whetherChannel: The coverage you want. The subjects you care about. Ben Batorsky
Beginning on August 12, record floods in Louisiana destroyed thousands of homes
Which outlet covers the things that we care about?
Actor 1 Action Actor 2 Events Data Mentions Data News articles coded by event Obama Visits Louisiana Flood Victims All sou...
Actor 1 Action Actor 2 Events Data to features Mentions Data News articles coded by event Obama Visits Louisiana Flood Vic...
Number of stories about Louisiana on major news sites Tone of stories about Louisiana, by news website
● Predict whether an outlet will cover a topic ● Five websites, five models: ○ Foxnews.com ○ Reuters.com ○ Ap.org ○ Washin...
Actor 1 Action Actor 2 Events Data to features Mentions Data News articles coded by event Obama Visits Louisiana Flood Vic...
The future...
Ben batorsky demo

