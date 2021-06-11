Successfully reported this slideshow.
Compare cities
Location Wind Rose
North West East South Northeast Northwest Southeast Southwest
It‘s quiet. It‘s clean. It‘s safe.
It‘s dangerous. It‘s dirty. It‘s noisy.
Caldas Novas - GO
Caldas Novas - GO It’s a city in the Center West of Brazil. It’s not distant from Brasília. It is crowded in July and Janu...
Caldas Novas - GO Caldas Novas is ... ...exciting. ... sometimes crowded. ... busy.
Fortaleza - CE
Fortaleza - CE It’s a big city in the northeast of Brazil. It’s a dangerous city. Comedy shows are great The weather is us...
Fortaleza - CE Fortaleza is ... ...really exciting. ... a little dangerous. ... really hot
São Paulo - SP
São Paulo - SP The streets are large and crowded. The parks are beautiful and big. The traffic is terrible. Transportation...
São Paulo- SP São Paulo is ... ... a big city. ...really exciting. ... a little dangerous. ... crowded.
Gramado RS
Gramado -RS It’s a city in the South of Brazil. The parks are fascinating. The food is incredibly tasty! They like Italian...
Gramado - RS Gramado is ... ... really beautiful. ... a small town. ... expensive.
New York - NY
New York - NY It’s a city in the northeast of the USA. The buildings are tall and modern. Theaters on Broadway Avenue are ...
Gramado - RS New York is ... ... really exciting. ... a big city. ... expensive. ... crowded.
COMPARING CITIES
• Caldas Novas is more exciting than Ceilândia. • Ceilândia is bigger than Caldas Novas. Caldas Novas Ceilândia
•Fortaleza is bigger than Ceilândia. Fortaleza Ceilândia •Ceilândia is safer than Fortaleza.
•São Paulo is bigger than Ceilândia. São Paulo Ceilândia •Traffic in Ceilândia is better than in São Paulo.
•Gramado is colder than Ceilândia in winter. Gramado Ceilândia •Ceilândia is cheaper than Gramado.
•Buildings in New York are taller than buildings in Ceilândia. New York Ceilândia •Traffic in New York is worse than in Ce...
Making comparisons For short (one syllable) adjectives or adjectives ending in “y” we just add “(e)r” to the adjective:  ...
Making comparisons For long (two or more syllables) adjectives we add “more” before the adjective:  interesting – more in...
Making comparisons Some adjectives have an irregular form:  good – better  bad – worse
Making comparisons We need to use “than” when we mention both the people/things we are comparing:  Life is quieter in the...
old crowded beautiful safe big exciting expensive Compare the two cities according to your opinion and what you know about...
old crowded beautiful safe big exciting expensive Rio is older than Brasília. Rio is more crowded than Brasília. Brasília ...
Education
Jun. 11, 2021

COMPARING CITIES

This power point presents famous Brazilian cities, followed by their location and describption.

