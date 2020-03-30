Successfully reported this slideshow.
Report Code :AM 1335 United Sates (US) Bicycle Industry Outlook 2025: Opportunity & Growth Analysis, 2017-2025
Table OF Contents
Published By: Goldstein Research Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com Vision Value ...
Published By: Goldstein Research Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com Vision Value ...
Published By: Goldstein Research Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com Vision Value ...
Market Landscape: Competition and Beyond  Market outlook for business players and entry level players to ascertain their business in dynamic ecosystem  Expert Analysis  Concluding Remarks
XX% XX% 2017 Business to Business (B2B) Business to Consumer (B2C) XX% XX% 2025 Source: Goldstein Research In 2017, Medium...
US Bicycle Sales (USD Billion) Growing Sales in Rural Regions 2017 2025 Domestic Sales Export USD XX Billion USD XX Billio...
US Bicycle Industry Synopsis, 2017-2025
XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 Production Sales Exports Source: Golds...
Competitors Sales and revenue Analysis, US Bicycle Manufacturers
Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com Major Players – Market Analysis: Major Players...
US Bicycle Industry Segmentation Analysis, 2017-2025
XX XX XX XX XX XXXX XX 2017 2025 On-Road (Endurance, Fitness, City, etc.) X-Road (Adventure, Cyclocross, etc.) Off-Road (R...
US Bicycle Industry SWOTAnalysis, 2017-2025
Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook : 2017-2025 US Bic...
Company Profiling Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook ...
TrekBicycle Corporation Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Ou...
Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook Trek Bicycle Corpo...
XX XX XX 2014 2015 2016 Revenue(USDBillion) Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US...
Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook Trek Bicycle Corpo...
About Us
About Us Based in U.S., Goldstein Research is a young business consulting and market research firm with vast reach across ...
Terms of Use Kindly note that the publications made by Goldstein Research are exclusively proprietary. The market informat...
Contact Us: For Research & Sales Related Queries www.goldsteinresearch.com 99 Wall Street, Suite No:- 527, New York, NY 10...
Thank you
United Sates (US) Bicycle Industry Outlook 2025 Sample – by Goldstein Research

The move of American-made bicycles offshore began with industry leader Schwinn shifting manufacturing to Asia in the 1980s. In an effort to take advantage of low wages, other large bicycle manufacturers like Huffy and Trek soon followed, at least in part. The US bicycle industry conforms to well-accepted quality standards in the international market, and more importantly, the industry is taking efforts to increase exports along with increasing the manufacturing of bicycle.

  Report Code :AM 1335 United Sates (US) Bicycle Industry Outlook 2025: Opportunity & Growth Analysis, 2017-2025
  Table OF Contents
  Vision Value Visibility US Bicycle Industry  US Bicycle Industry Outlook  US Bicycle Industry  Market Size (USD Billion)  Forecast Analysis (2017-2025)  Market Share & CAGR (%)  Regional Share Distribution (%)  Target Markets (Export Markets)  Macroeconomic Trends  Technological Trends and Developments  Merger and Acquisition Activities  Policy & Regulatory Factors  Market Dynamics  Growth Drivers  Market Restraints  Risk Analysis (Supply & Demand)  Economic Variations  Recent Trends & Developments  Opportunities SWOT Analysis  Bicycle Industry Segmentation  General Market Overview  Factors Covered in Segmentation Analysis (Below mentioned factors has been covered in all regions and segments)  Market Size ($ Billions) & CAGR  Market Share Analysis (%)  Year on Year Growth Rate (%)  Pricing Trends  Demand Trends  Foreign Trade Product Analysis On-Road (Endurance, Fitness, City, etc.) X-Road (Adventure, Cyclocross, etc.) Off-Road (Race, Trail, Gravity, etc.) E-Bicycles BPS Analysis & Attractiveness
  Pricing Model Analysis  Low Cost Products  Medium Cost Products  High End Products (Customized or luxury Brands)  BPS Analysis & Attractiveness  Distribution Channels Analysis  Offline Distribution Channel  Online Distribution Channel  BPS Analysis & Attractiveness Business Model Analysis  Business to Business (B2B)  Business to Consumer (B2C)  BPS Analysis & Attractiveness
  Competitive Outlook  Market Share of Major Players  Company Profiles Giant Bicycles Company Synopsis Business Strategy Product Portfolio SWOT Analysis Trek Bicycle Corporation Scott Sports SA Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. Bianchi Cicli Pinarello S.p.A. Cannondale Bicycle Corporation GT Bike Santa Cruz Bicycles Schwinn Piaggio & Co. SpA Accell Group
  Market Landscape: Competition and Beyond  Market outlook for business players and entry level players to ascertain their business in dynamic ecosystem  Expert Analysis  Concluding Remarks
  7. 7. XX% XX% 2017 Business to Business (B2B) Business to Consumer (B2C) XX% XX% 2025 Source: Goldstein Research In 2017, Medium Cost Products Aftermarket accounted for the highest market share XX%in US Bicycle Industry XX% CAGR: (2017-2025) With XX% share in 2017, Offline Distribution Channeldominated the US Bicycle Industry Source: Goldstein Research XX% XX% XX% Low Cost Products Medium Cost Products High End Products (Customized or luxury Brands) Source: Goldstein Research XX% XX% XX% XX% On-Road (Endurance, Fitness, City, etc.) X-Road (Adventure, Cyclocross, etc.) Off-Road (Race, Trail, Gravity, etc.) E-Bicycles Source: Goldstein Research Source: Goldstein Research XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX 2017e 2018f 2019f 2020f 2021f 2022f 2023f 2024f 2025f XX% XX% Offline Distribution Channel Online Distribution Channel Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook US Bicycle Industry Share(%), By Product Type - 2017 US Bicycle Industry Share (%), By Distribution Channels -2017 US Bicycle Industry Share (%), By Pricing Model -2017 US Bicycle Industry Share(%), By Business Model - 2017-2025 US Bicycle Industry Size USD (Billion). 2017-2025
  8. 8. US Bicycle Sales (USD Billion) Growing Sales in Rural Regions 2017 2025 Domestic Sales Export USD XX Billion USD XX Billion USD XX Billion USD XX Billion Significant Growth of Adventure Activities Growing Health Concerns Growing Trend for Physical Activities  The U.S. cycling market is a USD XX billion industry, with independent bicycle dealers capturing about XX% of those sales and the rest of the market the remaining piece of the pie, according to retail sales data from our research. While sales have been soft across the rest of market channel, the specialty channel is stable on account of the pockets of growth and shifts that are driving the market.  From hand-crafted boutique brands to high-volume manufacturing and assembly, dedicated U.S. bicycle makers are restoring bike production to the U.S. A confluence of factors including rising offshore costs, the benefits of a “local for local” business strategy, the growing popularity of bikes in expanding urban areas and patriotism are giving rise to new opportunities for an “old” mode of transportation. The U.S. was in the top five for bicycle production in 1990 at XX million units. As more offshoring occurred, U.S. bike production fell to a low of XX units in 2015 but the trend is looking up. The U.S. is on track to produce over XX million bikes in 2017.  Mountain bike sales are growing at the expense of road bikes. In 2017, mountain bike sales were USD XX million, up XX% over the 2016, while the USD XX million road bike category declined by XX%. In 2014, road was a larger bike category than mountain, but since then the gap has flipped as sales of the latter have grown over the last three years, while sports performance road bikes have slowed.  The fastest-growing bicycle type in the market right now is electric. E-bike sales totaled USD XX million in 2017, up XX percent over the previous year. Sales of electric bikes have grown more than eightfold since 2014.  Sales within the bike parts and accessories categories have been mixed, but some growth areas in 2017 were within components, wheels, forks and suspension, and lights. Sales for bike services/repairs grew XX percent to USD XX million. Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.comCopyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook
  US Bicycle Industry Synopsis, 2017-2025
  10. 10. XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 Production Sales Exports Source: Goldstein Research XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX Tier-I Cities Tier-II Cities Tier-III Cities 2015 2016 XX% XX% XX%  At least seven bicycle makers have chosen the Detroit metro area to manufacture or assemble bikes in the last several years.  Some are high-end start-up shops with handcrafted, upscale bikes like the Detroit Bicycle Co., and others like Slingshot Bicycle have reshored production from overseas. The largest Detroit bike maker is Detroit Bikes with future plans to produce as many as XX bikes a year.  Americans want to buy more Made in USA products, and this preference can be an important impetus for bringing U.S. manufacturing back home. Recent consumer preference surveys, show there is a decisive preference for, and an overall positive perception of, American-made goods: 97% have a positive view of goods manufactured in the U.S. Source: Goldstein Research Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook : 2017-2025 Bicycle Sales (Thousands of units), 2015-2016 Bicycles Production, Sales and Exports (Thousand Units) 2014-2017 The move of American-made bicycles offshore began with industry leader Schwinn shifting manufacturing to Asia in the 1980s. In an effort to take advantage of low wages, other large bicycle manufacturers like Huffy and Trek soon followed, at least in part. By 2015 only XX percent of the estimated XX million bikes sold in the U.S. (not including those for children) were manufactured in US, as per the statistics of the National Bicycle Dealers Association. However as offshore wages began to rise, bicycle manufacturers began to rethink their offshore manufacturing and sourcing decisions. Driven by rising offshore costs, the cost savings of automation and innovative processes, and the benefit of “Made in USA” branding, reshoring bike manufacturing and assembly began to make good economic sense.
  Competitors Sales and revenue Analysis, US Bicycle Manufacturers
  12. 12. Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com Major Players – Market Analysis: Major Players/ Industries Production Capacity (Thousand Units) Domestic Sales (Thousand Units) Export (Thousand Units) Revenue (USD Million) Giant Bicycles XX XX XX XX Trek Bicycle Corporation XX XX XX XX Scott Sports SA XX XX XX XX Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. XX XX XX XX Bianchi XX XX XX XX Cicli Pinarello Spa. XX XX XX XX Cannondale Bicycle Corporation XX XX XX XX GT Bike XX XX XX XX Santa Cruz Bicycles XX XX XX XX Schwinn XX XX XX XX Piaggio & Co. SpA XX XX XX XX Accell Group XX XX XX XX
  US Bicycle Industry Segmentation Analysis, 2017-2025
  14. 14. XX XX XX XX XX XXXX XX 2017 2025 On-Road (Endurance, Fitness, City, etc.) X-Road (Adventure, Cyclocross, etc.) Off-Road (Race, Trail, Gravity, etc.) E-Bicycles Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook : 2017-2025 US Bicycle Industry Share, By Products , 2017-2025 XX% XX% XX% XX% On-Road (Endurance, Fitness, City, etc.) X-Road (Adventure, Cyclocross, etc.) Off-Road (Race, Trail, Gravity, etc.) E-Bicycles XX% XX% XX% XX% 20252017 On the whole, the future of the US bicycle industry seems challenging. Only those companies will survive which successfully restructure and modernize to achieve global competitiveness in terms of quality, cost and distribution system. The US bicycle industry needs latest research and development facilities to match with world leaders like China and Taiwan. For tapping export potential, it needs to pay special attention to R&D, designing and marketing. For promoting bicycles in the domestic market, there is a strong felt need to give a special focus on the youth to change their mindset by sensitizing them to the concept of cycling. One way of doing it is to customize the product to the customer’s expectations apart from paying attention to the comfort factor. The US bicycle industry conforms to well-accepted quality standards in the international market, and more importantly, the industry is taking efforts to increase exports along with increasing the manufacturing of bicycle. US Bicycle Industry Y-O-Y Growth, By Products, 2017-2025 XX% XX% XX% XX% XX% XX% XX% XX% XX% 2017f 2018f 2019f 2020f 2021f 2022f 2023f 2024f 2025F US Bicycle Industry Size (USD Billion), By Products , 2017-2025
  US Bicycle Industry SWOTAnalysis, 2017-2025
  16. 16. Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook : 2017-2025 US Bicycle Industry SWOT ANALYSIS STRENGTH • Teva has presence in 60 countries & employs over 43,000 well trained people • Has broadest portfolio of over 1300 molecules in generics • Holds patent for world’s largest selling multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone • One of the 15 largest pharmaceutical companies worldwide • Patent of bestseller drug cpaxone • Strong and established distribution and sales network S STRENGTH W WEAKNESS • Discontinued production of major anesthetic drugs • Teva gets sustantial revenue from outside U.S which is subjected to macro-economic fluctuations • Huge pressure from generic price erosions. • Implications of changing U.S generic implivations • High debts and lack of free cash W WEAKNESS T O OPPORTUNITY • They can leverage their acquisitions to further increase the growth • They can increase their presence in contract manufacturing • Leverage upon the strengths of acquisitions • Tap growing new and existing products O OPPORTUNITY O THREATS • Stringent marketing & manufacturing regulations • Management missteps and tectonic shifts in the pharmaceutical business have battered Teva, which faces declining prices for generic drugs and the loss of a patent on a major branded drug. More than $20 billion has been shorn from the company’s market capitalization since 2017 began, cutting Teva’s value roughly in half. • Consolidated consumer base in US generic markets T THREATS Sample Sample Sample Sample
  Company Profiling
  TrekBicycle Corporation
  19. 19. Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook Trek Bicycle Corporation (Company Overview & Business Strategy) Founded 1975 Employees 1,800 Headquarters US Website www.trekbikes.com Key Findings  Technology: The path to superior performance is paved with curiosity. In 1976, Trek was founded on a question: Why are no high-performance bikes made in the United States? Today, Trek gives the brightest and most passionate cycling designers and researchers the resources to question everything. Because innovation happens only when one has the courage to ask the hard questions and go where no one has gone before. To lead, one must invent.  Material Technology: OCLV Carbon is Trek’s patented carbon fiber process, the result of more than 25 years of experience building the world’s finest carbon fiber bicycles in Waterloo, Wisconsin, USA. Experience matters, especially when working with a material that holds seemingly endless possibilities but presents such unique challenges as carbon fiber. Company Overview  Trek Bicycle Corporation is a bicycle and cycling product manufacturer and distributor under brand names Trek, Electra Bicycle Company, Gary Fisher, Bontrager, Diamant Bikes, Villiger Bikes and, until 2008, LeMond Racing Cycles and Klein. With its headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin, Trek bicycles are marketed through 1,700 dealers across North America, subsidiaries in Europe and Asia as well as distributors in 90 countries worldwide. 99% of Trek bicycles are manufactured outside the United States, in countries including the Netherlands, Germany, and China.  Trek Bicycle Corporation is a global leader in bicycle design and manufacturing. From the original hand-built steel touring frames introduced in 1976 to the revolutionary OCLV Carbon first introduced in 1992, Trek’s passion for innovation, quality, and performance leads the industry with next-generation thinking and cutting-edge technology. Today, with a broad range of bicycles and cycling products under the Trek, Gary Fisher, Bontrager brand names, Trek continues to pursue new ways to bring the joy of cycling to all people. Key Products Leisure Bicycles Performance Bicycles Accessories
  20. 20. XX XX XX 2014 2015 2016 Revenue(USDBillion) Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook Trek Bicycle Corporation (Revenue & Financial Analysis) Business Strategy Improves quality control structure and USization: The company has adopted various methods to enhance their manufacturing structure which helps the company to improve the quality of their automobile products. Moreover, the company is looking forward towards expansion of USization. Trek Bicycle Corporation Motors adopted Trek Bicycle Corporation US Vision in 2011 to improve the quantitative expansion across the globe. The company is investing a huge amount for research and development activities to introduce the future of material handling equipment such as hydrogen powered forklifts and automated guided vehicles. The company spend USD 588.11 Million in 2017 for research and development of their products and services. Trek Bicycle Corporation motors is one of the largest automobile and material handling equipment manufacturer across the globe and expected to lead other US companies in near future. XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX 2014 2015 2016 Fig: 9-2 Material Handling Equipment Sales (Thousand Units), 2014-2017 XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX 2014 2015 2016 Fig: 9-3 Trek Bicycle Corporation Corporation Revenue (USD Billion), 2014-2017
  21. 21. Copyright All Rights Reserved, Goldstein Research www.goldsteinresearch.com US Bicycle Industry Outlook Trek Bicycle Corporation (Business Segments & Recent News) Business Strategy Improves quality control structure and USization: The company has adopted various methods to enhance their manufacturing structure which helps the company to improve the quality of their automobile products. Moreover, the company is looking forward towards expansion of USization. Trek Bicycle Corporation Motors adopted Trek Bicycle Corporation US Vision in 2011 to improve the quantitative expansion across the globe. The company is investing a huge amount for research and development activities to introduce the future of material handling equipment such as hydrogen powered forklifts and automated guided vehicles. The company spend USD 588.11 Million in 2017 for research and development of their products and services. Trek Bicycle Corporation motors is one of the largest automobile and material handling equipment manufacturer across the globe and expected to lead other US companies in near future. Fig :- 9-4 Trek Bicycle Corporation Revenue (%)-By Business Segments, 2017 XX% XX% XX% Automo tive Materia l Handlin g Other Fig :- 9-5 Trek Bicycle Corporation Revenue (%), By Region, 2017 XX% XX% XX% XX% XX% Japan North- America Europe Asia Other Key Findings  Trek Bicycle Corporation Corporation (TICO) has signed an agreement to acquire Vanderlande – the US market leader for value-added logistic process automation at airports and in the parcel market, as well as being a leading supplier for warehouses – from the company’s current owner NPM Capital  Trek Bicycle Corporation Corporation announces that it has concluded an agreement with major North American materials handling systems integrator Bastian Solutions LLC (“Bastian”) to acquire the company. The acquisition of Bastian signify Trek Bicycle Corporation' full-scale entry into the North American materials handling solutions industry amid the e-commerce boom.  To expand company’s presence in emerging countries, Trek Bicycle Corporation acquired the lift truck business of Taiwan-based Tailift Co., Ltd. In August 2015. By capitalizing on Tailift’s strength, company aimed to increase its sales in emerging c9oountries where market expansion is expected over the medium to long term.
  About Us
  Thank you

