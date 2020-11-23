Successfully reported this slideshow.
City of College Station Open Records Request Process November 23, 2020
• Gives the public the right to request access to government information • Includes information that is written, produced,...
Request received via pubrequest@cstx.gov CSO routes to appropriate department(s) Information deemed public released to req...
College Station ORR Process • Impact on staff resources o In 2020, 85 City staff members assisted with ORRs in some manner...
2020 ORR Data (through October) • 1,096 individual ORRs filed, generating 1,502 department requests o Average per month: 1...
2020 ORR Data (through October) 828 204 163 76 49 39 35 32 30 20 10 8 4 3 1 Police P&DS Fire Fiscal Services Community Ser...
Historical Trends 429 744 1,020 1,111 1,231 1,502 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (thru Oct) Total ORRs 73% 138% 159% 187% 2...
ORRs for CSPD and BPD 696 357 769 821 1113 947 0 300 600 900 1200 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020+ 0 225 450 675 900 2015 20...
ORRs in other Texas Cities City Population Year ORRs Program Notes City of Georgetown 66,804 2020 2,493 GovQA PD included ...
