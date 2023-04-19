Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

General Employee Onboarding Statistics.pdf

Apr. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
How Common is Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
How Common is Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Solar Panels Hemel Hempstead UK, chilternsolar.pptx
Chiltern Solar Ltd
Home Maintenance cost
alimerchant19
Harry McMann - A Rational and Reliable Professional.pdf
Harry McMann
Digital Signage Solutions
lucasedison281
Understanding Customer Needs and Value.pptx
FiqhStation
globalisation and fdi in india-1.pptx
VishalKumar876418
Learning, Perception and Attribution - report.pptx
MeanneEstaoCaragan
ELEGANT & STUNNING GLASSWARE FOR YOUR HOME BAR.pptx
Address Home
1 of 1 Ad

General Employee Onboarding Statistics.pdf

Apr. 19, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

Starting a new job can be exciting for anyone. It’s a chance to gain more professional experience, improve skills, and meet more people.

But this also comes with some anxieties. What if they don’t think I’m good enough? What if I make a mistake? What if I don’t mesh with my new team? This self-doubting is natural for anyone.

As a company, you don’t want your incoming staff to already feel stressed before they even start.

Starting a new job can be exciting for anyone. It’s a chance to gain more professional experience, improve skills, and meet more people.

But this also comes with some anxieties. What if they don’t think I’m good enough? What if I make a mistake? What if I don’t mesh with my new team? This self-doubting is natural for anyone.

As a company, you don’t want your incoming staff to already feel stressed before they even start.

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

How Common is Sexual Harassment in the Workplace
ButterflyMeltzer
4 views
1 slide
Human Sex Trafficking In The Real World
ButterflyMeltzer
11 views
1 slide
Surgical Malpractice
ButterflyMeltzer
4 views
1 slide
Age in The Workforce.pdf
ButterflyMeltzer
5 views
1 slide
signmesh snapshot - the best of sustainability
signmesh
1.7k views
32 slides
The Science of a Great Career in Data Science
Kate Matsudaira
35.8k views
71 slides
The ABC’s of Living a Healthy Life
Dr. Omer Hameed
1.1M views
29 slides
CAREER FORWARD - THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO START MOVING
Kelly Services
1.4k views
68 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Solar Panels Hemel Hempstead UK, chilternsolar.pptx
Chiltern Solar Ltd
0 views
Home Maintenance cost
alimerchant19
0 views
Harry McMann - A Rational and Reliable Professional.pdf
Harry McMann
0 views
Digital Signage Solutions
lucasedison281
0 views
Understanding Customer Needs and Value.pptx
FiqhStation
0 views
globalisation and fdi in india-1.pptx
VishalKumar876418
0 views
Learning, Perception and Attribution - report.pptx
MeanneEstaoCaragan
0 views
ELEGANT & STUNNING GLASSWARE FOR YOUR HOME BAR.pptx
Address Home
0 views
nike pawan.pptx
PawanJangidone1
0 views
MODULE II.pptx
SanmithaChinnikatti
0 views
COMMON POWDER PACKAGING CHALLENGES AND HOW NICHROME HELPS YOU OVERCOME THEM
Nichrome Africa Packaging Machine
0 views
Bakery Case
Marc Refrigeration
0 views
Mike Savage New Canaan
Mike Savage New Canaan
0 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 18 Apr 2023
Tracxn
0 views
Racial Residential Segregation ppt.ppt
etebarkhmichale
0 views
Stainless steel hoses assemblies _.pdf
Sridhar Urwa
0 views
Week 10 _ CBA 3 - LECTURE.pdf
nazellejustindinayco
0 views
Roundpay
AuqafAhmad1
0 views
03_-_Parts_of_a_vessel.ppt
HelpTubestarCrew
0 views
Why the lack of understanding of money affects so many people
Laroy4
0 views
Solar Panels Hemel Hempstead UK, chilternsolar.pptx
Chiltern Solar Ltd
0 views
8 slides
Home Maintenance cost
alimerchant19
0 views
1 slide
Harry McMann - A Rational and Reliable Professional.pdf
Harry McMann
0 views
9 slides
Digital Signage Solutions
lucasedison281
0 views
1 slide
Understanding Customer Needs and Value.pptx
FiqhStation
0 views
17 slides
globalisation and fdi in india-1.pptx
VishalKumar876418
0 views
23 slides

Featured (20)

Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.6k views
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.8k views
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
1.1k views
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.3k views
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.5k views
10 Steps great leaders take when things go wrong
GetSmarter
82.1k views
Forgotten women in tech history.
Domo
143.1k views
A Product Manager's Job
joshelman
802.9k views
Top 10 Tips for Getting a Good Night's Sleep
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
49.9k views
The Road to Financial Wellness
Experian_US
9.8k views
24 Time Management Hacks to Develop for Increased Productivity
Iulian Olariu
1.9M views
GO BRAND YOURSELF. How to land a job with personal branding in 5 steps
Lorenzo Galbiati
195.7k views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
2M views
Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Debrief
McKinsey & Company
20.8k views
The Minimum Loveable Product
The Happy Startup School
4.1M views
Six things to remember while writing feedback 2020
Rajesh Soundararajan
4.8k views
20 Steps To Your Life Passion
Barrie Davenport
31.6k views
LinkedIn on Mentorship #thankyourmentor
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
194k views
The Unintended Outcomes of Unconscious Bias in Performance Management
InsideOut Development
5.7k views
Top 5 Skills for Project Managers
LinkedIn Learning Solutions
20.6k views
22 slides
Mind-Blowing Facts About National Parks
Ethos3
41.8k views
17 slides
8 Easy Ways to Relieve Stress At Work (Backed By Science)
True Stress Management
1.1k views
16 slides
ChatGPT What It Is and How Writers Can Use It.pdf
Adsy
26.3k views
16 slides
Pixar's 22 Rules to Phenomenal Storytelling
Gavin McMahon
4.6M views
24 slides
2022 Women in the Workplace Briefing
McKinsey & Company
18.5k views
25 slides
Advertisement

×