Tugasan Penenangan Lalu Lintas - (Emillia_A174762)

PETA KAWASAN KEDIAMAN SAYA
Latar Belakang Kawasan Kediaman Saya Kawasan kediaman saya terletak di USJ 14/1, 47610 Subang Jaya, Selangor Kawasan kedia...
Langkah – Langkah Penenangan Lalu Lintas Bonggol Menanam Pokok Meja kelajuan
Bonggol Mengurangkan had kelajuan kenderaan terutamanya semasa melalui kawasan sekolah
Menanam Pokok • Mencantikkan kawasan kediaman dan mewujudkan suasana yang lestari dan kehijauan • Mengurangkan kebosanan k...
Meja Kelajuan • Meja kelajuan lebih panjang daripada bonggol dan berpuncak rata, dengan ketinggian 3–3.5 inci dan panjang ...
Sekian , Terima Kasih
Nama : Emillia Elza Thomas
No. Matrik : A174762
Pensyarah : Prof Dato’ Ir. Dr. Riza Atiq Abdullah bin O.K. Rahmat
Kursus : LMCP2502 Pengangkutan Bandar

  1. 1. Nama : Emillia Elza Thomas No. Matrik : A174762 Pensyarah : Prof Dato’ Ir. Dr. Riza Atiq Abdullah bin O.K. Rahmat Kursus : LMCP2502 Pengangkutan Bandar PENENANGAN LALU LINTAS DI KAWASAN KEDIAMAN SAYA
  4. 4. Latar Belakang Kawasan Kediaman Saya Kawasan kediaman saya terletak di USJ 14/1, 47610 Subang Jaya, Selangor Kawasan kediaman saya terletak di kawasan bandar dan terletak berhampiran dengan sekolah, Petronas dan kedai- kedai makan yang menjadi tumpuan ramai Dari segi pengangkutan awam, terdapat bas, teksi, dan kereta api transit awam ringan (LRT) iaitu stesen Wawasan yang berfungsi di sekitar bandar. RapidKL mempunyai bas yang bergerak antara Subang Jaya, USJ dan Putra Heights. Untuk memastikan keselamatan dan keselesaan penduduk terjamin, beberapa langkah penenangan lalu lintas wajarlah dilaksanakan.
  5. 5. Langkah – Langkah Penenangan Lalu Lintas Bonggol Menanam Pokok Meja kelajuan
  6. 6. Bonggol Mengurangkan had kelajuan kenderaan terutamanya semasa melalui kawasan sekolah
  7. 7. Menanam Pokok • Mencantikkan kawasan kediaman dan mewujudkan suasana yang lestari dan kehijauan • Mengurangkan kebosanan ketika memandu
  8. 8. Meja Kelajuan • Meja kelajuan lebih panjang daripada bonggol dan berpuncak rata, dengan ketinggian 3–3.5 inci dan panjang 22 kaki • Digunakan untuk mengurangkan kelajuan kenderaan
  9. 9. Sekian , Terima Kasih

