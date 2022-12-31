Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
One of the earliest forms of music in Texas was the blues, which had its roots in the music of African Americans who were brought to the state as slaves. The blues was a way for these individuals to express their emotions and experiences, and it played a significant role in the development of other musical genres like jazz and rock and roll. Some of the most famous blues musicians to come out of Texas include Blind Lemon Jefferson, Lead Belly, and T-Bone Walker.
