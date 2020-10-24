APCRSHR10 Virtual plenary presentation of Beth Schlachter

-
This is the plenary presentation of Beth Schlachter, which was made as part of the 10th session of #APCRSHR10 Virtual, on the theme of "Innovations and changing norms around sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in Asia and the Pacific".
Dr Eden R Divinagracia
Executive Director, Philippine NGO Council
on Population, Health and Welfare (PNGOC)
Beth Schlachter
Executive Director, Family Planning 2020 (FP 2020)
"Family planning progress to date and a collective vision for family planning post-2020"
Dr Neeta Shrestha | Visiting Service Provider Approach: reaching the unreached with Family Planning services
Dr Pramesh C Bhatnagar | Peer lead approach for Promoting change in socio-Cultural Norms in a conservative rural community so as to reduce child marriage and promote youth friendly SRHR: An Intervention from Khalikote Ganjam Rural area of Orissa India
Mehrin Shah | Increasing Lady Health Workers’ knowledge of sexual and reproductive health and rights: addressing knowledge gaps and improving linkages within rural communities in Pakistan
Elisa Oreglia, Camille Tijamo | Smartphone use and reproductive health in Cambodia: A qualitative, multi-disciplinary exploratory study
