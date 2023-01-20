Successfully reported this slideshow.
connective tissue1.pptx

Jan. 20, 2023
connective tissue1.pptx

Jan. 20, 2023
it is a connective tissue lecture for Vet and Medicine college

connective tissue1.pptx

  1. 1. Connective tissue
  2. 2. Introduction  Connective tissue provides a matrix that connects and binds the cells and organs and gives support to the body.  Structurally, connective tissue is formed by three classes of components:  Cells.  Fibers.  Ground substance.
  3. 3.  The major constituent of connective tissue is the extracellular matrix.  Unlike the other tissues (epithelium, muscle, and nerve), which are formed mainly by cells.  Extracellular matrices consist of different combinations of protein fibers (collagen, reticular, and elastic) and ground substance.
  4. 4.  The connective tissue matrix is the medium through which nutrients and metabolic wastes are exchanged between cells and their blood supply.
  5. 5.  The wide variety of connective tissue types in the body reflects variations in the composition and amount of the three components (cells, fibers, and ground substance) that are responsible for the remarkable structural, functional, and pathological variety of connective tissue.
  6. 6. Connective Tissues Cells and Fibers of Connective Tissue Proper Figure 4-8
  7. 7. Cells of the Connective Tissue
  8. 8. Cells of the Connective Tissue 1. Fibroblasts. 2. Macrophage 3. Mast cell 4. Plasma cell 5. Adipocyte 6. Leuckocyte
  9. 9. Cells of the Connective Tissue  Fibroblasts  Fibroblasts synthesize the fibers and components of extracellular matrices.  Fibroblasts are the most common cells in connective tissue.  Two stages of activity—active and quiescent—are observed in these cells.  Fibroblasts are active cells and fibrocytes are quiescent cells.
  10. 10.  The fibroblast has an abundant and irregularly branched cytoplasm.  Its nucleus is ovoid, large, and pale staining and a prominent nucleolus.  The fibrocyte is smaller than the fibroblast and spindle in shape.  It has fewer processes; a smaller, darker, elongated nucleus.
  11. 11. Macrophages & the Mononuclear Phagocyte System  Macrophages characterized by phagocytic ability.  Macrophages have a wide spectrum of morphological features that corresponds to their state of functional activity and to the tissue they inhabit.  They are characterized by an irregular surface.  They generally have many lysosomes and an oval or kidney-shaped nucleus located eccentrically.
  12. 12.  Macrophages derive from bone marrow that differentiates to monocytes and circulate in the blood.  In a second step, these cells cross the wall of venules and capillaries to penetrate the connective tissue, where they mature and acquire morphological features of macrophages.  Therefore, monocytes and macrophages are the same cell in different stages of maturation.  Tissue macrophages can proliferate locally, producing more cells.
  13. 13. Examples of macrophages cell in different tissues: Cell Type Location Macrophage Connective tissue, lymphoid organs, lungs, bone marrow Kupffer cell Liver Microglia cell Nerve tissue of the central nervous system Langerhans cell Skin Dendritic cell Lymph nodes Osteoclast Bone (fusion of several macrophages)
  14. 14. Mast Cells  Mast cells are oval to round connective tissue cells.  The small, spherical nucleus is centrally situated; it is frequently hidden by the cytoplasmic granules.  The principal function of mast cells is the storage of chemical mediators of the inflammatory response.  Mast cells originate from progenitor cells in the bone marrow.
  15. 15. Plasma Cells  Plasma cells are large, ovoid cells and nucleus is spherical and eccentrically placed.  There are few plasma cells in most connective tissues.
  16. 16. Adipose Cells  Adipose cells are connective tissue cells that become specialized for storage of neutral fats or for the production of heat often called fat cells.
  17. 17. Leukocytes  The normal connective tissue contains leukocytes that migrate from the blood vessels by diapedesis.  Leukocytes or white blood corpuscles are the wandering cells of the connective tissue.
  18. 18.  They migrate through the walls of capillaries and postcapillary venules from the blood to connective tissues by a process called diapedesis.  This process increases greatly during inflammation.
  19. 19. Connective Tissue By Hakeem J. Kadhium
  20. 20. Fibers  The connective tissue fibers are formed by proteins that polymerize into elongated structures.  The three main types of connective tissue fibers are: 1. Collagen. 2. Reticular. 3. Elastic. Elastic system
  21. 21.  Collagen and reticular fibers are formed by the protein collagen  Elastic fibers are composed mainly of the protein elastin.  These fibers are distributed unequally among the types of connective tissue.
  22. 22. Collagen Fibers  This type is present in the skin, bone, cartilage, smooth muscle, and basal lamina.  Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body, representing 30% of its dry weight.
  23. 23.  Based on their structure and functions, they can be classified into the following groups: 1. Collagens That Form Long Fibrils . 2. Collagens associated fibrils 3. Collagens That Form Networks. 4. Collagens That Form Anchoring Fibrils.  Collagen fibers are colourless strands, when they are present in great numbers the tissues (e.g., tendons) the tissue will be white.
  24. 24. Collagens That Form Long Fibrils  The molecules of collagens aggregate to form fibrils clearly visible in the electron microscope and that form structures such as bones, dentin, tendons, organ capsules, and dermis. Collagens associated fibrils This molecules of collagens bind long fibrils to each other
  25. 25. Collagens That Form Networks  The molecules of network-forming collagen assemble in a meshwork that constitutes the structural component of the basal lamina.
  26. 26. Collagens That Form Anchoring Fibrils  Anchoring collagen is present in the anchoring fibrils that bind collagen fibers to the basal lamina.
  27. 27. Reticular Fibers  Reticular fibers are extremely thin and they form an extensive network in certain organs.  They are not visible in hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) preparations but can be easily stained black by impregnation with silver salts.
  28. 28.  Reticular fibers are particularly abundant in smooth muscle and the framework of hematopoietic organs (e.g. spleen, lymph nodes, red bone marrow) and constitute a network around the cells of parenchymal organs (e.g. liver, endocrine glands).
  29. 29.  The small diameter and the loose disposition of reticular fibers create a flexible network in organs that are subjected to changes in form or volume, such as the arteries, spleen, liver, uterus, and intestinal muscle layers.
  30. 30. The Elastic Fibers System  The elastic fiber system, constitutes a family of fibers whose variable functional characteristics are adapted to local tissue requirements.  May produced by fibroblasts in connective tissue and by smooth muscle cells in blood vessels.  Elastin (the elastic fiber) is resistant to boiling, acid and alkali extraction, and digestion by the usual proteases.  Also these fibers can be found the dermis connects the elastic system to the basal lamina.
  31. 31. Ground Substance  The intercellular ground substance is a highly hydrated, colorless, and transparent complex mixture of macromolecules.  It fills the space between cells and fibers of the connective tissue and, because it is viscous, acts as both a lubricant and a barrier to the penetration of invaders.
  32. 32.  The ground substance is formed mainly of three classes of components: Glycosaminoglycans. Proteoglycans. multiadhesive glycoproteins.  Proteoglycans act as structural components of the extracellular matrix and anchoring cells to the matrix.
  33. 33. Types of Connective Tissue  There are several types of connective tissue that consist of the basic components: fibers, cells, and ground substance.  The names given to the various types denote either the component that predominates in the tissue or a structural characteristic of the tissue.
  34. 34. The main types of connective tissue are: Connective tissue Connective tissue proper Loose Dense regular irregular Connective tissue with special properties. Adipose tissue. Elastic tissue. Hematopoieti c Mucous tissue. Supporting connective tissue. Cartilage Bone
  35. 35. Connective Tissue Proper  Loose connective tissue supports many structures that are normally under pressure and low friction.  A very common type of connective tissue, it fills spaces between groups of muscle cells, supports epithelial tissue, and forms a layer that sheathes the lymphatic and blood vessels.  Loose connective tissue is also found in the serosal linings of peritoneal and pleural cavities.
  36. 36.  Loose connective tissue comprises all the main components of connective tissue proper.  There is no predominant element in this tissue.  The most numerous cells are fibroblasts and macrophages, but all the other types of connective tissue cells are also present.  A moderate amount of collagen, elastic, and reticular fibers appears in this tissue.  Loose connective tissue is flexible, well vascularized, and not very resistant to stress.
  37. 37. Connective Tissues Loose Connective Tissue Figure 4-9(a)
  38. 38.  Dense connective tissue is adapted to offer resistance and protection.  It consists of the same components found in loose connective tissue, but there are fewer cells and a clear predominance of collagen fibers.  Dense connective tissue is less flexible and far more resistant to stress than is loose connective tissue.
  39. 39.  Dense irregular connective tissue when the collagen fibers are arranged in bundles without a definite orientation.  The collagen fibers form a three-dimensional network in dense irregular tissue and provide resistance to stress from all directions.  This type of tissue is encountered in areas such as the dermis.
  40. 40.  Dense regular connective tissue it collagen bundles are arranged according to a definite pattern.  The collagen fibers of this tissue are aligned with the linear orientation of fibroblasts in response to prolonged stresses exerted in the same direction; consequently they offer great resistance to traction forces.
  41. 41.  Tendons are the most common example of dense regular connective tissue that attaches striated muscle to bone.  It rich in collagen fibers, they are white and inextensible. They have parallel, closely packed bundles of collagen separated by a small quantity of intercellular ground substance.  Their fibrocytes contain elongated nuclei parallel to the fibers and sparse cytoplasmic folds that envelop portions of the collagen bundles.
  42. 42. Connective Tissues Dense Connective Tissues Figure 4-9(c)
  43. 43. Elastic Tissue  Elastic tissue is composed of bundles of thick, parallel elastic fibers.  The space between these fibers is occupied by thin collagen fibers and flattened fibroblasts.  The abundance of elastic fibers in this tissue is the cause of its typical yellow color and great elasticity.  Elastic tissue, which occurs infrequently, is present in the yellow ligaments of the vertebral column.
  44. 44. Reticular Tissue  The very delicate reticular tissue forms three- dimensional networks that support cells.  Reticular tissue is a specialized loose connective tissue consisting of reticular fibers associated with specialized fibroblasts called reticular cells.  Reticular tissue provides the architectural framework that creates a special microenvironment for hematopoietic organs and lymphoid organs (bone marrow, lymph nodules and nodes, and spleen).
  45. 45. Reticular
  46. 46. Mucous Tissue  The mucous tissue is found mainly in the umbilical cord.  Mucous tissue has an abundance of ground substance. It is a jellylike tissue containing very few fibers.  The cells in this tissue are mainly fibroblasts.
  47. 47. Reticular
  48. 48. Elastic
  49. 49. Adipose tissue  adipocytes predominate.  one of the largest organs in the body. In femal more than male functions  Adipose tissue is the largest storage of energy in the body.  help to shape the surface of the body.  it contributes to the thermal insulation of the body.  Adipose tissue also fills up spaces between other tissues and helps to keep some organs in place.  Recently, it was observed that adipose tissue secretes various types of molecules that may be carried by the blood to influence distant organs.
  50. 50. The two known types of adipose tissue  Unilocular (common, or yellow) adipose tissue.  Multilocular (or brown) adipose tissue.
  51. 51. Unilocular Adipose Tissue  The color of tissue varies from white to dark yellow, depending on the diet.  Almost all adipose tissue in adults is of this type.  Unilocular adipose cells are spherical when isolated but are polyhedral in adipose tissue.  adipose tissue is richly vascularized.
  52. 52. Multilocular Adipose Tissue  also called brown fat because of its color, due to the large number of blood capillaries and numerous mitochondria in the cells.  cells are polygonal and smaller than cells of unilocular adipose tissue.  Their cytoplasm contains a great number of lipid droplets of various sizes, a spherical and central nucleus, and numerous mitochondria with abundant long cristae.  Function of the Multilocular Adipose Cells  The main function of the multilocular adipose cells is to produce heat.
  53. 53. Thanks
  54. 54. Quiz 1. The components of connective tissue are ______, ______, and _______. 2. The active form of fibroblast is called _________. 3. The fibers of connective tissue found in hematopoietic organs are __________. 4. The umbilical cord is a type of connective tissue called ______. 5. The best example of a dense regular connective tissue is ______.

