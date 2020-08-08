Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presented by- Anand Hanchinal
  1. 1. Presented by- Anand Hanchinal
  2. 2. RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework is a set of guidelines for banks that are weak in terms of identified indicators including – poor asset quality, insufficient capital and insufficient profit or losses. The PCA is an early intervention package or resolution guideline by the RBI when a bank turns weak in terms of the identified indicators. What is prompt corrective action (PCA)
  3. 3. When initiated prompt corrective action (PCA) The Reserve Bank of India initiated the Scheme of Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) in 2002 to discipline banks when they report poor and risky financial performance. PCA is a policy action guideline first in May 2014 and revised effective from April 1, 2017 if a commercial bank’s financial condition worsens below a mark.
  4. 4. Background and introduction in India. • During 1980’s to 1990’s their was large and great financial stress for banks and financial institution all over the globe. • The best example and the victim of such crises was USA. More than 1600 commercial banks and financial institution which were insured by FDIC (Federal department of insurance corporation) were near to be closed or on financial assistance. • It resulted into cumulative losses in US economy which amounted more than 100 billion dollar $ which indirectly infected many other countries. • This issue led to Development and adoption of appropriate supervisory strategy. • Even in such situation the large or medium scale banks cannot be closed/shut down because the reason will be:- People will loose trust in financial institution. Economy will go down.
  5. 5. What is the criteria for identifying bank as PCA category bank The PCA framework specifies the trigger points or the level in which the RBI will intervene with corrective action. This trigger points are expressed in terms of parameters for the banks. The trigger points are: - Capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR), Net non-performing assets (NNPA), and Return on assets (RoA). This means that when a particular bank is reporting the low level of CRAR high level of NNPA or Return on Assets (profit), the RBI will ask it to adopt certain restrictive measures.
  6. 6. CRAR (capital to risk asset ratio) • Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) is also known as Capital adequacy Ratio, the ratio of a bank’s capital to its risk. The banking regulator tracks a bank’s CAR to ensure that the bank can absorb a reasonable amount of loss. • CRAR Indicates bank capital risk proportion in percentage. • Higher CRAR indicates a bank is better capitalized. • Purpose of CRAR : • Protect depositors • Promote the stability of the financial system.
  7. 7. As per norm If Bank CRAR is more then 9% its indicate good financial stabilized of the Bank. If CRAR is less then 9% Bank as to follow the below mentioned tier regulations  Tier 1 (CRAR less than 9%, but equal or more than 6%) :  Bank to submit capital restoration plan  Restrictions on new expansion & entering into new lines of business,  Restrictions on accessing costly deposits and making dividend payments and recapitalization  Restrictions on borrowing from inter-bank market,  Reduction of stake in subsidiaries and reducing its exposure to sensitive sectors like capital market, real estate and etc.
  8. 8.  Tier 2 (CRAR less than 6%, but equal or more than 3% :  All the Tier I regulation norms all applicable and the below norms applicable additionally  RBI could take steps to bring in new Management/ Board of director,  Appoint consultants for business/ organizational restructuring,  Take steps to change ownership, and also take steps to merge the bank if it fails to submit recapitalization plan.  Tier 3 (less than 3% ):  All the Tier I & Tier II regulation norms all applicable and the below norms applicable additionally  RBI more closely monitor  steps to merge/amalgamate/liquidate the bank or impose moratorium on the bank, if its CRAR does not improve beyond 3% within one year or within such extended period as agreed to.
  9. 9. NPA- Non Performing Asset • The Principal or interest amount on a particular loan which is due for more than 90 days are classified as NPA’s. it may be either principal amount or interest amount. • Net NPAs over 10% but less than 15% - special drive to reduce NPAs and contain generation of fresh NPAs, review loan policy and take steps to strengthen credit appraisal skills, follow-up of advances and suit-filed/decreed debts, put in place proper credit-risk management policies, reduce loan concentration restrictions in entering new lines of business, making dividend payments and increasing its stake in subsidiaries. (ii) Net NPAs 15% and above – In addition to actions on hitting the above trigger point, bank’s Board is called for discussion on corrective plan of action.
  10. 10. ROA- Return on asset It is a indicator of how well a company utilizes its assets, by determining how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. . • ROA measures the profit of company according to the asset company has. It can be used for looking a overview condition of the company/ bank by 1) manager 2) Investors 3) Analyst. • To get an idea of how efficient is the management of company is in using the assets to generate earning is measured. • In same way bank having asset efficient to generate profit from such assets is calculated under ROA. • ROA is displayed as a percentage that is below 0.25 %. • ROA takes into account a company’s debt, unlike other measurement, such as Return on Equity (ROE). • CALCULATION :- ROA is calculated by dividing a company’s Net income by total assets. As a formula, it would be expressed as: Return on Assets = Net Income/ Total asset • Higher ROA indicates more asset efficiency.
  11. 11. Impacts When PCA is Triggered Bank Cannot Increase their fee based income. Banks to conduct a special drive to reduce the stock of NPA’s and take measures to stop generation of new NPA’s. Banks are not allowed To enter into new lines of Business. Banks will not be allowed to Renew or Access costly deposit. RBI will impose restrictions on banks borrowing from interbank market.
  12. 12. Challenges and issues :- • PCA is an exceptional action and impacts the rating of the bank as well as consumer confidence. This is detrimental in the long run as it impacts the credit history of the bank and raises questions about its management. • PCA can accelerate the loss of market share and cause further decline of the position of the public sector banks in the financial system in favor of private banks and foreign banks. • PCA is seen by government as hindering economic growth therefore is arguing for easier lending policies by relaxing the PCA norms and aligning them to global norms. • The tussle between RBI and government can negatively impact the image of India as an investment destination.
  13. 13. PCA Framework banks as on March 2019 As on March 9, 2019, there are only six banks which are under the PCA Framework. All these banks are PSBs: Dena Bank, United Bank of India, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank. As per the recent RBI notifications, six banks- Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Allahabad Bank and Corporation Bank, are out of the PCA framework this year. Earlier, there were 11 PSBs under the PCA Framework. Government has infused capital into several of these PSBs and they were redeemed from the PCA list. In early 2018, there were 12 banks under PCA framework, implying that their financial conditions were weak. Out of these, 11 were PSBs. Later, the government injected capital into the PSBs besides making several steps to improve their performance. As a result, as on March 9, 2019, there were only six banks (all PSBs) under the PCA framework.

