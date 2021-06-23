DEMETER at OGC Agriculture Session

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Findable OGC Accessible Interoperable Reusable The world’s leading and comprehensive community of experts making location ...
OGC ogc.org | Agenda • Introduction Nils Hempelmann et al. 10’ • Reference Architecture of DEMETER Ioanna Roussaki 10’ • A...
OGC ogc.org | 3 OGC agriculture related Projects
OGC ogc.org | DEMETER - In a nutshell
OGC ogc.org | Data Visualization ● OGC WMTS (and WMS to a lesser extent) for serving raster data (Sentinel-2, drones, or s...
OGC ogc.org | Field Operation-Precision Agriculture
OGC ogc.org | Example of Climate service COPERNICUS Climate Data Store (CDS) Climate Ad-Hoc session March 25th, 9:00 AM - ...
OGC ogc.org | EVENT FEED Interoperability GROUND TRUTH ANALYTICS ANALYTICS SECURITY MONITORING INTELLIGENCE INFRASTRUCTURE...
Thank You! OGC ogc.org | Contact info@ogc.org to schedule a meeting for an in-depth discussion with OGC staff and join our...
Reference Architecture of DEMETER Data Driven Innovation in the Agrifood sector Dr. Ioanna Roussaki Assist. Professor (Nat...
DEMETER Architecture overview
Place Pilot icon DEMETER Architecture - Main Elements DEMETER Enhanced Entity SOCS DEH AIS Dashboards Users Resources Reso...
Place Pilot icon DEMETER Reference Architecture - Instantiation
Place Pilot icon DEMETER Reference Architecture - Instantiation Resources Resources
Place Pilot icon DEMETER Reference Architecture - Instantiation Interoperability Interoperability
Place Pilot icon DEMETER Reference Architecture - Instantiation Apps Apps
Place Pilot icon DEMETER Enhanced Entity – Core Enablers AIM: the DEMETER Agriculture Information Model, a common semantic...
Place Pilot icon DEMETER Enhanced Entity – Advanced Enablers
For more information visit: www.h2020-demeter.eu or Email us at: info@h2020-demeter.eu Ioanna.roussaki@cn.ntua.gr
Agriculture Information Model - AIM Dr. Raul Palma Head of Data Analytics and Semantics Department Poznan Supercomputing a...
Place Pilot icon Interoperability challenges in AgTech sector Source: Accenture The rapid advances of IoT technologies, AI...
Place Pilot icon DEMETER Agriculture Information Model - AIM AIM follows a modular approach in a layered architecture: rea...
Place Pilot icon AIM Layers Core Cross-Domain Domain-Specific Metadata AIM Saref4Agri FIWARE FOODIE OGC/W3C SOSA/SSN OGC G...
Place Pilot icon AIM core meta-model layer AIM adopts and reuses NGSI-LD meta-model, which provides the formal basis for r...
Place Pilot icon AIM cross-domain layer Generic model re-used by various domain-specific models • Define concepts and term...
Place Pilot icon Cross domain ontology overview OGC/W3C SOSA/SSN OGC GeoSparql W3C RDF DC Foaf, schema QUDT ISO geo
Place Pilot icon AIM domain layer Implemented as a set of OWL ontology modules, and their corresponding JSON-LD context an...
Place Pilot icon AIM Agri-Profile Overview Saref4Agri FIWARE Agri-profiles FOODIE DEMETER Agri-Profile AGROVOC Concept Sch...
Place Pilot icon AIM evolution, guidelines & examples v1 released in June 2020. v2 in October 2020, continous updates & ex...
Place Pilot icon AIM extensions Implemented to cover pilot specific needs and/or to extend coverage of AIM. Each extension...
Place Pilot icon Semantic Interoperability via AIM AIM provides the basis to enable a semantic interoperability data space...
Place Pilot icon Reuse large repository of Linked Data related to agriculture with over 1 billion triples DEMETER Data Pip...
For more information visit: www.h2020-demeter.eu or Email us at: info@h2020-demeter.eu rpalma@man.poznan.pl
DEMETER at OGC Agriculture Session

  1. 1. Findable OGC Accessible Interoperable Reusable The world’s leading and comprehensive community of experts making location information:  ogc.org | Copyright © 2021 Open Geospatial Consortium IoT technologies, architectures and data model Dr. Nils Hempelmann et al. 118th OGC Member Meeting Virtual | 17. March 2021
  2. 2. OGC ogc.org | Agenda • Introduction Nils Hempelmann et al. 10’ • Reference Architecture of DEMETER Ioanna Roussaki 10’ • Agricultrue Information Model Raul Palma 10’
  3. 3. OGC ogc.org | 3 OGC agriculture related Projects
  4. 4. OGC ogc.org | DEMETER - In a nutshell
  5. 5. OGC ogc.org | Data Visualization ● OGC WMTS (and WMS to a lesser extent) for serving raster data (Sentinel-2, drones, or soil maps) ● WFS for visualization of vector data: soil scans, variable rate task maps, field boundaries ● For data analytics, we use our catalog that reads data directly from disk (we process close to the data, so no need for a OGC WCS) Extension in DEMETER: adapting some WIG services to produce data in AIM format, and are setting up additional workflows that use Demeter components.
  6. 6. OGC ogc.org | Field Operation-Precision Agriculture
  7. 7. OGC ogc.org | Example of Climate service COPERNICUS Climate Data Store (CDS) Climate Ad-Hoc session March 25th, 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM US Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
  8. 8. OGC ogc.org | EVENT FEED Interoperability GROUND TRUTH ANALYTICS ANALYTICS SECURITY MONITORING INTELLIGENCE INFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY SaaS APPLICATIONS
  9. 9. Thank You! OGC ogc.org | Contact info@ogc.org to schedule a meeting for an in-depth discussion with OGC staff and join our community today! Innovation Standards 65+ Adopted Standards 300+ products with 1000+ certified implementations 1,700,000+ Operational Data Sets Using OGC Standards 120+ Innovation Initiatives 380+ Technical reports Quarterly Tech Trends monitoring Community 500+ International Members 110+ Member Meetings 60+ Alliance and Liaison partners 50+ Standards Working Groups 45+ Domain Working Groups 25+ Years of Not for Profit Work 10+ Regional and Country Forums 9
  10. 10. Reference Architecture of DEMETER Data Driven Innovation in the Agrifood sector Dr. Ioanna Roussaki Assist. Professor (National Technical University of Athens, GREECE) Institute of Communications & Computer Systems (ICCS)
  11. 11. DEMETER Architecture overview
  12. 12. Place Pilot icon DEMETER Architecture - Main Elements DEMETER Enhanced Entity SOCS DEH AIS Dashboards Users Resources Resource access control Stakeholder catalogue CI/CD tools Brokerage Service Environment Service | App | Thing DEMETER Enhanced Entity Service | App | Thing Farmers Experts Stakeholders Developers DEMETER Application Collaboration tools Knowledge management
  13. 13. Place Pilot icon DEMETER Reference Architecture - Instantiation
  14. 14. Place Pilot icon DEMETER Reference Architecture - Instantiation Resources Resources
  15. 15. Place Pilot icon DEMETER Reference Architecture - Instantiation Interoperability Interoperability
  16. 16. Place Pilot icon DEMETER Reference Architecture - Instantiation Apps Apps
  17. 17. Place Pilot icon DEMETER Enhanced Entity – Core Enablers AIM: the DEMETER Agriculture Information Model, a common semantic data model
  18. 18. Place Pilot icon DEMETER Enhanced Entity – Advanced Enablers
  19. 19. For more information visit: www.h2020-demeter.eu or Email us at: info@h2020-demeter.eu Ioanna.roussaki@cn.ntua.gr
  20. 20. Agriculture Information Model - AIM Dr. Raul Palma Head of Data Analytics and Semantics Department Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center The OGC Reference Architectures in Agriculture Workshop 17th March 2021
  21. 21. Place Pilot icon Interoperability challenges in AgTech sector Source: Accenture The rapid advances of IoT technologies, AI and Big Data, among others, have boosted the adoption of smart farming practices. This, however, has led to an explosion of data, generated by a wide range of different systems and platforms that rarely interoperate. Some of the key challenges hampering the seamless exchange and integration of the data produced or collected by those systems include: Availability of data in different formats and represented according to different models • heterogeneity of data models and semantics used to represent data • lack of related standards dominating this space Insufficient interoperability mechanisms that enable the connection of existing agri-food data models
  22. 22. Place Pilot icon DEMETER Agriculture Information Model - AIM AIM follows a modular approach in a layered architecture: realized as a suite of ontologies and corresponding JSON-LD contexts implemented in line with best practices, reusing existing standards and well-scoped models establishes alignments between base models to enable their interoperability and the integration of existing data AIM consists of 4 main parts: Core meta-model Cross-Domain ontology module Domain-Specific ontology modules Metadata Schema AIM aims to establish the basis of a common agricultural data space, enable the interoperation of different systems, and the analysis of data produced by those systems in an integrated manner
  23. 23. Place Pilot icon AIM Layers Core Cross-Domain Domain-Specific Metadata AIM Saref4Agri FIWARE FOODIE OGC/W3C SOSA/SSN OGC GEO OGC/W3C Time QUDT FIWARE Saref4Agri ADAPT INSPIRE / FOODIE AGROVOC Semantic Interoperability Enabler Agri Profile agriCrop agriProduct agriPest agriFeature agriAlert agriSystem agriCommon farmAnimal agriIntervention agriProperty agriResource Re-Use International Data Spaces Information Model AIM layered approach facilitates: interoperability with existing models alignment with other models, by module instead of the whole model extension of the domain/areas covered in AIM with additional modules maintenance/update of the domain model, by modifying only specific module mapping to top-level/cross-domain ontologies. W3C RDF Data Cube
  24. 24. Place Pilot icon AIM core meta-model layer AIM adopts and reuses NGSI-LD meta-model, which provides the formal basis for representing "property graphs" using RDF(S)/OWL, thus allowing AIM to obtain the best of two worlds, i.e., enabling the conversion between datasets based on the property graph model and linked data datasets that rely on the RDF framework be compliant and easily integrated with NGSI-LD data and models Implemented as a JSON-LD context
  25. 25. Place Pilot icon AIM cross-domain layer Generic model re-used by various domain-specific models • Define concepts and terms that are generic and applicable to various domains • Avoids conflicting or redundant definitions of the same concept in different domain specific models • Provides basis for interoperability with information systems and tooling that are aligned with such model Specified by reusing concepts from a number of ontologies and vocabularies: • W3C OWL Time concepts of temporal properties and time values • OGC GeoSPARQL and associated definitions for geographical and geometrical properties • Concepts from W3C/OGC recommendation SOSA/SSN regarding sensor and actuator data, including observations, observation collections, observed properties, systems and platforms • QUDT regarding units of measurement, and concepts to represent quantities and quanity kinds • Concepts from the RDF data cube vocabulary to represent statistical data, including datasets, data structures, slices, measure properties, dimension properties, etc. • Basic terms from other standard or widely used vocabularies like skos, foaf, schema.org. • Alignment with ISO geographic technology standards , including features (domain and sampling feature), and observations • Alignment with core meta-model layer (NGSI-LD) Implemented as an OWL ontology module with its corresponding JSON-LD context and SHACL shape
  26. 26. Place Pilot icon Cross domain ontology overview OGC/W3C SOSA/SSN OGC GeoSparql W3C RDF DC Foaf, schema QUDT ISO geo
  27. 27. Place Pilot icon AIM domain layer Implemented as a set of OWL ontology modules, and their corresponding JSON-LD context and SHACL shapes cross- domain ImportedBy
  28. 28. Place Pilot icon AIM Agri-Profile Overview Saref4Agri FIWARE Agri-profiles FOODIE DEMETER Agri-Profile AGROVOC Concept Scheme agroVocConcept W3id W3C Permanent Identifier Community Group https://w3id.org/demeter/ ✅ Resolvable ✅ Persistent ✅ Content-negotiation ✅ Versioning Full context: https://w3id.org/demeter/agri-context.jsonld cross-domain
  29. 29. Place Pilot icon AIM evolution, guidelines & examples v1 released in June 2020. v2 in October 2020, continous updates & extensions development On-going development of several extensions (two fully completed) Profiling methodology • pathway from a domain model to multiple implementation patterns Examples of how to represent AIM compliant data Usage guidelines • How to find terms and retrieving annotations (reference terms) • How to create JSON-LD content using AIM • How to validate data is AIM compliant
  30. 30. Place Pilot icon AIM extensions Implemented to cover pilot specific needs and/or to extend coverage of AIM. Each extension imports at least one domain module (and thus cross-domain) cross- domain ImportedBy • fieldOperations • kpiIndicators • livestockFeatures • nutrientMonitor • poultryFeeding • stressRecognition • transportCondition livestock Feature Field Operation
  31. 31. Place Pilot icon Semantic Interoperability via AIM AIM provides the basis to enable a semantic interoperability data space: it defines the data elements (concepts, properties and relations) relevant to agri applications, including the semantics associated to the information exchanged. AIM establish (semantic) mapping to the various standards/ontologies FIWARE Saref4Agri INSPIRE and FOODIE ADAPT AGROVOC EO standards ISO standards Units Ontologies
  32. 32. Place Pilot icon Reuse large repository of Linked Data related to agriculture with over 1 billion triples DEMETER Data Pipeline AIM
  33. 33. For more information visit: www.h2020-demeter.eu or Email us at: info@h2020-demeter.eu rpalma@man.poznan.pl

