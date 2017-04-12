The role of personal data and privacy in merger analysis FSR COMMUNICATIONS & MEDIA, CMPF AND ENTRANCE ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC S...
I. Data and privacy as antitrust concerns? II. Privacy as price in zero-price markets III. Methodologies to measure privac...
I. Data and privacy as antitrust concerns? Non-concern camp • Data as ubiquitous and non- rivalrous good • Dynamic competi...
Privacy = P Market Definition Privacy as parameter of competition SSNDQ / SSNDP Privacy- related theory of harm ↓priv...
Δ privacy = Δ price Data protection regulation as benchmark Privacy policy t1 ≤/≥ Privacy policy t2 Conjoint analysis 5...
Different product attributes and attributive levels Different product profiles (stimuli) Choice tasks to allocate pref...
7 IV: Facebook/WhatsApp revisited (1) – EU Commission’s analysis Advertisers Google Facebook LinkedIn Online advertising F...
8 IV: Facebook/WhatsApp revisited (2) – Alternative analysis Advertisers Google Facebook LinkedIn Online advertising Faceb...
IV: Facebook/WhatsApp revisited (3) – What the Commission got… …right • Zero-price markets • Privacy as parameter of compe...
• Methodological shortcomings of the conjoint analysis? • Weight and importance of privacy-related consumer harm in merger...
Deutscher scientific seminar 2017

Published on

The role of personal data and privacy in merger analysis by Elias Deutscher

Deutscher scientific seminar 2017

  1. 1. The role of personal data and privacy in merger analysis FSR COMMUNICATIONS & MEDIA, CMPF AND ENTRANCE ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC SEMINAR ON THE ECONOMICS, LAW AND POLICY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND MEDIA 2017 March 24 and 25, 2017 EUI Florence Elias Deutscher – EUI Florence 1
  2. 2. I. Data and privacy as antitrust concerns? II. Privacy as price in zero-price markets III. Methodologies to measure privacy-related price increases? IV.Facebook/WhatsApp revisited 2 Roadmap
  3. 3. I. Data and privacy as antitrust concerns? Non-concern camp • Data as ubiquitous and non- rivalrous good • Dynamic competition • Sector-specific regulation • Incommensurability of privacy and efficiency Concern-camp • Data-related entry barriers – Supply-side data-related economies of scale and scope – Demand-side data-related economies of scale (direct and indirect network effects) • Consumer lock-in • Tipping 3
  4. 4. Privacy = P Market Definition Privacy as parameter of competition SSNDQ / SSNDP Privacy- related theory of harm ↓privacy = ↑ price 4 II. Privacy as price in zero- price markets
  5. 5. Δ privacy = Δ price Data protection regulation as benchmark Privacy policy t1 ≤/≥ Privacy policy t2 Conjoint analysis 5 III. Methodologies to measure privacy-related price increases (1)
  6. 6. Different product attributes and attributive levels Different product profiles (stimuli) Choice tasks to allocate preference Participants n = 1000 Stimuli n =20 Price Network popularity Communication parties Functionalities Level of privacy Compatibility Availability 6 III. Methodologies (2) – Choice-based conjoint analysis
  7. 7. 7 IV: Facebook/WhatsApp revisited (1) – EU Commission’s analysis Advertisers Google Facebook LinkedIn Online advertising Facebook Wapp Wapp (?) FB Messenger Threema Google Plus Users Social networking services Consumer communications services Unilateral effects analysis (no clear theory of harm) No concern User data Theory of harm: Market power /Foreclosure à ↑P advertising à ↑P goods/services; but lack of incentives and technological obstacles
  8. 8. 8 IV: Facebook/WhatsApp revisited (2) – Alternative analysis Advertisers Google Facebook LinkedIn Online advertising Facebook Wapp Wapp FB Messenger Threema Google Plus Users Social networking services Consumer communications services Theory of harm: unilateral effects: elimination of close competitor à ΔP privacy No concern User data Theory of harm: market power/foreclosure à ↑P advertising à ↑P goods/services; , strong incentives and surmountable technological obstacles Change in privacy policy = ΔP
  9. 9. IV: Facebook/WhatsApp revisited (3) – What the Commission got… …right • Zero-price markets • Privacy as parameter of competition • Data as source of market power • Direct and indirect network effects • Consumer lock-in …wrong • Cross-platform effects • Privacy-related theory of harm (Δ in privacy policy = Δ P) • Incentives: – Elimination of competitor à gains Δ privacy > losses Δ privacy – Multi-homing – Closeness of competition – Strategic complementarity 9
  10. 10. • Methodological shortcomings of the conjoint analysis? • Weight and importance of privacy-related consumer harm in merger analysis? • Will competition on privacy lead to an optimal level of privacy policies / market failure? • Are privacy and efficiency incommensurable values? 10 Conclusions

