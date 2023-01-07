Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

10 Steps of Embryo Transfer

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Dr Shivani Gour - Delhi ISAR | Mid Term UPISAR | CME Program | GYNE CME
Dr Shivani Gour - Delhi ISAR | Mid Term UPISAR | CME Program | GYNE CME
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Things to Consider While Choosing the Best Gynecologist
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
Cost of Different Fertility Treatments in India
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
What Causes Infertility in Men and Women
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
What to Look for while Finding the Right Fertility Clinic in Delhi
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
Some Essential Information Regarding the IVF Procedure
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
When do you need to visit an IVF Doctor.pdf
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
Why Is India the Most Popular IVF Treatment Destination.pdf
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
How to Prepare Your Body for IVF Treatment
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
1 of 3 Ad

10 Steps of Embryo Transfer

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

A set of specialized treatments known as in vitro fertilization (IVF) is used to assist in child conception, assist with fertility, and minimize genetic issues. In vitro fertilization (IVF) entails removing developed eggs from the female ovaries for sperm fertilization in a lab.

A set of specialized treatments known as in vitro fertilization (IVF) is used to assist in child conception, assist with fertility, and minimize genetic issues. In vitro fertilization (IVF) entails removing developed eggs from the female ovaries for sperm fertilization in a lab.

Healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

Dr Shivani Gour - Delhi ISAR | Mid Term UPISAR | CME Program | GYNE CME
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
4 views
7 slides
What Happens When Man Has Low Sperm Count
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
5 views
9 slides
The Role of the Gynecologist in Resolving Infertility Issues
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
3 views
2 slides
Reasons to Visit a Fertility Doctor
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
5 views
2 slides
Qualities of an IVF Specialist You Should Look For
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
3 views
3 slides
Why is IVF The Best Option for Infertility Treatment.pdf
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
4 views
3 slides
What to know before visiting a fertility clinic?
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
4 views
3 slides
The Ultimate Guide to IVF
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
5 views
8 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour (20)

Things to Consider While Choosing the Best Gynecologist
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
2 views
Cost of Different Fertility Treatments in India
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
4 views
What Causes Infertility in Men and Women
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
6 views
What to Look for while Finding the Right Fertility Clinic in Delhi
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
84 views
Some Essential Information Regarding the IVF Procedure
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
45 views
When do you need to visit an IVF Doctor.pdf
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
43 views
Why Is India the Most Popular IVF Treatment Destination.pdf
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
44 views
How to Prepare Your Body for IVF Treatment
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
77 views
What Factors Affects IVF Cost in India
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
41 views
Infertility in men- contrary to the widespread notion
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
99 views
Why ivf is a good option
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
90 views
In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Treatment May Improve Your Chances of Becoming P...
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
112 views
What you should do if unable in conceive your own child?
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
97 views
5 Things to Consider Before Choosing IVF Clinic
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
49 views
Infertility in Women: Symptoms and Causes
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
55 views
How should you prepare for an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure?
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
5 views
Surrogacy Regulation Act 2021
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
1.9k views
Affordable Fertility Treatment in India for African Patients
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
82 views
Why Surrogacy is Getting Popular These Days?
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
78 views
Owners Intro in Short Of SCI IVF Healthcare Delhi
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
76 views
Things to Consider While Choosing the Best Gynecologist
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
2 views
5 slides
Cost of Different Fertility Treatments in India
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
4 views
3 slides
What Causes Infertility in Men and Women
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
6 views
2 slides
What to Look for while Finding the Right Fertility Clinic in Delhi
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
84 views
3 slides
Some Essential Information Regarding the IVF Procedure
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
45 views
3 slides
When do you need to visit an IVF Doctor.pdf
Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour
43 views
3 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

Successful Weight Loss.pdf
RajuTammisetti
0 views
Visceral Manipulation In UiTM 2022.pdf
andyahmad4
3 views
PHYSIOLOGICAL FACTORS.pptx
MohammadJavedAnsari1
2 views
Memories CME - Pre and post quiz.pptx
guru-dr-arun
0 views
PERICARDIAL TEMPONADE drmousa.pptx
mousaderhem1
3 views
PATHOGENESIS OF PSORIASIS.pptx
SupratimKarmakar3
2 views
1 Overview of NAM.pptx
PipaliLive
2 views
Eating out tips for a Bariatric patient
Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics
2 views
Carboxylic Acids.pptx
MarMary6
0 views
The Milking Machine.ppt
markevons
3 views
Audrey Williamson | Resume 2023
AUDREY L WILLIAMSON
3 views
BENCH MARKING.pptx
AFSALA18
4 views
Natural Remedies.pdf
Global Ayucare
3 views
english abhay CBSE.pptx
HiddenBrainPower
0 views
UK Physiotherapy Market Analysis - Sample Report
Insights10
9 views
deafness
OM VERMA
3 views
Book Pet Boarding Gurgaon with Best Prices on Snouters
SnoutersBangalore
0 views
neontalthromocytopenias-120316020703-phpapp01 (1).pptx
Himanshugupta593316
2 views
100 Weight Loss Tips.pdf
nijamuddin18
2 views
GENE THERAPY TOPIC.pptx
Rnnzzo
2 views
Successful Weight Loss.pdf
RajuTammisetti
0 views
40 slides
Visceral Manipulation In UiTM 2022.pdf
andyahmad4
3 views
45 slides
PHYSIOLOGICAL FACTORS.pptx
MohammadJavedAnsari1
2 views
20 slides
Memories CME - Pre and post quiz.pptx
guru-dr-arun
0 views
33 slides
PERICARDIAL TEMPONADE drmousa.pptx
mousaderhem1
3 views
33 slides
PATHOGENESIS OF PSORIASIS.pptx
SupratimKarmakar3
2 views
37 slides
Advertisement

10 Steps of Embryo Transfer

  1. 1.  +91-8882563400  ivfdrshivani@gmail.com  S-21, Greater Kailash - I, New Delhi - 110048          December 21, 2022  admin  fertility  IVF Centre in Delhi, IVF Clinic, IVF Doctor  0 Comments A set of specialized treatments known as in vitro fertilization (IVF) is used to assist in child conception, assist with fertility, and minimize genetic issues. In vitro fertilization (IVF) entails removing developed eggs from the female ovaries for sperm fertilization in a lab. After that, the fertilized egg (or eggs) is transported to a uterus. Your physician can explain IVF to you, including how it functions, potential risks, and if it is the best way to treat your problems. If you are willing to know the procedure, you may contact the best female fertility doctor in Delhi. Steps guidance for embryo transfer from the best IVF clinic in Delhi The final step in the in vitro process of fertilization is embryo transfer. It is a vital step in the process. No matter how well the IVF facility’s growth environment is set up, a carelessly executed embryo transfer by the doctor can damage everything. The embryos must be carefully positioned with the least amount of stress and manipulation possible near the center of the endometrial cavity for the entire IVF treatment. Best IVF doctor in Delhi will see the procedure properly with proper treatment cycle guidance. Step 1: For the woman, the embryo transfer process resembles a Pap smear in many ways. There should be little discomfort and no need for anesthesia or other medications. For embryo transfer, doctors use a bladder that is about halfway full. Step 2: This is beneficial in two key ways. It also expands the uterus into a more accepting angle, making the procedure easier and less stressful for the uterine lining as well as the embryos. This assists with the fast and efficient transfer of the embryos to the optimum spot. Step 3: The doctor inserts the embryo transfer device via the cervical opening and into the center of the uterine cavity while it is loaded with embryos. Step 4: To see the catheter tip go to the appropriate spot, abdominal ultrasonography is performed continuously. Step 5: The correct positioning of the embryos must be controlled even though it can be challenging to keep the catheter tip always in the precise direction of the ultrasound beam. Step 6: The infertility expert doctor “transfers” the embryos to the endometrium of the uterine canal once the catheter tip has reached the proper spot. Step 7: The catheter is progressively removed following embryo transfer, and any remaining embryos are examined under a microscope. * * * Search …  Recent Posts Things You Should Discuss with Your IVF Doctor  Advanced and Affordable IVF Treatment Hospital  10 Steps of Embryo Transfer  What Happens When Man Has Low Sperm Count  Everything to Know About Assisted Reproductive Technology  Recent Comments Archives January 2023  December 2022  November 2022  October 2022  September 2022  May 2022  April 2022  March 2022  Home  fertility  10 Steps of Embryo Transfer Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour IVF & Surrogacy Expert ABOUT US  INTERNATIONAL PATIENTS PACKAGES  BLOG CONTACT US C A L L M E B A C K 
  2. 2.  What Happens When Man Has Low Sperm Count Advanced and Affordable IVF Treatment Hospital  Step 8: In the unlikely event that an embryo is trapped in the catheter, the transferring procedure is promptly redone, and the catheter is examined once more by a top gynaecologist in Delhi. Step 9: Empty bladder is best for a better angle during embryo transfer and for optimal ultrasound vision. Step 10: On days 5-7 after fertilization, a normal human fetus will emerge from its shell and implant hours later. How much number of times embryos can be placed during IVF? At the best IVF clinic in Delhi, the couple chooses the number of embryos to be transplanted after talking with the doctor about their embryo qualities and how it affects the risks for pregnancy complications versus the danger of not conceiving at all. The embryo attachment rate tends to decrease as a woman gets older. As the female spouse reaches the age of roughly 32, the likelihood that an embryo will implant decreases gradually (and increasingly). Pregnancy with a singular transfer is the most secure from the baby’s perspective. the best gynecologist in Delhi NCR thus prefers that only one fetus actually implants and undergoes further development. Conclusion Dr Shivani Sachdev Gour, the best IVF doctor in Delhi will guide you in the best way about embryo transfer and its step-by-step process and success rate. If you want to know more about the procedure, you may visit SCI IVF Hospital, the bets fertility clinic in Delhi. Leave a Reply Comment Name Email Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Post Comment Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked* February 2022  January 2022  December 2021  November 2021  August 2021  July 2021  June 2021  May 2021  March 2021  February 2021  January 2021  December 2020  September 2020  August 2020  July 2020  June 2020  May 2020  March 2020  February 2020  January 2020  December 2019  November 2019  October 2019  September 2019  August 2019  June 2019  May 2019  April 2019  March 2019  February 2019  January 2019  December 2018  November 2018  October 2018  September 2018  August 2018  July 2018  June 2018  May 2018  April 2018  March 2018  February 2018  January 2018  December 2017  C A L L M E B A C K 
  3. 3. Copyright © All rights reserved.        November 2017  October 2017  Categories Azoospermia  blastocyst  COVID19  Event  female infertility  fertility  Health  infertility  ivf  ivf doctor  Laparoscopy  male infertility  Marriage  news  Pregnency  surrogacy  surrogate mother  Uncategorized  Meta Log in  Entries feed  Comments feed  WordPress.org  C A L L M E B A C K 

×