Erlangen Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Meetup #16:
Daria Stepanova, Bosch Center for Artificial Intelligence,
Rule Induction and Reasoning in Knowledge Graphs;
Advances in information extraction have enabled the automatic construction of large knowledge graphs (KGs) like DBpedia, Freebase, YAGO and Wikidata.
Learning rules from KGs is a crucial task for KG completion, cleaning and curation. This tutorial presents state-of-the-art rule induction methods, recent advances, research opportunities as well as open challenges along this avenue. We put a particular emphasis on the problems of learning exception-enriched rules from highly biased and incomplete data. Finally, we discuss possible extensions of classical rule induction techniques to account for unstructured resources (e.g., text) along with the structured ones.
