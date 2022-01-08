SIIM 2021 Impact Report

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
IMPACT REPORT 2021
SCIENTIST DEVELOPER IMAGING IT CLINICIAN
VENDOR
2.
EDUCATION
#SIIM21 virtual conference – focused on Enterprise Imaging, AI/ML, and
emerging technologies – hosted on an AI-powered platform for intelligent
matchmaking
125 Sessions
1,319 Connections
11,390 Recommendations
Launched Q4
To Public
2
2
Hosted 2 webinar series: Enterprise Imaging + Industry Partners – offering SIIM
IIP CE credit towards ABII certification and recertification for members
3,630+ Registrants
60% Attendance Rate
NEW Landscape of Imaging Informatics course – introductory course available
virtually on SIIMU for free – debuted as value-add to IIP Bootcamp
Launched Q4
To Public
1st Live virtual IIP Bootcamp – offered 2 terms on SIIMU 152 Registrants
7 Countries
NEW Launched 2nd Edition PII Book – offering comprehensive, interdisciplinary,
and easy-to-use guide to PACS and Imaging Informatics
4,000+
Downloads
NEW Training courses – created new position Director of Training and hired
Kori Stewart, PhD, R.T.(R)(CT)(ARRT), CIIP
TRAINING
New Course Offerings
NEW Integrating Imaging Informatics (i3) course – available virtually on SIIMU
for free, in partnership with ACR and RSNA
Live virtual NIIC-RAD global course – offered 2 terms on SIIMU, celebrating 5
years of partnership with RSNA
560 Registrants
18 Countries
3.
RESEARCH
Increased impact factor of Journal of Digital Imaging – more articles cited
9.7% Increase
4.056 Impact Factor
7,579
Downloads
Collaborated with AAPM for 6th annual Conference on Machine Intelligence in
Medical Imaging – user/vendor discussions, peer-reviewed AI/ML research
260 Registrants
70 Abstracts
Published 2 NEW HIMSS-SIIM White Papers – Interactive Multimedia Reporting
& The Importance of Body Part Labeling to Enable Enterprise Imaging
+35% Increase
In Publications
Created new position Deputy Editor, Journal of Digital Imaging –
hired Victoria Barnosky, PhD, R.T.(R)(CT)(QM), CRA, CIIP
4.
INNOVATION
Executed SIIM-FISABIO-RSNA COVID-19 Detection Challenge on Kaggle
– 10 open-source solutions
1305 Teams
80+ Countries
32,307+ Submissions
NSF Convergence Accelerator Grant – served as Co-PI in this collaboration with
academia and industry
MODEL ZOO
Interface Open to Public
Hosted Hackathon Challenge virtually – grew global participation
10 Countries
60 Participants
NEW AI powered interactions between users and industry at #SIIM21 –
provided a collaborative digital environment for innovation
3,401
Chat Messages
Call for AI Models – focused on research reproducibility using different test data
17 Submitted
8 Presented at #SIIM21
5.
ENGAGEMENT
Engaged audience on social media – increased social media reach 40%
14,000,000
Social Media Reach
Enhanced value and loyalty – increased +5 points demonstrating
members’ strong affiliation to SIIM
66 = GREAT
Net Promoter Score
NEW Member Meetups – provided members a chance to connect, share best
practices and have lively conversations virtually
7 Meetups
200 Participants
Launched campaign You Belong at #SIIM – promoting SIIM’s value to a diverse
audience using infographic, video, social media, ads, website and emails
INCREASED
Visibility
DIGITAL
Strategy
Created new position Senior Manager, Membership and Data Analytics –
hired Susan Houchins to ensure value to members
Beneath the Surface video series – Cheryl and Marc, along with committee
chairs, provided SIIM updates and anecdotes
6
Episodes