MiFID II – 2018 compliance deadline looms

Published on

MiFID II compliance regulatory deadline, EU, financial institutions, investments

Published in: Investor Relations
MiFID II – 2018 compliance deadline looms

  1. 1. MiFID II – 2018 Compliance Deadline Looms Financial Institutions & Firms
  2. 2. Compliance with New MiFID II extends beyond EU Financial Institutions… Deadline for compliance with MiFID II is looming (January 3, 2018). Financial institutions with European clients will be required to comply with the regulations. The highlighted changes include: • (1) Re-categorization of local authorities and municipalities • (2) Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is now mandatory under Transaction Reporting obligations (TR) • (3) Product Classifications definition of “financial instrument” updated and expanded affecting ISO classifications • (4) Suitability & Appropriateness • (5) Direct Electronic Access clients • (6) Transaction Reporting
  3. 3. Re-categorization Re-categorization of local authorities and municipalities clients under the existing CLIENT CATEGORIZES - Eligible Counterparty (EC), - Professional Client (PC) and - Retail Client (RC)] from PC or EC to RC or opting to be treated as Elective PC (EPC). Financial institutions will have to: 1. Review existing client data to identify all local authority and municipality clients that may need to be remediated and reclassified; 2. Reach out to each of these affected clients to notify them of the reclassification; and (provided they meet the requisite knowledge and experience criteria); 3. Obtain written consent documents (signed, returned and processed) if they elect to change from RC or opt to be treated as EPC.
  4. 4. Legal Entity Identifier A Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) will now be mandatory under Transaction Reporting (TR) obligations whereas they were only recommended under the existing European Market Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR) and Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). Financial institutions will need to obtain LEIs for clients that trigger a TR obligation BEFORE providing services to those clients. Failure to do so will result in submitted transaction reports without LEI data being rejected by authorities.
  5. 5. Product Classifications The definition of “financial instrument” has been expanded. The Classification of Financial Instruments (CFI) code is a mandatory field in transaction reporting and must follow the ISO 10962 standard. Financial institutions will need to map their existing product list to the updated ISO 10962 code which includes the newly covered products (cash-settled commodity derivatives, physically settled commodity derivatives, etc.)
  6. 6. Suitability & Appropriateness Financial Institutions have an obligation to properly categorize clients as EC, PC, RC, depending upon their clients’: - Knowledge, - Experience, - Ability to bear losses, - Risk tolerance Financial institutions are required to determine and document if investment advice is being provided to clients and if so then whether the financial institution is complying with the regulations regarding suitability and or appropriateness. Suitability of a product for a client involves determining and or evaluating the clients’ knowledge, experience, financial situation and investment objectives.
  7. 7. Direct Electronic Access (DEA) MiFID II now includes DEA clients within the scope of regulatory compliance. This means financial institutions will now be required to have written agreements in place between each financial institution and the DEA client. Financial institutions will now have to: - Perform due diligence reviews on each DEA client (similar to the KYC refresh process) at inception and performed at least ANNUALLY regardless of the client’s risk rating; - Perform an assessment of suitability; - Preset trading and or credit thresholds; - Enter into mandatory binding written agreements with DEA clients
  8. 8. Transaction Reporting Transaction reporting requirements have been expanded to include a wider range of financial instruments. Transaction reporting will require the disclosure of additional mandatory data including new venues, identity of the client, identity of the individual trader of the transaction, etc. Financial institutions will need to update their systems that capture data to include these new data points, clients, and wider range of financial instruments affected by the new regulations.

