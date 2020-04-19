Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Program KTYS bersama dengan KUIM AZMAN BIN AHMAD MANSHOR DIPLOMA PENGAJIAN ISLAM DENGAN PEMBANGUNAN SUMBER MANUSIA PELAJAR...
BIODATA PENCERAMAH • NAMA:AZMAN BIN AHMAD MANSHOR • TARIKH LAHIR:25/09/1999 • TEMPAT LAHIR:TAWAU SABAH • SEKOLAH RENDAH:SK...
Logo apa di bawah itu? KUIM 4/19/2020 3
Apa itu KUIM?  Kolej Universiti Islam Melaka atau lebih dikenali sebagai KUIM.  Ia merupakan sebuah IPT milik penuh Kera...
Program yang ditawarkan dalam Kolej Uniersiti Islam Melaka 4/19/2020 5
4/19/2020 6
Akademi Pengajian Islam dalam KTYS 1. DIPLOMA KEWANGAN SYARIAH(DKS) 2. DIPLOMA PENGAJIAN ISLAM dengan SUMBER MANUSIA(DPISM...
DIPLOMA KEWANGAN SYARIAH Kod pengiktirafan:JPT/BPP(R/343/4/0068)05/18(A8771) Tempoh pengajian:3 tahun Mod pengajian:Sep...
Apakah syarat kemasukan DKS? SPM dengan mendapat sekurang-kurangnya 3 kepujian(kredit) termasuk mata pelajaran BM dan 2 s...
SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 1-2 PENGAJIAN MALAYSIA TILAWAH AL- QURAN 1 PENGAJIAN ISLAM BAHASA INGERIS 1 BAHASA ARAB 1 PENGENALAN...
SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 3 & 4 AKIDAH DAN AKHLAK KURIKULUM FIQH MUAMALAT PENGENALAN EKONOMI ISLAM PENGENALAN USUL FIQH ...
SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 5& 6  Kaedah Penyelidikan  Perbandingan Pasaran Kewangan  Resurfacing  Prinsip Pemasaran  Takaf...
SUBJEK ELEKTIF Undang-undang Perniagaan Undang-undang Pentadbiran Orang Islam Keusahawanan 4/19/2020 13
PROSPEK KERJAYA Pegawai Hal Ehwal Islam  Pegawai Tadbir 4/19/2020 14
DIPLOMA PENGAJIAN ISLAM DENGAN SUMBER MANUSIA Kod Pengiktirafan : KP(JPS)(KR 9316) 12/18 (A9316) Tempoh pengajian : 3 ta...
APAKAH SYARAT KEMASUKAN DPISM? Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) dengan mendapat sekurang-kurangnya 3 Kepujian (kredit) term...
SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 1 DAN SEMESTER 2 1. Pengajian Malaysia 2. Pengajian Islam 3. Kemahiran Bahasa Inggeris 1 4. Arabic L...
SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 3 & 4 1) Aqidah Dan Akhlak 2) Kokurikulum 3) Bahasa Arab 3 4) Bahasa Inggeris Untuk Tujuan Khusus 1 ...
SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 5 & 6 I. Akhlak dalam Pembangunan Sumber Manusia II. Kaedah Penyelidikan III. Kepimpinan dan Kemahir...
SUBJEK ELEKTIF 1. Perbandingan Agama 2.Pengetahuan dalam Pidato dan Debat 3.Islam dan Ideologi Semasa 4.Pengenalan kepada ...
PROSPEK KERJAYA Penolong Pegawai Hal Ehwal Islam  Penolong Pegawai Tadbir  Penolong Sumber Manusia dan Latihan Guru Ba...
SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH  Harapan saya adalah berharap anda semua memilih kolej teknikal yayasan sabah atau kolej universiti i...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Program ktys bersama dengan kuim

19 views

Published on

INI TENTANG PENDIDIKAN SAYA DI KTYS BERSAMA DENGAN PROGRAM KUIM

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Program ktys bersama dengan kuim

  1. 1. Program KTYS bersama dengan KUIM AZMAN BIN AHMAD MANSHOR DIPLOMA PENGAJIAN ISLAM DENGAN PEMBANGUNAN SUMBER MANUSIA PELAJAR SEMESTER 2 SESI 2017/2018 4/19/2020 1
  2. 2. BIODATA PENCERAMAH • NAMA:AZMAN BIN AHMAD MANSHOR • TARIKH LAHIR:25/09/1999 • TEMPAT LAHIR:TAWAU SABAH • SEKOLAH RENDAH:SK SRI GAYA • SEKOLAH MENENGAH:SMK SANZAC • KEPUTUSAN UPSR:2B 3C • KEPUTUSAN PT3:3B 3C 3D 1E 1F • KEPUTUSAN SPM:1B 2C 1C+ 2D • STATUS:TAKEN(FORM 6A1)4/19/2020 2
  3. 3. Logo apa di bawah itu? KUIM 4/19/2020 3
  4. 4. Apa itu KUIM?  Kolej Universiti Islam Melaka atau lebih dikenali sebagai KUIM.  Ia merupakan sebuah IPT milik penuh Kerajaan Negeri Melaka yang ditubuhkan di bawah akta IPTS 1996.  Dahulunya,KUIM dikenal sebagai Kolej Teknologi Islam Antarabangsa Melaka(KTIAM) 4/19/2020 4
  5. 5. Program yang ditawarkan dalam Kolej Uniersiti Islam Melaka 4/19/2020 5
  6. 6. 4/19/2020 6
  7. 7. Akademi Pengajian Islam dalam KTYS 1. DIPLOMA KEWANGAN SYARIAH(DKS) 2. DIPLOMA PENGAJIAN ISLAM dengan SUMBER MANUSIA(DPISM) 4/19/2020 7
  8. 8. DIPLOMA KEWANGAN SYARIAH Kod pengiktirafan:JPT/BPP(R/343/4/0068)05/18(A8771) Tempoh pengajian:3 tahun Mod pengajian:Separuh masa Jumlah Jam Bergraduat:90 jam 4/19/2020 8
  9. 9. Apakah syarat kemasukan DKS? SPM dengan mendapat sekurang-kurangnya 3 kepujian(kredit) termasuk mata pelajaran BM dan 2 subjek lain serta LULUS MATEMATIK SPTM dengan mendapat CGPA 2.00 ke atas 4/19/2020 9
  10. 10. SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 1-2 PENGAJIAN MALAYSIA TILAWAH AL- QURAN 1 PENGAJIAN ISLAM BAHASA INGERIS 1 BAHASA ARAB 1 PENGENALAN MUAMALAT PENGENALAN SYARIAH PENGENALAN TEKNOLOGI MAKLUMAT FIQH IBADAT PRINSIP KEWANGAN BAHASA ARAB 2 BAHASA INGGERIS 2 4/19/2020 10
  11. 11. SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 3 & 4 AKIDAH DAN AKHLAK KURIKULUM FIQH MUAMALAT PENGENALAN EKONOMI ISLAM PENGENALAN USUL FIQH PENGENALAN KEWANGAN ISLAM MATEMATIK PERNIAGAAN PENGURUS PERBANKAN PENGURUSAN PERAKAUNAN PRINSIP PENGURUSAN ISLAM USUL FIQH 4/19/2020 11
  12. 12. SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 5& 6  Kaedah Penyelidikan  Perbandingan Pasaran Kewangan  Resurfacing  Prinsip Pemasaran  Takaful dan Insurans  Perakaunan Kewangan  Perenggan undang-undang Muamalat  Qawaid Fiqhiyyah  Latihan Amali  Elektif 4/19/2020 12
  13. 13. SUBJEK ELEKTIF Undang-undang Perniagaan Undang-undang Pentadbiran Orang Islam Keusahawanan 4/19/2020 13
  14. 14. PROSPEK KERJAYA Pegawai Hal Ehwal Islam  Pegawai Tadbir 4/19/2020 14
  15. 15. DIPLOMA PENGAJIAN ISLAM DENGAN SUMBER MANUSIA Kod Pengiktirafan : KP(JPS)(KR 9316) 12/18 (A9316) Tempoh pengajian : 3 tahun Mod Pengajian : Sepenuh Masa Jumlah Jam Bergraduat : 95 jam 4/19/2020 15
  16. 16. APAKAH SYARAT KEMASUKAN DPISM? Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) dengan mendapat sekurang-kurangnya 3 Kepujian (kredit) termasuk matapelajaran Bahasa Melayu dan 2 mata pelajaran lain dan; LULUS salah satu matapelajaran (Pendidikan Islam/ Bahasa Arab (Komunikasi / tinggi) / Pendidikan Al-Quran dan As-Sunnah/ Pendidikan Syariah Islamiyyah); Kelayakan-kelayakan lain yang diiktiraf setara dengannya oleh Kerajaan Malaysia; Pemohon digalakkan mempunyai asas di sekolah Agama. STPM dengan mendapat CGPA 2.00 ke atas.4/19/2020 16
  17. 17. SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 1 DAN SEMESTER 2 1. Pengajian Malaysia 2. Pengajian Islam 3. Kemahiran Bahasa Inggeris 1 4. Arabic Language 1 5. Tilawah Al-Quran 1 6. Ulum Al-Qur dan Ulum Al-Hadith 7. Fiqh Muamalat 8. Arabic Language 2 9. Kemahiran Bahasa Inggeris 2 10.Pengenalan Teknologi Maklumat 11.Fiqh Jinayat 12.Fiqh Ibadat 13.Usul & Kaedah Fiqh 14. Metodologi Dakwah 4/19/2020 17
  18. 18. SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 3 & 4 1) Aqidah Dan Akhlak 2) Kokurikulum 3) Bahasa Arab 3 4) Bahasa Inggeris Untuk Tujuan Khusus 1 5) Tafsir 6) Dakwah Psikologi 7) Komunikasi Islam 8) Bahasa Arab 4 9) Bahasa Inggeris Untuk Tujuan Khusus 2 10)Hadith 11)Sosiologi Islam 12)Perakaunan kewangan 13)Pengurusan Dakwah 4/19/2020 18
  19. 19. SUBJEK DALAM SEMESTER 5 & 6 I. Akhlak dalam Pembangunan Sumber Manusia II. Kaedah Penyelidikan III. Kepimpinan dan Kemahiran dalam Leading IV.Pengurusan Sumber Manusia V. Elektif VI.Latihan Amali VII.Latihan dan Pembangunan VIII.Prinsip Pembelajaran Dewasa IX.Pengenalan Kelakuan Organisasi X. Elektif 4/19/2020 19
  20. 20. SUBJEK ELEKTIF 1. Perbandingan Agama 2.Pengetahuan dalam Pidato dan Debat 3.Islam dan Ideologi Semasa 4.Pengenalan kepada Politik Islam 5.Pengenalan Bimbingan dan Kaunseling 6.Prinsip Pengurusan 4/19/2020 20
  21. 21. PROSPEK KERJAYA Penolong Pegawai Hal Ehwal Islam  Penolong Pegawai Tadbir  Penolong Sumber Manusia dan Latihan Guru Bahasa Arab Komunikasi 4/19/2020 21
  22. 22. SEKIAN TERIMA KASIH  Harapan saya adalah berharap anda semua memilih kolej teknikal yayasan sabah atau kolej universiti islam melaka sebagai kawan pengajian tinggi anda dan masa depan anda  Saya doakan semoga anda berjaya dalam apa jua anda lakukan.  MAASSALAMAH...  ILALLIQAK... 4/19/2020 22

×