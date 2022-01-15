Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 15

Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy Presentation

Jan. 15, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Lifestyle

Two sisters who combined our passion for fashion design, love of our African culture and skills passed down from our grandmother to create a fashion brand that celebrates all three of these passions.
As a brand, we celebrate vibrant African culture through showcasing traditional African prints, known as Ankara, in contemporary, stylish designs and luxurious, opulent fabrics. The ranges incorporate traditional African prints, including kente (originally reserved for Asante royalty), and powerful messaging that focuses on African culture.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(4.5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free

Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy Presentation

  1. 1. African Clothing | Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy www.nkeoma.com
  2. 2. Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy
  3. 3. Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy Two sisters who combined our passion for fashion design, love of our African culture and skills passed down from our grandmother to create a fashion brand that celebrates all three of these passions. As a brand, we celebrate vibrant African culture through showcasing traditional African prints, known as Ankara, in contemporary, stylish designs and luxurious, opulent fabrics. The ranges incorporate traditional African prints, including kente (originally reserved for Asante royalty), and powerful messaging that focuses on African culture. Nkeoma Columbus, Ohio, USA 45324 https://nkeoma.com/ https://sites.google.com/view/nkeoma/home https://www.facebook.com/Nkeomabyivylivy/ https://www.instagram.com/nkeomabyivylivy/ https://nkeoma.blogspot.com/ https://en.gravatar.com/nkeomabyivylivy https://nkeomabyivylivy.wordpress.com/ https://nkeoma.tumblr.com/ https://nkeoma.weebly.com/ https://www.diigo.com/profile/nkeoma https://www.flickr.com/photos/nkeoma/ https://www.evernote.com/pub/nkeomacom/nkeoma https://www.pearltrees.com/nkeoma https://mgyb.co/s/hpLaa https://mgyb.co/s/HVYHg https://mgyb.co/s/JsVmr https://mgyb.co/s/nppeu https://mgyb.co/s/efpGW https://mgyb.co/s/UWxnf https://mgyb.co/s/jOcow https://mgyb.co/s/CpvXS https://mgyb.co/s/QFshq https://mgyb.co/s/zNUDG https://mgyb.co/s/oXgBG https://mgyb.co/s/rmnzn https://mgyb.co/s/BACvU https://mgyb.co/s/AERri https://mgyb.co/s/PHAMj https://mgyb.co/s/FAerl https://mgyb.co/s/XJnjk https://mgyb.co/s/FFzRK https://mgyb.co/s/RRyIg https://mgyb.co/s/XFMGo https://mgyb.co/s/ONECn https://mgyb.co/s/Krnsd https://mgyb.co/s/jPzqN https://mgyb.co/s/cTWbw https://mgyb.co/s/GCohT https://mgyb.co/s/QoKkS https://mgyb.co/s/WBiqE https://mgyb.co/s/mNAqo https://mgyb.co/s/ASAum https://mgyb.co/s/uhfSU https://mgyb.co/s/koClm https://mgyb.co/s/ZFuca https://mgyb.co/s/kuVRV https://mgyb.co/s/uWkkK https://mgyb.co/s/pmOxj https://mgyb.co/s/WuwLF https://mgyb.co/s/BMhaE https://mgyb.co/s/yTAPn
  4. 4. Our Unisex Crewneck Sweatsuit is the ultimate wrap me in a blanket fit. With its slouchy oversized cut, this set combines comfort, luxury & neutral aesthetics all in one. Made of an ULTRA soft cotton blend with a super soft fleece lining. Whether lounging, out and about, or catching flights not feelings, you won't want to take this off! https://nkeoma.com/
  5. 5. The African Cities Tee, luxury cotton blend material for a relaxed comfortable fit. This unisex shirt represents the bucket list of cities across Africa we think everyone should visit! African t-shirt The Perfect African urban apparel shirt. https://nkeoma.com/
  6. 6. skirt flare. It is Multiple Patterns and Chiffon Sleeve V cut neckline and it is a Very full & pleated skirt. This dress is so easy to wear. You can wear it for just about any event! SPECIFICATIONS: 100% African Wax Print Dress Comes with a matching headwrap Lined with tulle for extra skirt flare Multiple Patterns/Colors Available Chiffon Sleeve Sequin and bead detail on sleeve cuff V cut neckline Very full & pleated skirt https://nkeoma.com/
  7. 7. Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy Two sisters who combined our passion for fashion design, love of our African culture and skills passed down from our grandmother to create a fashion brand that celebrates all three of these passions. As a brand, we celebrate vibrant African culture through showcasing traditional African prints, known as Ankara, in contemporary, stylish designs and luxurious, opulent fabrics. The ranges incorporate traditional African prints, including kente (originally reserved for Asante royalty), and powerful messaging that focuses on African culture. Nkeoma Columbus, Ohio, USA 45324 https://nkeoma.com/ https://sites.google.com/view/nkeoma/home https://www.facebook.com/Nkeomabyivylivy/ https://www.instagram.com/nkeomabyivylivy/ https://nkeoma.blogspot.com/ https://en.gravatar.com/nkeomabyivylivy https://nkeomabyivylivy.wordpress.com/ https://nkeoma.tumblr.com/ https://nkeoma.weebly.com/ https://www.diigo.com/profile/nkeoma https://www.flickr.com/photos/nkeoma/ https://www.evernote.com/pub/nkeomacom/nkeoma https://www.pearltrees.com/nkeoma African Clothing Dashiki Caftans Caftan Headwrap African Dresses African Dress African Clothes African Stores Kaftan Dresses Kaftan Dress African Imports Head Wraps for Women Headwrap for Women Afrocentric African Fabric African Fabrics African Wedding Dress African Head Wraps Black Clothing Caftans for Women African Head Wrap African Dresses for Women African Print Woman African Dresses Kente Scarf Mens African Clothing Kaftan for Women Scarf Head Wraps Traditional African Clothing Womens African Clothing African Clothing for Women African Clothes for Women African Print Dress African Shirts African Print Dresses African Dresses Style African Style Dress African Attire African Clothing Store Near Me African Clothing Stores Near Me Dashiki for Men Head Wrap Scarf Womens African Attire African Attire for Women African Fashion African Shirt Mens Head Wrap Styles
  8. 8. Vibrant and fierce, the African Print Satin Robe puts a modern spin on a traditional Ankara print. It features vibrant orange & blue with an exotic aura that feels sexy and energizing. With its ultra-smooth silk fabric and luxurious look, it’s a must-have for lounging like a goddess, doing your mani- pedi or relaxing when you’re fresh-out-of- the-shower. Wear it with your favorite house slippers and satin bonnet for the ultimate comfort-chic combo. https://nkeoma.com/
  9. 9. Vibrant and fierce, the African Print Satin Robe puts a modern spin on a traditional Ankara print. It features vibrant purple & lime green with an exotic aura that feels sexy and energizing. With its ultra-smooth silk fabric and luxurious look, it’s a must-have for lounging like a goddess, doing your mani-pedi or relaxing when you’re fresh-out-of-the-shower. Wear it with your favorite house slippers and satin bonnet for the ultimate comfort-chic combo. https://nkeoma.com/
  10. 10. Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy Two sisters who combined our passion for fashion design, love of our African culture and skills passed down from our grandmother to create a fashion brand that celebrates all three of these passions. As a brand, we celebrate vibrant African culture through showcasing traditional African prints, known as Ankara, in contemporary, stylish designs and luxurious, opulent fabrics. The ranges incorporate traditional African prints, including kente (originally reserved for Asante royalty), and powerful messaging that focuses on African culture. Nkeoma Columbus, Ohio, USA 45324 https://nkeoma.com/ https://sites.google.com/view/nkeoma/home https://www.facebook.com/Nkeomabyivylivy/ https://www.instagram.com/nkeomabyivylivy/ https://nkeoma.blogspot.com/ https://en.gravatar.com/nkeomabyivylivy https://nkeomabyivylivy.wordpress.com/ https://nkeoma.tumblr.com/ https://nkeoma.weebly.com/ https://www.diigo.com/profile/nkeoma https://www.flickr.com/photos/nkeoma/ https://www.evernote.com/pub/nkeomacom/nkeoma https://www.pearltrees.com/nkeoma African Clothing Dashiki Caftans Caftan Headwrap African Dresses African Dress African Clothes African Stores Kaftan Dresses Kaftan Dress African Imports Head Wraps for Women Headwrap for Women Afrocentric African Fabric African Fabrics African Wedding Dress African Head Wraps Black Clothing Caftans for Women African Head Wrap African Dresses for Women African Print Woman African Dresses Kente Scarf Mens African Clothing Kaftan for Women Scarf Head Wraps Traditional African Clothing Womens African Clothing African Clothing for Women African Clothes for Women African Print Dress African Shirts African Print Dresses African Dresses Style African Style Dress African Attire African Clothing Store Near Me African Clothing Stores Near Me Dashiki for Men Head Wrap Scarf Womens African Attire African Attire for Women African Fashion African Shirt Mens Head Wrap Styles
  11. 11. Our Unisex Crewneck Sweatsuit is the ultimate wrap me in a blanket fit. With its slouchy oversized cut, this set combines comfort, luxury & neutral aesthetics all in one. Made of an ULTRA soft cotton blend with a super soft fleece lining. Whether lounging, out and about, or catching flights not feelings, you won't want to take this off! https://nkeoma.com/
  12. 12. Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy Two sisters who combined our passion for fashion design, love of our African culture and skills passed down from our grandmother to create a fashion brand that celebrates all three of these passions. As a brand, we celebrate vibrant African culture through showcasing traditional African prints, known as Ankara, in contemporary, stylish designs and luxurious, opulent fabrics. The ranges incorporate traditional African prints, including kente (originally reserved for Asante royalty), and powerful messaging that focuses on African culture. Nkeoma Columbus, Ohio, USA 45324 https://nkeoma.com/ https://sites.google.com/view/nkeoma/home https://www.facebook.com/Nkeomabyivylivy/ https://www.instagram.com/nkeomabyivylivy/ https://nkeoma.blogspot.com/ https://en.gravatar.com/nkeomabyivylivy https://nkeomabyivylivy.wordpress.com/ https://nkeoma.tumblr.com/ https://nkeoma.weebly.com/ https://www.diigo.com/profile/nkeoma https://www.flickr.com/photos/nkeoma/ https://www.evernote.com/pub/nkeomacom/nkeoma https://www.pearltrees.com/nkeoma https://mgyb.co/s/hpLaa https://mgyb.co/s/HVYHg https://mgyb.co/s/JsVmr https://mgyb.co/s/nppeu https://mgyb.co/s/efpGW https://mgyb.co/s/UWxnf https://mgyb.co/s/jOcow https://mgyb.co/s/CpvXS https://mgyb.co/s/QFshq https://mgyb.co/s/zNUDG https://mgyb.co/s/oXgBG https://mgyb.co/s/rmnzn https://mgyb.co/s/BACvU https://mgyb.co/s/AERri https://mgyb.co/s/PHAMj https://mgyb.co/s/FAerl https://mgyb.co/s/XJnjk https://mgyb.co/s/FFzRK https://mgyb.co/s/RRyIg https://mgyb.co/s/XFMGo https://mgyb.co/s/ONECn https://mgyb.co/s/Krnsd https://mgyb.co/s/jPzqN https://mgyb.co/s/cTWbw https://mgyb.co/s/GCohT https://mgyb.co/s/QoKkS https://mgyb.co/s/WBiqE https://mgyb.co/s/mNAqo https://mgyb.co/s/ASAum https://mgyb.co/s/uhfSU https://mgyb.co/s/koClm https://mgyb.co/s/ZFuca https://mgyb.co/s/kuVRV https://mgyb.co/s/uWkkK https://mgyb.co/s/pmOxj https://mgyb.co/s/WuwLF https://mgyb.co/s/BMhaE https://mgyb.co/s/yTAPn
  13. 13. Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy
  14. 14. Nkeoma Bonnet Nkeoma Columbus, Ohio, USA 45324 https://nkeoma.com/ https://sites.google.com/view/nkeoma/home https://www.facebook.com/Nkeomabyivylivy/ https://www.instagram.com/nkeomabyivylivy/ https://nkeoma.blogspot.com/ https://en.gravatar.com/nkeomabyivylivy https://nkeomabyivylivy.wordpress.com/ https://nkeoma.tumblr.com/ https://nkeoma.weebly.com/ https://www.diigo.com/profile/nkeoma https://www.flickr.com/photos/nkeoma/ https://www.evernote.com/pub/nkeomacom/nkeom a https://www.pearltrees.com/nkeoma
  15. 15. African Clothing | Nkeoma By Ivy & Livy www.nkeoma.com

×