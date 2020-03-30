UAE Red Meat Market Outlook 2025 Sample – by Goldstein Research

UAE economic growth is strongly impacted by external factors, such as oil prices and conflict, but increasing urbanization, growing disposable incomes, westernization, a young population and large expatriate population are key growth drivers for red meat demand.In UAE, the supply of red meat is met by the imports, primarily from Australia. Imported the bulk of Australian product goes into both retail and foodservice industry, with a smaller proportion going into processing. Across the UAE region, Australian beef has a high profile in the minds of consumers.