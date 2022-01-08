Software Product Management lessons from surviving 2020

Presented at IIMB stage for ISPMA SPM Summit 2021 in March 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic not just brought the health and economic crisis but also opportunities to disrupt businesses. It was just then the yearly budgets, visions, roadmaps, pipelines finalized but with the situation, it all went for a toss. Many businesses turned out to be fragile instead of agile! With the world changing upside down, while I worked at an early stage setup took no time to rescue from the situation. With so much uncertainty around, it was not easy but took quick decisions and did the right things that mattered to business continuity. In the process learned a lot about customers, products, emerging needs, and what could be done to create a faster time to value, renewing the vision for existing products and pivots. Remember, the pandemic is not yet over! We are still at the early stages of the vaccine distribution process, seeing some good signs of recovery. I will talk about my learning and what matters the most in times of crisis from a business and product management standpoint.