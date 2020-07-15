Dr. Stanley Mathew on Nerve Blocking Antibodies

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURTIN HEALTHCARE SERVICES Nerve Blocking Antibodies Dr. Stanley Mathew
It may surprise some people to learn that chronic lower back pain is one of the main reasons that people seek medical care...
Researchers have already discovered that some proteins in the blood can increase a person's sensitivity to pain, making it...
However, researchers are aware of the possible complications that nerve-blockers can have on bone health despite reducing ...
Dr. Stanley Mathew shares his professional opinion nerve blocking antibodies.

  CURTIN HEALTHCARE SERVICES Nerve Blocking Antibodies Dr. Stanley Mathew
  It may surprise some people to learn that chronic lower back pain is one of the main reasons that people seek medical care about the world. Chronic pain like this has, in part, lead to an increase in prescription painkillers. Thanks to a push from the pharmaceutical industry, we're now in the middle of an opioid epidemic despite conflicting reports of the efficacy of opioids on pain. However, there may be new solutions to pain without the risk of dependence. A recent study out of the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) shows that a nerve-blocker known as Tanezumab can effectively deal with back pain. The medication, which has previously been tested as a potential solution for knee and hip pain due to osteoarthritis, is delivered just once every 60 days beneath the patient's skin. The results are of the study, which was held in eight countries around the world, are promising; patients experienced less severe pain thanks to just a single dose of the drug.
  Researchers have already discovered that some proteins in the blood can increase a person's sensitivity to pain, making it feel more severe. Scientists focused on a specific protein called nerve growth factor or NFG when developing Tanezumab. The drug inhibits NFG in patients, leading to decreases in the severity of pain. Study participants must all previously tried at least three different forms of pain relief unsuccessfully, so the effect of Tanezumab is especially significant. Those patients who become dependent on opioids may have already tried other means of pain management to no avail. And research doesn't show that Tanezumab has negative side effects like opioids or even NSAIDs such as ibuprofen, which can cause GI issues and blood clots after longterm use..
  However, researchers are aware of the possible complications that nerve-blockers can have on bone health despite reducing pain levels, which is why patients with moderate or severe cases of osteoarthritis were excluded from this study. Blocking NGF has been associated with joint problems in previous, smaller studies of the drug. Still, Tanezumab may be a suitable pain solution for some patients when other risks are too great. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing Tanezumab as an alternative to opioid pain remedies
