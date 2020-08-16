Nokia Whitepaper by 5g-indonesia.blogspot.com

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 White paper Deploying 5G networks Contents Executive summary 3 Key messages 3 Market situation 4 Business challenge...
3 White paper Deploying 5G networks Executive summary The potential of 5G to create a positive impact - not only in the te...
4 White paper Deploying 5G networks © 2020 Nokia2 Figure 1 The 4th Industrial Revolution is characterized by socio-economi...
5 White paper Deploying 5G networks These are the market realities facing us now and in the foreseeable future, and commun...
6 White paper Deploying 5G networks Business challenges In 2019, Nokia commissioned a study with Oliver Wyman to better un...
7 White paper Deploying 5G networks In a world of uncertainty, CSP adaptability means networks need upgrading to meet thei...
8 White paper Deploying 5G networks Figure 4. Nokia digital design and deploy portfolio Uniting all generations for better...
9 White paper Deploying 5G networks Data center/Peering Wireless radio access network (incl FWA) Backhaul Core Cloud RAN C...
10 White paper Deploying 5G networks Most of the transport network may use optical fiber, but to complete a large-scale de...
11 White paper Deploying 5G networks Virtualization of the network and the ability to offer more services using network sl...
12 White paper Deploying 5G networks Different systems with multiple data sources and user interfaces will worsen the prob...
13 White paper Deploying 5G networks Increasing revenue NSA deployments allow CSPs to increase mobile broadband capacity, ...
14 White paper Deploying 5G networks Conclusion CSPs on a path to 5G will benefit by working with the right partners. Thes...
15 White paper Deploying 5G networks Abbreviations 4IR Fourth Industrial Revolution AI Artificial Intelligence API Appl...
About Nokia We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipmen...
  1. 1. Deploying 5G networks A framework for successful 5G network deployments and moving from 5G NR NSA to SA White paper The first 5G deployments are based on 5G new radio (NR) Non Standalone (NSA), but need to move to 5G NR Standalone (SA) to gain the full benefits of 5G and monetize new use cases. Understanding how to move forward involves making the right technology choices. It also requires an understanding of the current and future shift in market demand that will shape Communications Service Provider (CSP) business strategies. Technology and business decisions need to be considered in parallel to achieve long-term success in a digital economy. This paper provides an overview of global trends and market drivers. It looks at the key aspects for CSPs to consider when deploying truly end-to-end 5G networks that can meet the needs of digitally connected economies.
  2. 2. 2 White paper Deploying 5G networks Contents Executive summary 3 Key messages 3 Market situation 4 Business challenges 6 Selecting the right path to 5G 7 Reducing risk while investing for the future 7 Controlling costs 10 Increasing revenue 13 Conclusion 14 Abbreviations 15 References 16 Further reading 16
  3. 3. 3 White paper Deploying 5G networks Executive summary The potential of 5G to create a positive impact - not only in the telecoms industry but from a socio- economic perspective too - should not be underestimated. 4G saw smartphones become essential life tools, supporting mass scale video delivery, as well as social media and gig economy platforms for the benefit of consumers. 5G will deliver fiber-like speeds and experience to mobile devices or machines with a wireless connection. It has the potential to change industry business models. Its advanced capabilities address new markets and make new use cases commercially viable. However, there are many considerations for CSPs as they strive to ensure a successful evolution of the network, while also maintaining a profitable business and increasing future revenues. Key messages • Volatile political situations and trade disputes have disrupted economies, supply chains, and society. Global heath and climate emergencies have fractured outdated economic models, and agile, flexible and resilient technology is required to keep economies running. 5G infrastructure provides the connectivity for these new models. • 5G makes new use cases commercially viable. Many of these depend on the scalable cloud-native core, capable of evolving to a service-based architecture to deploy end-to-end network slicing with edge cloud for low latency. • A vendor with expertise in all 5G domains and strong LTE credentials can ensure right first-time investments and avoid an extensive rework of the Radio Access Network (RAN). • Initial 5G RAN deployments rely on a strong LTE 4G network because 5G new radio (NR) Non-Standalone (NSA) deployments aggregate LTE and 5G NR to boost performance. CSPs can then use Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) and Cloud RAN to ensure maximum reuse and flexibility as they plan the move to 5G NR standalone (SA). • To manage the cost of the 5G journey, as well as the efficient re-use of assets, CSPs are advised to manage power consumption. This can be achieved with modular base stations that support multiple radio access technologies, as well as automating network planning, deployment and operations using software driven systems with machine learning. This drives down OPEX and decouples data demand from power consumption.
  4. 4. 4 White paper Deploying 5G networks © 2020 Nokia2 Figure 1 The 4th Industrial Revolution is characterized by socio-economic change underpinned by new technologies Industrial change Economic flexibility social mobility Social human impact 1770 1870 1970 +2020 2nd Industrial Revolution 3rd Industrial Revolution 4th Industrial Revolution 1st Industrial Revolution Steam Electricity IT 5G Mass production PCs, automation Mechanization AI, Cloud, robotics Enabler Driver 02 Market situation For the last ten years, the world has been moving into a digitally defined era, or 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR)1 . The 4IR marks the next phase of development that is changing the way we live, work and relate to one another (see Figure 1). However, these changes are linked to technology as never before. The last five years have seen great economic, political, and social changes that will impact the current decade. For each national or global emergency, communications technologies have played their part in keeping first responders and medical professionals connected, allowed businesses to continue operating in a virtual world, and kept families and friends in touch. Figure 1. The 4th Industrial Revolution is characterized by socio-economic change underpinned by new technologies2 Many countries have recently emerged from austerity programs implemented after the 2008 financial crisis. However, the lack of investment and cuts to key public services and infrastructure projects triggered civil unrest, anti-globalization protests and nationalist political movements. Global supply chains underpinning business models have been disrupted by nationalism and trade disputes, leaving enterprises cut off from suppliers and/or customers, and face rising production costs. Many enterprises strive to identify new modes of operation and new partners to ensure continued success. The coronavirus pandemic is stretching governments further, with higher public spending required to restore the health of citizens and economies. Socially we have seen smart devices, online stores, streamed video and gaming content move into the mainstream, and as the cost per bit decreases, these activities are increasingly mobile. The way people work, shop and socialize has changed completely, while the coronavirus pandemic has further driven individuals and businesses online and into virtual interactions. At a national level, the coronavirus pandemic has shown governments the importance of investing in health and social care to avoid economic paralysis. And the global climate emergency means governments must invest in a green recovery to reduce pollution and power consumption while increasing agricultural productivity, economic output, and access to business and education.
  5. 5. 5 White paper Deploying 5G networks These are the market realities facing us now and in the foreseeable future, and communication technologies go some way to providing solutions. Connectivity technologies: • extend public services and online access to more people • help ensure governments, businesses and supply chains can adapt to unexpected situations • maintain important visual contacts with loved ones, friends and colleagues so that social interactions remain strong. The technologies that provide this level of agility, flexibility and resilience include 5G, cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), automated and robotic systems, wearables, and bio- and nanotechnology. 5G infrastructure offers fiber-like speeds everywhere, helping to ensure it will be the favored method of connectivity for these new technologies. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), high speed, high capacity, intelligent connectivity, enabled by 5G technology, will generate significant economic and social value by enabling new use cases3 . An IHS Markit study estimates that $13.2 trillion in global economic value will be made possible by 20354 . 5G is the foundation of a hyperconnected society that connects billions of devices, machines, chips, sensors and people. Even with adjustments for the coronavirus pandemic, the GSMA estimates 1 billion 5G connections globally by 2023, rising to 1.7 billion 5G connections in 2025 (excluding cellular IoT) - accounting for 20% of cellular connections (See Figure 2).5 Figure 2. 5G adoption to 20256 4G now accounts for half of total connections; 5G will start moving the needle in 2020 % of connections (excluding licensed cellular IoT) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 18% 20% 5% 56% 5G 4G 3G 2G
  6. 6. 6 White paper Deploying 5G networks Business challenges In 2019, Nokia commissioned a study with Oliver Wyman to better understand the trends in telecommunications7 . We learned that as basic connectivity continues to be commoditized and subject to significant pricing pressure, many CSPs are exploring opportunities to diversify their businesses. For example, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, ATT, SK Telecom and SoftBank Group have seen between 20%–50% of revenues generated by non-traditional services. These include bundling telecoms subscriptions with utility services to providing platforms for e-commerce and app creation. CSPs seeking growth are focusing on technology to create partnerships with third parties: mobile payment platforms, content providers, cloud providers and more. They are also using different ways to develop their portfolios of non-traditional services, including organic growth, acquisitions, and strategic investments and partnerships. A further study by the WEF and PWC consulting, supported by Nokia, evaluated the economic value 5G can create through potential industrial and commercial opportunities (see Figure 3). Clearly this presents many new opportunities for CSPs to increase revenue, while socio-economic benefits create a stronger 5G business case and align with government initiatives on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, sustainability and climate change. Figure 3. Maturity of use cases across industry sectors enabled by evolving 5G features8 ure 3 Maturity of use cases enabled across industry sectors by evolving features 5G Original report can be found here, see Figure 4 https://www.weforum.org/whitepapers/the-impact-of-5g-creating-new-value-across-industries-and-soc
  7. 7. 7 White paper Deploying 5G networks In a world of uncertainty, CSP adaptability means networks need upgrading to meet their business needs. The essentials include providing: • higher speeds and greater capacity for consumers and businesses • very low latency communications • digitalize network planning and deployment • efficient spectrum and network resource management • seamless availability and performance indoor and outdoor • the highest levels of resilience and security • flexible and programable access and core networks • intelligence-driven automated decision-making to manage network performance • a variety of SLAs to fit individual customer or industry use cases • new partners and ecosystems. While markets are experiencing unprecedented changes, CSPs have a central role to play in maintaining current activities and adapting to new demands and opportunities to support growth. The 5G investment decisions they make now are critical to their own businesses and their national economies and need to mitigate business risks, manage costs and grow revenue. Selecting the right path to 5G Reducing risk while investing for the future Balancing investments across existing 4G and new 5G networks is key to sustainable long-term growth. The first step is developing the business plan and identifying objectives for the network. Next comes a detailed inventory of existing assets, followed by network planning and secure design, then deployment. Automating this process reduces the time to market and improves the quality and security of deployment, especially in the RAN. Digitalize the planning and design phase In planning a 5G strategy it’s important to look at best practices and the intended types of service on offer to ensure an ‘all inclusive’ network design. Assessment of existing spectrum assets and current network performance based on technology and traffic drivers is needed. Real world modeling using 3-dimensional radio planning tools provide greater accuracy. Advice regarding the path to 5G is often focused on the RAN, however the requirements of the transport network must be a priority to support higher capacity and lower latency services. A ‘digital twin’ of the network can be built by using an inventory of all assets. CSPs can then test different network configurations and create analyses that align with their business objectives. In the deployment phase, automation through digitalization provides a uniform platform to improve workflow by capturing all project details such as site requirements, material handling and install checklists. Ensuring all documentation is up to date and accurate is an often-overlooked activity that helps reduce time to market and increase the quality of installs.
  8. 8. 8 White paper Deploying 5G networks Figure 4. Nokia digital design and deploy portfolio Uniting all generations for better performance Typically, the first phase of 5G is implemented in the NSA configuration and is combined with E-UTRAN New Radio-Dual Connectivity (EN-DC). This aggregates LTE and 5G NR to boost performance, so high performing LTE networks are needed to underpin the higher speeds and capacity to support the first monetizable 5G services. Continuity and quality of service must be maintained, while balancing the use of spectrum resources allows the gradual migration from 4G to 5G. DSS provides a way to flexibly refarm spectrum across all access technologies by enabling large numbers of 4G users to tap into the resource pool previously dedicated to 2G and 3G. This frees resources for the growing number of 5G users on the 4G-5G DSS carrier and protects 2G, 3G and 4G performance. It is important to ensure DSS causes no adverse impact on the existing network’s performance as there is a correlation between which 5G architecture is used (NSA/SA) and carrier aggregation. There is a need to address increases in capacity and provide indoor coverage, while ensuring the quality of experience for existing and new services is met everywhere. Consumers spend significant time using devices indoors, while enterprise customers run business critical systems in both office and industrial spaces. Different radio unit form factors are needed, such as micro remote radio heads (RRH) which provide continuity of coverage and share common software with the macro cells network, making them simpler and faster to implement. Traditional coaxial Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) do not support the new centimeter wave (cmWave) and millimeter wave (mmWave) bands in 5G, whereas indoor small cells provide coverage in shopping malls and transportation hubs and support self-install for simpler deployment. Flexibility in network capacity will be needed to cope with continually growing customer traffic and sudden changes in use patterns. Adding hardware at cell sites is not cost-effective and in certain circumstances can be impractical. Virtualization of radio network functions enables capacity on-demand, adding new features through software and support for lower latency services using edge computing. Enabling digital transformation via digital deployment Digital site process Site works automation with Connected Digital Worker and advanced collaboration techniques for efficient implementation Digital deploy Workflow orchestration real-time project intelligence to faster execute the projects Digital design for 5G networks Advanced analytics cognitive intelligence to accurately design and plan networks Digital Network Architecture (DnA)
  9. 9. 9 White paper Deploying 5G networks Data center/Peering Wireless radio access network (incl FWA) Backhaul Core Cloud RAN Cloud Packet core Devices, chips and machines Fronthaul Radio access network Data center – OSS/BSS, (externaal network(s) Core network EDGE Cloud datacenter Figure 5. Maximizing RAN investments 5G is more than a radio upgrade While the RAN may be the largest portion of the deployment, transport should be assessed before planning any changes to the radio site topology. The core network will need to evolve, becoming cloud native, to support the move from 5G NSA to 5G SA and eventually end-to-end slicing of the network. As the network becomes increasingly virtualized and highly distributed there will be additional security challenges that will require a new approach. To achieve network densification and the higher throughputs of 5G, the transport network will need to be dimensioned to support increased traffic loads. Additionally, newer ‘split architectures’ in the RAN require different latency and synchronization requirements. All use cases Secure Extremely energy efficient Common management VersatileSimplified site NSA SA Intelligent All access solutions All X-Haul options All spectrum assets Densification Classic to cloud 4G/5G migration AI and machine learning mMIMO / Beamforming Embedded intelligence RAN slicingLow touch Open interfaces Figure 6. The 5G network
  10. 10. 10 White paper Deploying 5G networks Most of the transport network may use optical fiber, but to complete a large-scale deployment it might not be practical or economical and other options such as microwave must be considered. Microwave can address urban, suburban and rural deployment scenarios, but any solution must address existing and new microwave bands. Additionally, combining different spectrum bands using carrier aggregation in the microwave link based on simple static implementation may not fully meet the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for 5G coverage and capacity. This is where automation and programmability are needed, in an orchestrated Software Defined Network (SDN) environment to ensure the transport network is configured and optimized correctly. SDN is also used to automate packet network services provisioned over the transport network to interconnect RAN and core end points, now including virtual network functions (see next section). Deploy cloud-native network elements for scalability and flexibility Moving to the cloud using virtualization has already begun in 4G, but this takes more than running existing physical functions in software. CSPs will benefit by leveraging their existing investments and maintaining support for their 2G/3G/4G networks. If they offer or plan to offer services across multiple access types, how can they combine the mobile and fixed networks to simplify operations? Network elements that are cloud native provide the scalability and flexibility to disaggregate network functions, such as control and user-plane separation. Moving from NSA, the next step is SA which introduces further splitting of network functions and introduces elements such as the Network Exposure Function (NEF) to realize a service-based architecture. At this stage, new service introduction times can be reduced and if CSPs have an open approach, there are more opportunities to expand into new business models and grow their business. One of the biggest differentiators of a 5G core is its unification of 3GPP and non-3GPP accesses and converging wireless and wireline networks onto a common core. Security that shifts to face new challenges CSPs face security challenges in three dimensions. First is a technology shift as many network elements move from physical to virtual functions and become highly distributed. The second is the type of attacker, which is increasingly more about institutional hacking than profit-driven cybercrime by individuals. The third is, security as a business differentiator that gives customers confidence their data and business processes will not be lost or interrupted. CSPs can address these needs by considering solutions designed for security and not rely on adding overlay products that increase complexity with additional vulnerabilities. This calls for consideration of the entire lifecycle of security operations and how to address every phase from prevention to detection with automated response and analytics. Controlling costs While minimizing the business and technical risk of moving from NSA to SA, the unit cost of the network is another consideration. Careful assessment for CAPEX and OPEX enables an understanding of the total costs of 5G deployment and operation. Lower cost options in the transport network or single box products may have limited capacity that require complete replacement or additional hardware, thereby increasing physical footprint, power consumption and lifetime cost of the equipment. Maintenance and operation should require minimal on-site intervention reducing the need for costly truck rolls.
  11. 11. 11 White paper Deploying 5G networks Virtualization of the network and the ability to offer more services using network slicing will increase provisioning and management requirements unless AI and automation are used to auto-configure. However, network slicing means highly efficient use of spectrum that will enable most CSPs to offer far more of their 5G spectrum allocation than previous 3G or 4G allocations. Minimize deployment expenditure through automation Manual network deployment processes often lead to higher costs through delays in material planning and handling, or inaccurate documentation that leads to lower quality installations. It is more cost effective to use platforms that can combine business processes with inventory management to orchestrate delivery and provide accurate up to date information for all stakeholders. Figure 7. Digitalizing network planning and deployment Project management Order management Site acquisition Technical site survey Material tracking Install Self assessment Audit Acceptance BoM BoQ CI Demand planning Permit Design CW Digitized forecasting: Speed accuracy Digitization automation: Efficiency, accuracy, site re-visit reduction BoM / BoQ change and re-order elimination, better accuracy Digitized communication and real-time reporting based on resource / organizational task flow Automation remotization: Control, accuracy efficiency Digital project management: Digitized order preparation, planning, execution and monitoring Automation for efficiency, control and accuracy E2E workflow orchestration Process automation Material management Advanced analytics Reducing upgrade and maintenance costs through software When moving from 4G to 5G and then migrating from NSA to SA, software upgrades greatly reduce the time to implement network changes and add capacity and therefore reduce deployment costs. In the radio access network, cell site visits, particularly when they involve tower climbs, incur high costs, so the ability to remotely update radio unit and baseband is advantageous. A single RAN solution that comprises a multipurpose hardware platform with common software to support 2G/3G/4G and 5G NR lowers site costs and reduces spare part inventories. Similarly, in the transport and core networks where firmware and software updates can be delivered through a single cloud-based management platform, savings arise by avoiding the need to deploy engineering teams for extended periods of time. Operational activities such as ongoing maintenance, provisioning, configuration and outages are a large part of network OPEX, while network management complexity increases with multiple access technologies. Controlling these costs through automation is key. The use of automation and orchestration using machine learning to manage the lifecycle of the network can greatly reduce the time spent managing the network, specifically for upgrades to network elements, configuration and policy controls. Security operations need to become increasingly proactive and automated as threat levels increase and the network becomes more distributed.
  12. 12. 12 White paper Deploying 5G networks Different systems with multiple data sources and user interfaces will worsen the problem. Consequently, CSPs are advised to build a framework that captures relevant information and displays it intuitively with minimal manual intervention. CSPs can start by creating an ‘AI fabric’ with a common data lake to speed up the intake of data and combine it with a cloud-based infrastructure-as-a-service platform, where all data is viewed on a single pane of glass. Using machine learning you can build a repository of actionable insights with suggestions for resolution rather than vague alarm or error messages. By using cognitive operations capabilities and moving from reactive to proactive network management, systems can be used to predict when KPI thresholds will be exceeded, and so reduce costly outages. Decouple data demand from power consumption 5G NR is designed to carry 100 times more data bits using the same energy, but there are many aspects to be considered9 . 5G networks require further action to decouple exponentially increasing data traffic from power consumption. The RAN typically accounts for the largest share of energy consumption, but the radio unit and baseband can offer reduced power consumption in several ways. System on Chip (SOC) solutions not only reduce size and weight of antenna systems to support smaller mMIMO antenna systems, they reduce the power in the baseband too. This means CSPs can take advantage of machine learning to further help optimize power consumption by identifying traffic patterns and lowering the power of cells not under load. By modernizing legacy technology cell sites to single RAN, CSPs can offset the additional equipment and associated energy consumption required for a traditional overlay solution. Other innovations, such as liquid cooled radio units and baseband, can reduce energy consumption of a typical base station site by up to 66% compared to traditional air-cooled systems with no adverse effects on network performance. The excess heat can even be sold as useable energy. Figure 8. Energy saving and efficiency features in 5G radio © 2020 Nokia1 RF Paths Micro Cuts Micro DTX • MicroDTX is switching off the cell's power amplifier(s) during idle period • µDTX switches PA off when no traffic • 10% -20% reduction in electricity consumption BB Capacity Switch Off Baseband dynamic power management • Cell shut down powers off some baseband digital processing when not used • 10% reduction in electricity consumption of base band Cell shut down • Switches off un-used cells in order to reduce the power consumption. • The decision to switch off and on is made based on traffic and time windows • 5%-10% reduction to electricity consumption MIMO muting • MIMO muting allows saving energy in case of low load duration: • Muting half of the vertical or horizontal (i.e. 64TRx to 32TRx) • Switching from 8TRx to 4 or 2TRx • 10-30% reduction in electricity consumption RF Paths Switch Off Mass market NSA Migration to SA Mass market SA Embedded power meters are pre-installed on all AirScale radios and baseband. 30% site level improvement with innovative 5G energy efficiency features In the transport and core networks, newer chipsets with higher processing capability improve density and capacity, reducing the need for additional hardware, therefore requiring less power.
  13. 13. 13 White paper Deploying 5G networks Increasing revenue NSA deployments allow CSPs to increase mobile broadband capacity, supporting services such as fixed wireless access, video surveillance and basic cloud gaming. The enterprise/vertical markets offer the greatest new opportunities but will require even higher levels of performance and reliability. Migrating to 5G NR SA will enable many of the capabilities needed. If CSPs deploy a cloud-native core, their upgrade path should support a combination of NSA and SA virtual network functions to provide a simple transition path. Furthermore, all 5G core functions, such as user data management and authentication functions, must be able to take full advantage of a service-based architecture based on an open framework and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to access third- party applications for faster introduction of services. Network slicing is the key to unlocking new use case revenues with enterprises Through network slicing, specific levels of network functionality can be offered to address the enterprise segment, across multiple verticals. Providing a digital trust framework is a key consideration for engaging and onboarding new services with multiple third-party sources. Enterprise customers will need specific levels of service in terms of latency, throughput, reliability and security. Network slicing provides the mechanism to deliver this, but considerations need to be made. Firstly, the business potential is linked to the number of different slices offered. Using a fixed number of slices will limit the market, while manual creation of many slices will drive up operating costs. However, end- to-end automation and orchestration makes the full lifecycle of slicing zero-touch and allows new levels of service to be created on demand. CSPs can scale their operations if they have an ETSI-compliant system that combines slice design, service fulfillment and end-to-end orchestration of the network resources. Get the edge to monetize new opportunities Edge computing, whether in the far edge or on-premise, supports low latency data transmission, but CSPs can do more than just hosting virtualized telecom network functions. A mobile edge computing solution can be a service enablement platform for hosting other applications with interfaces that tap into the performance of the RAN to provide near-real-time optimization for video streaming, AR and VR, and other latency-sensitive services. CSPs must also address the business support systems needed to build a new application or solution for customers. Driving loyalty for existing customers and facilitating better interactions with third parties can add new revenue streams. There are varying degrees of complexity in identifying partners, onboarding and then offering a new service. Using a cloud-based platform to support co-creation with pre-integrated components can be combined with back end SLA fulfilment and assurance.
  14. 14. 14 White paper Deploying 5G networks Conclusion CSPs on a path to 5G will benefit by working with the right partners. These partners must be able to plan the CSP’s entire deployment journey and ensure the network’s evolution will increase revenue for a higher return on investment. At the planning stage, CSPs are advised to look beyond the hardware and software costs and consider the total cost of deployment and on-going operations. Using digital design and deployment tools to evolve the network, and deal with complex multi-vendor and legacy network integration, reduces time and improves the quality of installs. Using cloud-based platforms with AI/machine learning enables higher levels of automation to reduce operational complexity and cost. CSPs are likely to want to re-use as much of their existing investments as possible to manage costs and prove to investors they make prudent investment decisions. Optimizing and expanding the existing LTE network provides a solid base to move to 5G NSA to deploy initial use cases of eMBB and FWA. However, preparations must encompass more than the RAN and include the transport and core networks. Re-using LTE spectrum and using software upgrades for other assets will ensure service continuity and reduce costs. And by using innovative energy management solutions, CSPs can decouple data demand from RAN power consumption and meet their environmental and sustainability goals. Clearly with every investment, CSPs want a significant revenue gain. With 5G, the largest gains and long- term growth will come with 5G SA network deployments, where low latency use cases and specific levels of service can be offered to a wide range of enterprises using network slicing. CSPs can make this journey successfully if they choose partners that can offer the full suite of product and service options, while having expertise and experience across all areas of the network.
  15. 15. 15 White paper Deploying 5G networks Abbreviations 4IR Fourth Industrial Revolution AI Artificial Intelligence API Application Programming Interface AR Augmented Reality cmWave Centimeter wave CAPEX Capital Expenditure CSP Communications Service Provider DAS Distributed Antenna System DSS Dynamic Spectrum Sharing DSP Digital Service Provider eMBB Enhanced Mobile Broadband EN-DC Evolved-Universal Terrestrial Radio Access-New Radio Dual Connectivity FWA Fixed Wireless Access GDP Gross Domestic Product IoT Internet of Things KPI Key Performance Indicator LTE Long-term evolution or 4th generation of wireless standards mMIMO Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output mmWave Millimeter wave NEF Network Exposure Function NR New Radio NSA Non-Standalone OPEX Operational Expenditure RAN Radio Access Network SA Standalone SDN Software Defined Network SLA Service Level Agreement SoC System on Chip SRAN Single Radio Access Network VR Virtual Reality WEF World Economic Forum
  About Nokia We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks. Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia. Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks or trade names of their respective owners. References 1. The 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) term was first used by Professor Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum 2. World Economic Forum, Nokia 3. WEF, The Impact of 5G: Creating New Value across Industries and Society, January 2020 4. IHS Markit, The 5G Economy: How 5G will contribute to the global economy, November 2019 5. GSMA Intelligence, Global 5G Landscape Q1 2020, April 2020 6. The Mobile Market Economy, GSMA, 2020 7. Megatrends in Telecommunications, Nokia Oliver Wyman, 2019 8. The Impact of 5G: Creating New Value across Industries and Society, World Economic Forum and PWC, January 2020 9. ITU-R - Recommendation ITU-R M.2083-0 (09/2015) - IMT Vision – Framework and overall objectives of the future development of IMT for 2020 and beyond Further reading The Impact of 5G: Creating New Value across Industries and Society The Mobile Economy, GSMA 2020 Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) for Rapid 5G Coverage Rollout, White paper, Nokia 2020 5G immersive service opportunities with Edge Cloud and Cloud RAN, White paper, Nokia 2020 Nokia X-Haul Vision E-Book 2020 How 5G is bringing an energy efficiency revolution, White paper, Nokia 2020

