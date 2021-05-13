Brawls in the Stalls Storyboards 1-233

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Brawls In The Stalls
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes FADE IN Brawls In The Stalls Page 1/232
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 2/232
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Pan to reveal a beat up Donovan. Brawls In The Stalls P...
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: I'm sure I don't have to tell you what ha...
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: Surprisingly, yours and Sasha's stories m...
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: That's Sasha for you. Brawls In The Stalls Page 6/232
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PRINCIPAL MICHAELS laughs... Brawls In The Stalls Page ...
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Action Notes ...then grows somber. Brawls In The Stalls Page 8/232
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHEALS: I'm sure I don't have to tell you what ha...
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 10/232
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: I'm counting on it. Brawls In The Stalls Page 11/232
Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Action Notes FADE IN / OUT. The sound of crinkling plastic. Brawls ...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 2_A Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A Tootsie Roll Pop. Brawls In The Stalls Page 13/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 2a Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 14/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_4 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 15/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_5 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Reveal: SASHA SADLER. Brawls In The Stalls Page 1...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_6 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 17/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_7 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 18/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_8 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: By all means... Brawls In The Stall...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_9 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS (CONT'D): ...Sasha. Brawls In The St...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_10 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: You're... Brawls In The Stalls Page 21/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_11 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): ...asking the wrong questions... Brawl...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_12 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): ...No use knowing WHAT happened if you...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_22 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA puts the tootsie pop in her mouth. Brawls ...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_23 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 25/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_24 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA SLURPS the tootsie pop. Brawls In The Stal...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_25 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PRINCIPAL MICHAELS is exhausted. Brawls In The S...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_26 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 28/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_27 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 29/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_28 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): It starts... Brawls In The Stalls Page...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_29 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): ...with... Brawls In The Stalls Page 3...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_30 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 32/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_31 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN'S ID card lands on the table. Brawls In ...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_32 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 34/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_33 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 35/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_34 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CON'D): ...him. Brawls In The Stalls Page 36/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_35 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): DONOVAN... Brawls In The Stalls Page 3...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_36 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): ...Taylor. Brawls In The Stalls Page 3...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_37 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): Y'know what they call him? Brawls In T...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_38 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 40/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_39 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: Donny? Brawls In The Stalls Page 4...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_40 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA leans in. Brawls In The Stalls Page 42/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 2 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: The... Brawls In The Stalls Page 43/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_42 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: ...Paper King. Brawls In The Stalls Page 44/232
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_43 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PRINCIPAL MICHAELS looks confused. Brawls In The...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_44 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA'S EYES LIGHT UP. Brawls In The Stalls Page...
Seq 1_B_1 Scene 1 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): It began during Donovan's freshman year. Braw...
Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN sitting alone. Brawls In The Stalls Page 48/232
Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Freshmen walk by. Brawls In The Stalls Page 49/232
Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): Nobody paid much attention to the poor kid. He ...
Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): ...but that didn't do him much good in social c...
Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): ...'til one day. Brawls In The Stalls Page 52/2...
Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Hey, Donovan. Heard you could do my Algebra homework f...
Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Hey, Donovan. Heard you could do my Algebra homework f...
Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: I only help friends... Brawls In The Stalls Page 55/...
Seq 3_A Scene 3_C Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: You have those? Brawls In The Stalls Page 56/232
Seq 3_A Scene 3_D Duration 02:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN uncomfortable, tight composition. Brawls In T...
Seq 3_A Scene 3_D Duration 02:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN uncomfortable, tight composition. Brawls In T...
Seq 3_A Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY (CONT'D): Me neither. Brawls In The Stalls Page 59/232
Seq 3_A Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY (CONT'D): First time for everything? Brawls In The Stal...
Seq 3_A Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN pauses. Brawls In The Stalls Page 61/232
Seq 3_A Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Then he grins. Brawls In The Stalls Page 62/232
Seq 3_A Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): Donovan met his first friend --- and customer -...
Seq 4_A Scene 1 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O) (CONT'D): ...His first week in business, Donovan ...
Seq 4_A Scene 1 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O) (CONT'D): ...Enough to hire help. Brawls In The S...
Seq 4_A Scene 1 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN TO THE RIGHT, Blur frame from library books to TEST...
Seq 4_A Scene 1 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 67/232
Seq 5_A Scene 6_A Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 68/232
Seq 5_A Scene 1 Duration 02:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes TEST KEY FOLDER that Randy is holding. Brawls In The St...
Seq 5_A Scene 1 Duration 02:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 70/232
Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 71/232
Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 72/232
Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY runs to DONOVAN with the test keys. Brawls In The...
Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY hands DONOVAN the test keys. Brawls In The Stalls...
Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 75/232
Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN opens the Test Keys. Brawls In The Stalls Page ...
Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 77/232
Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY and DONOVAN'S signature handshake. Brawls In The ...
Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PUSH IN on Donovan being handed money and handing out t...
Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 80/232
Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 81/232
Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 82/232
Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 83/232
Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Action Notes FRESHMAN DONOVAN spots FRESHMAN SASHA Brawls In The Sta...
Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes FRESHMAN DONOVAN looks at FRESHMAN SASHA. Brawls In The...
Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O): Long live the Paper King. Brawls In The Stalls P...
Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: You don't go to the tutor, you go to the Paper King...
Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: He'll do your homework... Brawls In The Stalls Page...
Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Write your essays... Brawls In The Stalls Page 89/2...
Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Sell you test keys... Brawls In The Stalls Page 90/...
Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: ...Hell, for the right price, you can buy your way ...
Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN (V.O.): Come on man, I really gotta go. Brawls In ...
Seq 9_A Scene 8_A Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Donovan tries to get into the bathroom. Brawls In The...
Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog Quinn: I told you. Freshmen only. Brawls In The Stalls Page...
Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog Donovan: Since when has this been a thing? Brawls In The St...
Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN: Since now. Brawls In The Stalls Page 96/232
Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Do you have any idea who I am? Brawls In The Stall...
Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN: Don't care... Brawls In The Stalls Page 98/232
Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN (CONT'D): ...Only way in is if you fight. Brawls In T...
Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 100/232
Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: What? Brawls In The Stalls Page 101/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN is PUSHED into the crowd, entering the BRAWLS ...
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 103/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls...
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls...
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls...
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls...
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls...
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls...
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls...
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 111/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 112/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Action Notes People making out in the bathroom stall. Brawls In Th...
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Action Notes HUNTER pushes AUSTIN in the stall, breaking the coupl...
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 115/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 116/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 117/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 118/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 119/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 120/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 121/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 122/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 123/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 124/232
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: "What the hell - - -" Brawls In The Stalls Page 12...
Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN: Welcome to the Freshman Fight Club. Brawls In The St...
Seq 10_A Scene 2 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 127/232
Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 128/232
Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 129/232
Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 130/232
Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA shakes a Pepsi can. Brawls In The Stalls Page 13...
Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA continues to shake the Pepsi can. Brawls In The ...
Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PRINCIPAL MICHAELS wrinkles his brow. Brawls In The St...
Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Austin was one of the three kids from his middle scho...
Seq 12_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 135/232
Seq 12_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 136/232
Seq 12_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 137/232
Seq 12_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O): He was left abandoned. Afraid. Brawls In The St...
Seq 12_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Angry. Brawls In The Stalls Page 139/232
Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Isolation isn't healthy. Bottled up too long, it turn...
Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: Nope, I get the metaphor. Move on. Brawl...
Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Sasha is disappointed. Brawls In The Stalls Page 142/2...
Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: The Freshman Fight Club was formed not out of desire,...
Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 144/232
Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Sure you don't want the visual? Brawls In The Stalls ...
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 146/232
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 147/232
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 148/232
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 149/232
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 150/232
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 151/232
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 152/232
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog HUNTER: Hey kid. This is my seat. Brawls In The Stalls Page ...
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): Hunter Huntington. The toughest kid in school....
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Don't see your name on it. Brawls In The Stalls Pag...
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 156/232
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 157/232
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Austin socks Hunter in the jaw. Brawls In The Stalls ...
Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.) That was it. The hit heard round the campus. B...
Seq 16_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): After the hit on Hunter, Austin became known a...
Seq 16_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: C'MON!!! WHO'S NEXT??? Brawls In The Stalls Page 161...
Seq 16_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN (shouting over the crowd): THIS GUY WANTS SOME! Brawls...
Seq 16_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Nah, man, I'm just here to pee. Brawls In The Stall...
Seq 16_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Austin cracks his knuckles, stepping forward. Brawls I...
Seq 16_A Scene 2 Duration 03:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: What? Brawls In The Stalls Page 165/232
Seq 16_A Scene 2 Duration 03:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN: Congrats! You get to face the champ! Brawls In The St...
Seq 16_A Scene 2 Duration 03:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: What? Brawls In The Stalls Page 167/232
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 168/232
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 169/232
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 170/232
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 171/232
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN punches DONOVAN in the gut. Brawls In The Stall...
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 173/232
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 174/232
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 175/232
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN pees his pants. Brawls In The Stalls Page 176/...
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 177/232
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 178/232
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN is humiliated. Brawls In The Stalls Page 179/...
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 180/232
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The Freshmen laugh at him. Brawls In The Stalls Page ...
Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 182/232
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 183/232
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN is tossed out. Brawls In The Stalls Page 184/2...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 185/232
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 186/232
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Aw man... Brawls In The Stalls Page 187/232
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: ...Thanks for that... Brawls In The Stalls Page 188/...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: ...that was HILARIOUS! Brawls In The Stalls Page 189...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN stands up. Brawls In The Stalls Page 190/232
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: YOU LITTLE SHIT! THE PRINCIPAL'S GONNA HEAR ABOUT T...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Yeah? Then how about I tell him about your little h...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: PAPER KING? Brawls In The Stalls Page 193/232
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Yeah, we know all about you. Brawls In The Stalls P...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: But tell you what, there's a new king in town. Braw...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: So you keep quiet about us... Brawls In The Stalls ...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: ...and we'll keep quiet about you. Deal? Brawls In ...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN and DONOVAN stare at each other. Brawls In The...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 199/232
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN walks back into the Stalls. Brawls In The Stal...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Hey, I got the keys for Spanish 2 - Brawls In The St...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY looks down. Brawls In The Stalls Page 202/232
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Dude, did you piss yourself? Brawls In The Stalls Pa...
Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN SCREAMS in rage. Brawls In The Stalls Page 20...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 205/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 206/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 207/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Listen, man, it's really not that big a deal... Brawl...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: ...You pissed yourself! Brawls In The Stalls Page 209...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Happens to the best of us.... Brawls In The Stalls Pa...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: ...And, for the record... Brawls In The Stalls Page 2...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: ...you are the best of us. Brawls In The Stalls Page ...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 213/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN softly laughs. Brawls In The Stalls Page 214/...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Thanks. But you see it, don't you? They don't resp...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Dialog ANONYMOUS STUDENTS: PISS KING! PISS KING! PISS KING! Brawls...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: That's JUVENILE! Brawls In The Stalls Page 217/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: That's JUVENILE! Brawls In The Stalls Page 218/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: That's just ridiculous. Piss King? What kinda person...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY snickers... Brawls In The Stalls Page 220/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Action Notes ...but stifles it. Brawls In The Stalls Page 221/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN stands up. Brawls In The Stalls Page 222/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: This will only pass if we MAKE it pass. Like a -- ...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 224/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Kidney stone? Brawls In The Stalls Page 225/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Gross... Brawls In The Stalls Page 226/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ...But works. Brawls In The Stalls Page 227/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 228/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN and RANDY walk away. Brawls In The Stalls Pag...
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 230/232
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 27 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA is behind a tree and scribbles in her notebook....
Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 28 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 232/232
Brawls in the Stalls Storyboards 1-233

This is half of the Brawls in the Stalls storyboards.

Brawls in the Stalls Storyboards 1-233

  1. 1. Brawls In The Stalls
  2. 2. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes FADE IN Brawls In The Stalls Page 1/232
  3. 3. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 2/232
  4. 4. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Pan to reveal a beat up Donovan. Brawls In The Stalls Page 3/232
  5. 5. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: I'm sure I don't have to tell you what happens next, Mr. Taylor... Brawls In The Stalls Page 4/232
  6. 6. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: Surprisingly, yours and Sasha's stories match up. Some exaggerations on her part. Brawls In The Stalls Page 5/232
  7. 7. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: That's Sasha for you. Brawls In The Stalls Page 6/232
  8. 8. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PRINCIPAL MICHAELS laughs... Brawls In The Stalls Page 7/232
  9. 9. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Action Notes ...then grows somber. Brawls In The Stalls Page 8/232
  10. 10. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHEALS: I'm sure I don't have to tell you what happens next, Mr. Taylor. You can't avoid the consequences. Brawls In The Stalls Page 9/232
  11. 11. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 10/232
  12. 12. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: I'm counting on it. Brawls In The Stalls Page 11/232
  13. 13. Seq 1_A Scene 1 Duration 12:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Action Notes FADE IN / OUT. The sound of crinkling plastic. Brawls In The Stalls Page 12/232
  14. 14. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 2_A Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A Tootsie Roll Pop. Brawls In The Stalls Page 13/232
  15. 15. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 2a Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 14/232
  16. 16. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_4 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 15/232
  17. 17. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_5 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Reveal: SASHA SADLER. Brawls In The Stalls Page 16/232
  18. 18. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_6 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 17/232
  19. 19. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_7 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 18/232
  20. 20. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_8 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: By all means... Brawls In The Stalls Page 19/232
  21. 21. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_9 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS (CONT'D): ...Sasha. Brawls In The Stalls Page 20/232
  22. 22. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_10 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: You're... Brawls In The Stalls Page 21/232
  23. 23. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_11 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): ...asking the wrong questions... Brawls In The Stalls Page 22/232
  24. 24. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_12 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): ...No use knowing WHAT happened if you don't know WHY it happened. Brawls In The Stalls Page 23/232
  25. 25. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_22 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA puts the tootsie pop in her mouth. Brawls In The Stalls Page 24/232
  26. 26. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_23 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 25/232
  27. 27. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_24 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA SLURPS the tootsie pop. Brawls In The Stalls Page 26/232
  28. 28. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_25 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PRINCIPAL MICHAELS is exhausted. Brawls In The Stalls Page 27/232
  29. 29. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_26 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 28/232
  30. 30. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_27 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 29/232
  31. 31. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_28 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): It starts... Brawls In The Stalls Page 30/232
  32. 32. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_29 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): ...with... Brawls In The Stalls Page 31/232
  33. 33. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_30 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 32/232
  34. 34. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_31 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN'S ID card lands on the table. Brawls In The Stalls Page 33/232
  35. 35. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_32 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 34/232
  36. 36. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_33 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 35/232
  37. 37. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_34 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CON'D): ...him. Brawls In The Stalls Page 36/232
  38. 38. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_35 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): DONOVAN... Brawls In The Stalls Page 37/232
  39. 39. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_36 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): ...Taylor. Brawls In The Stalls Page 38/232
  40. 40. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_37 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (CONT'D): Y'know what they call him? Brawls In The Stalls Page 39/232
  41. 41. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_38 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 40/232
  42. 42. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_39 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: Donny? Brawls In The Stalls Page 41/232
  43. 43. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_40 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA leans in. Brawls In The Stalls Page 42/232
  44. 44. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 2 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: The... Brawls In The Stalls Page 43/232
  45. 45. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_42 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: ...Paper King. Brawls In The Stalls Page 44/232
  46. 46. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_43 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PRINCIPAL MICHAELS looks confused. Brawls In The Stalls Page 45/232
  47. 47. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 3_A_44 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA'S EYES LIGHT UP. Brawls In The Stalls Page 46/232
  48. 48. Seq 1_B_1 Scene 1 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): It began during Donovan's freshman year. Brawls In The Stalls Page 47/232
  49. 49. Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN sitting alone. Brawls In The Stalls Page 48/232
  50. 50. Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Freshmen walk by. Brawls In The Stalls Page 49/232
  51. 51. Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): Nobody paid much attention to the poor kid. He was wicked smart... Brawls In The Stalls Page 50/232
  52. 52. Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): ...but that didn't do him much good in social circles... Brawls In The Stalls Page 51/232
  53. 53. Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): ...'til one day. Brawls In The Stalls Page 52/232
  54. 54. Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Hey, Donovan. Heard you could do my Algebra homework for me. Brawls In The Stalls Page 53/232
  55. 55. Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Hey, Donovan. Heard you could do my Algebra homework for me. Brawls In The Stalls Page 54/232
  56. 56. Seq 3_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: I only help friends... Brawls In The Stalls Page 55/232
  57. 57. Seq 3_A Scene 3_C Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: You have those? Brawls In The Stalls Page 56/232
  58. 58. Seq 3_A Scene 3_D Duration 02:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN uncomfortable, tight composition. Brawls In The Stalls Page 57/232
  59. 59. Seq 3_A Scene 3_D Duration 02:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN uncomfortable, tight composition. Brawls In The Stalls Page 58/232
  60. 60. Seq 3_A Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY (CONT'D): Me neither. Brawls In The Stalls Page 59/232
  61. 61. Seq 3_A Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY (CONT'D): First time for everything? Brawls In The Stalls Page 60/232
  62. 62. Seq 3_A Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN pauses. Brawls In The Stalls Page 61/232
  63. 63. Seq 3_A Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Then he grins. Brawls In The Stalls Page 62/232
  64. 64. Seq 3_A Scene 2 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): Donovan met his first friend --- and customer --- that day. Brawls In The Stalls Page 63/232
  65. 65. Seq 4_A Scene 1 Duration 04:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O) (CONT'D): ...His first week in business, Donovan made $250. Brawls In The Stalls Page 64/232
  66. 66. Seq 4_A Scene 1 Duration 04:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O) (CONT'D): ...Enough to hire help. Brawls In The Stalls Page 65/232
  67. 67. Seq 4_A Scene 1 Duration 04:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN TO THE RIGHT, Blur frame from library books to TEST KEY. Brawls In The Stalls Page 66/232
  68. 68. Seq 4_A Scene 1 Duration 04:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 67/232
  69. 69. Seq 5_A Scene 6_A Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 68/232
  70. 70. Seq 5_A Scene 1 Duration 02:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes TEST KEY FOLDER that Randy is holding. Brawls In The Stalls Page 69/232
  71. 71. Seq 5_A Scene 1 Duration 02:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 70/232
  72. 72. Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 71/232
  73. 73. Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 72/232
  74. 74. Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY runs to DONOVAN with the test keys. Brawls In The Stalls Page 73/232
  75. 75. Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY hands DONOVAN the test keys. Brawls In The Stalls Page 74/232
  76. 76. Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 75/232
  77. 77. Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN opens the Test Keys. Brawls In The Stalls Page 76/232
  78. 78. Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 77/232
  79. 79. Seq 6_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY and DONOVAN'S signature handshake. Brawls In The Stalls Page 78/232
  80. 80. Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PUSH IN on Donovan being handed money and handing out test keys. Brawls In The Stalls Page 79/232
  81. 81. Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 80/232
  82. 82. Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 81/232
  83. 83. Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 82/232
  84. 84. Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 83/232
  85. 85. Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Action Notes FRESHMAN DONOVAN spots FRESHMAN SASHA Brawls In The Stalls Page 84/232
  86. 86. Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes FRESHMAN DONOVAN looks at FRESHMAN SASHA. Brawls In The Stalls Page 85/232
  87. 87. Seq 7_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O): Long live the Paper King. Brawls In The Stalls Page 86/232
  88. 88. Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: You don't go to the tutor, you go to the Paper King. Brawls In The Stalls Page 87/232
  89. 89. Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: He'll do your homework... Brawls In The Stalls Page 88/232
  90. 90. Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Write your essays... Brawls In The Stalls Page 89/232
  91. 91. Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Sell you test keys... Brawls In The Stalls Page 90/232
  92. 92. Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: ...Hell, for the right price, you can buy your way through an entire semester. But what comes up... Brawls In The Stalls Page 91/232
  93. 93. Seq 8_AA Scene 7_A Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN (V.O.): Come on man, I really gotta go. Brawls In The Stalls Page 92/232
  94. 94. Seq 9_A Scene 8_A Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Donovan tries to get into the bathroom. Brawls In The Stalls Page 93/232
  95. 95. Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog Quinn: I told you. Freshmen only. Brawls In The Stalls Page 94/232
  96. 96. Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog Donovan: Since when has this been a thing? Brawls In The Stalls Page 95/232
  97. 97. Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN: Since now. Brawls In The Stalls Page 96/232
  98. 98. Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Do you have any idea who I am? Brawls In The Stalls Page 97/232
  99. 99. Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN: Don't care... Brawls In The Stalls Page 98/232
  100. 100. Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN (CONT'D): ...Only way in is if you fight. Brawls In The Stalls Page 99/232
  101. 101. Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 100/232
  102. 102. Seq 9_A Scene 9_A Duration 08:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: What? Brawls In The Stalls Page 101/232
  103. 103. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN is PUSHED into the crowd, entering the BRAWLS IN THE STALLS. Brawls In The Stalls Page 102/232
  104. 104. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 103/232
  105. 105. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls In The Stalls Page 104/232
  106. 106. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls In The Stalls Page 105/232
  107. 107. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls In The Stalls Page 106/232
  108. 108. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls In The Stalls Page 107/232
  109. 109. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls In The Stalls Page 108/232
  110. 110. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls In The Stalls Page 109/232
  111. 111. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PAN RIGHT to reveal AUSTIN AND HUNTER fighting. Brawls In The Stalls Page 110/232
  112. 112. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 111/232
  113. 113. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 112/232
  114. 114. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Action Notes People making out in the bathroom stall. Brawls In The Stalls Page 113/232
  115. 115. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Action Notes HUNTER pushes AUSTIN in the stall, breaking the couple apart. Brawls In The Stalls Page 114/232
  116. 116. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 115/232
  117. 117. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 116/232
  118. 118. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 117/232
  119. 119. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 118/232
  120. 120. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 119/232
  121. 121. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 120/232
  122. 122. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 121/232
  123. 123. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 122/232
  124. 124. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 123/232
  125. 125. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 124/232
  126. 126. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: "What the hell - - -" Brawls In The Stalls Page 125/232
  127. 127. Seq 10_A Scene 1 Duration 25:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN: Welcome to the Freshman Fight Club. Brawls In The Stalls Page 126/232
  128. 128. Seq 10_A Scene 2 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 127/232
  129. 129. Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 128/232
  130. 130. Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 129/232
  131. 131. Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 130/232
  132. 132. Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA shakes a Pepsi can. Brawls In The Stalls Page 131/232
  133. 133. Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA continues to shake the Pepsi can. Brawls In The Stalls Page 132/232
  134. 134. Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PRINCIPAL MICHAELS wrinkles his brow. Brawls In The Stalls Page 133/232
  135. 135. Seq 11_A Scene 1 Duration 07:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Austin was one of the three kids from his middle school that came here. All of them were victims of last fall's cocaine busts. Except him. Brawls In The Stalls Page 134/232
  136. 136. Seq 12_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 135/232
  137. 137. Seq 12_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 136/232
  138. 138. Seq 12_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 137/232
  139. 139. Seq 12_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O): He was left abandoned. Afraid. Brawls In The Stalls Page 138/232
  140. 140. Seq 12_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Angry. Brawls In The Stalls Page 139/232
  141. 141. Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Isolation isn't healthy. Bottled up too long, it turns to desperation. And when that's released -- Brawls In The Stalls Page 140/232
  142. 142. Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: Nope, I get the metaphor. Move on. Brawls In The Stalls Page 141/232
  143. 143. Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Sasha is disappointed. Brawls In The Stalls Page 142/232
  144. 144. Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: The Freshman Fight Club was formed not out of desire, but out of necessity. Austin needed a release. Brawls In The Stalls Page 143/232
  145. 145. Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 144/232
  146. 146. Seq 11_B Scene 1 Duration 06:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Sure you don't want the visual? Brawls In The Stalls Page 145/232
  147. 147. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 146/232
  148. 148. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 147/232
  149. 149. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 148/232
  150. 150. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 149/232
  151. 151. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 150/232
  152. 152. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 151/232
  153. 153. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 152/232
  154. 154. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog HUNTER: Hey kid. This is my seat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 153/232
  155. 155. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): Hunter Huntington. The toughest kid in school. Nobody would dare challenge him. Unfortunately, after the busts, Austin WAS nobody. Brawls In The Stalls Page 154/232
  156. 156. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Don't see your name on it. Brawls In The Stalls Page 155/232
  157. 157. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 156/232
  158. 158. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 157/232
  159. 159. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Austin socks Hunter in the jaw. Brawls In The Stalls Page 158/232
  160. 160. Seq 14_A Scene 1 Duration 14:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.) That was it. The hit heard round the campus. Brawls In The Stalls Page 159/232
  161. 161. Seq 16_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (V.O.): After the hit on Hunter, Austin became known as the toughest kid in school. And he never lost a fight. Brawls In The Stalls Page 160/232
  162. 162. Seq 16_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: C'MON!!! WHO'S NEXT??? Brawls In The Stalls Page 161/232
  163. 163. Seq 16_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN (shouting over the crowd): THIS GUY WANTS SOME! Brawls In The Stalls Page 162/232
  164. 164. Seq 16_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Nah, man, I'm just here to pee. Brawls In The Stalls Page 163/232
  165. 165. Seq 16_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Austin cracks his knuckles, stepping forward. Brawls In The Stalls Page 164/232
  166. 166. Seq 16_A Scene 2 Duration 03:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: What? Brawls In The Stalls Page 165/232
  167. 167. Seq 16_A Scene 2 Duration 03:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog QUINN: Congrats! You get to face the champ! Brawls In The Stalls Page 166/232
  168. 168. Seq 16_A Scene 2 Duration 03:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: What? Brawls In The Stalls Page 167/232
  169. 169. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 168/232
  170. 170. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 169/232
  171. 171. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 170/232
  172. 172. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 171/232
  173. 173. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN punches DONOVAN in the gut. Brawls In The Stalls Page 172/232
  174. 174. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 173/232
  175. 175. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 174/232
  176. 176. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 175/232
  177. 177. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN pees his pants. Brawls In The Stalls Page 176/232
  178. 178. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 177/232
  179. 179. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 178/232
  180. 180. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN is humiliated. Brawls In The Stalls Page 179/232
  181. 181. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 180/232
  182. 182. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The Freshmen laugh at him. Brawls In The Stalls Page 181/232
  183. 183. Seq 16_A Scene 3 Duration 15:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 182/232
  184. 184. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 183/232
  185. 185. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN is tossed out. Brawls In The Stalls Page 184/232
  186. 186. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 185/232
  187. 187. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 186/232
  188. 188. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Aw man... Brawls In The Stalls Page 187/232
  189. 189. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: ...Thanks for that... Brawls In The Stalls Page 188/232
  190. 190. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: ...that was HILARIOUS! Brawls In The Stalls Page 189/232
  191. 191. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN stands up. Brawls In The Stalls Page 190/232
  192. 192. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: YOU LITTLE SHIT! THE PRINCIPAL'S GONNA HEAR ABOUT THIS! Brawls In The Stalls Page 191/232
  193. 193. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Yeah? Then how about I tell him about your little homework cartel... Brawls In The Stalls Page 192/232
  194. 194. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: PAPER KING? Brawls In The Stalls Page 193/232
  195. 195. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Yeah, we know all about you. Brawls In The Stalls Page 194/232
  196. 196. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: But tell you what, there's a new king in town. Brawls In The Stalls Page 195/232
  197. 197. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: So you keep quiet about us... Brawls In The Stalls Page 196/232
  198. 198. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: ...and we'll keep quiet about you. Deal? Brawls In The Stalls Page 197/232
  199. 199. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN and DONOVAN stare at each other. Brawls In The Stalls Page 198/232
  200. 200. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 199/232
  201. 201. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN walks back into the Stalls. Brawls In The Stalls Page 200/232
  202. 202. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Hey, I got the keys for Spanish 2 - Brawls In The Stalls Page 201/232
  203. 203. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY looks down. Brawls In The Stalls Page 202/232
  204. 204. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Dude, did you piss yourself? Brawls In The Stalls Page 203/232
  205. 205. Seq 17_A Scene 1 Duration 22:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN SCREAMS in rage. Brawls In The Stalls Page 204/232
  206. 206. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 205/232
  207. 207. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 206/232
  208. 208. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 207/232
  209. 209. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Listen, man, it's really not that big a deal... Brawls In The Stalls Page 208/232
  210. 210. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: ...You pissed yourself! Brawls In The Stalls Page 209/232
  211. 211. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Happens to the best of us.... Brawls In The Stalls Page 210/232
  212. 212. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: ...And, for the record... Brawls In The Stalls Page 211/232
  213. 213. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: ...you are the best of us. Brawls In The Stalls Page 212/232
  214. 214. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 213/232
  215. 215. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN softly laughs. Brawls In The Stalls Page 214/232
  216. 216. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Thanks. But you see it, don't you? They don't respect me anymore. Brawls In The Stalls Page 215/232
  217. 217. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Dialog ANONYMOUS STUDENTS: PISS KING! PISS KING! PISS KING! Brawls In The Stalls Page 216/232
  218. 218. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: That's JUVENILE! Brawls In The Stalls Page 217/232
  219. 219. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: That's JUVENILE! Brawls In The Stalls Page 218/232
  220. 220. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: That's just ridiculous. Piss King? What kinda person finds that funny? Brawls In The Stalls Page 219/232
  221. 221. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY snickers... Brawls In The Stalls Page 220/232
  222. 222. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Action Notes ...but stifles it. Brawls In The Stalls Page 221/232
  223. 223. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN stands up. Brawls In The Stalls Page 222/232
  224. 224. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: This will only pass if we MAKE it pass. Like a -- Brawls In The Stalls Page 223/232
  225. 225. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 224/232
  226. 226. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Kidney stone? Brawls In The Stalls Page 225/232
  227. 227. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Gross... Brawls In The Stalls Page 226/232
  228. 228. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ...But works. Brawls In The Stalls Page 227/232
  229. 229. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 228/232
  230. 230. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN and RANDY walk away. Brawls In The Stalls Page 229/232
  231. 231. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 230/232
  232. 232. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 27 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA is behind a tree and scribbles in her notebook. Brawls In The Stalls Page 231/232
  233. 233. Seq 18_A Scene 1 Duration 28:00 Panel 28 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 232/232

