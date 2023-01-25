Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 25, 2023
Introduction of Organization and Management and the importance of each function of business. The four function of management are planning, organizing leading, controlling. There are lots of philosophers that gives definition to management and organization that can lead to knowledge and learning.

chapter 1 org and management.pptx

  1. 1. ORGANIZATION AND MANAGEMENT
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION  Peter Drucker, the acknowledged inventor of modern management, declared that there is only one valid definition of business purpose: to create a customer (Drucker,1999). He continued by saying that, “it is the customer who determines what a business is. For it is the customer, and he alone, who through being willing to pay for a good or service, converts economic resources into wealth, things into goods.” What Drucker wanted to emphasize was that it is not the business, nor its owners or investors, who determine what is must produce, it is the customers who determine, if not dictate, what the business must offer to its environment.
  3. 3.  Gary Hamel argued that when compared with the momentous changes we’ve witnessed over the past half century in technology, lifestyles, and geopolitics, the practice of management seems to have evolved at a snail’s pace (Hamel, 2007). He stated that “hierarchies may have gotten flatter, but they haven’t disappeared. Frontline employees may be smarter and better trained, but they’re still expected to line up obediently behind executive decisions. Lower level managers are still appointed by more senior managers. Strategy still gets set at the top. And the big calls are still made by people by big titles and even bigger salaries.
  4. 4.  Managing a company is a complex activity, and effective managers must possess many kinds of skills, knowledge, and abilities (Jones and George, 2013). Managing is an unpredictable process. Making the right decision is difficult; even effective managers make mistakes, but the most effective managers learn from their mistakes and continually strive to find ways to increase their companies’ performance.
  5. 5. MEANING OF ORGANIZATION AND MANAGEMENT  When one thinks of a manager, different types of organizations come to mind: profit oriented, public or governmental, and non-profit or charitable organizations. All of us are very familiar with fast-food chain like Jollibee and McDonalds, with government agencies like Department of Education and the Philippine National Police, and with NGOs like Gawad Kalinga, or the Philippine Red Cross. All of these organizations have managers or administrators who see to it that their purpose or missions are being accomplished.
  6. 6.  A formal organization, as Chester Barnard defines, is a system of consciously coordinated activities or forces of two or more persons. He theorized that there are three elements of an organization: (a) communication; (b) willingness to serve; and (c) common purpose. These elements are necessary and sufficient conditions initially, and they are found in all organizations. The last element, purpose, is implicit in the elements in general, and their mutual dependence in specific cooperative systems, are matters of experience and observation (Barnard, 1968).
  7. 7.  Kast and Rosenzberg wrote that the concept of organization implies structuring and integrating activities, that is, people working or cooperating together in interdependent relationships. The notion of interrelatedness suggests a social system. Therefore, as these authors clarified, organizations are (1) goal- oriented, people with a purpose; (2) psychosocial systems, people interacting in groups; (3) technological systems, people using knowledge and techniques; and (4) an integration of structured activities, people working together in patterned relationships (Kast and Rosenzweig, 1979).
  8. 8.  Managers are responsible for using the organization’s resources to help achieve its goals. Management can be defined as a set of activities (including planning and decision making, organizing, leading, and controlling) directed at an organization’s resources (human, financial, physical, and information), with the aim of achieving organizational goals in an efficient and effective manner. By efficient, we mean using resources wisely, in a cost-effective way. By effective, we mean making the right decisions and successfully implementing them (Griffin, 2012). Jones and George define management as the planning, organizing, leading, and controlling of human and other resources to achieve organizational goals efficiency and effectively. An organization’s resources include assets such as people and their skills, know-how, and experience; machinery; raw materials; computers and information technology; and patents, financial capital, and loyal customers and employees (Jones and George, 2013).
  9. 9. FUNCTIONS OF MANAGEMENT The foregoing definitions of management indicate four interrelated functions of management which will be described briefly in the next sections.  Planning. This involves setting goals and deciding how best to achieve them. Planning helps maintain managerial effectiveness by serving as a guide for future activities. The organization’s goals and plans clearly help managers know how to allocate time and resources (Griffin, 2012).  Organizing. This focuses on allocation and arranging human and nonhuman resources so that plans can be carried out successfully. Through the organizing function, managers determine which tasks are to be done, how tasks can best be combined into specific jobs, and how jobs can be grouped into various units that make up the structure of the organization.  Leading. This involves influencing others to engage in the work behaviours necessary to reach organizational goals. Other writers refer to it as directing. Leadership involves managers using their power, personality, influence, persuasion, and communication skills to coordinate people and groups so their activities are in harmony (Jones and George, 2013).  Controlling. This regulates organizational activities so that actual performance conforms with expected organizational standards and goals.
  10. 10. FUNCTIONS, ROLES AND SKILLS  Jones and George (2013) stress that organizations normally have three levels of management: first line managers, middle managers, and top managers. Managers at each level exercise varying degrees of responsibility and authority in performing the functions leading to organizational efficiency and effectiveness.  At the base of the managerial hierarchy are first-line managers, referred to as supervisors, coordinators, and office managers. They are responsible for daily supervision of non-managerial employees who perform the specific activities necessary to produce goods and services.  Supervising the first-line managers are middle managers, responsible for finding the best way to organize human and other resources to achieve organizational goals (Jones and George, 2013). They are probably the largest group of managers in most organizations.  In contrast to middle managers, top managers are responsible for the performance of all departments (Jones and George, 2013). They establish organizational goals, such as which goods and services the company should produce; they decide how the different department use resources to achieve goals (Gupta, 1988). One of the most important roles of top manager is to create a context for change – meaning, forming a long-range vision or mission for the company (Jonas, et. Al.,1990).
  11. 11. ROLES AND FUNCTIONS OF A MANAGER  Henry Mintzberg, one contemporary management scholar, conducted research on the actual tasks and activities that typical managers of organizations perform on a day-to-day basis. His series of studies vividly described in great detail how a typical manager spends his working day, starting from the first hour in the morning, up to the last minute before leaving the office. Mintzberg argued that contrary to traditional thinking that manager are engaged in planning, organizing, leading, and controlling, such managers are actually exercising three major categories of roles, namely informational, interpersonal, and decisional roles. These are subdivided into ten specific roles of a manager.
  12. 12. Roles of Manager Category Role Activity A.Informational 1. Monitor 1. Disseminator 1. Spokesperson Seek and receive information, scan periodicals and reports, maintain personal; contacts. Forward information to other organization members, send memos and reports, make phone calls. Transit information to outsiders through speeches, reports, memos. A.Interpersonal 1. Figurehead 1. Leader 1. Liaison Perform ceremonial and symbolic duties such as greeting visitors, signing legal documents. Direct and motivate subordinates; train, counsel, and communicate with subordinates. Maintain information links both inside and outside organization; use e-mails, phone calls, meetings. A.Decisional 1. Entrepreneur 1. Disturbance handler 1. Resource allocator 1. Negotiator Initiate improvement projects; identify new ideas, delegate responsibility to others. Take corrective action during disputes or crises; resolve conflicts among subordinates; adapt to environmental crises. Decide who gets resources; schedule, budget, set priorities. Represent department during negotiation of union contracts, sales, purchases, budgets; represent departmental interests.
  13. 13. SKILLS OF A MANAGER  Conceptual Skills Conceptual skills is the cognitive ability to see the organization as a whole and the relationship between its parts. This skill is needed by all managers, but most especially by those at the top – which means that top managers must possess this skill much more than what will be required of middle and lower level managers.  Human Skills Human skill is the manager’s ability to work with and through other people and to work effectively as a group member (Samson and Draft, 2015). Other writers and scholars refer to this as people skill in the sense that this is very crucial in dealing with all members of the organization, at whatever level.  Technical Skills Technical skill involves the specialized procedures, techniques, and knowledge to get the job done. This skill is most important for team leaders and lower level managers because they supervise the workers who produce products or serve customer.
  14. 14. . Google’s Rules: Eight Good Behaviors For Managers  1.Be a good coach.  2.Empower your team and don’t micromanage.  3.Express interest in a team member’s success and personal well-being.  4.Don’t be a sissy. Be productive and results-oriented.  5.Be a good communicator and listen to your team.  6.Help your employees with career development.  7.Have a clear vision and strategy for the team.  8.Have a key technical skills so you can help advise the team.
  15. 15. EVOLUTION OF MANAGEMENT THEORIES  The field of management, as we know it today, is the product of the work of notable scholars and practitioners who, as the middle part of the nineteenth century, proposed what we now refer to as “perspective” or “theories”. These theories draw their ideas and inputs from managerial practices during the earlier periods and they explained the relationship among work dimensions or “variables” such as efficiency or productivity, work methods, time, motion, motivation, incentives, and human needs.  Pre-classical Contributors A number of individuals in the pre-classical period of the middle and late 1800s offered ideas that laid the groundwork for subsequent, broader inquiries into the nature of management. These include Robert Owen, Charles Babbage, and Henry R. Towne (Bartol and Martin, 2010).
  16. 16. Contributor Pioneering Ideas Robert Owen Advocate concern for the working and living conditions of workers. Charles Babbage Built the first practical mechanical calculator and a prototype of modern computers; predicted the specialization of mental work; suggested profit sharing. Henry R. Towne Outline the importance of management as a science and called for the development of management principles.
  17. 17.  The Classical Management Perspective The foundation of modern organization theory were laid down by the classical theorists who described and explained management based on the conditions prevalent in organizations at that time, as well as on the manner in which supervisors relate to their subordinates.
  18. 18. A. Scientific Management. This is an approach within the classical management perspective that emphasizes the scientific study of work methods in order to improve worker efficiency. Major Representatives of this approach include Frederick W. Taylor, Frank and Lilian Gilbreth, and Henry Gantt. B. Bureaucratic Management. This is an approach that emphasizes the need for organizations to operate in a rational manner rather than relying on the arbitrary whims of owners and managers. This is based mainly on the work of German sociologist, Max Weber. Max Weber outlined his famous principles of bureaucracy, a formal system of organization and administration designed to ensure efficiency and effectiveness. C. Administrative Management. This is an approach that focuses on principles that can be used by managers to coordinate the internal activities of organizations. Major contributors include Henri Fayol and Chester Barnard, both of whom were executive of large enterprise (Bartol and Martin).
  19. 19. 14 general principles of management Principle Description Division of work Work specialization can result in efficiencies and is applicable to both managerial and technical functions. Authority It is the right to give orders and the power to exact obedience. Discipline This is absolutely necessary for the smooth functioning of an organization. Unity of command An employee should receive orders from one superior only. Unity of direction Activities aimed at the same objective should be organized so that there is one plan and one person in charge. Subordination of individual interest to general interest The interest of one employee or group should not prevail over the interests and goals of the organization. Remuneration Compensation should be fair to both the employee and the employer. Centralization The concentration of authority is at one person at the top. Scalar chain A scalar (or hierarchical) chain of authority extends from the top to the bottom of an organization. Order A place for everything and everything in its place. Equity Employees should be treated with kindness, fairness and justice. Stability of personnel tenure Because it takes time to become effective in new jobs, high turnover should be prevented. Initiative Managers should encourage and develop subordinate initiative to the fullest. Esprit de corps A strong sense of morale and unity among the workers is necessary for coordinative efforts.
  20. 20. THE BEHAVIORAL MANAGEMENT PERSPECTIVE  Early Behaviorists  Two early behaviorists, psychologists Hugo Munsterberg and political scientist Mary Parker Follet, contributed pioneering ideas that helped make the behavioral perspective a major viewpoint.  Munsterberg published an important book, psychology and Industrial Efficiency in 1913. The book explained that psychologists could help industry in three major ways. They could study jobs and find ways of identifying the individuals who are best suited to particular jobs.  Mary Parker Follet attributed much greater significance to the functioning of groups in organizations that proponent of the classical view of management. She argued that members of organizations are continually influenced by the groups within which they operated.
  21. 21. Mary Parker Follet attributed much greater significance to the functioning of groups in organizations that proponent of the classical view of management. She argued that members of organizations are continually influenced by the groups within which they operated.  The Hawthorne Studies (Ivancevich and Matteson, 2002).  The research team concluded that something more than pay incentives was improving worker output within the work groups. They conducted additional studies on the impact of rest pauses, shorter working days, incentives, and type of supervision on output. They also uncovered what is referred to as the “Hawthorne Effect” operating within the study groups. The Hawthorne studies are perhaps the most- cited research in the applied complex science area.  The Human Relations Movement  Bartol and Martin assert that the key to productivity from a managerial point of view appeared to lie in showing greater concern for workers so that they would feel more satisfied with their jobs and willing to produce more. Two writers who helped advance the Human Relations Movement were Abraham Maslow and Douglas McGregor (Griffin, 2012).  In 1943, Maslow advanced a theory suggesting that people are motivated by a hierarchy of needs, including monetary incentive and social acceptance. The hierarchy of needs outlined by Maslow has five levels: psychological (lowest), safety, belongingness, esteem, and self-actualization (highest).  Contemporary Behavioral Science in Management  Contemporary theories on management have noted that many assertions of the human relationists were simplistic and provided inadequate descriptions of work behavior. Current behavioral perspectives on management, known as organizational behavior, acknowledge that human behavior in organizations is much more complex than what the human relationists realized.  Organizational Behavior (OB) has been defined as “the study of human behavior, attitudes, and performance within an organizational setting, drawing on theory, methods, and principles from such disciplines as psychology, sociology, and cultural anthropology to learn about individual, groups, structure and processes”.
  22. 22. The Quantitative Management Perspective  Management Science  Management Science is an approach aimed at increasing decision effectiveness through the use of sophisticated mathematical models and statistical methods. Another term commonly used for management science is operational research. The increasing power of computers has greatly expanded the possibilities for using the mathematical and statistical tools of management science in organizations.  Operations Management  Operations Management can be thought of as applied form of management science. Operations management techniques are generally concerned with helping the organization produce its products or services more efficiently and can be applied to a wide range of problems. Inventory management, linear programming, and break-even analysis are some of the techniques or tools used to achieve the goals of efficiency in the operations of the organization.  Contemporary Management Perspectives  The classical, behavioral and quantitative perspectives can be classified as the foundation of today’s theory and practice of management. However, of these three, there is no unifying perspective that would integrate the entire gamut of needs of individuals as workers and contributors in the organization.  *The Systems Perspective (Ivancevich and Matteson, 2002)  The systems perspective is one important contemporary management perspective. A system is an interrelated set of elements functioning as a whole. In system theory, the organization is seen as one element of a number of elements that act interdependently. The flow of inputs and outputs is the basic starting point in describing the organization.  *The Contingency Perspective  The contingency perspective suggests that universal theories cannot be applied to organizations because each organization is unique. Instead, the contingency perspective suggests that appropriate managerial behavior in a given situation depends on, or is contingency on, unique elements in that situation (Kast, and Rosenzweig, 1983).
  23. 23. ENVIRONMENT FORCES AND EVNVIROMENTAL SCANNING  Environment scanning is the monitoring, evaluating disseminating of information from the external and internal environments to key people within the corporation. Environment is everything external to the organization’s boundaries. The organization’s environment may be categorized into external and internal environments. The external environment includes the general and the task environments while the internal environment includes the elements within the organization’s boundaries.
  24. 24. Importance of Environmental Scanning: (William, Management, 2013)  1.Managers scan the environment to stay-up-to- date on important factors in their industry.  2.Managers scan the environment to reduce uncertainty.  3.Environmental Scanning is important it contributes to organizations performance. It helps managers detect environmental change and problems before they become organizational crises.
  25. 25. With respect to environmental scanning, manager can ask questions such as these: (Batman and Snell, 2011)  1.Who are our current competitors?  2.Are there few or many entry barriers to our industry?  3.What substitutes exist for our product or service?  4.Is the company too dependent on powerful suppliers?  5.Is the company too dependent on powerful customers?
  26. 26. Strategies use different information sources depending on their needs for environmental scanning.  1.External Sources (like publications such as newspapers, magazines, journals, books, trade and industry association newsletter, government publications, annual reports of competitions, mass media such as print, broadcast, and social media)  2.Internal Sources (company files and documents, MIS, database, company employees, formal studies conducted by employees, market research agencies, consultant and educational institutions that have been commissioned to do research).
  27. 27. THE GENERAL ENVIRONMENT (DATT,2012)  1.International. This includes events originating in foreign countries as well as opportunities for local (or Philippines) companies in other countries. This aspect of the general environment provides new competitors, customers, and suppliers and shapes social, technological, and economic trends as well.  2.Technological. This includes scientific and technological advancement in a specific industry as well as in society at large.  3.Sociocultural. This represents the demographic characteristics as well as the norms, customs, and values of the general population. Some important sociocultural characteristics include distribution and population density, age, and education levels.  4.Economic. This aspect of the general environment represents the economic status or level of development of the country or region in which the organization operates.  5.Legal-Political. This dimension of the environment includes laws and regulations adopted by a country’s government.  6.Natural. This dimension includes all elements that occur naturally on earth, including plants, animals, rocks, and natural resources such as air, water, and climate. Protection of the natural environment is emerging as a critical policy focus around the world.
  28. 28. THE TASK ENVIRONMENT  1.Competitive. One of the most important forces an organization confronts in its task environment is competitive (Jones and George). Competitors are organizations that produce goods and services that are similar and comparable to a particular organization’s goods and services.  2.Suppliers. These provide the raw materials the organization uses to produce its output.  3.Customer. Customers purchase the goods or services an organization offers (Bateman and Snell, 2011). Without customers, a company won’t survive.  4.Labor market. The labor market represents people in the environment who can be hired to work for the organization, since all organizations need a supply of trained, qualified personnel.
  29. 29. SWOT ANALYSIS SWOT Analysis is The task of formulating strategy often begins with an audit of the internal and external factors that will affect the organization’s competitive situation. SWOT ANALYSIS includes a careful assessment of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats that influence an organization’s efficiency and effectiveness.  STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES For SWOT analysis purposes, A strength is an internal characteristics that has the potential of improving the organization’s competitive situation. In contrast, a weakness is an internal characteristic that leaves the organization potentially vulnerable to strategic moves by competitors. An opportunity is an environmental condition that offers very important prospects for improving an organization’s situation vis-à-vis its competitors. Conversely, a threat is an environmental competitive situation (Bartol and Martin, 2010).  OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS Opportunities, as cited in the foregoing, are characteristics of the external environment that have the potential to help the organization achieve or even exceed its strategic goals. Threats, on the other hand, are external environment characteristics that may prevent the organization from achieving its strategic goals.
  30. 30. STAGES OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: THE LINEAR STAGES OF GROWTH MODELS  Stage 1: Traditional society. The economy is dominated by subsistence activity. Output is consumed by producers; it is not traded. Trade is barter where goods are exchanged directly for other goods. Agriculture is the most important industry. Production is labour intensive using only limited quantities of capital. Technology is limited, and resources allocation is determined very much by traditional methods of production.  Stage 2: Transitional stage. (Preconditions for take-off) Increased specialization generates surpluses for trading. There is an emergence of a transport infrastructure to support trade. Entrepreneurs emerge as incomes, savings and investment grow. External trade also occurs concentrating on primary products. A strong central government encourages private enterprise.
  31. 31.  Stage 3: Take-off. Industrialization increase with workers switching from the agriculture sector to the manufacturing sector. Growth is concentrated in a few regions of the country and within one or two manufacturing industries.  Stage 4: Drive to maturity. The economy is diversifying into new areas. Technological innovation is providing a diverse range of investment opportunities. The economy is producing a wide range of goods and services and there is less reliance on imports. Urbanization increases. Technology is used more widely.  Stage 5: High mass consumption. The economy is geared towards mass consumption, and the level of economic activity is very high. Technology is extensively used but its expansion is slow. The service sector becomes increasingly dominant. Urbanization is complete. Now, multinationals emerge. Income for large numbers of persons transcend basic food, shelter and clothing. There is increased interest in social welfare.
  32. 32. FORMS OF BUSINESS ORGANIZATIONS There are three basic forms of business ownership:  Sole proprietorship – a sole proprietorship consists of one individual doing business. It is easy to set up and is the least costly among all forms of ownership. Its owner faces unlimited liability, meaning, the creditors of the business may go after the personal assets of the owner if the business cannot pay them. this form of business organization is usually adopted by small business entities.  Partnership – a partnership is a business owned by two or more persons who contributes resources into the entity. The partners divide the profits (and losses) among themselves.  Corporation – a corporation is a business organization that has a separate legal personality from its owner. Ownership is a stock corporation is represented by shares of stocks. The owners or stockholders enjoy limited liability but have limited involvement in the company’s operations. The board of directors, an elected group from the stockholders, controls the activities of the corporation.  Cooperative – in addition to those basic forms of business ownership, another type of organization common today, particularly, in developing countries is the cooperative, a business organization owned by a group of individuals and is operated for mutual benefit. The persons making up the group are called members. Cooperative may be incorporated.
  33. 33. Thank You 

