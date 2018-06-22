PACKAGE DEAL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Scene 1 Panel 1
Scene 1 Panel 2
Scene 1 Panel 3
Scene 1 Panel 4
Scene 1 Panel 5
Scene 1 Panel 6 Dialog BRADY: Rita! Check it out!!
Scene 1 Panel 7 Dialog BRADY: Volume 4 of the Rowdy Raccoons!
Scene 2 Panel 1 Dialog BRADY: This is the one where they got a special guest to do the drawings!
Scene 2 Panel 2 Dialog BRADY: This is the one where they got a special guest to do the drawings!
Scene 2 Panel 3 Dialog BRADY: This is the one where they got a special guest to do the drawings!
Scene 2 Panel 4 Dialog BRADY: See how the eyes are different?
Scene 2 Panel 5 Dialog DAMIEN (O/S): Too bad it's still for babies!
Scene 3 Panel 1
Scene 3 Panel 2 Dialog DAMIEN: How's it feel like being ages 3 to 6?
Scene 4 Panel 1 Dialog RITA: Cut it out, Damien!
Scene 4 Panel 2 Dialog RITA: Don't you know better than to bully someone for no reason?
Scene 4 Panel 3 Dialog DAMIEN: I'd say there's plenty of reasons.
Scene 5 Panel 1 Dialog DAMIEN (O/S): You should know better, Rita.
Scene 5 Panel 2 Dialog DAMIEN: Everyone knows you only hang out with babyface over there because you feel sorry for him.
Scene 5 Panel 3 Dialog DAMIEN: Everyone knows you only hang out with babyface over there because you feel sorry for him.
Scene 5 Panel 4 Dialog DAMIEN: Everyone knows you only hang out with babyface over there because you feel sorry for him.
Scene 5 Panel 5 Dialog DAMIEN: Everyone knows you only hang out with babyface over there because you feel sorry for him.
Scene 5 Panel 6 Dialog DAMIEN: Maybe one day you'll stop pretending. See ya later, losers! SFX: Footsteps walking away
Scene 6 Panel 1
Scene 6 Panel 2
Scene 6 Panel 3
Scene 7 Panel 1
Scene 7 Panel 2
Scene 7 Panel 3 Dialog RITA: Hey, listen, you know they're just saying that --
Scene 7 Panel 4 Dialog RITA: Hey, listen, you know they're just saying that --
Scene 7 Panel 5 Dialog BRADY: It's okay, Rita... that volume wasn't that good anyway.
Scene 7 Panel 6 Dialog BRADY: Maybe there's a more grownup book around here.
Scene 7 Panel 7 Dialog RITA: You don't have to --
Scene 7 Panel 8 Dialog BRADY: How about this one
Scene 8 Panel 1 Dialog BRADY: It's all brown. That's an adult color. RITA: Brady... I think that's a mailing label.
Scene 9 Panel 1
Scene 9 Panel 2 Dialog BRADY: Lady, do you know anything about this thing?
Scene 9 Panel 3 Dialog LADY: Don't look at me, kid. I've been staring at my dead phone for an hour because I'm too lazy to...
Scene 10 Panel 1 Dialog LADY: Oh yeah. Nice glass...
Scene 10 Panel 2 Dialog slurp sounds
Scene 10 Panel 3 Dialog slurp sounds
Scene 10 Panel 4 Dialog slurp sounds
Scene 10 Panel 5 Dialog slurp sounds
Scene 10 Panel 6 Dialog slurp sounds
Scene 10 Panel 7 Dialog slurp sounds
Scene 10 Panel 8 Dialog kissy sounds
Scene 10 Panel 9 Dialog kissy sounds
Scene 10 Panel 10 Dialog kissy sounds
Scene 10 Panel 11 Dialog kissy sounds
Scene 11 Panel 1 Dialog kissy sounds O/S
Scene 11 Panel 2 Dialog BRADY: [disgusted sounds]
Scene 12 Panel 1 Dialog SFX: car vroom
Scene 12 Panel 2 Dialog SFX: car vroom RITA: I'm telling you, we gotta deliver it!
Scene 12 Panel 3 Dialog RITA: It'll be like an adventure!
Scene 12 Panel 4 Dialog BRADY: I dunno Rita... what if we get lost?
Scene 12 Panel 5 Dialog RITA: C'mon, it'll be fun!
Scene 13 Panel 1 Dialog RITA: We'll be like real grownups!
Scene 14 Panel 1 Dialog RITA'S WORDS ECHO: Grownup...
Scene 14 Panel 2 Dialog Grownup...
Scene 14 Panel 3 Dialog Grooownuuuuup....
Scene 14 Panel 4 Dialog Grooownuuuuup....
Scene 14 Panel 5 Dialog SFX: ding!
Scene 15 Panel 1
Scene 15 Panel 2
Scene 15 Panel 3 Dialog BRADY: Let's go!!!
Scene 15 Panel 4 Dialog BOTH: Yaaaaay!
Scene 15 Panel 5 Dialog BOTH: Yaaaaay!
Scene 15 Panel 6
Scene 15 Panel 7 Dialog SFX: metro car honking and moving
Scene 16 Panel 1 Dialog SFX: metro car honking and moving
Scene 16 Panel 2 Dialog SFX: metro car honking and moving
Scene 16 Panel 3 Dialog SFX: metro car honking and moving
Scene 16 Panel 4 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 16 Panel 5 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 16 Panel 6 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 16 Panel 7 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 16 Panel 8 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 16 Panel 9 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 16 Panel 10 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 16 Panel 11 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 16 Panel 12 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 17 Panel 1 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 17 Panel 2 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 17 Panel 3 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 17 Panel 4 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 17 Panel 5 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 17 Panel 6 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 17 Panel 7 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 17 Panel 8 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 17 Panel 9 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 18 Panel 1 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 18 Panel 2 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 19 Panel 1 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 19 Panel 2 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 19 Panel 3 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 19 Panel 4 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 19 Panel 5 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
Scene 20 Panel 1 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC FADES OUT] RITA: This is it, right?
Scene 20 Panel 2 Dialog BRADY: It sure smells like it. Brown smell, brown package.
Scene 20 Panel 3 Dialog BULLY (O/S): What have we got here??
Scene 21 Panel 1
Scene 21 Panel 2 Dialog BULLY: You oughta know, this is no place for kids.
Scene 22 Panel 1 Dialog RITA: W-We were just leaving! We didn't mean to--
Scene 22 Panel 2 Dialog RITA: W-We were just leaving! We didn't mean to--
Scene 22 Panel 3 Dialog RITA: W-We were just leaving! We didn't mean to--
Scene 22 Panel 4 Dialog BULLY (O/S): You better get out of here if you know what's good for you...
Scene 23 Panel 1 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
Scene 23 Panel 2 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
Scene 23 Panel 3 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
Scene 23 Panel 4 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
Scene 23 Panel 5 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
Scene 23 Panel 6 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
Scene 24 Panel 1
Scene 24 Panel 2 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) BABY.... BABY...
Scene 24 Panel 3 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) BABY.... BABY...
Scene 24 Panel 4 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) BABY.... BABY...
Scene 24 Panel 5
Scene 24 Panel 6 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) FOR BABIES.... BABIES....
Scene 24 Panel 7 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) FOR BABIES.... BABIES....
Scene 24 Panel 8 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) FOR BABIES.... BABIES....
Scene 24 Panel 9
Scene 24 Panel 10 Dialog LADY: (as a distant echo) Mmm... nice glass...
Scene 24 Panel 11 Dialog LADY: (as a distant echo) Mmm... nice glass...
Scene 24 Panel 12 Dialog [kissy sounds]
Scene 24 Panel 13
Scene 24 Panel 14 Dialog BRADY: STOOOOOOOP!
Scene 24 Panel 15 Dialog BRADY: STOOOOOOOP!
Scene 25 Panel 1 Dialog BRADY: WE'RE NOT BABIES! WE'RE HERE ON AN IMPORTANT GROWNUP MISSION!
Scene 25 Panel 2 Dialog BRADY: WE'RE NOT BABIES! WE'RE HERE ON AN IMPORTANT GROWNUP MISSION!
Scene 25 Panel 3 Dialog BRADY: WE'RE NOT BABIES! WE'RE HERE ON AN IMPORTANT GROWNUP MISSION!
Scene 25 Panel 4 Dialog BRADY: We have to deliver this mail!!
Scene 26 Panel 1
Scene 26 Panel 2 Dialog BULLY: Wait a second... this is....
Scene 26 Panel 3 Dialog BULLY: HEY CHOMPER! ISN'T THIS YOURS?
Scene 26 Panel 4 Dialog CHOMPER: Hey you're right! It's from my nana!
Scene 27 Panel 1 Dialog BRADY: Chomper's name is Shannon?
Scene 27 Panel 2 Dialog BULLY (O/S): Don't go shaming others for their name, bud.
Scene 27 Panel 3 Dialog BULLY (O/S): Don't go shaming others for their name, bud. SFX: paper ripping sounds
Scene 28 Panel 1 Dialog CHOMPER: Oh nana! How thoughtful...
Scene 29 Panel 1 Dialog SFX: [cool electric guitar riff]
Scene 30 Panel 1 Dialog BULLY: Later potaters!
Scene 30 Panel 2 Dialog BULLY (O/S): Thanks for the package!
Scene 31 Panel 1
Scene 31 Panel 2 Dialog RITA: Look who's the big hero all of a sudden!
Scene 31 Panel 3 Dialog BRADY: Aw well, I just... y'know...
Scene 31 Panel 4 Dialog RITA: You know I heard the Rowdy Raccoons movie opens tonight. Wanna go?
Scene 31 Panel 5 Dialog BRADY: You wanna go?
Scene 31 Panel 6 Dialog BRADY: To a... baby movie?
Scene 31 Panel 7 Dialog RITA: Yeah, sure!
Scene 31 Panel 8 Dialog RITA: I heard the director did a great job on this one.
Scene 31 Panel 9 Dialog RITA: I heard the director did a great job on this one.
Scene 31 Panel 10 Dialog BRADY: Yeah!! He's the best!
Scene 31 Panel 11 Dialog BRADY: It'll be great! It's gonna be happy and sad at the same time--
Scene 31 Panel 12 Dialog BRADY: And there's gonna be so much character development!!!
Scene 31 Panel 13 Dialog BRADY: And I bet there's gonna be a totally unexpected twist--
Scene 31 Panel 14 Dialog BRADY: (fading out) and the visuals are going to be incredible too...!
Scene 32 Panel 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PACKAGE DEAL

25 views

Published on

two friends deliver a lost package

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PACKAGE DEAL

  1. 1. Scene 1 Panel 1
  2. 2. Scene 1 Panel 2
  3. 3. Scene 1 Panel 3
  4. 4. Scene 1 Panel 4
  5. 5. Scene 1 Panel 5
  6. 6. Scene 1 Panel 6 Dialog BRADY: Rita! Check it out!!
  7. 7. Scene 1 Panel 7 Dialog BRADY: Volume 4 of the Rowdy Raccoons!
  8. 8. Scene 2 Panel 1 Dialog BRADY: This is the one where they got a special guest to do the drawings!
  9. 9. Scene 2 Panel 2 Dialog BRADY: This is the one where they got a special guest to do the drawings!
  10. 10. Scene 2 Panel 3 Dialog BRADY: This is the one where they got a special guest to do the drawings!
  11. 11. Scene 2 Panel 4 Dialog BRADY: See how the eyes are different?
  12. 12. Scene 2 Panel 5 Dialog DAMIEN (O/S): Too bad it's still for babies!
  13. 13. Scene 3 Panel 1
  14. 14. Scene 3 Panel 2 Dialog DAMIEN: How's it feel like being ages 3 to 6?
  15. 15. Scene 4 Panel 1 Dialog RITA: Cut it out, Damien!
  16. 16. Scene 4 Panel 2 Dialog RITA: Don't you know better than to bully someone for no reason?
  17. 17. Scene 4 Panel 3 Dialog DAMIEN: I'd say there's plenty of reasons.
  18. 18. Scene 5 Panel 1 Dialog DAMIEN (O/S): You should know better, Rita.
  19. 19. Scene 5 Panel 2 Dialog DAMIEN: Everyone knows you only hang out with babyface over there because you feel sorry for him.
  20. 20. Scene 5 Panel 3 Dialog DAMIEN: Everyone knows you only hang out with babyface over there because you feel sorry for him.
  21. 21. Scene 5 Panel 4 Dialog DAMIEN: Everyone knows you only hang out with babyface over there because you feel sorry for him.
  22. 22. Scene 5 Panel 5 Dialog DAMIEN: Everyone knows you only hang out with babyface over there because you feel sorry for him.
  23. 23. Scene 5 Panel 6 Dialog DAMIEN: Maybe one day you'll stop pretending. See ya later, losers! SFX: Footsteps walking away
  24. 24. Scene 6 Panel 1
  25. 25. Scene 6 Panel 2
  26. 26. Scene 6 Panel 3
  27. 27. Scene 7 Panel 1
  28. 28. Scene 7 Panel 2
  29. 29. Scene 7 Panel 3 Dialog RITA: Hey, listen, you know they're just saying that --
  30. 30. Scene 7 Panel 4 Dialog RITA: Hey, listen, you know they're just saying that --
  31. 31. Scene 7 Panel 5 Dialog BRADY: It's okay, Rita... that volume wasn't that good anyway.
  32. 32. Scene 7 Panel 6 Dialog BRADY: Maybe there's a more grownup book around here.
  33. 33. Scene 7 Panel 7 Dialog RITA: You don't have to --
  34. 34. Scene 7 Panel 8 Dialog BRADY: How about this one
  35. 35. Scene 8 Panel 1 Dialog BRADY: It's all brown. That's an adult color. RITA: Brady... I think that's a mailing label.
  36. 36. Scene 9 Panel 1
  37. 37. Scene 9 Panel 2 Dialog BRADY: Lady, do you know anything about this thing?
  38. 38. Scene 9 Panel 3 Dialog LADY: Don't look at me, kid. I've been staring at my dead phone for an hour because I'm too lazy to go charge it.
  39. 39. Scene 10 Panel 1 Dialog LADY: Oh yeah. Nice glass...
  40. 40. Scene 10 Panel 2 Dialog slurp sounds
  41. 41. Scene 10 Panel 3 Dialog slurp sounds
  42. 42. Scene 10 Panel 4 Dialog slurp sounds
  43. 43. Scene 10 Panel 5 Dialog slurp sounds
  44. 44. Scene 10 Panel 6 Dialog slurp sounds
  45. 45. Scene 10 Panel 7 Dialog slurp sounds
  46. 46. Scene 10 Panel 8 Dialog kissy sounds
  47. 47. Scene 10 Panel 9 Dialog kissy sounds
  48. 48. Scene 10 Panel 10 Dialog kissy sounds
  49. 49. Scene 10 Panel 11 Dialog kissy sounds
  50. 50. Scene 11 Panel 1 Dialog kissy sounds O/S
  51. 51. Scene 11 Panel 2 Dialog BRADY: [disgusted sounds]
  52. 52. Scene 12 Panel 1 Dialog SFX: car vroom
  53. 53. Scene 12 Panel 2 Dialog SFX: car vroom RITA: I'm telling you, we gotta deliver it!
  54. 54. Scene 12 Panel 3 Dialog RITA: It'll be like an adventure!
  55. 55. Scene 12 Panel 4 Dialog BRADY: I dunno Rita... what if we get lost?
  56. 56. Scene 12 Panel 5 Dialog RITA: C'mon, it'll be fun!
  57. 57. Scene 13 Panel 1 Dialog RITA: We'll be like real grownups!
  58. 58. Scene 14 Panel 1 Dialog RITA'S WORDS ECHO: Grownup...
  59. 59. Scene 14 Panel 2 Dialog Grownup...
  60. 60. Scene 14 Panel 3 Dialog Grooownuuuuup....
  61. 61. Scene 14 Panel 4 Dialog Grooownuuuuup....
  62. 62. Scene 14 Panel 5 Dialog SFX: ding!
  63. 63. Scene 15 Panel 1
  64. 64. Scene 15 Panel 2
  65. 65. Scene 15 Panel 3 Dialog BRADY: Let's go!!!
  66. 66. Scene 15 Panel 4 Dialog BOTH: Yaaaaay!
  67. 67. Scene 15 Panel 5 Dialog BOTH: Yaaaaay!
  68. 68. Scene 15 Panel 6
  69. 69. Scene 15 Panel 7 Dialog SFX: metro car honking and moving
  70. 70. Scene 16 Panel 1 Dialog SFX: metro car honking and moving
  71. 71. Scene 16 Panel 2 Dialog SFX: metro car honking and moving
  72. 72. Scene 16 Panel 3 Dialog SFX: metro car honking and moving
  73. 73. Scene 16 Panel 4 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  74. 74. Scene 16 Panel 5 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  75. 75. Scene 16 Panel 6 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  76. 76. Scene 16 Panel 7 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  77. 77. Scene 16 Panel 8 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  78. 78. Scene 16 Panel 9 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  79. 79. Scene 16 Panel 10 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  80. 80. Scene 16 Panel 11 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  81. 81. Scene 16 Panel 12 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  82. 82. Scene 17 Panel 1 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  83. 83. Scene 17 Panel 2 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  84. 84. Scene 17 Panel 3 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  85. 85. Scene 17 Panel 4 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  86. 86. Scene 17 Panel 5 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  87. 87. Scene 17 Panel 6 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  88. 88. Scene 17 Panel 7 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  89. 89. Scene 17 Panel 8 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  90. 90. Scene 17 Panel 9 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  91. 91. Scene 18 Panel 1 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  92. 92. Scene 18 Panel 2 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  93. 93. Scene 19 Panel 1 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  94. 94. Scene 19 Panel 2 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  95. 95. Scene 19 Panel 3 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  96. 96. Scene 19 Panel 4 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  97. 97. Scene 19 Panel 5 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC]
  98. 98. Scene 20 Panel 1 Dialog [MONTAGE MUSIC FADES OUT] RITA: This is it, right?
  99. 99. Scene 20 Panel 2 Dialog BRADY: It sure smells like it. Brown smell, brown package.
  100. 100. Scene 20 Panel 3 Dialog BULLY (O/S): What have we got here??
  101. 101. Scene 21 Panel 1
  102. 102. Scene 21 Panel 2 Dialog BULLY: You oughta know, this is no place for kids.
  103. 103. Scene 22 Panel 1 Dialog RITA: W-We were just leaving! We didn't mean to--
  104. 104. Scene 22 Panel 2 Dialog RITA: W-We were just leaving! We didn't mean to--
  105. 105. Scene 22 Panel 3 Dialog RITA: W-We were just leaving! We didn't mean to--
  106. 106. Scene 22 Panel 4 Dialog BULLY (O/S): You better get out of here if you know what's good for you...
  107. 107. Scene 23 Panel 1 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
  108. 108. Scene 23 Panel 2 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
  109. 109. Scene 23 Panel 3 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
  110. 110. Scene 23 Panel 4 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
  111. 111. Scene 23 Panel 5 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
  112. 112. Scene 23 Panel 6 Dialog BULLY: {very slowly) B A B I E S
  113. 113. Scene 24 Panel 1
  114. 114. Scene 24 Panel 2 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) BABY.... BABY...
  115. 115. Scene 24 Panel 3 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) BABY.... BABY...
  116. 116. Scene 24 Panel 4 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) BABY.... BABY...
  117. 117. Scene 24 Panel 5
  118. 118. Scene 24 Panel 6 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) FOR BABIES.... BABIES....
  119. 119. Scene 24 Panel 7 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) FOR BABIES.... BABIES....
  120. 120. Scene 24 Panel 8 Dialog DAMIEN: (as a distant echo) FOR BABIES.... BABIES....
  121. 121. Scene 24 Panel 9
  122. 122. Scene 24 Panel 10 Dialog LADY: (as a distant echo) Mmm... nice glass...
  123. 123. Scene 24 Panel 11 Dialog LADY: (as a distant echo) Mmm... nice glass...
  124. 124. Scene 24 Panel 12 Dialog [kissy sounds]
  125. 125. Scene 24 Panel 13
  126. 126. Scene 24 Panel 14 Dialog BRADY: STOOOOOOOP!
  127. 127. Scene 24 Panel 15 Dialog BRADY: STOOOOOOOP!
  128. 128. Scene 25 Panel 1 Dialog BRADY: WE'RE NOT BABIES! WE'RE HERE ON AN IMPORTANT GROWNUP MISSION!
  129. 129. Scene 25 Panel 2 Dialog BRADY: WE'RE NOT BABIES! WE'RE HERE ON AN IMPORTANT GROWNUP MISSION!
  130. 130. Scene 25 Panel 3 Dialog BRADY: WE'RE NOT BABIES! WE'RE HERE ON AN IMPORTANT GROWNUP MISSION!
  131. 131. Scene 25 Panel 4 Dialog BRADY: We have to deliver this mail!!
  132. 132. Scene 26 Panel 1
  133. 133. Scene 26 Panel 2 Dialog BULLY: Wait a second... this is....
  134. 134. Scene 26 Panel 3 Dialog BULLY: HEY CHOMPER! ISN'T THIS YOURS?
  135. 135. Scene 26 Panel 4 Dialog CHOMPER: Hey you're right! It's from my nana!
  136. 136. Scene 27 Panel 1 Dialog BRADY: Chomper's name is Shannon?
  137. 137. Scene 27 Panel 2 Dialog BULLY (O/S): Don't go shaming others for their name, bud.
  138. 138. Scene 27 Panel 3 Dialog BULLY (O/S): Don't go shaming others for their name, bud. SFX: paper ripping sounds
  139. 139. Scene 28 Panel 1 Dialog CHOMPER: Oh nana! How thoughtful...
  140. 140. Scene 29 Panel 1 Dialog SFX: [cool electric guitar riff]
  141. 141. Scene 30 Panel 1 Dialog BULLY: Later potaters!
  142. 142. Scene 30 Panel 2 Dialog BULLY (O/S): Thanks for the package!
  143. 143. Scene 31 Panel 1
  144. 144. Scene 31 Panel 2 Dialog RITA: Look who's the big hero all of a sudden!
  145. 145. Scene 31 Panel 3 Dialog BRADY: Aw well, I just... y'know...
  146. 146. Scene 31 Panel 4 Dialog RITA: You know I heard the Rowdy Raccoons movie opens tonight. Wanna go?
  147. 147. Scene 31 Panel 5 Dialog BRADY: You wanna go?
  148. 148. Scene 31 Panel 6 Dialog BRADY: To a... baby movie?
  149. 149. Scene 31 Panel 7 Dialog RITA: Yeah, sure!
  150. 150. Scene 31 Panel 8 Dialog RITA: I heard the director did a great job on this one.
  151. 151. Scene 31 Panel 9 Dialog RITA: I heard the director did a great job on this one.
  152. 152. Scene 31 Panel 10 Dialog BRADY: Yeah!! He's the best!
  153. 153. Scene 31 Panel 11 Dialog BRADY: It'll be great! It's gonna be happy and sad at the same time--
  154. 154. Scene 31 Panel 12 Dialog BRADY: And there's gonna be so much character development!!!
  155. 155. Scene 31 Panel 13 Dialog BRADY: And I bet there's gonna be a totally unexpected twist--
  156. 156. Scene 31 Panel 14 Dialog BRADY: (fading out) and the visuals are going to be incredible too...!
  157. 157. Scene 32 Panel 1

×