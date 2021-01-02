Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ch-13 Exponents and Power Standard form NAME=Deven Verma Class=7thD Roll=12
if a quantity is written as the product of a power of 10 and a number that is greater than or equal to 1 and less than 10,...
How to express the number in Standard Form . 0000,00 , .2, The standard form of given number =2 X 107 0 1) 2,00,00,000 Sol.
Standard Form Questions i) 56,700,000 Ques1) Express the following number in Standard Form: Sol) 5.67�107=56.700000 000007...
ii) 420000 Sol) 4.2 x 105 =4.20000 . 000024 . iii) 9400 Sol) . 0049 . 9.4 x 103 = 9.4000
THANK YOU NAME=Deven Verma Class=7thD Roll=12
CH-13 Exponents and power

By Deven Verma

