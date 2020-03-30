-
Be the first to like this
Published on
The move of American-made bicycles offshore began with industry leader Schwinn shifting manufacturing to Asia in the 1980s. In an effort to take advantage of low wages, other large bicycle manufacturers like Huffy and Trek soon followed, at least in part. The US bicycle industry conforms to well-accepted quality standards in the international market, and more importantly, the industry is taking efforts to increase exports along with increasing the manufacturing of bicycle.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment