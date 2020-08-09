Renal replacement therapy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MANAGEMENT OF CKD-5 (ESRD) DIALYSIS AND TRANSPLANTATION Dr Muzafar Maqsood Wani Consultant Nephrologist SKIMS, SOURA
CKD STAGES
Therapy For ESRD patients ESRD Hemodialysis Kidney Transplant Peritoneal Dialysis Comfort Care
Modality Selection • Most patients (>80%) can do either modality and the decision is not a primarily medical one although ...
DIALYSIS • Dialysis is used to remove fluid & uremic waste products from the body when kidneys are unable to do so • Need ...
TYPES OF DIALYSIS 1.HEMODIALYSIS (HD) (Intermittent Haemodialysis - IHD) -in centre-2 or 3/week -home-nocturnal, daily sma...
HEMODIALYSIS (HD) • HD is the most common method of dialysis. • It is the process of purifying the blood & removing the wa...
HEMODIALYSIS
Dialyzer
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Polytetrafluoroethylene
Dialysis Access • AV Fistula • Vein attached end-to-side to artery • High-pressure flow dilates and thickens vein • Takes ...
WORKING OF HEMODIALYSIS
COMPOSITION OF DIALYSATE FLUID • Sodium 140.0 • Potassium 1.0 • Calcium 1.25 • Bicarbonate 34.0 • Magnesium 0.5 • Chloride...
PRINCIPLE •Diffusion - The toxins & waste in the blood are removed by diffusion that is they move from an area of higher c...
COMPLICATIONS • FEBRILE REACTIONS • DIALYSIS DISEQUILIBRIUM SYNDROMES • HYPOVOLEMIA • HYPERNATREMIA • HYPERGLYCEMIA • HYPO...
PERITONEAL DIALYSIS (PD)
Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) PD Continuous Intermittent • Worldwide, 12% of dialysis patients are maintained on PD • This vari...
PD CATHETER
Principle of PD Treatment
• Abdominal cavity is lined by a vascular peritoneal membrane which acts as a semi-permeable membrane • Diffusion of solut...
Indications for PD Absolute indications • Poor cardiac function • Peripheral vascular disease (not able to make vascular a...
Contraindications to PD • Inability to make connections and lack of family member or other person willing or able to help ...
Continuous PD Regimens Multiple sequential exchanges are performed during the day and night so that dialysis occurs 24 hou...
Intermittent PD Regimens PD is performed every day but only during certain hours DAPD: Daytime Ambulatory PD. Multiple man...
Complications IMMEDIATE • Technical failure • Bowel/viscera/vascular perforation LATE • Peritonitis- Bacterial, fungal, tu...
PERITONITIS • Remains the biggest cause of PD technique failure in most countries • Also causes hospitalization, catheter ...
KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION
KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION • DONORS • Physically fit, willing, evaluated in detail • No long term harm • Live related, unrelat...
KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION (Compatibility) • Donor and Recipient ABO compatible, but now ABO incompatible also possible • HLA ...
KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION
KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION (Complications) • Rejection (Hyperacute, Acute, Chronic) • Infections (Viral, Bacterial, Fungal) an...
Thank you
  1. 1. MANAGEMENT OF CKD-5 (ESRD) DIALYSIS AND TRANSPLANTATION Dr Muzafar Maqsood Wani Consultant Nephrologist SKIMS, SOURA
  2. 2. CKD STAGES
  3. 3. CKD STAGES
  4. 4. Therapy For ESRD patients ESRD Hemodialysis Kidney Transplant Peritoneal Dialysis Comfort Care
  5. 5. Modality Selection • Most patients (>80%) can do either modality and the decision is not a primarily medical one although some factors may favor one modality over the other • Modality selection should take into account medical issues, patient’s social circumstances, wishes of patient but also overall economic circumstances in which the dialysis program operates
  6. 6. DIALYSIS • Dialysis is used to remove fluid & uremic waste products from the body when kidneys are unable to do so • Need for dialysis may be acute or chronic • It is also be used to remove certain medications or other toxins from the blood (poisoning, medication overdose)
  7. 7. TYPES OF DIALYSIS 1.HEMODIALYSIS (HD) (Intermittent Haemodialysis - IHD) -in centre-2 or 3/week -home-nocturnal, daily small sessions Special forms – Continuous - CAVHD, CVVHD, CVVHDF, SCUF, SLED 2.PERITONEAL DIALYSIS (PD)- - IPD- intermittent - CAPD – Continuous Ambulatory - CCPD – Continuous Cyclic - APD – Ambulatory
  8. 8. HEMODIALYSIS (HD) • HD is the most common method of dialysis. • It is the process of purifying the blood & removing the waste products from the blood & re-infusing the purified blood. • For patients with CKD, HD prevents death, it does not cure renal disease & does not compensate for the loss of endocrine or metabolic activity of kidneys • Done usually 3 times a week for 3 to 4 hrs/treatment – (9-12 hrs /week) • The anticoagulant heparin is administered to keep blood from clotting in dialysis circuit.
  9. 9. HEMODIALYSIS
  10. 10. Dialyzer
  11. 11. Hemodialysis Vascular Access Polytetrafluoroethylene
  12. 12. Dialysis Access • AV Fistula • Vein attached end-to-side to artery • High-pressure flow dilates and thickens vein • Takes 1-2 months to mature • AV Graft • Tube made of biocompatible material (gortex) attached end-to-side to artery and vein • Ready to use when swelling resolves (~2 weeks)
  13. 13. WORKING OF HEMODIALYSIS
  14. 14. COMPOSITION OF DIALYSATE FLUID • Sodium 140.0 • Potassium 1.0 • Calcium 1.25 • Bicarbonate 34.0 • Magnesium 0.5 • Chloride 107.5 • Glucose 5.5
  15. 15. PRINCIPLE •Diffusion - The toxins & waste in the blood are removed by diffusion that is they move from an area of higher concentration in blood to an area of lower concentration dialysate •Osmosis - In which water moves from an area of lesser solute concentration (the blood) to an area of more solute concentration (the dialysate bath) •Ultra-filtration - Water moves under high pressure to an area low pressure. It is accomplished by applying negative pressure or a suctioning force to the dialysis membrane
  16. 16. COMPLICATIONS • FEBRILE REACTIONS • DIALYSIS DISEQUILIBRIUM SYNDROMES • HYPOVOLEMIA • HYPERNATREMIA • HYPERGLYCEMIA • HYPOTENSION • ARRYTHIMIAS
  17. 17. PERITONEAL DIALYSIS (PD)
  18. 18. Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) PD Continuous Intermittent • Worldwide, 12% of dialysis patients are maintained on PD • This varies greatly between countries • >50% on PD in New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Mexico • <8% on PD in Japan ,Germany and Taiwan
  19. 19. PD CATHETER
  20. 20. Principle of PD Treatment
  21. 21. • Abdominal cavity is lined by a vascular peritoneal membrane which acts as a semi-permeable membrane • Diffusion of solutes (urea, creatinine, …) from blood into the dialysate contained in the abdominal cavity • Removal of excess water (ultrafiltration) due to osmotic gradient generated by glucose in dialysate Principle of PD Treatment
  22. 22. Indications for PD Absolute indications • Poor cardiac function • Peripheral vascular disease (not able to make vascular access) Relative indications • Free life style • Want to take care themselves • Long distance to hemodialysis center
  23. 23. Contraindications to PD • Inability to make connections and lack of family member or other person willing or able to help (dementia ,stroke ,arthritis , blindness, debilitation etc) • Previous complicated abdominal surgery with adhesions, ostomies etc • Lack of space to store PD solutions
  24. 24. Continuous PD Regimens Multiple sequential exchanges are performed during the day and night so that dialysis occurs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week CAPD: Continuous Ambulatory PD CCPD: Continuous Cyclic PD
  25. 25. Intermittent PD Regimens PD is performed every day but only during certain hours DAPD: Daytime Ambulatory PD. Multiple manual exchanges during waking hours NPD: Nightly PD. Performed while patient asleep using an automated cycler machine. Sometimes, 1 or 2 day-time manual exchanges are added to enhance solute clearances `
  26. 26. Complications IMMEDIATE • Technical failure • Bowel/viscera/vascular perforation LATE • Peritonitis- Bacterial, fungal, tubercular, sclerosizing • Tunnel or exit site infection • Catheter migration/malfunction • Ultra filtration failure • Hernia/s
  27. 27. PERITONITIS • Remains the biggest cause of PD technique failure in most countries • Also causes hospitalization, catheter loss and even death • Rates have fallen over past 2 decades , mainly due to improved connectology • Abdominal pain, cloudy effluent, high PD fluid cell count, gram stain positive, culture positive
  28. 28. KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION
  29. 29. KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION
  30. 30. KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION
  31. 31. KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION • DONORS • Physically fit, willing, evaluated in detail • No long term harm • Live related, unrelated • Cadaveric (Brain Dead – Beating Heart, Donation after Cardiac arrest) • Donor Nephrectomy – open, laparoscopic
  32. 32. KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION (Compatibility) • Donor and Recipient ABO compatible, but now ABO incompatible also possible • HLA match done before, how many major and minor antigens they share • A cross match before transplant is a must • Immunosuppressive medications (steroids, CNI, antimetabolites) given to prevent graft loss by rejection
  33. 33. KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION
  34. 34. KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION (Complications) • Rejection (Hyperacute, Acute, Chronic) • Infections (Viral, Bacterial, Fungal) and sepsis • Drug related complications( steroid, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, azathioprine, mycophenolate, induction agents) • Post transplant malignancies • Electrolyte and metabolic complications
  35. 35. Thank you

