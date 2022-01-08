Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 08, 2022
Business
Jan. 08, 2022
Presented at IIMB stage for ISPMA SPM Summit 2021 in March 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic not just brought the health and economic crisis but also opportunities to disrupt businesses. It was just then the yearly budgets, visions, roadmaps, pipelines finalized but with the situation, it all went for a toss. Many businesses turned out to be fragile instead of agile!

With the world changing upside down, while I worked at an early stage setup took no time to rescue from the situation. With so much uncertainty around, it was not easy but took quick decisions and did the right things that mattered to business continuity. In the process learned a lot about customers, products, emerging needs, and what could be done to create a faster time to value, renewing the vision for existing products and pivots.

Remember, the pandemic is not yet over! We are still at the early stages of the vaccine distribution process, seeing some good signs of recovery. I will talk about my learning and what matters the most in times of crisis from a business and product management standpoint.

Software Product Management lessons from surviving 2020

  1. 1. PRODUCT LEADERSHIP LESSONS FROM SURVIVING 2020 Harvinder Singh Narula Disclaimer - The opinions, views expressed in this presentation and on the following slides are solely those of the presenter and not necessarily those of current and former employers of presenter. Presentation intended for educational purpose only and not for profit use.
  2. 2. COVID19 - Business not as usual Impacted Company Initiatives on- hold Frozen budgets Declined revenues Shifting market landscape Challenged Customer Retention Adapting product strategy New product Launch Keeping team aligned and collaborating effectively (remotely) Mike Tyson
  3. 3. Roadmap: Fixed Scope/Timeline, Forget it? Adaptation is key to business survival Market Product
  4. 4. Product Strategy, pulse check? Zoom Video Communications stock with Covid19 timeline Product Strategy What’s the Financial status? Are value proposition positioning, pricing, roadmap still valid? Do you need to Adapt the product to new environment? Does Vision need to be relooked at? Pivot?
  5. 5. Focus on the right thing? •Successful features != Number of features Do More with Less •Items to Cut •Low Value Products •Strategic •Quick Wins Low Hanging Fruit Big Bets Not Worth the Effort Maybes Value/ Benefit Cost/Effort Low High High
  6. 6. Fast & Flexible, are you? Take new opportunities Adaptable Flexible
  7. 7. Empathy, Compassion & Communication Communicate updates, news to your customers, reassure them Make proposals, ask customers their needs and how you can help Listen to customer concerns with open-door policy
  8. 8. Create, Invent, Reinvent? From cleaning to sanitizing Cosmetics company produced hand sanitizers Fashion companies manufactured stylish facemasks Industrial 3D printers used to manufacture test strips, face shields and ventilators Airlines started “Flight to nowhere” (takeoff & landing airport being same) Image Credit - Karthi Subbaraman
  9. 9. Reinvent yourself. Be creative! Brewdog Online Bar Thai Airline HQ Canteen to plane theme restaurant Decathlon’s snorkeling mask ad- hoc adapted to be a ventilator
  10. 10. Crisis = Opportunity Retrospect together with team How did we do? What did we do well? What did we not handle well? Build products more robust and stronger Build a resilient process and team for such future uncertainty
  11. 11. QUICK REACTION TIME FLEXIBILITY TO ADAPT BALANCED PORTFOLIO SPEED TO DELIVER VALUE COMMUNICATE BE CREATIVE Learnings
  12. 12. Thank You HARVINDER SINGH NARULA HTTPS://WWW.LINKEDIN.COM/ IN/HARVINDERSINGHNARULA

Presented at IIMB stage for ISPMA SPM Summit 2021 in March 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic not just brought the health and economic crisis but also opportunities to disrupt businesses. It was just then the yearly budgets, visions, roadmaps, pipelines finalized but with the situation, it all went for a toss. Many businesses turned out to be fragile instead of agile!

With the world changing upside down, while I worked at an early stage setup took no time to rescue from the situation. With so much uncertainty around, it was not easy but took quick decisions and did the right things that mattered to business continuity. In the process learned a lot about customers, products, emerging needs, and what could be done to create a faster time to value, renewing the vision for existing products and pivots.

Remember, the pandemic is not yet over! We are still at the early stages of the vaccine distribution process, seeing some good signs of recovery. I will talk about my learning and what matters the most in times of crisis from a business and product management standpoint.

