Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

Black African Movies

Jan. 19, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Entertainment & Humor

Despite being a massive continent undergoing profound social transformations, political upheaval, and volatile economic transitions, Africa has one of the world's most diverse cultural heritages. Over the last few decades, black African Movies have gained a larger level of international attention.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The World's Largest Man: A Memoir Harrison Scott Key
(5/5)
Free
Truth in Advertising: A Novel John Kenney
(4/5)
Free
Dan Gets a Minivan: Life at the Intersection of Dude and Dad Dan Zevin
(4/5)
Free
Coyote V. Acme Ian Frazier
(2.5/5)
Free
JPod Douglas Coupland
(3.5/5)
Free
Acceptance: A Novel Susan Coll
(4/5)
Free
The Master & Margarita Mikhail Bulgakov
(4.5/5)
Free
A Confederacy of Dunces John Kennedy Toole
(4/5)
Free
A Man Called Ove: A Novel Fredrik Backman
(4.5/5)
Free
Snobs: A Novel Julian Fellowes
(3.5/5)
Free
I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell Tucker Max
(3/5)
Free
Yes Please Amy Poehler
(4/5)
Free
Wonder Boys Michael Chabon
(4/5)
Free
Goodbye, Vitamin: A Novel Rachel Khong
(4/5)
Free
Sellevision: A Novel Augusten Burroughs
(4/5)
Free
Catch-22: 50th Anniversary Edition Joseph Heller
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Truth in Advertising: A Novel John Kenney
(4/5)
Free
Deep Dish Mary Kay Andrews
(3.5/5)
Free
Mary Jane: A Novel Jessica Anya Blau
(4.5/5)
Free
Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Wonder Boys Michael Chabon
(4/5)
Free
Ali in Wonderland: And Other Tall Tales Ali Wentworth
(3.5/5)
Free
Three Wishes: A Novel Liane Moriarty
(4/5)
Free
Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers Mary Roach
(4.5/5)
Free
The Fixer Upper Mary Kay Andrews
(4/5)
Free
The Dilbert Principle Scott Adams
(4.5/5)
Free
Shopgirl Steve Martin
(3.5/5)
Free
The Last Original Wife Dorothea Benton Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
The Unconsoled Kazuo Ishiguro
(3.5/5)
Free
The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden: A Novel Jonas Jonasson
(4/5)
Free
Journey to the End of the Night Louis-Ferdinand Celine
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Have I Ever: A Novel Joshilyn Jackson
(4.5/5)
Free

Black African Movies

  1. 1. Black African Movies ForeMedia Group
  2. 2. ABOUT Despite being a massive continent undergoing profound social transformations, political upheaval, and volatile economic transitions, Africa has one of the world's most diverse cultural heritages. Over the last few decades, black African Movies have gained a larger level of international attention.
  3. 3. Some African Movies are: Black Girl (1966) | Senegal From A Whisper (2009) | Kenya Hotel Rwanda (2004) | Rwanda District 9 (2009) | South Africa Osuofia in London (2003) | Nigeria
  4. 4. With their black African Movies, all of these artists provide a vital alternative narrative to modern viewers and affect genuine change in the dominant narrative. And, hopefully, shifting the narrative will lead to a gradual but steady collapse of hegemony.
  5. 5. At the very least, it should serve as a reminder to audiences that Africans exist outside of the roles that have been written for them.
  6. 6. CONTACT ForeMedia Group Location: Nigeria Email ID: info@foremediagroup.com Mobile No.: 42081585552 Website: https://foremediagroup.ng

×