND/CT 2.2 VC004 TK đã đóng 50.000 VND/CT 3 Xác nhận số dư tài khoản (tiền gửi thanh toán, tiền gửi tiết kiệm) và/hoặc phong tỏa số dư tiền gửi theo yêu cầu của khách hàng 3.1 VC005 - Tiếng Việt 30.000VND/lần/bản đầu + 5.000 VND bản tăng thêm 3.2 VC006 - Tiếng Anh 50.000 VND/bản + 5.000 VND/bản tăng thêm 4 VC007 Các dịch vụ xác nhận khác 50.000VND/lần/bản đầu + 5.000 VND bản tăng thêm 5 VC008 Dịch sổ tiết kiệm sang tiếng Anh 50.000 VND/lần (tối đa 02 bản chính), từ bản thứ
  9. 9. 03: thu thêm 5.000 VND/bản 6 VC009 Báo mất GTCG, sổ tiết kiệm 20.000 VND/tờ 7 VC010 Cấp lại GTCG, sổ Tiết kiệm 20.000/tờ 8 VC011 Chuyển nhượng GTCG, sổ tiết kiệm 20.000 VND/tờ 9 VC012 Thanh toán GTCG, sổ TK bị hư hòng, nhầu nát 20.000 VND/sổ IV VD BẢO LÃNH 1 Bảo lãnh dự thầu, BL bảo hành, BL chất lượng SP 1.1 VD001 Ký quỹ 100% giá trị bảo lãnh 0,75%/năm 150.000 VND 1.2 VD002 Ký quỹ dưới 100% giá trị bảo lãnh 300.000 VND Phần được ký quỹ 0,75%/năm Phần được bảo đảm bằng GTCG do BAC A BANK phát hành 1%/năm Phần được bảo đảm bằng tài sản khác 2%/năm Phần tín chấp 3%/năm 1.3 VD003 Tín chấp 100% giá trị bảo lãnh 3%/năm 500.000 VND
  10. 10. 2 Bảo lãnh thanh toán, BL thực hiện HĐ, BL khác 2.1 VD004 Ký quỹ 100% giá trị bảo lãnh 0,8%/năm 150.000 VND 2.2 VD005 Ký quỹ dưới 100% giá trị bảo lãnh 300.000 VND Phần được ký quỹ 0,75%/năm Phần được bảo đảm bằng GTCG do BAC A BANK phát hành 1%/năm Phần được bảo đảm bằng tài sản khác 2,5%/năm Phần tín chấp 3,5%/năm 1.3 VD006 Tín chấp 100% giá trị bảo lãnh 3,5%/năm 500.000 VND 3 Sửa đổi thư bảo lãnh 3.1 VD007 - Sửa đổi tăng tiền Như phát hành thư 100.000 VND 3.2 VD008 - Sửa đổi gia hạn ngày hiệu lực Như phát hành thư 100.000 VND 3.3 VD009 - Sửa đổi khác 100.000 VND 4 VD010 - Huỷ thư bảo lãnh 200.000 VND 5 VD011 Bảo lãnh bằng tiếng Anh 150% phí bảo lãnh tiếng Việt
  11. 11. IV VE DỊCH VỤ NGÂN QUỸ 1 VE001 Phí kiểm đếm tiền mặt 2 VE002 Kiểm đếm hộ khách hàng tại trụ sở Ngân hàng 0,03% số tiền kiểm đếm 10.000 VND 3 Vận chuyển, kiểm đếm khi thu tiền hoặc chi tiền ngoài trụ sở ngân hàng 3.1 VE003 Trong bán kính 10 Km 0,05% 200.000 VND 3.2 VE004 Ngoài bán kính 10 Km 0,05% + Phí phát sinh 500.000 VND 4 Phí cất giữ hộ 4.1 Phí giữ hộ tiền qua đêm 4.1.1 VE005 Giữ hộ tiền qua đêm (có kiểm đếm) 0,01% ST gửi/đêm+ phí kiểm đếm 150.000 VND 4.1.2 VE006 Giữ tiền mặt qua đêm theo túi niêm phong 0,05%/ST kê khai/đêm 100.000 VND 4.2 VE007 Bảo quản tài sản quý hiếm 0.05%/giá trị tài sản/tháng+ phí kiểm định tài sản (nếu có) 100.000 VND/tháng/ lần+ phí kiểm định tài sản (nếu có)
  12. 12. 4.3 VE008 Cất giữ hộ giấy tờ có giá: chứng chỉ tiền gửi, kỳ phiếu, sổ tiết kiệm, trái phiếu, tín phiếu… 0.005%/mệnh giá/tháng 10.000VND/tờ/ tháng/lần 4.4 VE009 Cất giữ hộ giấy tờ có giá, tài liệu quan trọng khác. Theo thỏa thuận 30.000VND/bộ/ tháng/lần 4.5 VE010 Cho thuê két sắt/hộp đựng tài sản Theo thỏa thuận 100.000VND/ ngăn két/ tháng 4.6 VE011 Phí thăm két an toàn và kiểm tra hộp đựng tài sản 20.000đ/lần 5 VE012 Phí kiểm định tiền thật, giả 0,06% số tiền kiểm định 10.000 VND 6 Dịch vụ thu đổi 6.1 VE013 Đổi tiền không đủ tiêu chuẩn lưu thông (không do nguyên nhân phá hoại) 4%/tổng giá trị thực đổi 2.000 VND 6.2 VE014 Đổi tiền mệnh giá lớn lấy tiền mệnh giá nhỏ Miễn phí 6.3 VE015 Đổi tiền mệnh giá nhỏ lấy tiền mệnh giá lớn 0,03% 10.000 VND

×