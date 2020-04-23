Successfully reported this slideshow.
School-Based Health Center Innovations The Primary Care and Operational Perspective in the Time of COVID-19 Session II Apr...
Approach to maintain continuity of primary care for school aged patients, not physically in schools Best practices (oper...
Cindy Dunaj, NP School-Based Health Center Nurse Practitioner – CHC, Inc. Angela Matera, NP School-Based Health Center Nur...
We Believe…In the transformational power of the health and education intersection
School-Based HealthAllianceAlliance Statement on COVID-19 Federal and State Policy Changes Letters to Congress National SB...
Locations in Connecticut  Founding year: 1972  Hubs/Locations: 18/210  Patients per year: 100,000
Health Care is a Right, Not a Privilege
School-Based Health Services Across CT
CHC, Inc. Where We Are Schools closed / Telecare approval oRemote Worker Policy oRedeployment of staff Behavioral Health...
Operational Support Processes Parental Consent School Partnerships Outreach Strategies
Types of visits Managing medical needs through Telehealth Reproductive Health Asthma & Allergies Documentation Timed...
Break up of social isolation Patients living environment Connecting with parents & guardians Partnership with schools ...
Thank You! Please contact us with your questions. WeitzmanLearning@chc1.com For more information, visit our websites: www....
School-Based Health Center Innovations
  1. 1. School-Based Health Center Innovations The Primary Care and Operational Perspective in the Time of COVID-19 Session II April 23, 2020 Brought to you by:
  2. 2. Approach to maintain continuity of primary care for school aged patients, not physically in schools Best practices (operations support) for transitioning providers and patients to a telecare platform Best practices for maintaining communication with school partners during the pandemic Important Take-Aways:
  3. 3. Cindy Dunaj, NP School-Based Health Center Nurse Practitioner – CHC, Inc. Angela Matera, NP School-Based Health Center Nurse Practitioner – CHC, Inc. Katy Stinchfield, MS, LPC Licensed School Counselor and Senior Program Manager - SBHA Paula Fields, MSN, BSN, RN Director of Programs - SBHA Yvette Highsmith–Francis Vice President, Eastern Region – CHC, Inc. Shannon Hanson School-Based Health Center Program Manager – CHC, Inc. Sydney Kennedy Senior Service Desk Analyst – CHC, Inc. Today’s Faculty Panel
  4. 4. We Believe…In the transformational power of the health and education intersection
  5. 5. School-Based HealthAllianceAlliance Statement on COVID-19 Federal and State Policy Changes Letters to Congress National SBHC Sponsors School Health & School Personnel Resources Social Media Pages to Follow Symptom & Intervention Resources Listening and Learning Session Information And MORE! https://www.sbh4all.org/ https://www.sbh4all.org/resources/covid-19-resources/
  6. 6. Locations in Connecticut  Founding year: 1972  Hubs/Locations: 18/210  Patients per year: 100,000
  7. 7. Health Care is a Right, Not a Privilege
  8. 8. School-Based Health Services Across CT
  9. 9. CHC, Inc. Where We Are Schools closed / Telecare approval oRemote Worker Policy oRedeployment of staff Behavioral Health & Primary Care Delivery
  10. 10. Operational Support Processes Parental Consent School Partnerships Outreach Strategies
  11. 11. Types of visits Managing medical needs through Telehealth Reproductive Health Asthma & Allergies Documentation Timed Visit Consent Confidentiality Primary Care
  12. 12. Break up of social isolation Patients living environment Connecting with parents & guardians Partnership with schools is key Practice Transformation
  13. 13. Thank You! Please contact us with your questions. WeitzmanLearning@chc1.com For more information, visit our websites: www.sbh4all.org www.weitzmaninstitute.org/coronavirus

