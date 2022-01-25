The COVID-19 outbreak has been a primary catalyst for the expansion and rise in adoption of 5G enterprises. Governments of various countries across the world have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease. This has prompted 5G enterprises providers to provide critical and vital broadband, remote work solutions, and 5G technology to support remote work to their customers. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global 5G enterprises market. Moreover, the pandemic outbreak has some impact on both readiness and rollouts for 5G as some countries have delayed their 5G spectrum auction infrastructure contracts, and other readiness initiatives, and some other countries have brought in regulations relating to prioritizing of spending for 5G. This is expected to create significant opportunity for the global 5G enterprises market during the forecast period.