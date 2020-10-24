APCRSHR10 Virtual plenary presentation of Beth Schlachter

Successfully reported this slideshow.
This is the plenary presentation of Beth Schlachter, which was made as part of the 10th session of #APCRSHR10 Virtual, on the theme of "Innovations and changing norms around sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) in Asia and the Pacific".

C H A I R
Dr Eden R Divinagracia
Executive Director, Philippine NGO Council
on Population, Health and Welfare (PNGOC)

P L E N A R Y S P E A K E R
Beth Schlachter
Executive Director, Family Planning 2020 (FP 2020)
"Family planning progress to date and a collective vision for family planning post-2020"

A B S T R A C T P R E S E N T A T I O N S

Dr Neeta Shrestha | Visiting Service Provider Approach: reaching the unreached with Family Planning services

Dr Pramesh C Bhatnagar | Peer lead approach for Promoting change in socio-Cultural Norms in a conservative rural community so as to reduce child marriage and promote youth friendly SRHR: An Intervention from Khalikote Ganjam Rural area of Orissa India

Mehrin Shah | Increasing Lady Health Workers’ knowledge of sexual and reproductive health and rights: addressing knowledge gaps and improving linkages within rural communities in Pakistan

Elisa Oreglia, Camille Tijamo | Smartphone use and reproductive health in Cambodia: A qualitative, multi-disciplinary exploratory study

For more information on the session, please visit
www.bit.ly/apcrshr10virtual10

Official conference website: www.apcrshr10cambodia.org

Published in: Healthcare
License: CC Attribution License
  1. 1. FP2020 Innovations and changing norms around SRHR in Asia Pacific
  2. 2. FAMILY PLANNING 2020 (FP2020) • FP2020 is a global partnership with the goal of enabling 120 million more women and girls to access and use contraceptives by 2020. • FP2020 supports the rights of women and girls to decide, freely and for themselves, whether, when, and how many children they want to have.
  3. 3. COUNTRY PRIORITIES TO ENSURE FP IN COVID-19 RESPONSE: ASIA REGION Remaining/persistent challenges: • Readiness/responsiveness of health system • Budget allocation for current/future FP programs • SBCC at the community level, including constraints on women and girls who wish to seek information and services • Constraints encountered by service providers (PPE, training, etc.) • Youth/adolescents are missing from some FP guidelines and/or dialogues • Continued monitoring of commodity shortages • FP integration into RMNCH programs/supply chain • Emerging demands (e.g. returning migrants) • Further analysis on COVID impact on FP uptake
  4. 4. A NEW PARTNERSHIP MODEL • Recommitment process with kick-off in January 2021 and run through the year • The partnership will continue to 2030 (to be formally launched at ICFP in November 2021) • A commitment-based partnership • Country-led and country-driven mandate • Potential to expand impact to greater subset of countries • Seeks to strengthen role of civil society (including youth) in accountability efforts and promote greater advocacy coordination and alignment • New architecture with regional hubs
  5. 5. To promote an efficient and timely transition process, we stood up a transition structure that includes a transition management team 2030 Architecture Transition Share the intent & rationale for change Finalize the post- 2020 architecture Execute a gradual transition Launch of the partnership at ICFP in November 2021 October 2020 – December 2021 Transition Process
  6. 6. Vision Framework Working together for a future where all women and adolescent girls everywhere have the freedom and ability to make their own informed decisions about using modern contraception and whether or when to have children, lead healthy lives, and participate as equals in society and its development Expand the Narrative and Shape the Policy Agenda Increase, Diversify, and Efficiently Use Financing Drive Data and Evidence-Informed Decision Making Transform Social and Gender Norms • Voluntary, person-centered, rights-based approaches, with equity at the core • Empowering women and girls and engaging men, boys, and communities • Build intentional and equitable partnerships with adolescents, youth, and marginalized populations to meet their needs, including for accurate and disaggregated data collection and use • Country-led global partnerships, with shared learning and mutual accountability for commitments and results To realize the vision, countries and partners will… Our commitments, decisions, and efforts are guided by… Improve System Responsiveness to Individual Rights and Needs Vision Tagline Objective Objective Objective Objective Objective Objective Objective Objective Objective Objective Voluntary modern contraceptive use by everyone who wants it, achieved through individuals’ informed choice and agency, responsive and sustainable systems providing a range of contraceptives, and a supportive policy environment. The change we wish in the world is …
  7. 7. VISION LEVEL RESULTS STATEMENT Voluntary modern contraceptive use by everyone who wants it, achieved through individuals’ informed choice and agency, responsive and sustainable systems providing a range of contraceptives, and a supportive policy environment. This results statement highlights aspects of progress toward the vision that will be monitored through the FP2030 measurement framework, including whether: • Individuals have information about methods and side effects for a range of contraceptive choices and the ability to exercise their right to determine whether, when and how many children they want to have. • Responsive health systems equitably and sustainably provide high quality services and supplies for a range of contraceptive methods. • Countries and partners have supportive policy, financing, and accountability environments that enable voluntary contraceptive use. FP2020: REFERENCE GROUP TELECONFERENCE 17 NOVEMBER 2020
  8. 8. 10 Transform Social and Gender Norms Description of the Focus Area • Social, cultural, and gender norms significantly and directly affect the ability of women and adolescent girls to control matters related to their reproductive health, adopt healthy reproductive health behaviors, including the informed and voluntary use of modern contraception, which in turn has an impact on their overall health and well-being, as well as that of their family, community, and country. • In addition to addressing the barriers between women and girls and access to a full range of modern contraceptives, programs must support advocacy and support interventions that address harmful norms and practices such as early marriage and gender-based violence, as well as positive norms such as keeping girls in school, involving men and boys as healthy partners in contraceptive use, and promoting the healthy timing and spacing of pregnancy. • The partnership will increasingly emphasize efforts to promote positive normative change. Success Statement A woman or adolescent girl’s decision to use modern contraception is supported and accepted
  9. 9. • Increased and sustained investment in social and behavior change • Ongoing, sustained normative support for family planning • Programs must support advocacy and interventions that address harmful norms and practices, such as early marriage and gender-based violence • Programs must also support advocacy and interventions that promote positive norms and behaviors such as keeping girls in school, involving men and boys, and promoting the healthy timing and spacing of pregnancy Transforming Social and Gender Norms
