APCRSHR10 Virtual plenary presentation of Beth Schlachter

This is the plenary presentation of Beth Schlachter, which was made as part of the 10th session of #APCRSHR10 Virtual, on the theme of "Innovations and changing norms around sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in Asia and the Pacific".



C H A I R

Dr Eden R Divinagracia

Executive Director, Philippine NGO Council

on Population, Health and Welfare (PNGOC)



P L E N A R Y S P E A K E R

Beth Schlachter

Executive Director, Family Planning 2020 (FP 2020)

"Family planning progress to date and a collective vision for family planning post-2020"



A B S T R A C T P R E S E N T A T I O N S



Dr Neeta Shrestha | Visiting Service Provider Approach: reaching the unreached with Family Planning services



Dr Pramesh C Bhatnagar | Peer lead approach for Promoting change in socio-Cultural Norms in a conservative rural community so as to reduce child marriage and promote youth friendly SRHR: An Intervention from Khalikote Ganjam Rural area of Orissa India



Mehrin Shah | Increasing Lady Health Workers’ knowledge of sexual and reproductive health and rights: addressing knowledge gaps and improving linkages within rural communities in Pakistan



Elisa Oreglia, Camille Tijamo | Smartphone use and reproductive health in Cambodia: A qualitative, multi-disciplinary exploratory study



