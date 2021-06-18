First Scene for Heroes of Narrowleaf Storyboards

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
My Own Senior Project
Seq 4 Scene 4_A Duration 01:15 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 1/129
Seq 4 Scene 4_A Duration 01:15 Panel 2 Duration 00:15 My Own Senior Project Page 2/129
Seq 4 Scene 4 Duration 00:14 Panel 1 Duration 00:14 My Own Senior Project Page 3/129
Seq 4 Scene 4_A_0 Duration 00:14 Panel 1 Duration 00:14 My Own Senior Project Page 4/129
Seq 4 Scene 5_A Duration 01:16 Panel 1 Duration 00:20 My Own Senior Project Page 5/129
Seq 4 Scene 5_A Duration 01:16 Panel 2 Duration 00:20 My Own Senior Project Page 6/129
Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 7/129
Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 2 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 8/129
Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 3 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 9/129
Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 4 Duration 00:06 My Own Senior Project Page 10/129
Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 5 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 11/129
Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 6 Duration 00:06 My Own Senior Project Page 12/129
Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 7 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 13/129
Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 8 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 14/129
Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 9 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 15/129
Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 16/129
Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 2 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 17/129
Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 3 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 18/129
Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 4 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 19/129
Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 5 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 20/129
Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 6 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 21/129
Seq 4 Scene 6_A Duration 00:08 Panel 1 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 22/129
Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 1 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 23/129
Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 2 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 24/129
Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 3 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 25/129
Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 4 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 26/129
Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 5 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 27/129
Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 6 Duration 00:11 My Own Senior Project Page 28/129
Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 7 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 29/129
Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 8 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 30/129
Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 9 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 31/129
Seq 4 Scene 8 Duration 01:02 Panel 1 Duration 00:13 My Own Senior Project Page 32/129
Seq 4 Scene 8 Duration 01:02 Panel 2 Duration 00:13 My Own Senior Project Page 33/129
Seq 4 Scene 9 Duration 03:19 Panel 1 Duration 00:19 Action Notes door opens inward My Own Senior Project Page 34/129
Seq 4 Scene 9 Duration 03:19 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 35/129
Seq 4 Scene 9 Duration 03:19 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 36/129
Seq 4 Scene 9 Duration 03:19 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 37/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 1 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 38/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 2 Duration 00:15 My Own Senior Project Page 39/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 3 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 40/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 4 Duration 00:11 My Own Senior Project Page 41/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 5 Duration 00:06 My Own Senior Project Page 42/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 6 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 43/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 7 Duration 00:11 My Own Senior Project Page 44/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 8 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 45/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 9 Duration 00:15 My Own Senior Project Page 46/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 10 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 47/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 11 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 48/129
Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 12 Duration 00:15 My Own Senior Project Page 49/129
Seq 5 Scene 1 Duration 03:17 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 50/129
Seq 5 Scene 1 Duration 03:17 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 51/129
Seq 5 Scene 1 Duration 03:17 Panel 3 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 52/129
Seq 5 Scene 1 Duration 03:17 Panel 4 Duration 00:09 My Own Senior Project Page 53/129
Seq 5 Scene 1 Duration 03:17 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog No questions. Let's go. My Own Senior Project Page 54/129
Seq 6 Scene 1 Duration 02:22 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 55/129
Seq 6 Scene 1 Duration 02:22 Panel 2 Duration 01:22 My Own Senior Project Page 56/129
Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 1 Duration 00:19 My Own Senior Project Page 57/129
Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 2 Duration 01:08 My Own Senior Project Page 58/129
Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 3 Duration 01:03 My Own Senior Project Page 59/129
Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 60/129
Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 61/129
Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 62/129
Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 63/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 64/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 65/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 66/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 67/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog Maiara: My Own Senior Project Page 68/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 69/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 70/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_C_1 Duration 01:11 Panel 1 Duration 00:11 My Own Senior Project Page 71/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_C_1 Duration 01:11 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 72/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_K Duration 01:20 Panel 1 Duration 00:20 My Own Senior Project Page 73/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_K Duration 01:20 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 74/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 75/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 76/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 77/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 78/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 79/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 80/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 81/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 82/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 83/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 84/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 85/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 86/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 87/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 88/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 89/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 90/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 91/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 92/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 93/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 94/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 95/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 96/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 97/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 98/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 99/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 100/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 27 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 101/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 28 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 102/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 29 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 103/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 30 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 104/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 31 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 105/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 32 Duration 00:16 My Own Senior Project Page 106/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 33 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 107/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 34 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 108/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 35 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 109/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 36 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 110/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 37 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 111/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 38 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 112/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 39 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 113/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 40 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 114/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 41 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 115/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 42 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 116/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 43 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 117/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 44 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 118/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 119/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 120/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 121/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 122/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 123/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 124/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_S Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 125/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_S Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 126/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_S Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 127/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_S Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 128/129
Seq 6 Scene 2_S Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 129/129
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Entertainment & Humor
42 views
Jun. 18, 2021

First Scene for Heroes of Narrowleaf Storyboards

First Scene for Heroes of Narrowleaf Storyboards

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dan Gets a Minivan: Life at the Intersection of Dude and Dad Dan Zevin
(4/5)
Free
Truth in Advertising: A Novel John Kenney
(4/5)
Free
The World's Largest Man: A Memoir Harrison Scott Key
(5/5)
Free
Coyote V. Acme Ian Frazier
(2.5/5)
Free
Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better: A Girl's Guide to Guy Stuff Leigh Phillips
(3/5)
Free
Yes Please Amy Poehler
(4/5)
Free
Magical Thinking: True Stories Augusten Burroughs
(3.5/5)
Free
Home Land: A Novel Sam Lipsyte
(4.5/5)
Free
Balls on the Lawn: Games to Live By Brooks Butler Hays
(0/5)
Free
Possible Side Effects Augusten Burroughs
(4/5)
Free
Anxious People: A Novel Fredrik Backman
(4.5/5)
Free
A Confederacy of Dunces John Kennedy Toole
(3.5/5)
Free
The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America Matt Kracht
(4/5)
Free
A Man Called Ove: A Novel Fredrik Backman
(4.5/5)
Free
Snobs: A Novel Julian Fellowes
(3.5/5)
Free
Acceptance: A Novel Susan Coll
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
I Love You, Beth Cooper Larry Doyle
(4/5)
Free
Magical Thinking: True Stories Augusten Burroughs
(3.5/5)
Free
Journey to the End of the Night Louis-Ferdinand Celine
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Have I Ever: A Novel Joshilyn Jackson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Last Original Wife Dorothea Benton Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
I Heart My Little A-Holes: A bunch of holy-crap moments no one ever told you about parenting Karen Alpert
(4/5)
Free
The Dilbert Principle Scott Adams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden: A Novel Jonas Jonasson
(4/5)
Free
My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry: A Novel Fredrik Backman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Unconsoled Kazuo Ishiguro
(4/5)
Free
Ali in Wonderland: And Other Tall Tales Ali Wentworth
(3.5/5)
Free
Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers Mary Roach
(4.5/5)
Free
Three Wishes: A Novel Liane Moriarty
(4/5)
Free
The Fixer Upper Mary Kay Andrews
(4/5)
Free
Wonder Boys Michael Chabon
(4/5)
Free
Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

First Scene for Heroes of Narrowleaf Storyboards

  1. 1. My Own Senior Project
  2. 2. Seq 4 Scene 4_A Duration 01:15 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 1/129
  3. 3. Seq 4 Scene 4_A Duration 01:15 Panel 2 Duration 00:15 My Own Senior Project Page 2/129
  4. 4. Seq 4 Scene 4 Duration 00:14 Panel 1 Duration 00:14 My Own Senior Project Page 3/129
  5. 5. Seq 4 Scene 4_A_0 Duration 00:14 Panel 1 Duration 00:14 My Own Senior Project Page 4/129
  6. 6. Seq 4 Scene 5_A Duration 01:16 Panel 1 Duration 00:20 My Own Senior Project Page 5/129
  7. 7. Seq 4 Scene 5_A Duration 01:16 Panel 2 Duration 00:20 My Own Senior Project Page 6/129
  8. 8. Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 7/129
  9. 9. Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 2 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 8/129
  10. 10. Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 3 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 9/129
  11. 11. Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 4 Duration 00:06 My Own Senior Project Page 10/129
  12. 12. Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 5 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 11/129
  13. 13. Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 6 Duration 00:06 My Own Senior Project Page 12/129
  14. 14. Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 7 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 13/129
  15. 15. Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 8 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 14/129
  16. 16. Seq 4 Scene 5 Duration 03:11 Panel 9 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 15/129
  17. 17. Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 16/129
  18. 18. Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 2 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 17/129
  19. 19. Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 3 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 18/129
  20. 20. Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 4 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 19/129
  21. 21. Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 5 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 20/129
  22. 22. Seq 4 Scene 6 Duration 02:12 Panel 6 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 21/129
  23. 23. Seq 4 Scene 6_A Duration 00:08 Panel 1 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 22/129
  24. 24. Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 1 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 23/129
  25. 25. Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 2 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 24/129
  26. 26. Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 3 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 25/129
  27. 27. Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 4 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 26/129
  28. 28. Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 5 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 27/129
  29. 29. Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 6 Duration 00:11 My Own Senior Project Page 28/129
  30. 30. Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 7 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 29/129
  31. 31. Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 8 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 30/129
  32. 32. Seq 4 Scene 7 Duration 03:17 Panel 9 Duration 00:07 My Own Senior Project Page 31/129
  33. 33. Seq 4 Scene 8 Duration 01:02 Panel 1 Duration 00:13 My Own Senior Project Page 32/129
  34. 34. Seq 4 Scene 8 Duration 01:02 Panel 2 Duration 00:13 My Own Senior Project Page 33/129
  35. 35. Seq 4 Scene 9 Duration 03:19 Panel 1 Duration 00:19 Action Notes door opens inward My Own Senior Project Page 34/129
  36. 36. Seq 4 Scene 9 Duration 03:19 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 35/129
  37. 37. Seq 4 Scene 9 Duration 03:19 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 36/129
  38. 38. Seq 4 Scene 9 Duration 03:19 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 37/129
  39. 39. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 1 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 38/129
  40. 40. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 2 Duration 00:15 My Own Senior Project Page 39/129
  41. 41. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 3 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 40/129
  42. 42. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 4 Duration 00:11 My Own Senior Project Page 41/129
  43. 43. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 5 Duration 00:06 My Own Senior Project Page 42/129
  44. 44. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 6 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 43/129
  45. 45. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 7 Duration 00:11 My Own Senior Project Page 44/129
  46. 46. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 8 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 45/129
  47. 47. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 9 Duration 00:15 My Own Senior Project Page 46/129
  48. 48. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 10 Duration 00:10 My Own Senior Project Page 47/129
  49. 49. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 11 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 48/129
  50. 50. Seq 4 Scene 1 Duration 05:11 Panel 12 Duration 00:15 My Own Senior Project Page 49/129
  51. 51. Seq 5 Scene 1 Duration 03:17 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 50/129
  52. 52. Seq 5 Scene 1 Duration 03:17 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 51/129
  53. 53. Seq 5 Scene 1 Duration 03:17 Panel 3 Duration 00:08 My Own Senior Project Page 52/129
  54. 54. Seq 5 Scene 1 Duration 03:17 Panel 4 Duration 00:09 My Own Senior Project Page 53/129
  55. 55. Seq 5 Scene 1 Duration 03:17 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog No questions. Let's go. My Own Senior Project Page 54/129
  56. 56. Seq 6 Scene 1 Duration 02:22 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 55/129
  57. 57. Seq 6 Scene 1 Duration 02:22 Panel 2 Duration 01:22 My Own Senior Project Page 56/129
  58. 58. Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 1 Duration 00:19 My Own Senior Project Page 57/129
  59. 59. Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 2 Duration 01:08 My Own Senior Project Page 58/129
  60. 60. Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 3 Duration 01:03 My Own Senior Project Page 59/129
  61. 61. Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 60/129
  62. 62. Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 61/129
  63. 63. Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 62/129
  64. 64. Seq 6 Scene 2 Duration 07:06 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 63/129
  65. 65. Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 64/129
  66. 66. Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 65/129
  67. 67. Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 66/129
  68. 68. Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 67/129
  69. 69. Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog Maiara: My Own Senior Project Page 68/129
  70. 70. Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 69/129
  71. 71. Seq 6 Scene 2_C Duration 07:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 70/129
  72. 72. Seq 6 Scene 2_C_1 Duration 01:11 Panel 1 Duration 00:11 My Own Senior Project Page 71/129
  73. 73. Seq 6 Scene 2_C_1 Duration 01:11 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 72/129
  74. 74. Seq 6 Scene 2_K Duration 01:20 Panel 1 Duration 00:20 My Own Senior Project Page 73/129
  75. 75. Seq 6 Scene 2_K Duration 01:20 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 74/129
  76. 76. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 75/129
  77. 77. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 76/129
  78. 78. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 77/129
  79. 79. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 78/129
  80. 80. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 79/129
  81. 81. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 80/129
  82. 82. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 81/129
  83. 83. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 82/129
  84. 84. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 83/129
  85. 85. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 84/129
  86. 86. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 85/129
  87. 87. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 86/129
  88. 88. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 87/129
  89. 89. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 88/129
  90. 90. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 89/129
  91. 91. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 90/129
  92. 92. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 91/129
  93. 93. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 92/129
  94. 94. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 93/129
  95. 95. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 94/129
  96. 96. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 95/129
  97. 97. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 96/129
  98. 98. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 97/129
  99. 99. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 98/129
  100. 100. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 99/129
  101. 101. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 100/129
  102. 102. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 27 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 101/129
  103. 103. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 28 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 102/129
  104. 104. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 29 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 103/129
  105. 105. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 30 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 104/129
  106. 106. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 31 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 105/129
  107. 107. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 32 Duration 00:16 My Own Senior Project Page 106/129
  108. 108. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 33 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 107/129
  109. 109. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 34 Duration 00:12 My Own Senior Project Page 108/129
  110. 110. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 35 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 109/129
  111. 111. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 36 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 110/129
  112. 112. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 37 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 111/129
  113. 113. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 38 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 112/129
  114. 114. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 39 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 113/129
  115. 115. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 40 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 114/129
  116. 116. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 41 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 115/129
  117. 117. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 42 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 116/129
  118. 118. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 43 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 117/129
  119. 119. Seq 6 Scene 2_L Duration 42:16 Panel 44 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 118/129
  120. 120. Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 119/129
  121. 121. Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 120/129
  122. 122. Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 121/129
  123. 123. Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 122/129
  124. 124. Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 123/129
  125. 125. Seq 6 Scene 2_R Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 124/129
  126. 126. Seq 6 Scene 2_S Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 125/129
  127. 127. Seq 6 Scene 2_S Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 126/129
  128. 128. Seq 6 Scene 2_S Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 127/129
  129. 129. Seq 6 Scene 2_S Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 128/129
  130. 130. Seq 6 Scene 2_S Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 My Own Senior Project Page 129/129

×