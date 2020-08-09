Successfully reported this slideshow.
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Knowledge Graphs as Digita...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Semantic Web Search  winne...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Semantic Web Search   ∃X w...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Semantic Web Search   ∃X w...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Human Reasoning livesIn(Y,...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Human Reasoning livesIn(Y,...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Human Reasoning livesIn(Y,...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Horn Rules Rule: a head ← ...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Horn Rules Rule: a head ← ...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Reasoning with Incomplete ...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Reasoning with Incomplete ...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Reasoning with Incomplete ...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Reasoning with Incomplete ...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Challenges of Rule Inducti...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Challenges of Rule Inducti...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Challenges of Rule Inducti...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Challenges of Rule Inducti...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Challenges of Rule Inducti...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Learning from KGs Con...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Learning from KGs Con...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Learning from KGs PCA...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Learning from KGs Exc...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Learning from KGs Exc...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Absurd Rules due to Data I...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Ideal KG µ(r, Gi ): measur...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Probabilistic Reconstructi...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Hybrid Rule Measure µ(r, G...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking KG Embeddings • Intuition:...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking KG Embeddings • Intuition:...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking KG Embeddings • Intuition:...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking KG Embeddings • Intuition:...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Embedding-based Rule Learn...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Construction • Clause...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Construction • Clause...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Prunning livesIn(X, Y...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Evaluation Setup • Dataset...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Evaluation of Hybrid Rule ...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Evaluation of Hybrid Rule ...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Example Rules Learned by O...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Meta-data about Missing Fa...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Exploiting Meta-data in Ru...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Numerical Rules Article1 A...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Numerical Rules Article1 A...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Learning via Boolean ...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Learning via Boolean ...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Learning via Boolean ...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Problem: Implementing Nume...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Problem: Implementing Nume...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Problem: Implementing Nume...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Problem: Implementing Nume...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Problem: Implementing Nume...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Efﬁcient Matrix Vector Mul...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Evaluation of Numerical Ru...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Evaluation of Numerical Ru...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule-based Fact Checking M...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule-based Fact Checking M...
Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Summary • Horn rule learni...
References I Antoine Bordes, Nicolas Usunier, Alberto Garc´ıa-Dur´an, Jason Weston, and Oksana Yakhnenko. Translating Embe...
References II Fan Yang, Zhilin Yang, and William W. Cohen. Differentiable learning of logical rules for knowledge base rea...
Erlangen Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Meetup #16:
Daria Stepanova, Bosch Center for Artificial Intelligence,
Rule Induction and Reasoning in Knowledge Graphs;
Advances in information extraction have enabled the automatic construction of large knowledge graphs (KGs) like DBpedia, Freebase, YAGO and Wikidata.
Learning rules from KGs is a crucial task for KG completion, cleaning and curation. This tutorial presents state-of-the-art rule induction methods, recent advances, research opportunities as well as open challenges along this avenue. We put a particular emphasis on the problems of learning exception-enriched rules from highly biased and incomplete data. Finally, we discuss possible extensions of classical rule induction techniques to account for unstructured resources (e.g., text) along with the structured ones.

Published in: Data & Analytics
  Rule Induction and Reasoning in Knowledge Graphs Daria Stepanova Bosch Center for Artiﬁcial Intelligence, Renningen, Germany 14.05.2020
  Knowledge Graphs as Digital Knowledge "Digital knowledge is semantically enriched machine processable data"
  Semantic Web Search  winner of Australian Open 2018
  Semantic Web Search   ∃X winnerOf (X, AustralianOpen2018)
  Semantic Web Search   ∃X winnerOf (X, AustralianOpen2018) RogerFederer AustralianOpen2018 winnerOf bornInBasel Switzerland locatedIn
  Industrial KGs
  KG Incompleteness
  Semantic Web Search
  Semantic Web Search
  Human Reasoning livesIn(Y, Z) ← marriedTo(X, Y), livesIn(X, Z) marriedTo(mirka, roger) livesIn(mirka, bottmingen) ———————————— Married people live together Mirka is married to Roger Mirka lives in Bottmingen ————————————
  Human Reasoning livesIn(Y, Z) ← marriedTo(X, Y), livesIn(X, Z) marriedTo(mirka, roger) livesIn(mirka, bottmingen) ———————————— livesIn(roger, bottmingen) Married people live together Mirka is married to Roger Mirka lives in Bottmingen ———————————— Roger lives in Bottmingen livesIn
  Human Reasoning livesIn(Y, Z) ← marriedTo(X, Y), livesIn(X, Z) marriedTo(mirka, roger) livesIn(mirka, bottmingen) ———————————— livesIn(roger, bottmingen) Married people live together Mirka is married to Roger Mirka lives in Bottmingen ———————————— Roger lives in Bottmingen livesIn But where can a machine get such rules from?
  Horn Rules Rule: a head ← b1, . . . , bm. body Informal semantics: If b1, . . . , bm are true, then a must be true. Logic program: Set of rules Example: ground rule % If Mirka is married to Roger and lives in B., then Roger lives there too livesIn(roger, bottmingen) ← isMarried(mirka, roger), livesIn(mirka, bottmingen)
  Horn Rules Rule: a head ← b1, . . . , bm. body Informal semantics: If b1, . . . , bm are true, then a must be true. Logic program: Set of rules Example: non-ground rule % Married people live together livesIn(Y, Z) ← isMarried(X, Y), livesIn(X, Z)
  Reasoning with Incomplete Information Default Reasoning Assume normal state of affairs, unless there is evidence to the contrary By default married people live together.
  Reasoning with Incomplete Information Default Reasoning Assume normal state of affairs, unless there is evidence to the contrary By default married people live together. Abduction Choose between several explanations that explain an observation John and Mary live together. They must be married.
  Reasoning with Incomplete Information Default Reasoning Assume normal state of affairs, unless there is evidence to the contrary By default married people live together. Abduction Choose between several explanations that explain an observation John and Mary live together. They must be married. Induction Generalize a number of similar observations into a hypothesis Given many examples of spouses living together generalize this knowledge.
  Reasoning with Incomplete Information Default Reasoning Assume normal state of affairs, unless there is evidence to the contrary By default married people live together. Abduction Choose between several explanations that explain an observation John and Mary live together. They must be married. Induction Generalize a number of similar observations into a hypothesis Given many examples of spouses living together generalize this knowledge.
  Challenges of Rule Induction from KGs Open World Assumption: negative facts cannot be easily derived
  Challenges of Rule Induction from KGs Open World Assumption: negative facts cannot be easily derived Maybe Roger Federer is a researcher and Albert Einstein was a ballet dancer?
  Challenges of Rule Induction from KGs Open World Assumption: negative facts cannot be easily derived Maybe Roger Federer is a researcher and Albert Einstein was a ballet dancer?
  Challenges of Rule Induction from KGs Data bias: KGs are extracted from text, which typically mentions only popular entities and interesting facts about them. "Man bites dog phenomenon"
  Challenges of Rule Induction from KGs Huge size: Modern KGs contain billions of facts E.g., Google KG stores 70 billion facts
  Rule Learning from KGs
  Rule Learning from KGs Conﬁdence, e.g., WARMER [Goethals and den Bussche, 2002] CWA: whatever is missing is false conf(r) = | | | | + | | = 2 4 r : livesIn(X, Y) ← isMarriedTo(Z, X), livesIn(Z, Y)
  Rule Learning from KGs Conﬁdence, e.g., WARMER [Goethals and den Bussche, 2002] CWA: whatever is missing is false conf(r) = | | | | + | | = 2 4 r : livesIn(X, Y) ← isMarriedTo(Z, X), livesIn(Z, Y)
  Rule Learning from KGs PCA conﬁdence AMIE [Galarraga et al., 2015] PCA: Since Alice has a living place already, all others are incorrect. Brad Ann isMarriedTo John KateisMarriedTohasBrother Berlin Chicago Alice isMarriedTo Bob livesIn Clara isMarriedTo Dave Researcher livesInIsAIsA Amsterdam livesIn livesIn livesIn livesInlivesIn confPCA(r) = | | | | + | | = 2 3 r : livesIn(X, Y) ← isMarriedTo(Z, X), livesIn(Z, Y)
  Rule Learning from KGs Exception-enriched rules: OWA is a challenge! conf(r) = confPCA(r) = | | | | + | | =1 r : livesIn(X, Y) ← isMarriedTo(Z, X), livesIn(Z, Y), not isA(X, researcher)
  Rule Learning from KGs Exception-enriched rules: OWA is a challenge! conf(r) = | | | | + | | = 2 4 r : livesIn(X, Y) ← isMarriedTo(Z, X), livesIn(Z, Y), not isA(X, researcher) M. Gad-Elrab, D. Stepanova, J. Urbani, G. Weikum. Exception-enriched Rule Learning from KGs. ISWC2016 H. Dang Tran, D. Stepanova, M. Gad-Elrab, F. A. Lisi, G. Weikum. Towards Nonmonotonic Rule Learning from KGs. ILP2016
  Absurd Rules due to Data Incompleteness Problem: rules learned from highly incomplete KGs might be absurd.. Brad ITech worksAt John OpenSysworksAt Berlin Chicago ITService worksAt Bob Clara worksAt SoftComp IsA ItCompany IsA livesIn ofﬁceIn ofﬁceInlivesIn ofﬁceIn ofﬁceIn conf(r) = confPCA(r) = 1 livesIn(X, Y) ← worksAt(X, Z), ofﬁceIn(Z, Y), not isA(Z, itCompany)
  Ideal KG µ(r, Gi ): measure quality of the rule r on Gi , but Gi is unknown KG Ideal KG    i
  Probabilistic Reconstruction of Ideal KG µ(r, Gi p): measure quality of r on Gi p KG probabilistic reconstruction of    i    i p
  Hybrid Rule Measure µ(r, Gi p) = (1 − λ) × µ1(r, G) + λ × µ2(r, Gi p) • λ ∈ [0..1] : weighting factor • µ1 : descriptive quality of rule r over the available KG G • conﬁdence • PCA conﬁdence • µ2 : predictive quality of r relying on Gi p (probabilistic reconstruction of the ideal KG Gi )
  KG Embeddings • Intuition: For s, p, o in KG, ﬁnd s, p, o such that s + p ≈ o • The "error of translation" of a true KG fact should be smaller by a certain margin than the "error of translation" of an out-of-KG one
  KG Embeddings • Intuition: For s, p, o in KG, ﬁnd s, p, o such that s + p ≈ o • The "error of translation" of a true KG fact should be smaller by a certain margin than the "error of translation" of an out-of-KG one
  KG Embeddings • Intuition: For s, p, o in KG, ﬁnd s, p, o such that s + p ≈ o • The "error of translation" of a true KG fact should be smaller by a certain margin than the "error of translation" of an out-of-KG one
  KG Embeddings • Intuition: For s, p, o in KG, ﬁnd s, p, o such that s + p ≈ o • The "error of translation" of a true KG fact should be smaller by a certain margin than the "error of translation" of an out-of-KG one
  Embedding-based Rule Learning V. Thinh Ho, D. Stepanova, M. Gad-Elrab, E. Kharlamov, G. Weikum. Rule Learning from KGs Guided by Embeddings. ISWC2018
  Rule Construction • Clause exploration from general to speciﬁc • Our work: closed and safe rules with negation livesIn(X, Y) ← marriedTo(X, Z), livesIn(Z, Y), not isA(X, researcher) livesIn(X, Y ) ← add dangling atom  livesIn(X, Y) ← isA(X, researcher) add instantiated atom livesIn(X, Y) ← marriedTo(X, Z) add closing atom  livesIn(X, Y) ← marriedTo(X, Z), livesIn(Z, Y)
  Rule Construction • Clause exploration from general to speciﬁc • Our work: closed and safe rules with negation livesIn(X, Y) ← marriedTo(X, Z), livesIn(Z, Y), not isA(X, researcher) livesIn(X, Y ) ← add dangling atom  livesIn(X, Y) ← isA(X, researcher) add instantiated atom livesIn(X, Y) ← marriedTo(X, Z) add closing atom  livesIn(X, Y) ← marriedTo(X, Z), livesIn(Z, Y) add negated instantiated atom  livesIn(X, Y) ← marriedTo(X, Z), livesIn(Z, Y), not isA(X, researcher) livesIn(X, Y) ← marriedTo(X, Z), livesIn(Z, Y), not moved(X, Y) add negated atom
  Rule Prunning livesIn(X, Y) ← worksAt(X, Z), officeIn(Z, Y) livesIn(X, Y) ← worksAt(X, Z) livesIn(X, Y) ← livesIn(X, Y) ← marriedTo(X, Z) livesIn(Z, Y) livesIn(X, Y) ← marriedTo(X, Z), livesIn(Z, Y) not researcher(X) ... ... ... Prune rule search space relying on • novel hybrid embedding-based rule measure
  Evaluation Setup • Datasets: • FB15K: 592K facts, 15K entities and 1345 relations • Wiki44K: 250K facts, 44K entities and 100 relations • Training graph G: remove 20% from the available KG • Embedding models Gi p: • TransE [Bordes et al., 2013], HolE [
  47. 47. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Evaluation of Hybrid Rule Measure 0.7 0.75 0.8 0.85 0.9 0.95 1 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 Avg.score λ top_5 top_10 top_20 top_50 top_100 top_200 0.7 0.75 0.8 0.85 0.9 0.95 1 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 Avg.prec. λ (a) Conf-HolE 0.7 0.75 0.8 0.85 0.9 0.95 1 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 Avg.prec. λ (b) Conf-SSP 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 Avg.prec. λ (c) PCA-SSP Precision of top-k rules ranked using variations of µ on FB15K. 23 / 35
  48. 48. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Evaluation of Hybrid Rule Measure 0.7 0.75 0.8 0.85 0.9 0.95 1 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 Avg.score λ top_5 top_10 top_20 top_50 top_100 top_200 0.7 0.75 0.8 0.85 0.9 0.95 1 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 Avg.prec. λ (a) Conf-HolE 0.7 0.75 0.8 0.85 0.9 0.95 1 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 Avg.prec. λ (b) Conf-SSP 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8 1.0 Avg.prec. λ (c) PCA-SSP Precision of top-k rules ranked using variations of µ on FB15K. • Positive impact of embeddings in all cases for λ = 0.3 • Note: in (c) comparison to AMIE [Galarraga et al., 2015] (λ = 0) 23 / 35
  49. 49. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Example Rules Learned by Our Methods Rules learned from Wikidata and IMDB Nobles are typically married to nobles, but not in the case of Chinese dynasties r1 : nobleFamily(X, Y)←spouse(X, Z), nobleFamily(Z, Y), not isA(Y,chineseDynasty) Plots of ﬁlms in a sequel are written by the same writer, unless a ﬁlm is American r2 : writtenBy(X, Z) ← hasPredecessor(X, Y), writtenBy(Y, Z), not american ﬁlm(X) Spouses of ﬁlm directors appear on the cast, unless they are silent ﬁlm actors r3 : actedIn(X, Z) ← isMarriedTo(X, Y), directed(Y, Z), not silent ﬁlm actor(X) 24 / 35
  50. 50. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Meta-data about Missing Facts in the KG • Mining cardinality assertions from the Web [Mirza et al., 2016] • “... Albert Einstein had 3 children ...” • Estimating recall of KGs by crowd sourcing [Razniewski et al., 2016] • 20 % of Nobel laureates in physics are missing • Predicting completeness in KGs [Gal´arraga et al., 2017] • complete(X, hasChild) ← child(X) 25 / 35
  51. 51. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Exploiting Meta-data in Rule Learning Goal: make use of topological constraints on edge counts in the KG to improve rule learning. T. Tanon, D. Stepanova, S. Razniewski, P. Mirza, G. Weikum. Completeness-aware Rule Learning from KGs. ISWC2017 26 / 35
  52. 52. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking 27 / 35
  53. 53. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Numerical Rules Article1 Article2 Pete Bob 50 hasCitation John citedIn 33 hasCitation citedIn colleagueOf citedIn isSupervisorOf 124 hasCitation inﬂuences(X, Y) ← colleague(X, Z), supervisorOf(Z, Y), X.hasCitation > Z.hasCitation 28 / 35
  54. 54. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Numerical Rules Article1 Article2 Pete Bob 50 hasCitation John citedIn 33 hasCitation citedIn colleagueOf citedIn isSupervisorOf 124 hasCitation inﬂuences inﬂuences(X, Y) ← colleague(X, Z), supervisorOf(Z, Y), X.hasCitation > Z.hasCitation 28 / 35
  55. 55. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Learning via Boolean Matrix Multiplication NeuralLP [Yang et al., 2017]: Differentiable rule learning Adjacency matrix Mp ∈ {0, 1} (Mp)yx = 1 if p(x, y) ∈ G 0 otherwise One-hot encoding vx ∈ {0, 1}|C| McitedIn = john pete bob article1 article2           0 0 0 0 0 john 0 0 0 0 0 pete 0 0 0 0 0 bob 1 1 0 0 0 article1 1 0 0 0 0 article2 vjohn =           1 john 0 pete 0 bob 0 article1 0 article2 McitedIn 5 Internal | Po-Wei Wang, Daria Stepanova, Csaba Domokos, Zico Kolter | 2020-01-30 © Robert Bosch GmbH 2020. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights. Article1 Article2 Pete Bob 50 hasCitation John citedIn 33 hasCitation citedIn colleagueOf citedIn isSupervisorOf 124 hasCitation 29 / 35
  56. 56. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Learning via Boolean Matrix Multiplication NeuralLP [Yang et al., 2017]: Differentiable rule learning Adjacency matrix Mp ∈ {0, 1} (Mp)yx = 1 if p(x, y) ∈ G 0 otherwise One-hot encoding vx ∈ {0, 1}|C| McitedIn = john pete bob article1 article2           0 0 0 0 0 john 0 0 0 0 0 pete 0 0 0 0 0 bob 1 1 0 0 0 article1 1 0 0 0 0 article2 vjohn =           1 john 0 pete 0 bob 0 article1 0 article2 McitedIn 5 Internal | Po-Wei Wang, Daria Stepanova, Csaba Domokos, Zico Kolter | 2020-01-30 © Robert Bosch GmbH 2020. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights. sparse) matrix multiplication One-hot encoding vx ∈ {0, 1}|C| e1 e2 vjohn =           1 john 0 pete 0 bob 0 article1 0 article2 McitedInvjohn =           0 0 0 1 1 on, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights. Article1 Article2 Pete Bob 50 hasCitation John citedIn 33 hasCitation citedIn colleagueOf citedIn isSupervisorOf 124 hasCitation 29 / 35
  57. 57. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule Learning via Boolean Matrix Multiplication NeuralLP [Yang et al., 2017]: Differentiable rule learning Adjacency matrix Mp ∈ {0, 1} (Mp)yx = 1 if p(x, y) ∈ G 0 otherwise One-hot encoding vx ∈ {0, 1}|C| McitedIn = john pete bob article1 article2           0 0 0 0 0 john 0 0 0 0 0 pete 0 0 0 0 0 bob 1 1 0 0 0 article1 1 0 0 0 0 article2 vjohn =           1 john 0 pete 0 bob 0 article1 0 article2 McitedIn 5 Internal | Po-Wei Wang, Daria Stepanova, Csaba Domokos, Zico Kolter | 2020-01-30 © Robert Bosch GmbH 2020. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights. sparse) matrix multiplication One-hot encoding vx ∈ {0, 1}|C| e1 e2 vjohn =           1 john 0 pete 0 bob 0 article1 0 article2 McitedInvjohn =           0 0 0 1 1 on, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights. plication ng e1 e2 McitedInvjohn =           0 0 0 1 1 Article1 Article2 Pete Bob 50 hasCitation John citedIn 33 hasCitation citedIn colleagueOf citedIn isSupervisorOf 124 hasCitation Article1 Article2 Pete Bob 50 hasCitation John citedIn 33 hasCitation citedIn colleagueOf citedIn isSupervisorOf 124 hasCitation 29 / 35
  58. 58. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Problem: Implementing Numerical Rule Matching Differentiable learning framework via (sparse) matrix-vector multiplication 30 / 35
  59. 59. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Problem: Implementing Numerical Rule Matching Differentiable learning framework via (sparse) matrix-vector multiplication Adj matrix (McolleagueOf )y,x = 1 if colleagueOf( x, y ) 0 otherwise 30 / 35
  60. 60. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Problem: Implementing Numerical Rule Matching Differentiable learning framework via (sparse) matrix-vector multiplication Adj matrix (McolleagueOf )y,x = 1 if colleagueOf( x, y ) 0 otherwise Apply rules (path counting) by sparse matrix-vector multiplication inﬂuences( X, Z ) ← colleagueOf( X, Y ), supervisorOf( Y, Z ) inﬂuences( john, Z ) = one hot( john ) MT colleagueOf MT supervisorOf 30 / 35
  61. 61. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Problem: Implementing Numerical Rule Matching Differentiable learning framework via (sparse) matrix-vector multiplication Adj matrix (McolleagueOf )y,x = 1 if colleagueOf( x, y ) 0 otherwise Apply rules (path counting) by sparse matrix-vector multiplication inﬂuences( X, Z ) ← colleagueOf( X, Y ), supervisorOf( Y, Z ) inﬂuences( john, Z ) = one hot( john ) MT colleagueOf MT supervisorOf For numerical rules, we can similarly create the comparison matrix Adj matrix (Mcmp)y,x = 1 if x.numCitation < y.numCitation 0 otherwise 30 / 35
  62. 62. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Problem: Implementing Numerical Rule Matching Differentiable learning framework via (sparse) matrix-vector multiplication Adj matrix (McolleagueOf )y,x = 1 if colleagueOf( x, y ) 0 otherwise Apply rules (path counting) by sparse matrix-vector multiplication inﬂuences( X, Z ) ← colleagueOf( X, Y ), supervisorOf( Y, Z ) inﬂuences( john, Z ) = one hot( john ) MT colleagueOf MT supervisorOf For numerical rules, we can similarly create the comparison matrix Adj matrix (Mcmp)y,x = 1 if x.numCitation < y.numCitation 0 otherwise Problem: may be a dense matrix ⇒ cannot be materialized on GPU 30 / 35
  63. 63. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Efﬁcient Matrix Vector Multiplication for Numerical Operators Contribution: Efficient matrix-vector mult for numerical operators Trick: assume values are sorted by the permutation matrices Pp and Pq, resp. 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1 1                                 ˜Mr ≤ pq = NaN. . . NaN ˜g1 ≤ . . . ≤ ˜gn NaN ... NaN ˜f1 ≤ ...≤ ˜fm . . . . . . ... ... ... . . . ... . . . 1 . . . 1 0 1 . . . ... 0 1 . . . 0 1 . . . . . . 0 1 1 Monotonic borderline: γi: position of the first non-zero element in the ith row ( ˜Mr≤ pq v)i = γi≤j≤|C| vj = cumsum(v)γi Mv = Pq cumsum(Ppv)γ Complexity: O(n2) ⇒ O(n log n) 6 Public | Po-Wei Wang, Daria Stepanova, Csaba Domokos, Zico Kolter | 2020-04-08 © Robert Bosch GmbH 2020. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights. Po-Wei Wang, Daria Stepanova, Csaba Domokos, Zico Kolter. Differentiable Learning of Numerical Rules from KGs. ICLR 2020 31 / 35
  64. 64. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Evaluation of Numerical Rule Learning Hit@10: number of correct head atoms predicted out of the top 10 predictions Dataset Synthetic1 Synthetic2 FB15K-237-num DBP15K-num AnyBurl 0.031 0.685 0.426 0.522 NeuralLP 0.240 0.295 0.362 0.436 ours 1.000 1.000 0.415 0.682 32 / 35
  65. 65. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Evaluation of Numerical Rule Learning Hit@10: number of correct head atoms predicted out of the top 10 predictions Dataset Synthetic1 Synthetic2 FB15K-237-num DBP15K-num AnyBurl 0.031 0.685 0.426 0.522 NeuralLP 0.240 0.295 0.362 0.436 ours 1.000 1.000 0.415 0.682 Rules learned from Freebase and DBPedia: Some symptoms provoke risk factors inherited from diseases with these symptoms symptomHasRiskFactors(X, Y) ← f(X), symtompOfDisease(X, Z), diseaseHasRiskFactors(Z, Y) Minister of defense with certain properties is the general of military of the given country general(X, Y) ← ministerOfDefense(X, Z), f(Z), militaryBranchOfCountry(Z, Y) 32 / 35
  66. 66. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking 33 / 35
  67. 67. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule-based Fact Checking M. Gad-Elrab, D. Stepanova, J. Urbani, G. Weikum. ExFakt: A Framework for Explaining Facts over KGs and Text. WSDM 2019. M. Gad-Elrab, D. Stepanova, J. Urbani, G. Weikum. Tracy: Tracing Facts over Knowledge Graphs and Text. WWW 2019. 34 / 35
  68. 68. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Rule-based Fact Checking M. Gad-Elrab, D. Stepanova, J. Urbani, G. Weikum. ExFakt: A Framework for Explaining Facts over KGs and Text. WSDM 2019. M. Gad-Elrab, D. Stepanova, J. Urbani, G. Weikum. Tracy: Tracing Facts over Knowledge Graphs and Text. WWW 2019. 34 / 35
  69. 69. Motivation Rule Induction under Incompleteness Numerical Rule Learning Rule-based Fact Checking Summary • Horn rule learning • Exploiting embeddings to guide rule learning • Numerical rule learning • Rule-based fact checking 35 / 35
