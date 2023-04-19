General Employee Onboarding Statistics.pdf

Check these out next
Starting a new job can be exciting for anyone. It’s a chance to gain more professional experience, improve skills, and meet more people.
But this also comes with some anxieties. What if they don’t think I’m good enough? What if I make a mistake? What if I don’t mesh with my new team? This self-doubting is natural for anyone.
As a company, you don’t want your incoming staff to already feel stressed before they even start.
Starting a new job can be exciting for anyone. It’s a chance to gain more professional experience, improve skills, and meet more people.
But this also comes with some anxieties. What if they don’t think I’m good enough? What if I make a mistake? What if I don’t mesh with my new team? This self-doubting is natural for anyone.
As a company, you don’t want your incoming staff to already feel stressed before they even start.