Government & Nonprofit
Jan. 08, 2022
SIIM 2021 Impact Report

Achievements of SIIM's awesome members in 2021

SIIM 2021 Impact Report

  1. 1. IMPACT REPORT 2021 SCIENTIST DEVELOPER IMAGING IT CLINICIAN VENDOR
  2. 2. EDUCATION #SIIM21 virtual conference – focused on Enterprise Imaging, AI/ML, and emerging technologies – hosted on an AI-powered platform for intelligent matchmaking 125 Sessions 1,319 Connections 11,390 Recommendations Launched Q4 To Public 2 2 Hosted 2 webinar series: Enterprise Imaging + Industry Partners – offering SIIM IIP CE credit towards ABII certification and recertification for members 3,630+ Registrants 60% Attendance Rate NEW Landscape of Imaging Informatics course – introductory course available virtually on SIIMU for free – debuted as value-add to IIP Bootcamp Launched Q4 To Public 1st Live virtual IIP Bootcamp – offered 2 terms on SIIMU 152 Registrants 7 Countries NEW Launched 2nd Edition PII Book – offering comprehensive, interdisciplinary, and easy-to-use guide to PACS and Imaging Informatics 4,000+ Downloads NEW Training courses – created new position Director of Training and hired Kori Stewart, PhD, R.T.(R)(CT)(ARRT), CIIP TRAINING New Course Offerings NEW Integrating Imaging Informatics (i3) course – available virtually on SIIMU for free, in partnership with ACR and RSNA Live virtual NIIC-RAD global course – offered 2 terms on SIIMU, celebrating 5 years of partnership with RSNA 560 Registrants 18 Countries
  3. 3. RESEARCH Increased impact factor of Journal of Digital Imaging – more articles cited 9.7% Increase 4.056 Impact Factor 7,579 Downloads Collaborated with AAPM for 6th annual Conference on Machine Intelligence in Medical Imaging – user/vendor discussions, peer-reviewed AI/ML research 260 Registrants 70 Abstracts Published 2 NEW HIMSS-SIIM White Papers – Interactive Multimedia Reporting & The Importance of Body Part Labeling to Enable Enterprise Imaging +35% Increase In Publications Created new position Deputy Editor, Journal of Digital Imaging – hired Victoria Barnosky, PhD, R.T.(R)(CT)(QM), CRA, CIIP
  4. 4. INNOVATION Executed SIIM-FISABIO-RSNA COVID-19 Detection Challenge on Kaggle – 10 open-source solutions 1305 Teams 80+ Countries 32,307+ Submissions NSF Convergence Accelerator Grant – served as Co-PI in this collaboration with academia and industry MODEL ZOO Interface Open to Public Hosted Hackathon Challenge virtually – grew global participation 10 Countries 60 Participants NEW AI powered interactions between users and industry at #SIIM21 – provided a collaborative digital environment for innovation 3,401 Chat Messages Call for AI Models – focused on research reproducibility using different test data 17 Submitted 8 Presented at #SIIM21
  5. 5. ENGAGEMENT Engaged audience on social media – increased social media reach 40% 14,000,000 Social Media Reach Enhanced value and loyalty – increased +5 points demonstrating members’ strong affiliation to SIIM 66 = GREAT Net Promoter Score NEW Member Meetups – provided members a chance to connect, share best practices and have lively conversations virtually 7 Meetups 200 Participants Launched campaign You Belong at #SIIM – promoting SIIM’s value to a diverse audience using infographic, video, social media, ads, website and emails INCREASED Visibility DIGITAL Strategy Created new position Senior Manager, Membership and Data Analytics – hired Susan Houchins to ensure value to members Beneath the Surface video series – Cheryl and Marc, along with committee chairs, provided SIIM updates and anecdotes 6 Episodes

Achievements of SIIM's awesome members in 2021

