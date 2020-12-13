Successfully reported this slideshow.
Excellence in Taxation. Eliminate Risk on Tax Residency and Beneficial Owner of the Income BEPS & EU Substance.
BEPS Action Plan © 2017 Taxatelier Page 4 COHERENCE • AP2: No hybrid mis- matches • AP3: Better CFC rules • AP4: Interest ...
BEPS Action Plan Example © 2017 Taxatelier Page 5
EU Anti - Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD) Articles © 2017 Taxatelier Page 6 BEPS ATAD Art. 9 Art. 7-8 Art. 4 Art. 6 HYBRID ...
What is currently scrutinized © 2017 Taxatelier Page 7 Amendment as from 2016 to the EU Parent / Subsidiary Directive whi...
Global Tax Residency Criteria © 2017 Taxatelier Page 9 •Incorporation test •Management and Control; or Central Management ...
Challenge Tax Residency © 2017 Taxatelier Page 10 OECD MTC Art. 4(3) Place of effective management (POEM) The (POEM) is th...
Foreign Entity considered as tax resident. Treasure Company example © 2017 Taxatelier Page 11 Income Statement year 2016 D...
Substance in EU © 2017 Taxatelier Page 12 Cadbury and Schweppes: ECJ’s Decision (C196/04) “Wholly artificial arrangements”...
Substance in EU (Checklist) © 2017 Taxatelier Page 13 Statutory Substance Physical substance (Staff & Premises) Genuine ac...
Significance of Beneficial Owner notion © 2017 Taxatelier Page 15 • The notion of beneficial owner was introduced in the O...
PREVOST CASE Dividends Beneficial Ownership © 2017 Taxatelier Page 16
PREVOST CASE Dividends Beneficial Ownership © 2017 Taxatelier Page 17 • There is no evidence that Prévost was a conduit fo...
Anti-abuse – Deny DTT benefit Treasury Co. Example © 2017 Taxatelier Page 18 Income Statement year 2016 Details Euro Inter...
Comparison Table BO, RESIDENCE © 2017 Taxatelier Page 19 Income Statement year 2016 Residence BO Interest income 1.000.000...
Interest and Royalties © 2017 Taxatelier Page 20 Interest Beneficial ownership? Back to back loans Royalties Beneficial ow...
Transfer Pricing Rules Example © 2017 Taxatelier Page 22 Income Statement year 2016 Details Transfer Pricing Interest inco...
Comparison Table TP, BO, RESIDENCE © 2017 Taxatelier Page 23 Income Statement year 2016 Transfer Pricing Residence BO Inte...
Thank you! Christos A. Theophilou Partner Tel: + 357 22 875720 E: ctheophilou@taxatelier.com.cy W: www.taxatelier.com.cy D...
BEPS & EU Substance. Are you the Beneficial Owner of the income? Exchange of information Cyprus as a case study.

More than 250 professionals are waiting for you: CEOs and CFOs, business owners, corporate and private lawyers, auditors, tax consultants, bankers, financial advisors, private investors, HNWI.
Our program covers such issues:

International investment
Business immigration
Tax planning
Wealth management
Asset protection
Building global business structures

https://bosco-conference.com/en/archive-2018/wealthpro-ukraine-kiev-2018

BEPS & EU Substance. Are you the Beneficial Owner of the income? Exchange of information Cyprus as a case study.

  1. 1. Excellence in Taxation. Eliminate Risk on Tax Residency and Beneficial Owner of the Income BEPS & EU Substance. International Tax Advice. Tax Compliance. Indirect Tax Services.
  2. 2. Agenda © 2017 Taxatelier Page 2 1 •Check BEPS and EU Initiatives 2 •Challenge Tax Residency & Substance 3 •Eliminate Beneficial owner of the income Risks 4 •Uncover Transfer Pricing rules
  3. 3. Agenda © 2017 Taxatelier Page 3 1 •Check BEPS and EU Initiatives 2 •Challenge Tax Residency & Substance 3 •Eliminate Beneficial owner of the income Risks 4 •Uncover Transfer Pricing rules
  4. 4. BEPS Action Plan © 2017 Taxatelier Page 4 COHERENCE • AP2: No hybrid mis- matches • AP3: Better CFC rules • AP4: Interest deduction limitation rules • AP5: No harmful tax practices SUBSTANCE • AP6:Preventing Tax Treaty abuse • AP6: Prevent artificial avoidance of PE • AP8: Transfer Pricing of Intangibles • AP9: TP/risk and Capital • AP10:TP high risk transactions TRANSPARENCY •AP11: Methodologies and data analysis •AP12: Disclosure of rulings •AP13: TP Documentation •AP14:Dispute resolution 4 Digital Economy AP 1 Multilateral Instrument AP15
  5. 5. BEPS Action Plan Example © 2017 Taxatelier Page 5
  6. 6. EU Anti - Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD) Articles © 2017 Taxatelier Page 6 BEPS ATAD Art. 9 Art. 7-8 Art. 4 Art. 6 HYBRID CFC Interest limitation PPT
  7. 7. What is currently scrutinized © 2017 Taxatelier Page 7 Amendment as from 2016 to the EU Parent / Subsidiary Directive which effectively (subject to certain conditions) exempts from taxation dividends paid by a company located in one member state to a company located in another member state (changes already introduced in Greece). Adoption of the EU Anti - Tax Avoidance Directive, which will address transactions between companies located in different EU member states, including Greece. •Challenge Tax residencyLuck of substance and commercial business reasons •Beneficial owner (BO) of the income Improper use of double tax treaties and treaty shopping •Transfer Pricing (TP)Unjustifiable allocation of profits between the various jurisdictions
  8. 8. Agenda © 2017 Taxatelier Page 8 1 •Check BEPS and EU Initiatives 2 •Challenge Tax Residency & Substance 3 •Eliminate Beneficial owner of the income Risks 4 •Uncover Transfer Pricing rules
  9. 9. Global Tax Residency Criteria © 2017 Taxatelier Page 9 •Incorporation test •Management and Control; or Central Management and Control; or Central Mind and Management •Company seat; or legal seat; or statutory seat • Effective management and control
  10. 10. Challenge Tax Residency © 2017 Taxatelier Page 10 OECD MTC Art. 4(3) Place of effective management (POEM) The (POEM) is the place where key management and commercial decisions that are necessary for the conduct of the entity’s business as a whole are in substance made. All relevant facts and circumstances must be examined to determine the place of effective management. BEPS Report – 2015, Action 6 In case of dual residence: • No PoEM, but case-by-case approach: endeavor to determine by Mutual Agreement Procedure (MAP) • If no Mutual Agreement is reached then no treaty benefits.
  11. 11. Foreign Entity considered as tax resident. Treasure Company example © 2017 Taxatelier Page 11 Income Statement year 2016 Details Euro Interest income Loans 10m @10% 1.000.000 Interest Expense Loans payable 10@ 9% (900.000) Gross Profit 100.000 Administration expenses (10.000) Profit Before Tax 90.000 Tax @ 12,5% 11.250 Challenge Tax Residency 90.000 @ 18% 16.200 Double tax relief in Cyprus Effective Tax paid additionally 4.950
  12. 12. Substance in EU © 2017 Taxatelier Page 12 Cadbury and Schweppes: ECJ’s Decision (C196/04) “Wholly artificial arrangements” expression is of importance Cadbury Schweppes United Kingdom Cadbury Schweppes Treasury Services Ireland Cadbury Schweppes Treasury International Ireland
  13. 13. Substance in EU (Checklist) © 2017 Taxatelier Page 13 Statutory Substance Physical substance (Staff & Premises) Genuine activities Equity of the Company & Profit attribution on economic reality SUBSTANCE
  14. 14. Agenda © 2017 Taxatelier Page 14 1 •Check BEPS and EU Initiatives 2 •Challenge Tax Residency & Substance 3 •Eliminate Beneficial owner of the income Risks 4 •Uncover Transfer Pricing rules
  15. 15. Significance of Beneficial Owner notion © 2017 Taxatelier Page 15 • The notion of beneficial owner was introduced in the OECD MTC in 1977 and in the UN model in 1980 • Articles 10 Dividends, Article 11 Interest, Article 12 Royalties • Also included in Parent Subsidiary Directive and Interest and Royalties Directive • Primary goal to establish an anti-abuse provision • Avoid Treaty Shopping
  16. 16. PREVOST CASE Dividends Beneficial Ownership © 2017 Taxatelier Page 16
  17. 17. PREVOST CASE Dividends Beneficial Ownership © 2017 Taxatelier Page 17 • There is no evidence that Prévost was a conduit for Volvo and Henlys and there was no pre-determined or automatic flow of funds to Volvo and Henlys; • Prévost Holding was a statutory entity carrying on business operations and corporate activity in accordance with the Dutch law under which it was constituted; • Prévost was not party to the Shareholders’ Agreement; • Neither Henlys nor Volvo could take action against Prévost for failure to follow the dividend policy described in the Shareholders’ Agreement; • Prévost’s Deed of Incorporation did not obligate it to pay any dividend to its shareholders; • When Prévost decides to pay dividends, it must pay the dividends in accordance with the Dutch law;
  18. 18. Anti-abuse – Deny DTT benefit Treasury Co. Example © 2017 Taxatelier Page 18 Income Statement year 2016 Details Euro Interest income Loans 10m @10% 1.000.000 Interest Expense Loans payable 10@ 9% (900.000) Gross Profit 100.000 Administration expenses (10.000) Profit Before Tax 90.000 Tax @ 12,5% 11.250 Reduced Foreign Tax (WHT) paid at source (Ukraine) 900.000 @ 2% (DTT between Cyprus and Ukraine) 18.000 Denying the DTT benefit 1.000.000 @ 15% 150.000 Tax payable 150.000-18.000 132.000
  19. 19. Comparison Table BO, RESIDENCE © 2017 Taxatelier Page 19 Income Statement year 2016 Residence BO Interest income 1.000.000 1.000.000 Interest Expense (900.000) (900.000) Gross Profit 100.000 1000.000 Administration expenses (10.000) (10.000) Profit Before Tax 90.000 90.000 Tax @ 12,5% Paid in Cyprus 11.250 11.250 Challenge Tax Residency Paid in Ukraine 16.200 Denying the DTT benefit 150.000 Tax payable Paid in Ukraine 132.000
  20. 20. Interest and Royalties © 2017 Taxatelier Page 20 Interest Beneficial ownership? Back to back loans Royalties Beneficial ownership? Back to back licensing
  21. 21. Agenda © 2017 Taxatelier Page 21 1 •Check BEPS and EU Initiatives 2 •Challenge Tax Residency & Substance 3 •Eliminate Beneficial owner of the income Risks 4 •Uncover Transfer Pricing rules
  22. 22. Transfer Pricing Rules Example © 2017 Taxatelier Page 22 Income Statement year 2016 Details Transfer Pricing Interest income 10% increased to 11% TP Study 1.100.000 Interest Expense (900.000) Gross Profit 200.000 Administration expenses (10.000) Profit Before Tax 190.000 Tax @ 12,5% paid in Cyprus 23.750
  23. 23. Comparison Table TP, BO, RESIDENCE © 2017 Taxatelier Page 23 Income Statement year 2016 Transfer Pricing Residence BO Interest income (11%) 1.100.000 1.000.000 1.000.000 Interest Expense (900.000) (900.000) (900.000) Gross Profit 200.000 100.000 1000.000 Administration expenses (10.000) (10.000) (10.000) Profit Before Tax 190.000 90.000 90.000 Tax @ 12,5% in Cyprus 23.750 11.250 11.250 Challenge Tax Residency 16.200 (Ukraine) Denying the DTT benefit 150.000 Tax payable in Ukraine 132.000
  24. 24. Agenda © 2017 Taxatelier Page 24 1 •Check BEPS and EU Initiatives 2 •Challenge Tax Residency & Substance 3 •Eliminate Beneficial owner of the income Risks 4 •Uncover Transfer Pricing rules
  25. 25. Thank you! Christos A. Theophilou Partner Tel: + 357 22 875720 E: ctheophilou@taxatelier.com.cy W: www.taxatelier.com.cy Delfon Street 10, 5th floor 1101, Nicosia, Cyprus This presentation has been prepared for general guidance on matters of interest only, and does not constitute professional advice. Do not act upon the information contained in this publication without obtaining specific professional advice. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this publication. Τo the extent permitted by law, Taxatelier Ltd, its members, employees and agents do not accept or assume any liability, responsibility or duty of care for any consequences of anyone acting, or refraining to act, in reliance on the information contained in this publication or for any decision based on it.

