Management lessons of steve jobs

SUBMITTED BY; BISHAL BOHORA
 Steven Paul Jobs (February 24, 1955 – October 5, 2011) was an American entrepreneur and business magnate. He was the cha...
HAVE A STRONG SENSE OF PURPOSE “Do you want to sell sugar water for the rest of your life, or do you want to come with me ...
 Build relationships in person. Despite being in technology, Jobs believed that face-to- face meetings were better for bu...
 Consider Failure as a Learning Opportunity  Quality Over Quantity  “Design is not just what it looks like and feels li...
  1. 1. SUBMITTED BY; BISHAL BOHORA
  2. 2.  Steven Paul Jobs (February 24, 1955 – October 5, 2011) was an American entrepreneur and business magnate. He was the chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), and a co-founder of Apple Inc.
  3. 3. HAVE A STRONG SENSE OF PURPOSE “Do you want to sell sugar water for the rest of your life, or do you want to come with me and change the world?” Think products, not profits. Jobs was about making products that were beautiful, engaging, and helpful. By focusing on those objectives, he knew it would satisfy customers. Once they were happy, then the profits would follow.
  4. 4.  Build relationships in person. Despite being in technology, Jobs believed that face-to- face meetings were better for business, including those with potential customers and employees. Don't be a right- or left-brain thinker, because it's better to be both.  A lot of people in the tech world think a technology- based business only runs from left-brain (analytical and critical) thinking.  Jobs loved art and music, often calling on his right brain to address problems.  It was this connection to the humanities that added the beauty to his Apple products and created that emotional connection
  5. 5.  Consider Failure as a Learning Opportunity  Quality Over Quantity  “Design is not just what it looks like and feels like. Design is how it works.”  Seek Expert Advice  Time is limited “

