Brawls in the Stalls Part Two

Brawls In The Stalls
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 1/261
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 2/261
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 3/261
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 4/261
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 5/261
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Action Notes HUNTER shoves a report card of failures in AUSTIN'S fa...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Hunter, I know our fights did a number on you... Bra...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: ...but I'm not responsible for your stupidity. Brawl...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog HUNTER: Because of... Brawls In The Stalls Page 9/261
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialog HUNTER: ...you... Paper King stopped selling to the Freshma...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog HUNTER: And now our grades are in trouble. Brawls In The St...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Freshmen murmur in agreement. Brawls In The Stalls Pa...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Freshmen murmur in agreement. Brawls In The Stalls Pa...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Freshmen murmur in agreement. Brawls In The Stalls Pa...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: You could just study... Brawls In The Stalls Page 1...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Action Notes HUNTER pushes AUSTIN against the bathroom stalls. Bra...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Action Notes HUNTER pushes AUSTIN against the bathroom stalls. Bra...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Action Notes HUNTER pushes AUSTIN against the bathroom stalls. Bra...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Dialog HUNTER: Listen Austin. You fix this... Brawls In The Stalls...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Dialog HUNTER: ...or I'll MAKE you fix it. Brawls In The Stalls Pa...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: (amused) Oh, really? Brawls In The Stalls Page 21/2...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Action Notes HUNTER raises his fist a bit more. Brawls In The Stal...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Action Notes HUNTER scoffs and let's AUSTIN go. Brawls In The Stal...
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 24/261
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 25/261
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 Dialog HUNTER: Really. Brawls In The Stalls Page 26/261
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 27 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 27/261
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 28 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 28/261
Seq 19_A Scene 1 Duration 29:00 Panel 29 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Freshmen advance towards AUSTIN. Brawls In The Stalls...
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 30/261
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Action Notes TILT UP to reveal a beat up AUSTIN pacing in the court...
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN is beat up, and paces in the courtyard. Brawls ...
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 33/261
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 34/261
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 35/261
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 36/261
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN spots the stoners and camera follows. Brawls In...
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA pounces out of the bush and takes notes of AUSTI...
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 39/261
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 40/261
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PUSH IN on AUSTIN walking to stoners. Brawls In The S...
Seq 20_A Scene 1 Duration 13:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN brings out his wallet. Brawls In The Stalls Pa...
Seq 21_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 43/261
Seq 21_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 44/261
Seq 21_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN stuffs books into his bag. Brawls In The Stall...
Seq 21_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 46/261
Seq 21_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN follows along with the HALL MONITOR. Brawls In ...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN smirks from behind. Brawls In The Stalls Page 4...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 49/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 50/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 51/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 52/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 53/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes HALL MONITOR spots the drugs. Brawls In The Stalls Pag...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 55/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 56/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN is holding cocaine. Brawls In The Stalls Page...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 58/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Dialog HALL MONITOR: What... Brawls In The Stalls Page 59/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Dialog HALL MONITOR: ...is this??? Brawls In The Stalls Page 60/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: L---look, dude, that's not mine -- Brawls In The S...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 62/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The Hall Monitor sniffs the bag. Brawls In The Stalls...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Then coughs profusely. Brawls In The Stalls Page 64/2...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 65/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Action Notes HALL MONITOR begins to toss DONOVAN around in rage. B...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 67/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 68/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 69/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN drops his bag, and the Accounts book. Brawls ...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 71/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 72/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 73/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 27 Duration 01:00 Dialog HALL MONITOR: Start talking. Brawls In The Stalls Page 74/2...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 28 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Look, man, I'm telling you. Brawls In The Stalls P...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 29 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ...that's not mine... Brawls In The Stalls Page 76...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 30 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ...It must've been... Brawls In The Stalls Page 77...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 31 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ---OW! Brawls In The Stalls Page 78/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 32 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 79/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 33 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY spots DONOVAN being tossed around. Brawls In Th...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 34 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 81/261
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 35 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN secretly picks up the Accounts book. Brawls In...
Seq 21_A Scene 2 Duration 36:00 Panel 36 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 83/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: IT'S MINE! Brawls In The Stalls Page 84/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog HALL MONITOR: Is that so? Brawls In The Stalls Page 85/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: Y-yup. Brawls In The Stalls Page 86/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 87/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY coughs. Brawls In The Stalls Page 88/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: That's... Brawls In The Stalls Page 89/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY coughs. Brawls In The Stalls Page 90/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog RANDY: uh...some yummy cocaine. Brawls In The Stalls Page 91...
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 92/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 93/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 94/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN spots AUSTIN in the corner. Brawls In The Sta...
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN waves DONOVAN. Brawls In The Stalls Page 96/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN waves DONOVAN. AUSTIN holds the Accounts book ...
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 98/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (O.S): Damn. That's crazy. Brawls In The Stalls Page ...
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 100/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Sasha Sadler. Ignatius Herald. Brawls In The Stalls ...
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Sasha from 3rd period Bio, I know. Brawls In The S...
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA rolls her eyes. Brawls In The Stalls Page 103/2...
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: We also dated for four months, but either way I have...
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Statement? Brawls In The Stalls Page 105/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 106/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN runs to RANDY. Brawls In The Stalls Page 107/...
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 108/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 109/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 27 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 110/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 28 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 111/261
Seq 21_A Scene 3 Duration 29:00 Panel 29 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA chomps on a lollipop. Brawls In The Stalls Page...
Seq 22_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: Wait. Wait. Brawls In The Stalls Page 11...
Seq 22_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: Randy was framed? Brawls In The Stalls P...
Seq 22_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Saw Austin plant it with my own two eyes. It was a re...
Seq 22_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: And you didn't do anything? Brawls In Th...
Seq 22_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA (matter-of-factly): I'm a passive observer. Brawls In ...
Seq 22_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: ...It's why I'm such a good journalist. Brawls In The...
Seq 22_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PRINCIPAL MICHAELS is speechless. Brawls In The Stalls...
Seq 22_A Scene 1 Duration 08:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Anyways, where were we? OH! Yeah. Final showdown. Bra...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 121/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 122/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 123/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 124/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Can I please get a statement? Brawls In The Stalls P...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: I'm not talking to the press. Brawls In The Stalls...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Don't worry. Brawls In The Stalls Page 127/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Nobody reads the school paper anyways. Brawls In The...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Then why even bother? Brawls In The Stalls Page 12...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Why does a bee bother making honey? Brawls In The S...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN (annoyed, confused): To survive? Brawls In The Sta...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Exactly. You get it. Brawls In The Stalls Page 132/...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: It's High School, Donny, we all have a thing. You o...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: ...Austin hurts people... Brawls In The Stalls Page...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: ...I find stories. Brawls In The Stalls Page 135/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Look, you want my statement? Austin's gonna pay. ...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 137/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SASHA sighs. Brawls In The Stalls Page 138/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Randy could be arrested. Brawls In The Stalls Page ...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: I know... Brawls In The Stalls Page 140/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Do you? Brawls In The Stalls Page 141/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 22 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: This is bigger than the school, Donovan. Brawls In ...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 23 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: And I've known you long enough to know you don't se...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 24 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 144/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 25 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 145/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 26 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 146/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 27 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 147/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 28 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 148/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 29 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: The Paper King doesn't care about what's outside hi...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 30 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: ...Either way, I get my story. Brawls In The Stalls...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 31 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 151/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 32 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 152/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 33 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY and DONNY goofing off on the lockscreen. Brawl...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 34 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 154/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 35 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN goes to open his phone. Brawls In The Stalls...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 36 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 156/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 37 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY and DONNY goofing off on the lockscreen. Brawl...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 38 Duration 01:00 Action Notes RANDY and DONNY goofing off on the lockscreen. Brawl...
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 39 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 159/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 40 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 160/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 41 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 161/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 42 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 162/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 43 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 163/261
Seq 23_AA Scene 1 Duration 44:00 Panel 44 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Hey, Sasha. Could I have a piece of paper? Brawls...
Seq 23_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 165/261
Seq 23_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 166/261
Seq 23_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 167/261
Seq 23_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN brushes by the HALL MONITOR. Brawls In The Sta...
Seq 23_A Scene 1 Duration 05:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 169/261
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 170/261
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog HUNTER: You fucked up, man, Donovan was supposed to go, not ...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: I have it under control. Brawls In The Stalls Page 1...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog HUNTER: This isn't just about YOU, Austin. Maybe we oughta t...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes SMACK! AUSTIN punches HUNTER. Brawls In The Stalls Pag...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 175/261
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes Dazzed, HUNTER walks away. Brawls In The Stalls Page 1...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The Freshmen advance towards AUSTIN. Brawls In The Sta...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Ah-ah-ah. See this? This has the names of everyone w...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: So if anyone even THINKS about crossing me... Brawl...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: ...I'm handing this in and getting every last one o...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 181/261
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 182/261
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The Freshman step back in fear. Brawls In The Stalls ...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN is smiling and holds the Accounts book like a ...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN (O.S): Do it then. Brawls In The Stalls Page 185/261
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 186/261
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 18 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The Freshman make room for SASHA and DONOVAN. Brawls ...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 19 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: What? Brawls In The Stalls Page 188/261
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 20 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Give Michaels the notebook. Brawls In The Stalls P...
Seq 24_A Scene 1 Duration 21:00 Panel 21 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Are you serious? Brawls In The Stalls Page 190/261
Seq 24_A Scene 2 Duration 09:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Dead serious... Brawls In The Stalls Page 191/261
Seq 24_A Scene 2 Duration 09:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Lemme ask you... Brawls In The Stalls Page 192/261
Seq 24_A Scene 2 Duration 09:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ...a question, Austin. Brawls In The Stalls Page 19...
Seq 24_A Scene 2 Duration 09:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN (CONT'D): Did you ever read the notebook? Brawls In ...
Seq 24_A Scene 2 Duration 09:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN (CONT'D): You know how many names I've written in th...
Seq 24_A Scene 2 Duration 09:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Well, uh, I -- Brawls In The Stalls Page 196/261
Seq 24_A Scene 2 Duration 09:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Five-hundred and four. Brawls In The Stalls Page 19...
Seq 24_A Scene 2 Duration 09:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: There are six-hundred and seventy-two students here...
Seq 24_A Scene 2 Duration 09:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN (off his look): Oh right, I forgot, that's my job. T...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_10 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: That can't be right, I-- Brawls In The Stalls ...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_11 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: You're done Austin. You hand that in... Brawl...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_12 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ...you're dead. Brawls In The Stalls Page 202...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_13 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Nobody's getting expelled... Brawls In The St...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_14 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ...but nobody will respect you... Brawls In T...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_15 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ...Nobody will give you the satisfaction of l...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_16 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ...No more Brawls in the Stalls... Brawls In ...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_17 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: ...Give me the notebook. Brawls In The Stalls...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_18 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog AUSTIN: Alright, you win, okay? Brawls In The Stalls P...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_19 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 209/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_20 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN sighs. Brawls In The Stalls Page 210/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_21 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog DONOVAN: Don't you get it, dude? It's done. None of us...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_22 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 212/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_23 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN lunges at DONOVAN while DONOVAN turns aro...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_24 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 214/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_27 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN goes in to try to fight AUSTIN. Brawls I...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_28 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 216/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_29 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 217/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_30 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 218/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_31 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN punches DONOVAN! Brawls In The Stalls Pag...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_32 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN punches him again! Brawls In The Stalls P...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_33 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN misses a punch on AUSTIN. Brawls In The ...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_34 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN punches DONOVAN. Brawls In The Stalls Pag...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_35 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 223/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_36 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 224/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_37 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 225/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_38 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN drops the notebook. Brawls In The Stalls...
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_39 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 227/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_40 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 228/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_41 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 229/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_42 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 230/261
Seq 24_A Scene 10_C_43 Duration 01:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 231/261
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 232/261
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 233/261
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 234/261
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 235/261
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN is getting constantly PUNCHED! Brawls In The S...
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A WHISTLE echoes through the stalls. Brawls In The Sta...
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Action Notes The HALL MONITOR stands in the doorway. Brawls In The ...
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 239/261
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Dialog HALL MONITOR: Principal's Office. Everyone. NOW. Brawls In T...
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 241/261
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Action Notes AUSTIN looks at DONOVAN. Brawls In The Stalls Page 24...
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 243/261
Seq 24_A Scene 3 Duration 13:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Action Notes DONOVAN winks at AUSTIN. Brawls In The Stalls Page 24...
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 1 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: So. what do you think? Brawls In The Stalls Page 245/...
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 2 Duration 01:00 Action Notes A beat. Brawls In The Stalls Page 246/261
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 3 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: You're expelled. Brawls In The Stalls Pa...
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 4 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Wait, what? Brawls In The Stalls Page 248/261
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 5 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: ...But I broke the story! Brawls In The Stalls Page 2...
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 6 Duration 01:00 Action Notes PRINCIPAL M. shakes his head. Brawls In The Stalls Pag...
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 7 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 251/261
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 8 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 252/261
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 9 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 253/261
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 10 Duration 01:00 Brawls In The Stalls Page 254/261
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 11 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: We were tipped off. Someone slipped tha...
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 12 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Okay... Brawls In The Stalls Page 256/261
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 13 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: Okay... Brawls In The Stalls Page 257/261
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 14 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: ...but why am I being punished? Brawls In The Stalls...
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 15 Duration 01:00 Dialog SASHA: I didn't DO anything! Brawls In The Stalls Page 259/...
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 16 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: Exactly. Brawls In The Stalls Page 260/...
Seq 25_A Scene 1 Duration 17:00 Panel 17 Duration 01:00 Dialog PRINCIPAL MICHAELS: Send in Donovan on your way out. Brawls...
