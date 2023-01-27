Overview of Blastocyst Culture in IVF Treatment

The term “blastocyst culture” refers to the embryos grown in the lab for more than two days, which are known as blastocyst embryos. The incubation of the embryo results in the development of a blastocyst outside of the human body in a laboratory with the use of an appropriate culture medium. The most reputable blastocyst culture center in Delhi suggests Transferring a single blastocyst with a fast frequency of implantation will raise the likelihood of a healthy singleton pregnancy and lower the frequency of multiple births and the hazards that go along with them.